12 prospects to track at the NFL combine who could be future fantasy stars

A new Super Bowl champion was crowned just two weeks ago, but the NFL is a 365-day operation. Fans of the game begin looking ahead to "next season" well before the confetti is dropped and the Lombardi trophy is hoisted. Between blockbuster trades, free agency and an infusion of rookie talent, the glory of the gridiron remains in constant motion.

Staying ahead of the league's calendar isn't as overwhelming as one might believe. Not with pros like Matt Bowen and the ESPN Fantasy team delivering need-to-know nuggets throughout the offseason. Bowen, a seven-year NFL vet, serves as one of ESPN's draft experts. His experience and eye for talent have made him one of the most trusted analysts in the space.

Together, we've assembled a list of talent to track at the NFL combine. These are rookies who could make a splash in Indianapolis and climb up boards throughout the draft process, just as the likes of Ladd McConkey and RJ Harvey have in recent years. There will be plenty of time to grind tape, research stats and debate merit in the months ahead. For now, however, sit back, note the below names, enjoy the preview and let the pigskin pondering begin.

Quarterbacks

Fernando Mendoza, Indiana

A Cinderella story with elite processing speed, accuracy and arm talent, Mendoza has all the markings of a first overall pick. The Miami native ranked 72nd among QBs in his class coming out of high school in 2022. He committed to Cal, transferred to Indiana and beat the Hurricanes in the national championship game just four years later. A highly productive and precise passer, Mendoza's playing style is reflective of his journey, brimming with toughness and focus. A throwing session in Indy would allow scouts to better examine the Heisman Trophy winners' technique and overall mechanics, but the 22-year-old has decided to forgo all on-field drills, choosing instead to work out at Indiana's pro day. However, he is planning to attend the combine, where he'll field questions and likely generate plenty of buzz. Keep an eye out for any quotes from Klint Kubiak. The two appear destined to unite in Sin City.

Ty Simpson, Alabama

A cerebral signal caller who is deft in the pocket, Simpson is a tricky evaluation. His numbers reveal a tale of two seasons. The 23-year-old managed four outings of three or more passing scores, but he also struggled mightily down the stretch, throwing four of five total picks after a revealing contest versus Oklahoma in mid-November. The son of an accomplished college head coach (Jason Simpson), Ty knows ball, but his arm strength and build are average. He has started just 15 games, which, given the position's history over recent years, could give needy teams some pause. Simpson is expected to participate in all of the combine's drills, potentially allying fears and tempting teams with undeniable upside. He figures to get a good look from the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Jets.

Running backs

Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame

A threat to score every time he touches the ball, Love is a fantastically explosive and creative back. He's also a capable pass catcher who can work as a slot threat in the receiving game. Last season's Doak Walker Award winner rushed for 1,372 yards (fourth most in Notre Dame history) and found the end zone 21 times (third most in the FBS) in 2025. A former high school track standout, Love figures to light up the 40-yard-dash in Indy. He's also likely to show off his Jahmyr Gibbs-like skill set during the pass-catching drills. Fantasy managers should hope the 20-year-old falls to the Kansas City Chiefs at the nine spot.

Jadarian Price, Notre Dame

Price gradually worked his way back from a devastating Achilles tear that robbed him of his true freshman campaign in 2022. While the injury might raise concerns, Price effectively returned to health and shook off the rust, exploding for 11 rushing scores in 2025. A decisive downhill runner with excellent contact balance, the Texas native shared the field with Love, which limited his opportunities, particularly as a receiver. Therefore, scouts are likely to keep a close watch on his ability to run different routes out of the backfield. Bowen believes the 22-year-old could excel in a Rico Dowdle-like role at the next level, especially if he nails the pass-catching drills and manages a 40-yard dash time in the sub-4.55 range. Price presents as a Day 2 prospect with legitimate fantasy appeal.

Jonah Coleman, Washington

Coleman followed Jedd Fisch from Arizona to Washington and led the Huskies in rushing attempts (156), rushing yards (758) and rushing touchdowns (15) in 2025. Compactly built at 5-foot-9 and 228 pounds, the Stockon, California native is a physical runner and possesses fantastic cut-back ability and substantial lower-body quickness. He can separate himself as a top-three positional pick by demonstrating soft hands and an understanding of a diverse route tree. While his top-end speed is lacking, a 40-yard-dash time in the sub-4.6 range should be enough to convince potential suitors of his Day 2 potential. Coleman has the goods to thrive as a lead runner in a backfield rotation, making landing spot key to his fantasy demand.

Wide receivers

Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State

Despite a litany of injuries suffered from 2022-25 (knee, collarbone, hamstring), Tyson has a chance to be the first receiver drafted in this year's class. A versatile player who can thrive at all levels of the field, Tyson led Arizona State in receptions (61), receiving yards (711) and receiving scores (8) in 2025. Coached up by two-time Super Bowl champion Hines Ward (ASU's wide receivers coach and associate head coach), Tyson's ball skills and route running set him apart. He figures to excel in the gauntlet drill at the combine. While his game speed works on tape, a 40-yard-dash time in the sub-4.5 range will be key to boosting his draft stock.

Carnell Tate, Ohio State

Arguably the most pro-ready receiver in this year's class, Tate is a fluid route-runner who can stretch the field and regularly win in contested situations. His ball-tracking talents are evident on tape and showed up in the stat sheets, as he exploded for four games of 100 or more yards in 2025. He'll need to prove his speed in Indy, however. If he can shave a tenth or more off of his expected 4.6 40-yard-dash time, the Chicago native could edge out Tyson as the first wide receiver selected in April. Solid scores in the broad (10.8 range) and vertical jumps (upper 30s) could also push Tate up draft boards, potentially allowing him to reunite with fellow Ohio State alum Chris Olave in New Orleans.

Makai Lemon, USC

Lemon plays well above his size (5-foot-11, 195 pounds), utilizing advanced route technique and grit after the catch to regularly gain yards. A SoCal native who flashed as a true freshman for the Trojans, Lemon began his college career as a two-way player before locking in as a full-time receiver in 2024. His presence among the position's elite became evident in 2025 when he averaged the third-most receiving yards per game in the FBS (96.3). Recording just three drops on 175 targets over two seasons, Lemon's sticky hands and ability to get open make him a quarterback's best friend. His excellent lower-body quickness figures to be showcased in the three-cone (sub-7 seconds) and short shuttle (sub-4 seconds) drills. He'd be a fantastic addition to either the Washington Commanders or Baltimore Ravens.

Denzel Boston, Washington

A savvy receiver whose game exudes intelligence and nuance, Boston spent his time at Washington patiently waiting behind Rome Odunze, Jallen McMillan, and Ja'Lynn Polk. The learning experience proved valuable as Boston exploded for 11 receiving scores (tied for the fourth most by any player in the Big Ten) in 2025. While he's not a burner on tape, Boston's catch radius and ball tracking know-how make him an intriguing prospect. Bowen believes, with the right coaching staff, Boston's deployment could mirror that of Puka Nacua's. A 40-yard dash time in the low 4.5's will be necessary to keep the Washington native inside the top five picks at the position.

KC Concepcion, Texas A&M

The Paul Hornung Award winner (given to the most versatile player in major college football), Concepcion figures to work primarily as a slot receiver at the next level. In possession of legitimate lower-body juice and dizzying foot quickness, Concepcion showcases ace acceleration, deep speed and fantastic after-the-catch skills. The 21-year-old registered nine receiving TDs (tied for the most in the SEC) for the Aggies in 2025. His quicks are expected to shine in the change-of-direction drills (three cone and short shuttle) and the 40-yard-dash, where he could flirt with a sub-4.4 time. Interestingly, Field Yates projected Concepcion to the San Francisco 49ers in his most recent mock draft. That kind of landing spot would provide the North Carolina native immediate fantasy value.

Tight ends

Kenyon Sadiq, Oregon

After honing his skill set and transforming his frame over his first two seasons at Oregon, Sadiq broke out in fantastic fashion, leading the Ducks in receptions (51) and receiving TDs (8) in 2025. A versatile talent who can work as a receiver and a conventional in-line tight end, Sadiq's calling card is his speed. Per Bowen: "I have not seen a tight end get loose on seam routes at this rate for a long time." A long strider who can get to the third level, the Idaho native should crush the 40-yard-dash. A time in the 4.5 range could catapult his stock. He's an intriguing prospect for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to monitor, given Baker Mayfield's aggressive throwing style and with Cade Otton heading to free agency.

Eli Stowers, Vanderbilt

Stowers' journey to the tight end position has been anything but conventional. The Texas native initially committed to A&M as a quarterback before transferring to New Mexico State, where he pivoted to tight end. Stowers departed after a single season in Las Cruces, following offensive coordinator Tim Beck to Vanderbilt. Stowers blossomed as a Commodore, collecting 62 grabs (the most by any Vandy player) and winning the John Mackey Award in 2025. A state-leading high jumper, Stowers knows how to get tall, high-pointing with nearly impossible ease. Expect him to impress in the vertical jump, potentially skying upwards of 40 inches. While his testing numbers should wow, Stowers remains a raw prospect, likely to be drafted for his traits and upside rather than polish.