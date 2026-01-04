Whom should you start? Whom should you sit? To help you set your fantasy football lineups and avoid starting an offensive player who won't be in the lineup, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their official inactives lists.
Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in approximately 90 minutes before the scheduled kickoff times: around 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and 2:30 p.m. ET for the late-afternoon games.
Refresh often for the latest information.
More Week 18 info: Mike Clay's Playbook | Week 18 Buzz | Week 18 Rankings
What we're watching for early
Kyle Pitts Sr., TE, ATL (knee): Although he was limited in practice all week, all signs point to Pitts finishing out the season on the field. If the Falcons win, Carolina makes the playoffs. If not, Tampa Bay moves on.
Drake London, WR, ATL (knee): London is expected to play, as is the also-questionable Darnell Mooney (knee). David Sills V would see some extra looks if either other receiver falters.
Dontayvion Wicks, WR, GB (concussion): The Packers were already planning to rest several starters, so Wicks is unlikely to suit up. Clayton Tune will start at quarterback for Jordan Love. RB Josh Jacobs is also not expected to play much, if at all.
Philip Rivers, QB, IND (headed into the sunset... again): With the Colts having been eliminated from playoff contention, Riley Leonard will start in Week 18. Still, it wouldn't be shocking to see Rivers get some snaps in as some sort of ceremonial sendoff.
Ruled out before Sunday
Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, ARI (heel): Michael Wilson's quest for a 1,000-yard season is within reach.
Rashod Bateman, WR, BAL (illness): If the Ravens win, Bateman is likely to be available for the playoffs. However, he'll miss out on Sunday night's must-win season finale. Devontez Walker and Tylan Wallace might be in line for some surprise heroics.
Harold Fannin Jr., TE, CLE (groin): David Njoku (knee) is also going to sit out the finale, leaving the likes of Blake Whiteheart to get some unexpected playing time.
Javonte Williams, RB, DAL (shoulder): Malik Davis (calf) is also out, which means Jaydon Blue is in line for potential super-sleeper Week 18 status.
Omarion Hampton, RB, LAC (ankle): He's getting rested, as is QB Justin Herbert (hand). Trey Lance will start at quarterback.
Geno Smith, QB, LV (ankle): Kenny Pickett? Aidan O'Connell? Both? Is this how the Pete Carroll Era ends in Las Vegas? Is anyone shocked?
Aaron Jones Sr., RB, MIN (hip): Jordan Mason (ankle) was not on the team's final injury report and should handle lead-back duties.
T.J. Hockenson, TE, MIN (shoulder): Josh Oliver will start in Week 18. Perhaps we've already seen Hockenson's last game as Viking.
Alvin Kamara, RB, NO (knee): Once again, Audric Estime will be the team's top RB option.
Chris Olave, WR, NO (illness): Additionally, Mason Tipton (groin) was placed on IR, leaving Dante Pettis, Kevin Austin Jr. and Samori Toure to hold down the proverbial fort.
Theo Johnson, TE, NYG (illness): Daniel Bellinger will once again fill in for an under-the-weather Johnson.
Wan'Dale Robinson, WR, NYG (ribs): With the receiver landing on IR, Darius Slayton and Isaiah Hodgins will be the ones in Jaxson Dart's sights.
Breece Hall, RB, NYJ (knee): Isaiah Davis (concussion) is also out of action, leaving Kene Nwangwu and Khalil Herbert to stand behind QB Brady Cook.
Dallas Goedert, TE, PHI (knee): The Eagles were already planning to rest most starters, but Goedert is actually dealing with an injury. Still, he should be back for the playoffs. Welcome the Week 18 combo of QB Tanner McKee and TE Grant Calcaterra.
Gunnar Helm, TE, TEN (toe): Chig Okonkwo will get to showcase his "headed for free agency" talents.
Jayden Daniels, QB, WAS (elbow): With Marcus Mariota (hand) also hurting, Josh Johnson takes over the hosting chair in the Commanders' huddle one last time.
What we're watching for late
Dalton Kincaid, TE, BUF (knee): There's no need for Kincaid to risk it in Week 18 and, besides, Dawson Knox (knee) was removed from the final injury report and will play.
Rome Odunze, WR, CHI (foot): It's probably better for the Bears to make sure Odunze is healthy for the playoffs. Luther Burden III (quad) was not on the final injury report and will play.
Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, DET (knee): St. Brown is trending towards suiting up on Sunday, but with nothing to play for, it's realistic to think that he might pack it up early.
Isiah Pacheco, RB, KC (risk avoidance): If he sits, as appears to be likely, Kareem Hunt and Brashard Smith would split RB duties.
Xavier Worthy, WR, KC (illness): A late-week downgrade to doubtful in a meaningless game for Kansas City? Look elsewhere for your WR needs.
Kimani Vidal, RB, LAC (neck): Hassan Haskins (concussion) is also questionable for this one. Someone is going to have to be in the huddle, but perhaps it matters not who that ends up being.
Blake Corum, RB, LAR (ankle): Kyren Williams (ankle) practiced more than Corum this week, so he may get more touches. It's also possible the team pivots to Ronnie Rivers and/or Jarquez Hunter to give their top RB duo some rest.
Tyler Higbee, TE, LAR (ankle): Terrance Ferguson (hamstring) is doubtful. Colby Parkinson is in line to start, although Higbee has been activated from IR and could see some Week 18 action.
Davante Adams, WR, LAR (hamstring): Potentially, the Rams could give Adams some playing time to see exactly how close he is to being back to 100% -- or they could simply choose to save him for the post-season.
De'Von Achane, RB, MIA (shoulder): Expect Jaylen Wright to handle the handoffs from Quinn Ewers.
Jaylen Waddle, WR, MIA (ribs): It's likely to be a game-time call here, but don't count on Waddle playing. Also, TE Darren Waller (groin) was placed on IR. Greg Dulcich could see some extra targets.