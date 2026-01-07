Open Extended Reactions

Each week in the NFL is its own story -- full of surprises, both positive and negative -- and fantasy football managers must decide what to believe and what not to believe moving forward. Perhaps we can help.

With another fantasy season in the books, we quickly turn the page to focus on next season. If any of these thoughts come true in 2026 ... don't be surprised!

NOTE: All mention of fantasy points is for PPR formats.

Quarterback

play 1:04 What should fantasy managers do with Joe Burrow in 2026? Eric Karabell offers some advice for fantasy managers as it pertains to Joe Burrow for the 2026 season.

Position recap: Buffalo Bills star Josh Allen led in fantasy points, even while sitting Week 18, and he enjoyed his third consecutive season with at least 12 rushing touchdowns. ... Sophomore Drake Maye was a surprise No. 2 finisher, with the 23-year-old edging out another surprise, mostly undrafted 37-year-old Matthew Stafford (leader in passing yards, passing TDs). Every year is the year to fade top quarterbacks, but especially this year. ... Patrick Mahomes (knee) joined Allen, Maye and Stafford in averaging 20 points per game, but his season ended in Week 15. ... Trevor Lawrence (finally) was a December star, and he finished fourth in QB scoring, thanks in part to nine rushing scores. ... Injuries knocked top-5 QB ADP selections Lamar Jackson, Jayden Daniels and Joe Burrow off track, forcing managers to invest in the forgotten Daniel Jones and Jacoby Brissett. It worked out, at least for a while.

Don't be surprised if ...

Running back

play 1:30 Why Cockcroft is hesitant to draft CMC with top pick Tristan H. Cockcroft explains why he isn't planning on using the top pick in fantasy drafts on Christian McCaffrey next season.

Position recap: 49ers star Christian McCaffrey dusted the field with 416.6 points, the 12th-most single-season fantasy points in history. He went from a disappointing four games during the 2024 season to playing in every game. ... Four other RBs, all popular draft-day selections, averaged 20 points per game (Bijan Robinson, Jahmyr Gibbs, Jonathan Taylor, De'Von Achane). ... This was the year to trust the top RB. ... James Cook III won the rushing title, with 32-year-old Derrick Henry not far behind. ... Saquon Barkley and Ashton Jeanty finished as borderline RB1 options, sailing past 200 points, hardly the definition of draft-day busts. ... Javonte Williams resurrected his career in Dallas. ... None of the 17 running backs to rush for 1,000 yards were rookies, though several came close, and Year 2 should be much better.

Don't be surprised if ...

McCaffrey, entering his age-30 season in 2026, goes No. 1 in many drafts and plays in 12 of 17 games. He is terrific in those games, but it is risky to expect a repeat of the durability and the outstanding 102 receptions.

Notre Dame star Jeremiyah Love is the next top running back in the NFL draft for fantasy managers to drool over. He goes to the Chiefs and, with better infrastructure, performs better than Jeanty did. (Don't blame Jeanty, of course.) Jeanty sails past 1,200 rushing yards in his second season with Indiana rookie Fernando Mendoza (the pending No. 1 pick) as the Raiders' new QB.

Giants sophomore Cam Skattebo (ankle) returns for Week 1 and scores 14 touchdowns in Year 2. He ends up the top scorer among NFC East running backs. Hmmm.

Skattebo and seven other exciting, second-year RBs (Jeanty, TreVeyon Henderson, Quinshon Judkins, Kyle Monangai, Omarion Hampton, RJ Harvey, Bhayshul Tuten) sail past 1,000 rushing yards in 2026. Watch Henderson, in particular, if the Patriots give him big volume.

Baltimore Ravens star Henry rushes for 1,350 yards and 12 touchdowns, yet again. Few view him as an RB1 on draft day, but those who secure him after Round 2 sure love it. Again.

Wide receiver

play 0:49 Why Luther Burden III can be a fantasy standout in 2026 Matt Bowen breaks down Luther Burden III's growth and potential fantasy upside in 2026.

Position recap: A late surge over the final five weeks pushed Los Angeles Rams star Puka Nacua into the top spot with 375 points, the 13th-most in a single season at the position. Nacua and Seattle Seahawks breakout Jaxon Smith-Njigba were the lone WRs to average 20 points per game. ... Three other WRs reached 100 catches, with Ja'Marr Chase and Amon-Ra St. Brown no surprise, but Chris Olave, the No. 39 WR in ADP, sure was. ... Nabers and Tyreek Hill each played in only four games. ... George Pickens outscored Dallas Cowboys teammate CeeDee Lamb. ... New Ram Davante Adams paced WRs with 14 TDs. ... Carolina Panthers rookie Tetairoa McMillan was one of 19 WRs to reach 1,000 receiving yards, but the lone rookie, as Emeka Egbuka sputtered in December. ... Tampa Bay Buccaneers veteran Mike Evans (only eight games) failed to reach 1,000 yards for the first time in 12 seasons. ... Minnesota Vikings star Justin Jefferson made it for the sixth consecutive season, while Jaguars bust Brian Thomas Jr. didn't come close.

Don't be surprised if ...

Nacua makes another run at 2,000 receiving yards. He averaged 107 yards per game, and he missed one game. To reach 2,000 yards, he would need to average 117 yards over 17 games.

Pickens takes off for the Bills and enjoys his second-best season, with 1,350 receiving yards and 8 touchdowns.

Bears sophomore Luther Burden III breaks out with 77 catches, 1,100 receiving yards and 8 TDs. Rome Odunze does not do this. DJ Moore joins the Raiders.

A healthy Evans, in his age-33 season, plays in 15 games and surpasses 1,000 receiving yards for the 12th in his 13 seasons. Yeah, some of us are still bitter about the 2025 season. A healthy QB Baker Mayfield rebounds nicely as well.

Four Jacksonville Jaguars become relevant WR3/WR4 options, ending up between 750 and 900 receiving yards, but like the Packers WRs of recent times, fantasy managers will always be guessing. The aforementioned Thomas bounces back to lead the way, followed by Travis Hunter (don't forget him), Jakobi Meyers and Parker Washington.

The most recent Green Bay Packers WR not named Davante Adams to reach 1,000 receiving yards was Jordy Nelson in 2016. Christian Watson finally breaks that streak in 2026.

No 49ers WR has reached 1,000 receiving yards the past two seasons. Both Jauan Jennings and Ricky Pearsall get there in 2026. Purdy's best season is pending.

Tight end

Position recap: Cardinals star Trey McBride, aiming to prove the six touchdowns over his first three seasons didn't define him, scored a whopping 11 times, to go with 126 receptions and 1,239 yards. He outscored all but eight flex-eligible options and No. 2 TE Kyle Pitts Sr. by 105.1 points! ... Pitts, thanks in part to a 45.6-point monstrosity in Week 15, enjoyed his best season, though many fantasy managers remained unconvinced. ... Managers doubted aging legend Travis Kelce, but he finished third in TE scoring, a shade ahead of the top rookie Tyler Warren. ... Preseason No. 1 Brock Bowers, like Pitts buoyed by one aberrant Week 9 outing with 43.3 points, disappointed overall. ... Bowers, George Kittle and Tucker Kraft each averaged 14.7 points, second to McBride, but they combined to miss 20 games.

Pigskin Bracket Challenge Welcome to ESPN's NFL playoff bracket game! $50K+ in prizes. FREE to play

Don't be surprised if ...