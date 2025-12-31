Open Extended Reactions

Making tough lineup decisions every week can be the most challenging part of the fantasy football process. When you're torn between two similar players and simply don't know which one to start, start the player with the superior matchup.

Ah, but exactly how does one determine the best (and worst) weekly matchups?

Our matchup rankings provide a schedule-independent method to evaluate positional matchups each week, ranking all 32 opposing defenses in order of most to least favorable for opposing players at all skill positions (quarterback, running back, wide receiver and tight end). Instead of relying upon season totals, we calibrate points-allowed data to show how each defense fared relative to the difficulty of the schedule it has faced. This provides a fairer approach to judging the quality of individual matchups.

"Adj. FPA," or adjusted fantasy points allowed, reflects how far above or below players' weekly PPR fantasy point averages that defense held opponents at that position. A positive number means that the matchup is favorable; a negative number means it's unfavorable. Also, remember that teams often use multiple running backs and wide receivers in a game, and these plus/minus averages cover a team's personnel at that position.

Finally, a caveat: Matchups are only one ingredient in my rankings formula. Not every favorable matchup should be exploited, nor unfavorable matchup avoided. If you want my -- and the ESPN fantasy staff's -- most complete source for whom to start and sit each week, consult our weekly rankings.

Trevor Lawrence looks to keep up his hot streak with a terrific matchup against the Titans. AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

Quarterbacks

Matchups highlight: Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars (versus Tennessee Titans). He's the hottest player in fantasy, the only one to score 19-plus points in each of the past five weeks and the league's leading scorer during that time (139.6 total), and he and his Jaguars have plenty at stake. They have the widest prospective seeding disparity of any team, with a chance to earn the AFC's No. 1 seed (and an opening-week bye), but also the risk to fall as low as No. 7. Fortunately, Lawrence's matchup is outstanding, as the opposing Titans have surrendered a league-leading four games of 20-plus fantasy points to quarterbacks over the past five weeks.

Others to like

Quarterback Matchup Rankings "DEF to avoid" and "DEF to exploit" columns rank team defenses in terms of strength of matchup; "Opp.": Week 18 opponent; "Rk": Matchup ranking, where 1 is the toughest defense and 32 is the easiest defense to face; "Adj. FPA": The number of fantasy points that defense added or subtracted from its opponent. DEF to

avoid Opp. Rk Adj.

FPA DEF to

exploit Opp. Rk Adj.

FPA GB 1 -13.8 @BUF 32 7.3 WSH 2 -7.5 CAR 31 6.0 @SF 3 -5.9 @JAX 30 5.3 TEN 4 -5.9 @NYG 29 5.2 @DEN 5 -5.7 ARI 28 3.9 MIA 6 -5.3 @LAR 27 3.2 @CIN 7 -4.9 @PHI 26 2.4 @TB 8 -4.2 BAL 25 2.4 NYJ 9 -3.6 @PIT 24 2.3 @ATL 10 -2.8 @MIN 23 2.2 IND 11 -2.2 LAC 22 2.1 DAL 12 -1.7 SEA 21 1.9 @LV 13 -0.5 DET 20 1.7 CLE 14 0.0 @HOU 19 1.0 KC 15 0.0 @NE 18 1.0 @CHI 16 0.1 NO 17 0.7

Running backs

Matchups highlight: TreVeyon Henderson, New England Patriots (versus Miami Dolphins). Motivation is at least as important as matchup for Week 18, but Henderson is one of the rare running backs with checkmarks in both columns. Patriots coach Mike Vrabel has indicated he'll play his starters in pursuit of the AFC's No. 1 seed, while the Dolphins have been the No. 20 schedule-adjusted defense against running backs for the season (0.7 Adjusted FPA). The Dolphins have also surrendered the league's fifth-highest explosive play rate to the position (12.1%), which plays well to Henderson's speed and breakaway ability.

Others to like

Running Back Matchup Rankings "DEF to avoid" and "DEF to exploit" columns rank team defenses in terms of strength of matchup; "Opp.": Week 18 opponent; "Rk": Matchup ranking, where 1 is the toughest defense and 32 is the easiest defense to face; "Adj. FPA": The number of fantasy points that defense added or subtracted from its opponent. DEF to

avoid Opp. Rk Adj.

FPA DEF to

exploit Opp. Rk Adj.

FPA @DEN 1 -6.4 @LAR 32 12.8 @SF 2 -5.5 @BUF 31 10.9 NO 3 -5.3 @PHI 30 6.7 GB 4 -5.2 KC 29 5.9 DET 5 -5.1 MIA 28 5.5 @HOU 6 -4.8 @TB 27 4.9 BAL 7 -4.3 @NYG 26 4.8 @JAX 8 -3.9 @CHI 25 4.8 TEN 9 -3.6 ARI 24 4.3 DAL 10 -3.1 @LV 23 4.0 LAC 11 -2.8 WSH 22 3.6 @PIT 12 -2.0 @CIN 21 2.5 @ATL 13 -1.3 SEA 20 1.9 CLE 14 -1.3 NYJ 19 1.8 CAR 15 -0.5 @NE 18 0.6 IND 16 -0.1 @MIN 17 0.6

Wide receivers

Matchups highlight: Jameson Williams, Detroit Lions (at Chicago Bears). The Lions might be playing merely for pride, but Williams generally brings his best to these divisional affairs, especially this one against his former coordinator, Ben Johnson. Williams has exceeded 100 yards receiving with a touchdown in each of his past two games against the Bears, the league's third-worst schedule adjusted defense against wide receivers for the season (3.9 Adjusted FPA) and the past five weeks. The Bears are especially susceptible to the deep pass (20-plus yards downfield), an area of strength for Williams, allowing the third-most passing plays of 20-plus yards (57).

Others to like

Wide Receiver Matchup Rankings "DEF to avoid" and "DEF to exploit" columns rank team defenses in terms of strength of matchup; "Opp.": Week 18 opponent; "Rk": Matchup ranking, where 1 is the toughest defense and 32 is the easiest defense to face; "Adj. FPA": The number of fantasy points that defense added or subtracted from its opponent. DEF to

avoid Opp. Rk Adj.

FPA DEF to

exploit Opp. Rk Adj.

FPA GB 1 -13.5 ARI 32 8.1 WSH 2 -12.2 @NYG 31 7.9 NYJ 3 -9.4 DET 30 7.6 @SF 4 -8.6 @NE 29 7.4 IND 5 -8.5 @CHI 28 6.2 CAR 6 -6.5 @MIN 27 5.7 CLE 7 -5.8 @HOU 26 5.1 @CIN 8 -5.6 @PIT 25 3.8 @LAR 9 -5.1 NO 24 3.7 @ATL 10 -5.1 @JAX 23 2.7 @TB 11 -3.5 @BUF 22 2.6 @LV 12 -3.4 DAL 21 1.2 BAL 13 -3.2 @PHI 20 -0.4 KC 14 -3.0 @DEN 19 -0.6 MIA 15 -2.7 LAC 18 -0.8 TEN 16 -1.6 SEA 17 -1.4

Matchups highlight: AJ Barner, Seattle Seahawks (at San Francisco 49ers, Saturday 8 p.m. ET). Saturday's showdown for both the NFC West crown and the conference's No. 1 playoff seed entered the week with the third-highest over/under (49.5 points), so you can be sure there'll be firepower involved with these offenses. Barner has been a bigger part of the Seahawks' passing game than fantasy managers give him credit, ranking 11th in red-zone targets (12), 13th in fantasy points (143.9) and 16th in team target share (15.2%) among tight ends. The 49ers, meanwhile, have seen five tight ends exceed 11 fantasy points in their past seven games.

Another to like: Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles (versus Washington Commanders).