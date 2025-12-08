Open Extended Reactions

The 14th Sunday of the NFL season featured multiple key divisional games, with the Green Bay Packers, Pittsburgh Steelers and Jacksonville Jaguars all emerging as winners, as notable losers for the day included the Indianapolis Colts and Kansas City Chiefs. For fantasy managers, Sunday was about saying farewell to Colts QB Daniel Jones. Jones, the resurrected No. 5 fantasy quarterback for the season, tore an Achilles tendon early in Sunday's loss to the Jaguars, scoring 0.8 points. His absence will surely affect the fantasy fortunes of those around him.

Many fantasy options did help managers, of course, led by Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen, Arizona Cardinals WR Michael Wilson and Los Angeles Rams WR Puka Nacua. The top Sunday running backs are far from universally rostered (Tennessee Titans starter Tony Pollard, Rams backup Blake Corum), and Cleveland Browns rookie Harold Fannin Jr. paced tight ends with 25.4 points. The Seattle Seahawks D/ST continues to dominate.

Each Monday, before the current NFL weekend ends, we will identify players available in at least 50% of ESPN standard leagues worthy of your attention, from standard formats to deeper options. The NFL is a weekly league, and player valuation and roles seldom remain stagnant. It does not matter how you acquire players for your fantasy rosters, just that you acquire them!

Quarterback

play 1:06 What makes Joe Burrow a top fantasy QB for the playoffs Tristan H. Cockcroft explains what makes Joe Burrow a great quarterback option for the remainder of the fantasy season.

Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars (40.3% rostered in ESPN leagues): Lawrence scored 19.36 points in the win over the Colts, giving him seven passing touchdowns over the past three games. More TD passes are likely pending in Week 15 against the terrible New York Jets. Lawrence, started in only 20.2% of ESPN leagues despite his recent work with trade acquisition Jakobi Meyers, still has a reasonable chance to finish among the top 10 QB scorers in fantasy this season. Take advantage of his matchup against the Jets.

Aaron Rodgers, Steelers (23.3%): Rodgers scored 21.46 points in the critical road win over the rival Baltimore Ravens, netting a season-high 284 passing yards and rushing for his first touchdown since the Reagan administration (OK, since 2022). In Week 15, the Steelers play the Miami Dolphins, a team among the 10 easiest to accrue QB fantasy points against. Rodgers found WR DK Metcalf for a 52-yard connection on the first drive of Sunday's win. If Rodgers continues to throw the football down the field, perhaps more solid fantasy efforts are pending.

Deep-league options/streamers/random thoughts

Running back

Blake Corum, Rams (22.2%): The backup to healthy RB1 option Kyren Williams continues to shine, accruing 26.1 points in the blowout win over the Cardinals. Corum turned 12 rushing attempts into 128 yards and a touchdown. Williams scored 17.7 points, too. Chances are the Rams will be locked in a closer Week 15 battle with the Detroit Lions, and the Seahawks follow in Week 16, but Corum has earned his way onto more fantasy rosters.

Devin Neal, Saints (56.2%): Neal is a bit over the 50% line, but not enough over it if starter Alvin Kamara (knee) continues to sit, which seems likely. Neal scored 15.4 points in Sunday's surprising win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, totaling 84 yards from scrimmage on 20 touches, and scoring his first touchdown. It wasn't efficient, but Neal is an attractive flex option for Week 15 against the Carolina Panthers if the volume continues.

play 1:11 Is Jaylen Wright worth adding in fantasy? Eric Karabell explains why fantasy managers should consider adding Jaylen Wright afer his nice game vs. the Jets.

Jaylen Wright, Dolphins (1.8%): Wright relieved an injured De'Von Achane (rib) and scored 16.7 points against the Jets, turning 24 carries into 107 yards and a touchdown. He entered play with only 18 carries and 65 rushing yards this season, and nary a career touchdown. Perhaps Achane is just fine, ready to continue carrying fantasy rosters in Week 15 against the Steelers, but Wright, who is considerably larger and was supposed to handle a short-yardage role as a rookie last season, warrants more opportunities. He appears to be ahead of popular rookie (well, back in August) Ollie Gordon II, at least.

Deep-league options/streamers/random thoughts

Bye weeks are mercifully over, so fantasy managers can welcome Christian McCaffrey and others back into lineups and shouldn't need to settle for the same backups we've discussed for much of this season, such as the Falcons' Tyler Allgeier (33.3%), Titans veteran Tyjae Spears (32.8%) and Giants veteran Devin Singletary (27.8%). If you're desperate, these fellows can fill in. Singletary might see more touches depending on the health of Tyrone Tracy Jr. (hip). The Giants face the Commanders and their under-rostered starter Chris Rodriguez Jr. (31.2%).

Wide receiver

Christian Watson, Packers (68.6%): Watson is well over the 50% line, but managers might not realize he is turning into a WR2 option, and he might be out there in your league(s). Don't expect many targets. Watson is much like Lions WR Jameson Williams in that he must be efficient with low volume, but Watson scored 24.9 points in Sunday's win over the Chicago Bears, and he has five touchdowns in four games. Teammate Jayden Reed (42.2%) caught his first passes since Week 1 and warrants deep-league attention as well.

Mike Evans, Buccaneers (65.5%): Surprise! Evans is not done! Evans (collarbone) last caught a pass in Week 3, but word is he "almost" played Sunday, so he likely returns this Sunday against the sputtering Falcons. Evans might currently be stashed on someone's IR in your league(s), but he is available in many others. His presence improves the outlook for both QB Baker Mayfield and WR Chris Godwin Jr. (69.5%).

If CeeDee Lamb needs to miss some time, Ryan Flournoy could become a valuable fantasy asset. Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Ryan Flournoy, Dallas Cowboys (0.3%): The surprising Flournoy is the No. 5 WR for Week 14 (entering Monday), tallying 26.5 points in the Thursday night game, much of it after star CeeDee Lamb (concussion) exited. Perhaps Lamb returns for Week 15 against the Vikings, but in many cases a concussed player misses at least one game. Flournoy saw 13 targets against the Lions, turning nine catches into 115 yards and a touchdown.

Deep-league options/streamers/random thoughts

Superstar Jaxon Smith-Njigba wasn't the only Seahawks WR to enjoy his Sunday against the Falcons. Rashid Shaheed (55.4%) scored 16.7 points in his best game since his acquisition (he returned a kick for a TD) and Cooper Kupp (50.4%) added 11.5 points in his best outing since Week 6. The Seahawks next face the Colts, who are among 10 easiest defenses for WRs to accrue fantasy points against.

We prefer the Seattle WRs to the ones on the Titans, as Tennessee's rookie QB Cam Ward continues to develop. However, for those in deeper formats, Chimere Dike (15.9%) and Elic Ayomanor (9.4%) each scored touchdowns in the team's Week 14 loss. The problem is that the duo combined for only six receptions and 38 receiving yards. Try not to rely on Titans.

Bears starter Rome Odunze (foot) missed Week 14, and rookie Luther Burden III (16%) delivered his first double-digit fantasy effort since Week 3. Burden also boasts a rushing attempt in three consecutive games. He is becoming a factor in deep leagues for sure, especially if Odunze remains sidelined.

Browns starter Jerry Jeudy (62.1%) did his best to force fantasy managers to ignore him most of the season, but he scored 16.6 points on Sunday, thanks mainly to one big scoring play. The old fantasy football axiom states "the quarterback's interceptions don't get charged to the receivers," so perhaps managers wish to reinvest here. Jeudy is talented, and perhaps he and Sanders are finally forming a productive connection.

Tight end

play 0:52 Why Harold Fannin Jr. is locked in as fantasy playoff must-start Tristan H. Cockcroft discusses the ceiling for Harold Fannin Jr. after his big day for the Browns.

Harold Fannin Jr., Browns (54.8%): Fannin scored a season-best 25.4 points against the Titans, notching his first 100-yard receiving effort and scoring the fourth touchdown of his rookie campaign. Colleague David Njoku injured a knee on his own touchdown catch, and he might not be available in Week 15. Fannin will be.

Brenton Strange, Jaguars (37.6%): Strange scored only 5.7 points against the Colts, but it would have looked considerably better if not for a touchdown called back due to penalty. Strange caught half of his six official targets for only 27 yards, but don't let this fool you. He is a TE1 option against the Jets.

Theo Johnson, Giants (43.1%): Johnson comes off his December bye week for a home game against the sputtering Commanders. Whoa, what a critical NFC East battle! OK, it isn't, but Johnson warrants our attention because he is just outside the top 10 tight ends in 2025 scoring.

Deep-league options/streamers/random thoughts

Ravens backup Isaiah Likely (8.1%) scored 12.5 points against the Steelers, even with an apparent go-ahead touchdown in the closing minutes overturned by replay. Likely scored an official touchdown earlier. He also scored 12.5 points in Week 13 against the Cincinnati Bengals, a defense that is historically terrible against tight ends, and these teams meet again in Week 15. Even with Mark Andrews available, Likely is also worth streaming.

Defense

Capital One Bowl Mania Go perfect in your bowl picks and win up to $1 million, plus more prizes! Make Your Picks