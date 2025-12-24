Open Extended Reactions

Time. There never seems to be enough of it. Except when it's moving slowly. But that's rare, especially as the holidays approach and a new year threatens to begin before you've processed the entirety of the one that you're (barely) still navigating.

That wasn't the case as children, though. The month of December rolled out at an excruciating pace. Every day was a lesson in patience. How many more sleeps until Winter Break? The answer was always, without fail; too many.

Now, there exist a variety of pocketed countdown calendars, replete with surprises like chocolates or crystals or Yule-inspired plastic tchotchkes. whose purpose is to remind everyone of another day's passage. As though we weren't fully aware of the mandatory joy that was fast approaching. Visions of Sugar Plum Fairies have given way to agenda alerts and administrative EOY updates ... but, like, festive.

I don't mean to sound like a Grinch. I quite enjoy gathering with family and friends. Ask anyone close to me and they'll tell you that my love language is gift-giving. It's not the spirit of the season with which I grapple. It's the barrage of to-dos in tandem with the absence of exhalations that force a rapidity of events so brisk that it's impossible to stay present and thoroughly receive The Message. Every day is expected to deliver maximum magic without any deference to the effort necessary to spell craft. That Elf On The Shelf isn't going to move himself, after all.

I say all of this from 30,000 feet in the air on my way back home to Los Angeles from Bristol HQ. The plane is packed with folks who appear as determined to complete their voyage as they are worn out by it. I get it. This will be my final Facts vs Feelings entry of the 2025 fantasy season and, as invested as I am in digging into Week 17... I'm also eager to crawl into my own bed, curl up under my weighted blanket, and pass the heck out. We are all running on fumes. And, yet, most of us remain grateful to still be in the running.

It's Championship Week. You did not come this far to come this far. All of your labor -- the dutiful toiling and tweaking and research and rankings -- deserve and demand your full attention for one final ride. As difficult as it might seem, I am asking you to block out the noise, muster whatever energy is at your avail, call in some of that kid-like zeal, and mindfully set your lineup as though you were setting out a plate of cookies for the Big Guy.

Time is always running out. So, approach this week like the gift that is. Not because you have to ... but because you're one of the few who gets to.

Facts on seven players you can consider starting in Week 17

Tyler Shough has put up at least 17 fantasy points in five of his past six games. Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Tyler Shough, QB, New Orleans Saints: Seemingly delivered from Fantasy's Island of Misfit Toys, Shough has put together a charmingly productive four-game streak. The rookie has cleared 17 fantasy points in four consecutive outings, ranking eighth at the position in overall output (18.5 FPTS/game). Fantasy's QB5 in completion percentage (68.3%) and rushing yards (113) from Weeks 13 through 17, Shough is getting it done through the air and on the ground. He's led the Saints to three straight wins, recording a 4-3 record as starting QB. His performance is all the more impressive given the team's lack of offensive firepower. And while Shough hasn't faced a murderer's row of defenses, his resolve has only upped his virtual production.

Shough stayed committed to the pass throughout the Saints 23-point trouncing of the Jets. Admittedly, the backfield talent was thin with Alvin Kamara and Devin Neal sidelined, but the fact that Shough threw 49 times despite never trailing (and leading by double digits throughout the fourth quarter) illustrates Kellen Moore's trust as much as it does Shough's dedication. Both of those sentiments (especially together) are a boon for fantasy managers. As is the 26-year-old's rushing upside. Shough has recorded at least six carries in four of his past five outings, registering a total of 30 totes (QB2, behind only Josh Allen) since Week 12.

The Saints may not have a shot at the postseason, but Shough still has plenty to play for. A matchup at Tennessee should allow him more time to grow and show. The Titans defense has given up the 7th-most fantasy point to QBs on the season. Prior to last Sunday's tilt at Arrowhead, Dennard Wilson's unit had allowed 14 of 15 QBs it faced to accumulate 15 or more fantasy points and six of eight signal-callers to register 20 or more fantasy points. Given that Tennessee's defense has additionally surrendered 10 passing scores to the position over the past four weeks, Shough figures to post the third multi-passing-score effort of his career on Sunday.

Malik Willis, QB, Green Bay Packers: Jordan Love (14%) or Lamar Jackson (21%) are currently on a playoff finalist's roster in a third of ESPN leagues. Love remains in concussion protocol while Jackson is "day-to-day" with a back bruise. Coincidently, both QBs were scheduled to battle on Saturday, but now the bout could be one led by backups. Enter Malik Willis.

In the spirit of full transparency, Willis isn't 100% either, as he's dealing with a sore shoulder. Still, benches need to be loaded given the stakes presented by Week 17. The 2022 third-round pick has logged seven career efforts in which he handled the bulk of the snaps. His mobility is what makes him valuable for fantasy purposes. The 26-year-old has rushed for 40 or more yards in five of seven outings, averaging 37 per contest.

That's not to say he isn't a capable passer. In fact, he looked rather composed last Saturday, making just a single off-target throw among his 11 passes. Additionally, Willis registered a 14% completion percentage over what was expected of him in relief of Love. Furthermore, the backup went 4-for-4 on passes of 10 or more yards downfield, which is a significant improvement on his previous 14-of-33 record (42%) on such throws over his career. Given the inconsistency of the Ravens pass rush, Willis could have success in a game with massive postseason implications. Add him, hope you don't have to roll him out, but understand the floor provided by his insurance.

Ashton Jeanty, RB, Las Vegas Raiders: My guy! Jeanty's performance versus one of the NFL's most dominant defenses arrived like an early Christmas miracle last week. Jeanty demolished a three-game slump, rushing a season-high 24 times for 128 yards and a score while finding the end zone a second time on a jaw-dropping 60-yard grab. Jeanty has now accumulated 223.4 fantasy points (RB13), just behind Saquon Barkley (225.5, RB12).

Ashton Jeanty and Saquon Barkley Through Week 16 Jeanty Barkley Touches 274 298 40+ yard plays 3 5 Carries inside 5 7 8 Rush/Rec TDs 10 9

Despite the Raiders' offensive inefficiencies, the blue-chip prospect has crushed after contact, logging 2.42 yards after contact per rush (RB5, behind Jonathan Taylor, Javonte Williams, De'Von Achane and Derrick Henry). He's also showed off his three-down appeal, collecting the 7th-most receptions among RBs and the 3rd-highest number of receiving scores at the position (5 TDs, behind Christian McCaffrey and Travis Etienne Jr.).

The talent is elite. As is the matchup versus the Giants in Week 17. New York's defense has given up the third-most fantasy points (including 17 total scores) to running backs this season. The path to a top-5 positional finish is available to Jeanty and his investors on Sunday. Bring on the egg nog!

Bucky Irving carried the ball 19 times and played 37 snaps in Week 16. In his four games prior to his injury, he was averaging 22.5 touches on 49.5 snaps. Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Bucky Irving, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Irving started the season hot, averaging 18 fantasy points per game (RB9) from Weeks 1 through 4. His virtual stats have unfortunately dipped since he returned from injury, as he's managed just 11.8 fantasy points per game (RB24) from Weeks 13 through 16. His rushing volume hasn't been the problem. In fact, his 67 total totes rank sixth at the position over the past four weeks. The issue is the increased involvement of his backfield mates.

Rachaad White and Irving have each drawn eight looks since Tampa Bay's win over Arizona four weeks ago. Previous to Irving missing time, however, the second-year back out-targeted White 19 to 9. Meanwhile, Sean Tucker has owned the goal line, recording six of seven rushes inside the 5-yard line during that span, with White getting the other.

Yet, there is room for optimism heading into the team's tilt at Miami. The Dolphins defense has allowed the ninth-most fantasy points to RBs on the season. Anthony Weaver's squad appears to have come crashing back down to earth as of late, and those defenders figure to be licking their proverbial wounds after having surrendered nearly 33 fantasy points to Chase Brown last Sunday. Given that Tampa Bay needs to win out in order to clinch the NFC South title and a playoff spot, Irving could find himself more regularly relied-upon. Regardless, he projects as a top-15 fantasy RB in Week 17.

Jaylen Waddle, WR, Miami Dolphins: The Phins' QB change didn't result in a win, but Quinn Ewers' presence under center also didn't tank the offense's fantasy potential. The rookie QB targeted Waddle a team-high nine times, which tied the receiver's season-high total. In turn, Waddle's five grabs were just one catch lower than his season high. Additionally, the 27-year-old's 72 receiving yards were his most since Week 10.

The matchup versus Cincinnati was admittedly favorable. However, it's worth noting that the Bengals defense has regularly been a funnel to RBs and TEs. Yet, Achane, Darren Waller and Greg Dulcich combined for 95 yards, making Waddle's 72 all the more impressive. In fact, Waddle's receiving total was the most by any team's WR1 against Cincy since Week 5. That bodes well for Waddle's investors heading into a bout versus Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers defense tends to funnel targets to WRs, as evidenced by the fact that the squad has recorded the eighth-most targets allowed to the position. Waddle may not be a league winner, but he presents with top-24 fantasy WR appeal in Week 17.

Mack Hollins, WR, New England Patriots: Hollins' pregame fits have regularly fetched media attention throughout the year. It's his recent usage, however, that should be turning fantasy heads. The 32-year-old receiver (reunited with OC Josh McDaniels, under whom the wideout managed a career-best season as a Raider in 2022) has drawn at least eight looks in back-to-back efforts. Moreover, his 42 looks since Week 10 lead the Patriots corps. Additionally, Hollins has finished inside the top 25 of fantasy producers at the position in targets, receptions and yards since the Patriots' 5-point win at Tampa Bay.

On the heels of a 7-69-0 effort (13.9 FPTS) versus Baltimore, Hollins offers investors flex appeal at the Jets. New York's defense has given up 10 or more fantasy points to 20 receivers thus far in 2025. Moreover, Hollins managed 10.4 fantasy points when he faced Gang Green back in Week 11. Not for nothing, but Chris Olave just crushed versus New York, posting a season-high 36.8 fantasy points in Week 16. With Kayshon Boutte and TreVeyon Henderson currently concussed, Hollins figures to see an uptick in opportunities. Consider the field-stretcher an upside option or, if that's too risky, a sneaky DFS play in Week 17.

Harold Fannin Jr., TE, Cleveland Browns: The Fannin takeover continued in Week 16. With David Njoku sidelined for a second straight week and Quinshon Judkins knocked out of the contest early, the rookie quickly emerged as the Browns' offensive focal point. Fannin recorded a multi-TD effort, first via a 13-yard grab and secondly on his sole rushing attempt of the contest. Fannin's 19.5 fantasy points appear all the more impressive given that Buffalo had allowed only two tight ends to log 8 fantasy points (and two TDs) prior to last Sunday's win.

The Bowling Green product, who has drawn five or more looks in 11 straight efforts, has now registered 31 targets over his past three outings. (Fun fact: Only Trey McBride has drawn more targets in 2025.) Fannin also has managed a rushing attempt in four of his past five games.

Having cleared 11 fantasy points in four consecutive contests (and in eight games overall this season), Fannin is primed to feast versus Pittsburgh in the finals. The Steelers defense has allowed the third-most fantasy points to the position. Additionally, Fannin managed his third-highest fantasy output of the year (15.1 FPTS) when he visited Heinz Field (you can't get me to call it Acrisure Stadium) back in Week 6. Expect holly-jolly numbers from the ascending talent come the weekend.