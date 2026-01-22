DraftKings DFS cheat sheet: Best values for conference championship games

Open Extended Reactions

Set a winning lineup for DraftKings' NFL divisional round slate by combining value picks in each roster slot and exploiting the best matchups, all within the confines of the salary cap. Every week, we evaluate all of your DraftKings options to identify the best values among the lower-priced options, as well as the matchups to play or avoid, so you can select the players who are worth their high price tags.

Value is determined by the number of DraftKings points you can expect for every dollar invested in putting that player in your lineup. A player may be an "Average" or even a "Good" value while also projected to outscore a player identified as a "Great" value, but when you consider the cap hit and the salary you can put toward other players, you may decide that the "Great" value outweighs that projection.

Players considered to be a "Great" value are those in the 90th percentile of projected value picks for the week. "Good" plays are in the 75th percentile or better. "Average" plays span the 25th to 74th percentiles, while "Shaky" plays are in the 10th-24th percentiles. "Poor" picks encompass single-digit percentiles.

Player salaries are drawn from DraftKings' main slate and are based on the ESPN player projections at the time of publication.

Quarterbacks for DraftKings DFS contests Player Rating Team Opp Pos Proj. $ Matthew Stafford Average LAR @SEA QB 18.4 $6,300 Drake Maye Great NE @DEN QB 20.0 $6,000 Sam Darnold Poor SEA LAR QB 15.5 $5,500 Jarrett Stidham Average DEN NE QB 15.6 $4,500

Tight Ends for DraftKings DFS contests Player Rating Team Opp Pos Proj. $ Hunter Henry Average NE @DEN TE 9.2 $4,800 Jack Westover Poor NE @DEN TE 0.5 $4,000 AJ Barner Average SEA LAR TE 7.9 $4,000 Colby Parkinson Great LAR @SEA TE 7.9 $3,500 Evan Engram Shaky DEN NE TE 5.5 $3,300 Terrance Ferguson Good LAR @SEA TE 5.7 $2,700