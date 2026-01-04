        <
          Fantasy football Week 18 inactives: Packers, Chargers, Eagles rest up for playoffs

          Jan 4, 2026, 11:56 AM

          Whom should you start? Whom should you sit? To help you set your fantasy football lineups and avoid starting an offensive player who won't be in the lineup, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their official inactives lists.

          Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in approximately 90 minutes before the scheduled kickoff times: around 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and 2:30 p.m. ET for the late-afternoon games.

          Refresh often for the latest information.

          What we're watching for early

          • Kyle Pitts Sr., TE, ATL (knee): Although he was limited in practice all week, all signs point to Pitts finishing out the season on the field. If the Falcons win, Carolina makes the playoffs. If not, Tampa Bay moves on.

          • Drake London, WR, ATL (knee): London is expected to play, as is the also-questionable Darnell Mooney (knee). David Sills V would see some extra looks if either other receiver falters.

          • Dontayvion Wicks, WR, GB (concussion): The Packers were already planning to rest several starters, so Wicks is unlikely to suit up. Clayton Tune will start at quarterback for Jordan Love. RB Josh Jacobs is also not expected to play much, if at all.

          • Philip Rivers, QB, IND (headed into the sunset... again): With the Colts having been eliminated from playoff contention, Riley Leonard will start in Week 18. Still, it wouldn't be shocking to see Rivers get some snaps in as some sort of ceremonial sendoff.

          Ruled out before Sunday

          What we're watching for late

          • Dalton Kincaid, TE, BUF (knee): There's no need for Kincaid to risk it in Week 18 and, besides, Dawson Knox (knee) was removed from the final injury report and will play.

          • Rome Odunze, WR, CHI (foot): It's probably better for the Bears to make sure Odunze is healthy for the playoffs. Luther Burden III (quad) was not on the final injury report and will play.

          • Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, DET (knee): St. Brown is trending towards suiting up on Sunday, but with nothing to play for, it's realistic to think that he might pack it up early.

          • Isiah Pacheco, RB, KC (risk avoidance): If he sits, as appears to be likely, Kareem Hunt and Brashard Smith would split RB duties.

          • Xavier Worthy, WR, KC (illness): A late-week downgrade to doubtful in a meaningless game for Kansas City? Look elsewhere for your WR needs.

          • Kimani Vidal, RB, LAC (neck): Hassan Haskins (concussion) is also questionable for this one. Someone is going to have to be in the huddle, but perhaps it matters not who that ends up being.

          • Blake Corum, RB, LAR (ankle): Kyren Williams (ankle) practiced more than Corum this week, so he may get more touches. It's also possible the team pivots to Ronnie Rivers and/or Jarquez Hunter to give their top RB duo some rest.

          • Tyler Higbee, TE, LAR (ankle): Terrance Ferguson (hamstring) is doubtful. Colby Parkinson is in line to start, although Higbee has been activated from IR and could see some Week 18 action.

          • Davante Adams, WR, LAR (hamstring): Potentially, the Rams could give Adams some playing time to see exactly how close he is to being back to 100% -- or they could simply choose to save him for the post-season.

          • De'Von Achane, RB, MIA (shoulder): Expect Jaylen Wright to handle the handoffs from Quinn Ewers.

          • Jaylen Waddle, WR, MIA (ribs): It's likely to be a game-time call here, but don't count on Waddle playing. Also, TE Darren Waller (groin) was placed on IR. Greg Dulcich could see some extra targets.