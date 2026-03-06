Mike Clay's fantasy football rookie rankings for 2026: Love on top

Open Extended Reactions

With the NFL combine behind us and the draft quickly approaching, it's time to look at the fantasy football outlook for the 2026 crop of incoming rookies.

The rankings will change a bit once these players find an NFL home, but I've done an initial ranking of these the prospects based on my observations from their college careers. This pre-draft analysis will help you get a leg up on scouting the incoming talent.

Below is a ranking of the top 80 players who attended March's combine at the four fantasy-relevant positions (QB, RB, WR, TE).

(Note: References to where a player ranks in a statistical category relative to this year's class is referring to a sample that includes only players invited to the combine. In addition, while NCAA rushing stats for quarterbacks include sacks, the rushing attempts and yardage for quarterbacks in this column exclude sacks to better align with how the NFL measures rushing statistics.)

1. (RB1) Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame (6-0/212): Love has good size and terrific speed (4.36 40 yard dash) to go along with a three-down skill set. He led this class in both yards per carry (6.66) and yards after contact (4.16) while ranking second in forced-missed tackle rate (3.5) during his collegiate career. He's a capable receiver at all levels, a competent pass blocker and protects the ball well (one fumble on 496 career touches). Love has feature back and future fantasy superstar written all over him.

2. (WR1) Carnell Tate, Ohio State (6-2/192): Tate didn't see a ton of volume at Ohio State, but he was efficient, averaging 13.1 yards per target (first in this WR class) and 3.06 yards per route run (third) in 2025. He also paced the class in YPT for his career (11.6) and caught an impressive 75% of his targets during the 39-game span. Tate underwhelmed in the 40-yard dash at the combine (4.53 at 192 pounds), but he measured in with big hands and a large wingspan and has the look of a well-rounded receiver with big upside.

3. (WR2) Makai Lemon, USC (5-11/192): Lemon is on the small side, but he has the skill set to quickly emerge as an impact slot receiver. The USC product posted a class-best 3.04 YPRR during his collegiate career, dropping only three of 190 career targets (his 1.6% drop rate also paced this class). Lemon, who aligned in the slot on 74% of his collegiate routes, posted a dominant 79-1,156-11 receiving line in 2025, while also contributing as a rusher (two TDs) and returner.

4. (WR3) Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State (6-2/203): Tyson is a versatile receiver with decent size who led this class with a 35% target share during the nine weeks he was active in 2025. Injuries cost him time during all four collegiate seasons, but he still managed a 158-2,282-22 receiving line in 33 games, posting a strong 2.73 YPRR along the way (third best in this class).

5. (WR4) Denzel Boston, Washington (6-3/212): Boston is a big receiver with terrific ball skills and touchdown-scoring upside. He's not the fastest, but that didn't stop him from producing 62-plus receptions, 830-plus yards and nine-plus TDs during both of his seasons as a starter at Washington. He handled a class-high 45% of his team's air yards in 2025. Boston dropped only four of 209 career targets (1.9% drop rate is fourth-best in this WR class) and has the look of a reliable possession receiver.

6. (TE1) Kenyon Sadiq, Oregon (6-3/241): Sadiq has the skill set to emerge as one of the league's top pass-catching tight ends. There's certainly some projection here, as Sadiq only saw 106 targets during his three seasons at Oregon. After playing a limited role his first two years, he broke out with a 51-560-8 receiving line last season. He handled a respectable 17% of the Ducks' targets and aligned in the slot 62% of the time. Sadiq is a bit on the small side and needs to cut down on drops (six on 70 targets in 2025), but he's one of the youngest players in this draft and crushed it at the combine, including a ridiculous 4.39 40-yard dash at 241 pounds (130 speed score), 43.5-inch vertical, 133-inch broad jump and 26 bench reps. He has the upside to eventually emerge as a fantasy TE1.

7. (WR5) KC Concepcion, Texas A&M (5-11/196): Concepcion is a quick and explosive short-to-intermediate receiver whose career 27.2% target share tops this entire rookie class. Primarily a slot receiver during his first two seasons at Texas A&M, Concepcion played more outside in 2025, but he figures to primarily work inside in the pros (career 72% slot rate with the Aggies), while also helping as a rusher and returner.

8. (WR6) Omar Cooper Jr., Indiana (6-0/199): Cooper is fresh off a breakout 2025 season in which he posted a 69-937-13 receiving line after totaling 46 catches during his first three seasons with the Hoosiers. Primarily a perimeter target in limited action during 2022-24, Cooper aligned in the slot on 80% of his routes last season. Though primarily a short-range target (9.0 aDOT last season), Cooper posted strong efficiency, including a 2.61 YPRR. He's likely to add value as a rusher, as well.

play 3:07 Stephen A.: Mendoza would be subjected to 'imminent misery' if Jets traded up Stephen A. Smith details the multitude of reasons why he hopes Fernando Mendoza doesn't land with the New York Jets following the 2026 NFL draft.

9. (QB1) Fernando Mendoza, Indiana (6-4/225): The reigning Heisman Trophy winner and national champion, Mendoza is a big, pocket quarterback with elite accuracy (his career 7.1% off-target rate is easily best in this class) and a solid arm. Mendoza's Heisman-winning 2025 campaign included class-best marks in pass TDs (41) and QBR (90.3). Mendoza posted a 65-440-7 rushing line in 16 games last season and figures to add some value with his legs in the pros.

10. (RB2) Jadarian Price, Notre Dame (5-11/203): Price managed only 280 career carries while stuck behind Jeremiyah Love at Notre Dame, but he showed well, posting a 4.13 YAC (second best in this class) and 3.6 forced missed tackle rate (third best). He wasn't a factor as a receiver, however, totaling 15 receptions in 41 games (Love had 63 in 41 games). He has terrific upside as a rusher and returner, but a limited role on third-down could limit his fantasy upside.

11. (RB3) Jonah Coleman, Washington (5-8/220): Coleman is a 220-pound back who was highly efficient during four collegiate seasons at Arizona and Washington. Coleman didn't get much pre-contact help (1.80 YBC), but he made up for it after contact (3.73 YAC ranks second in this RB class) and his career 3.4 forced missed tackle rate is best in this class. Also solid as a receiver and blocker, Coleman has three-down ability.

12. (RB4) Mike Washington Jr., Arkansas (6-1/223): Washington is a big back with terrific speed who lit up the combine with a 4.33 40-yard dash at 6-foot-1, 223 pounds (127 speed score), while also checking in with the longest arms in the class. His collegiate efficiency wasn't very good during stops in Buffalo and New Mexico State, but it was better in 2025 -- his lone season at Arkansas -- as he averaged 6.41 yards per carry and 3.62 yards after contact, both of which rank top 7 in this RB class. He might not be much of an option in the passing game, as his career 4.2 yards per target is worst in this RB class, but his traits make him an intriguing prospect.

13. (WR7) Chris Brazzell II, Tennessee (6-4/198): Brazzell is a tall, perimeter receiver with a big wingspan who will do most of his damage down field (career 14.2 aDOT at Tennessee) and doesn't offer much after the catch (class-worst 3.6 RAC). He has good speed (4.37 40-yard dash) and may settle in as a boom/bust low-volume, splash-play fantasy option.

14. (WR8) Germie Bernard, Alabama (6-1/206): Bernard is a solid, reliable receiver with good size who can align all over the formation (55% slot in 53 collegiate games). Despite playing at three schools in four years, Bernard's production increased each season, including a strong 64-862-7 receiving line (plus 18-101-2 rushing) in 2025. Bernard dropped only four of 240 career targets.

15. (WR9) Malachi Fields, Notre Dame (6-4/218): One of the biggest and strongest receivers in this class, Fields figures to work as a perimeter, vertical target in the pros (career 13.3 aDOT during 49 collegiate games). Fields, who dropped just seven passes in college, handled a target share of, at least, 20% and air yard share of, at least, 30% during each of his final three collegiate seasons (two at Virginia, one at Notre Dame). On the negative side, Fields is an older prospect (24) and, while not a big deal at 218 pounds, posted a 4.61 40-yard dash at the combine.

16. (WR10) Zachariah Branch, Georgia (5-8/177): Branch is a tiny slot receiver who posted an extremely low 5.2 aDOT during 37 collegiate games. That limited his efficiency numbers a bit, though he caught 71% of his targets and was terrific after the catch (7.9 RAC). Branch has the look of a versatile (perhaps gadget) player who will help as a rusher, slot receiver and returner.

Eli Stowers' speed and athleticism give him upside as a receiving tight end. David Buono/Icon Sportswire

17. (TE2) Eli Stowers, Vanderbilt (6-4/239): Stowers is a converted quarterback who improved his production each of the last three seasons, peaking with a 62-769-4 receiving line in 2025. He aligned in the slot on a class-high 72% of his collegiate routes and his career 2.38 YPRR is easily tops in this TE class. He's not much of a blocker, but good speed and athleticism (he posted the best vertical and broad jumps among TEs at the combine) supplies him with receiving upside, and he can also help out as a rusher.

18. (WR11) Elijah Sarratt, Indiana (6-2/210): Surratt is a big, perimeter receiver who hauled in class-high 31 touchdown receptions in 40 collegiate games, which includes a FBS-high 15 in 2025. His efficiency was terrific across the board, including 10.7 yards per target, 2.69 YPRR and a 72% catch rate.

19. (RB5) Nicholas Singleton, Penn State (6-0/219): Singleton is a big, versatile back with terrific speed who can contribute as a rusher, receiver, blocker and returner. While working in a committee with fellow prospect Kaytron Allen at Penn State the past four years, Singleton was effective after contact (3.46 YAC is sixth best in this RB class) but struggled with elusiveness (8.0 forced missed tackle rate is worst). He was solid as receiver (102-987-9) and returner (class-high 1,138 kick return yards) during his 53-game tenure.

20. (RB6) Emmett Johnson, Nebraska (5-10/202): Johnson's career 3.4 forced missed tackle rate is fourth best in this RB class and his elusiveness helped him to 1,451 rushing yards (fourth in the nation and first in this class) last season. His lack of speed -- last among 10 RBs who ran the 40-yard dash at the combine in 40 yard dash (4.56) and speed score (93) -- and size limits him after initial contact (career 2.86 YAC), but he can help out in the passing game (92 collegiate receptions).

21. (TE3) Max Klare, Ohio State (6-4/246): Klare is a receiving tight end who has experience playing in line and in the slot. He might not offer much as a blocker in the pros, but he showed his receiving ability at two different schools, posting a 51-685-4 line with Purdue in 2024 and a 43-448-2 line with Ohio State in 2025. Klare has the speed and athleticism to emerge as a fantasy option.

22. (WR12) Chris Bell, Louisville (6-1/222): The heaviest receiver in this class at 222 pounds, Bell is a perimeter, possession target who increased his production during each of his four seasons at Louisville. That includes a 72-917-6 receiving line in 11 games last season, though he did tear his ACL in December, which is likely to lead to slow start to his NFL career.

23. (WR13) Skyler Bell, UConn (5-11/192): Bell is an undersized, but versatile, receiver who finished 2025 second in the nation (first in this WR class) in receiving yards (1,278) and, while he had a class-high 25 drops across 52 collegiate games, he was better in this area last season (five drops on 146 targets). Bell showed well at the combine, running a solid 4.40 40-yard dash and posting terrific marks in the vertical and broad jump.

24. (WR14) Antonio Williams, Clemson (5-11/187): Williams is an undersized slot receiver (75% slot in his collegiate career) who soaked up 208 catches (fourth most in this class) during his four seasons (43 games) at Clemson. He was primarily a short-range option (8.0 aDOT), but he caught a healthy 75% of his targets and added value as a rusher (career 25-187-2 rushing), punt returner and even as a passer (143 yards and two TDs on four attempts).

25. (TE4) Michael Trigg, Baylor (6-4/240): Trigg is a pass-catching tight end with huge hands and the longest arms in this TE rookie class. After playing a limited role during three seasons at USC and Ole Miss, Trigg produced an 80-1,089-9 receiving line across two campaigns at Baylor. He aligned in the slot on 71% of his collegiate routes (second highest in this TE class) and was oft-utilized as a downfield option (his 10.3 aDOT in 2025 topped this class), which helps explains last season's poor 58% catch rate. He's an older prospect and not much of a blocker, but he could do enough as a receiver to land on the fantasy radar.

26. (RB7) Kaytron Allen, Penn State (5-11/216): Allen has a good size and a solid efficiency profile, having ranked seventh in this class in YAC (3.35) and 10th in forced missed tackle rate (4.5) during his four seasons at Penn State. Though he out-carried fellow draft prospect Nicholas Singleton all four seasons at PSU, Allen was less involved as a receiver (career 70-490-4 line, including a weak 5.1 YPT) and doesn't figure to get much run as a receiver in the pros. One of the oldest backs in this class, Allen has limited upside.

27. (WR15) Ja'Kobi Lane, USC (6-4/200): Lane is a tall, perimeter receiver with the biggest hands in this class. He produced solid 43-525-12 and 49-745-4 receiving lines during his final two seasons at USC. Lane was rarely used in the intermediate area and struggled to produce after the catch (career 3.7 RAC is second worst in this class), but he has the frame and skill set to allow him plenty of pro potential.

play 0:57 Why Louis Riddick rates Ty Simpson so highly Louis Riddick raves about why he thinks Ty Simpson has earned a spot as a top-15 pick in the 2026 NFL draft.

28. (QB2) Ty Simpson, Alabama (6-1/211): Simpson was a one-year starter at Alabama and wasn't overly impressive statistically, completing 64% of his passes and posting a pedestrian 76.6 QBR. He's fairly accurate with an average arm, but he's a bit undersized and doesn't figure to move the needle a ton with his legs (62-309-2 rushing in 2025).

29. (WR16) Deion Burks, Oklahoma (5-9/180): Burks is a small receiver who has experience as both a primary perimeter receiver (under 25% slot in 2023 and 2025) and a primary slot (over 80% slot in 2022 and 2024). He had productive seasons at both Purdue and Oklahoma, though his overall efficiency is fairly poor across the board. That includes an ugly 6.4 YPT and 1.37 YPRR, both of which rank near the basement of his WR class. He showed very well athletically at the combine, including a 4.30 40-yard dash and class-best marks in the vertical (42.5) and bench press (26 reps).

30. (WR17) Ted Hurst, Georgia State (6-4/206): Granted he played at a small school, but Hurst ranked third in this rookie class target share (26%) and first in air yard share (45%) during his FBS career. A tall, vertical receiver, Hurst posted solid collegiate efficiency despite inconsistent QB play (only 68% of his 235 FBS targets were catchable, which is easily lowest among qualified WRs in this class). His 135-inch broad jump was best among wide receivers at the combine.

31. (WR18) Kevin Coleman Jr., Missouri (5-10/179): Coleman is a small, slot receiver and punt returner who aligned inside on 83% of his 943 collegiate pass routes. Despite playing at three different FBS schools over the last three seasons, Coleman handled a solid 21% target share during the span and played well, catching 72% of his targets and dropping only four of 229 targets (1.7%). He posted a weak, 88 speed score at the combine, running a 4.49 40-yard dash at 179 pounds.

32. (WR19) De'Zhaun Stribling, Mississippi (6-2/207): Stribling had a productive collegiate run, catching 44-plus passes in four of his five seasons, three of which came with different teams. That production included 52-882-6 and 55-811-6 receiving lines at Oklahoma State and Ole Miss over the last two seasons. Stribling primarily worked as a perimeter receiver and peaked with a 22% target share with OSU in 2024. His overall efficiency is pedestrian, but he has good size and speed (4.36 40-yard dash at the combine) and is a plus blocker.

33. (RB8) Adam Randall, Clemson (6-3/232): Randall is the biggest back in this class and, combined with his terrific speed (4.50 40 yard dash, 113 speed score), makes him an interesting developmental flier. A converted wide receiver, Randall had a grand total of four carries during his first three seasons at Clemson prior to posting a 168-814-10 rushing line in 2025. His experience as a receiver suggests he has big upside in that area, as well (he totaled an 84-787-5 receiving line with the Tigers).

34. (RB9) Le'Veon Moss, Texas A&M (5-11/203): Moss sports decent size and strength, but isn't particularly fast or elusive and isn't a factor in the passing game (career 24-236-0 receiving line). He rarely loses yards (class-low 10% of his 321 collegiate carries) and is good after contact (career 3.47 YAC is fifth best in this class), so he may carve out a role as an early-down backup.

35. (RB10) Seth McGowan, Kentucky (6-0/223): McGowan is an older prospect (25), having bounced around five schools due to an off-field issue in 2021 that led to jail time and a dismissal from Oklahoma. He slowly rebuilt his career and peaked with 1,100 yards and six TDs at New Mexico State in 2024 prior to delivering 851 yards and 12 TDs at Kentucky last season. His efficiency is hit or miss, as his career 2.65 YAC is very poor, but his 4.2 forced missed tackle rate is strong. He's been effective in the passing game, as well, so there's some hope for a pro level impact. McGowan impressed at the combine, posting the top vertical and broad jump in this RB class and running a solid 4.49 40-yard dash at 223 pounds.

36. (QB3) Carson Beck, Miami (6-5/233): Beck is a big, experienced quarterback who started for two seasons at Georgia prior to leading Miami to the national championship game last year. Beck paced this QB class in completion percentage in 2025 (72.4%) and for his career (69.5%), while also leading this group with a 80.9 QBR and 8.4 YPA during his 55-game collegiate career. He's unlikely to offer much with his legs in the pros.

37. (QB4) Drew Allar, Penn State (6-5/228): Allar is one of the biggest quarterbacks in this class and, while he has the arm to go with his frame, accuracy is a big concern. Allar was conservative during his time at Penn State (7.6 aDOT), but he still completed only 63% of his passes and averaged 7.4 yards per attempt. In 2025, he had the worst QBR in this rookie class prior to suffering a season-ending broken ankle. On the plus side, he could add value with his legs, as he posted a career 181-1,030-12 rushing line and his 8.3% scramble rate is second highest in this class.

38. (TE5) Jack Endries, Texas (6-4/245): Endries is a pass-catching/move tight end who caught 33-plus passes during each of his three collegiate seasons. He peaked with a 56-623-3 receiving line with Fernando Mendoza under center at Cal in 2024 prior to seeing less work in an in-line role at Texas last season.

39. (WR20) Bryce Lance, North Dakota State (6-3/204): Lance is the lone wide receiver in this class who didn't play a single snap at the FBS level. However, he was productive as a perimeter receiver at North Dakota State, posting receiving lines of 75-1,053-17 and 51-1,079-8 over the last two seasons. He's a year or so older than most of his classmates, but he dominated at the combine with terrific showings in the 40-yard dash (4.34), vertical (41.5) and broad jump (133). He has the size and potential to battle for a roster spot.

Wide receiver Eric McAlister has good size and speed and the production to match. George Walker/Icon Sportswire

40. (WR21) Eric McAlister, TCU (6-4/194): McAlister is a fast, perimeter receiver who was highly productive during his time at Boise State and TCU. His 3,084 career receiving yards rank second in this class and he also sits near the top in YPR (18.2), YPT (10.5) and YPRR (2.91). With good size, speed and a strong resume of production, there's some potential here.

41. (WR22) Reggie Virgil, Texas Tech (6-3/187): Virgil is a tall, thin, perimeter, vertical receiver who ranked near the top of this WR class in aDOT (14.7) and YPR (15.8) but near the basement in RAC (4.5), catch rate (54%) and YPRR (1.79) during his career at Miami Ohio and Texas Tech. A class-high 48% of his targets came on deep routes, though he played a more well-rounded role in 2025 -- his lone season with the Red Raiders. Virgil ran a 4.57 40-yard dash at 187 pounds at the combine, which works out to a poor speed score of 86.

42. (RB11) J'Mari Taylor, Virginia (5-10/199): Taylor is an older prospect and is slightly undersized, but he has enough power, speed and skills to help out on all three downs. He spent his first five collegiate seasons at North Carolina Central prior to playing his lone FBS season at Virginia in 2025. He was busy, totaling 222-1,062-14 on the ground and 43-253-1 through the air. Taylor's overall efficiency is underwhelming, though he stood out in terms of elusiveness, ranking fifth in this RB class in forced missed tackle rate last season.

43. (RB12) Roman Hemby, Indiana (6-0/207): Hemby paced this RB class in carries last season (230), and while he also led the group in targets (156), catches (129) and receiving yards (1,086) over his career, that was certainly boosted by a ton of reps (57 games). His overall efficiency isn't great, though it's worth noting that he didn't get much help before contact (class-low 1.77 YBC).

44. (RB13) Demond Claiborne, Wake Forest (5-10/188): Claiborne is an undersized back who struggled badly with efficiency during his four seasons at Wake Forest. On 558 career carries, Claiborne averaged 4.66 yards per attempt (second worst in this RB class), 2.68 yards after contact and produced 5-plus yards on a class-low 32% of his carries. Also not much of a factor in the passing game, Claiborne may be limited to change-of-pace/return work in the pros.

45. (RB14) Robert Henry Jr., UTSA (5-9/196): Henry is fresh off a 2025 season in which he led this RB class in YPC (6.92) and YAC (4.18), albeit on a modest 151 carries. His efficiency in a similar role the prior two seasons wasn't nearly as good, and he never emerged as much of a pass catcher (58 catches in 35 games). Henry is one of the oldest backs in this class and posted a weak 4.52 40-yard dash at 196 pounds at the combine, though he fared better in the short shuttle (4.31).

46. (TE6) Justin Joly, NC State (6-3/241): Joly is a highly productive receiving tight end who ranked near the top of his class in all receiving counting stats (166-1,978-15) and target share (17%) during 50 collegiate games at UConn and NC State. He's not much of a blocker, but he could stretch the seam as a move tight end in the pros.

47. (TE7) Joe Royer, Cincinnati (6-5/247): After barely seeing the field during three seasons at Ohio State, Royer broke out with a 50-522-3 receiving line (21% target share) in 2024, prior to dipping to 29-416-4 (10%) in 2025. He has solid size with big hands and could emerge as a versatile depth option.

48. (TE8) Josh Cuevas, Alabama (6-3/245): Cuevas wasn't targeted much during three collegiate seasons at Washington and Alabama (57-793-6, 5% target share), but he was effective when called on, averaging 10.4 yards per target. He's a bit of a tweener and underwhelmed athletically at the combine, but can help as a blocker and receiver.

With impressive size and athleticism, Taylen Green has serious upside if he can improve as a passer. Andy Altenburger/Icon Sportswire

49. (QB5) Taylen Green, Arkansas (6-6/227): Green is a huge, aggressive dual-threat quarterback. He's a major threat with his legs (112-999-8 rushing last season) but a work in progress as a passer, as he completed only 61% of his passes and threw 11 INTs on only 326 attempts in 2025. Green's size and athleticism (which included a 4.36 40-yard dash at the combine) supplies him with massive upside, but he'll need to improve as a passer in order to find a starting opportunity.

50. (QB6) Garrett Nussmeier, LSU (6-2/203): Nussmeier is an undersized, pocket quarterback and older prospect. He was extremely conservative last season, posting class-low marks in aDOT (6.4), YPA (6.7) and YPC (9.9). Aside of his ability to avoid sacks (career 3.40% sack rate), Nussmeier's efficiency isn't overly impressive and he's a nonfactor as a rusher (career 33-179-5 line and a class-low 1.4 carries per game).

51. (QB7) Cade Klubnik, Clemson (6-2/207): Klubnik is an undersized, conservative quarterback who ranked last in this class in aDOT (7.4), yards per completion (11.1), yards per attempt (7.1) and QB rating (136) during his collegiate tenure. He peaked with a 36-to-6 TD-to-INT showing in 2024, but fell to 16 TDs and six INTs in 2025. Klubnik does have a lot of experience (three years as a starter at Clemson) and could add value with his legs (totaled a 294-1,429-17 rushing line in his career), though he was extremely inefficient in the latter in 2025.

52. (WR23) Josh Cameron, Baylor (6-1/220): Cameron is a big, strong, perimeter receiver who aligned out wide on 84% of his collegiate routes across five seasons at Baylor. Cameron's overall efficiency is underwhelming (1.58 YPRR), but he was certainly busy the last two seasons, totaling 52-754-10 and 69-872-9 receiving lines.

53. (WR24) Jeff Caldwell, Cincinnati (6-5/216): Caldwell is a huge, perimeter receiver who aligned out wide on 85% of his routes at Cincinnati last season -- his lone season at the FBS level. Caldwell was highly productive at FCS Lindenwood prior to posting a 32-478-6 receiving line with the Bearcats in 2025. He figures to require some development in the pros, but the athleticism is apparent, as he ran a 4.31 40-yard dash at 216 pounds (125 speed score was easily tops among receivers) and showed well in the vertical (32) and broad (134) at the combine.

54. (WR25) CJ Daniels, Miami (6-2/202): It helped that he played in 68 games across six seasons at Liberty, LSU and Miami, but Daniels ranked third in this WR class in receiving yards (2,991) and second in TD receptions (28) for his career. His overall efficiency was good, though he failed to emerge as anything more than a secondary target once he left Liberty.

55. (WR26) Brenen Thompson, Mississippi State (5-9/164): Thompson is an extremely small and very fast (4.26 40-yard dash) receiver who posted a class-high 18.5 YPR during his career and handled a massive 43% of MSU's air yards last season. He didn't see much work prior to 2025, however, and figures to operate as a situational deep threat in the pros.

56. (WR27) Eric Rivers, Georgia Tech (5-10/176): Rivers is a small, perimeter receiver who broke out with a 62-1,172-12 receiving line (31% target share) at Florida International in 2024 prior to playing a lesser role at Georgia Tech in 2025 (46-658-2, 18% share). He ran a 4.35 40-yard dash at 176 pounds at the combine.

57. (RB15) Eli Heidenreich, Navy (6-0/198): Heidenreich is an intriguing prospect, as he's a tweener who could play running back or receiver in the pros. The Navy product never cleared 77 carries in a single season, but did post a 51-941-6 receiving line in 2025. For his career, he averaged 6.85 yards per carry and evaded one tackle for every 5.9 touches, both of which are best in this RB class. He may max out as a gadget player in the pros.

58. (RB16) Rahsul Faison, South Carolina (5-11/208): Faison is a big, effective rusher, but he isn't overly fast and is an extremely old prospect at 26. Though his workload was reduced in 2025, his overall collegiate efficiency is very good, including a 3.47 YAC and 3.7 forced missed tackle rate (both fourth best in this class). He caught a healthy 84% of 62 career targets but was limited to an ugly 4.3 yards per target.

59. (RB17) CJ Donaldson, Ohio State (6-2/230): Donaldson is a huge, power back who scored 40 rushing TDs in 45 collegiate games. Granted it was a small sample (96 carries, 16 targets), but he ranked last in this class in YPC (3.76), YAC (2.25) and forced missed tackle rate (13.9) in his lone season at Ohio State (2025). His efficiency at West Virginia was a bit better, but considering he's unlikely to do much as a receiver (he never cleared 15 catches in a season), Donaldson is a long shot for fantasy relevance.

60. (RB18) Noah Whittington, Oregon (5-8/205): Whittington is an older prospect (25) who struggled with efficiency during six seasons at Western Kentucky and Oregon. The former Duck posted a 2.80 YAC and 5.8 forced missed tackle rate in 69 games, both of which rank near the bottom of this class. Also not much of a factor as a receiver (he never cleared 24 catches or 169 yards in a season), Whittington is a longshot for fantasy relevance.

Tanner Koziol had a highly productive college career, and he has some upside at the next level. Mark J. Rebilas/Imagn Images

61. (TE9) Tanner Koziol, Houston (6-6/247): Across 49 collegiate games at Houston and Ball State, Koziol produced 349 targets, 237 receptions, 2,234 yards, 24 TDs, a 23% target share and a 24% air yard share. All six stats easily top this TE class and that production included a massive 94-839-8 showing in 2024. Koziol has work to do as a blocker, but his size and production suggest there's clear receiving upside.

62. (TE10) Sam Roush, Stanford (6-6/267): Roush is a huge, in-line blocking tight end. Though he did catch 40-plus passes each of his final two seasons at Stanford (including a healthy 22% target share in 2025), his overall receiving efficiency was underwhelming (6.6 YPT, 1.22 YPRR) and he totaled four TDs on 182 career targets. He may not see enough target volume in the pros to find his way to the fantasy radar.

63. (TE11) Dallen Bentley, Utah (6-4/253): Bentley is a big, in-line tight end who, after catching three passes during his first two seasons (18 games) at Utah, exploded for a 23% target share and 48-620-6 receiving line in 2025 (13 games). Bentley figures to focus primarily on blocking in the pros, but his 2025 pass-catching work suggests there's some hope for fantasy relevance.

64. (RB19) Jam Miller, Alabama (5-10/209): Miller has decent size, but he has struggled with effectiveness, posting a class-worst 4.57 YPC during his collegiate career (including an ugly 3.88 in 2025). Poor tackle breaking and YAC numbers give him perhaps the worst efficiency profile in this RB class, and he hasn't shown much in the passing game (career 40-336-2 line). He ran a solid 4.42 40-yard dash at the combine but posted the worst marks in this RB class in the vertical and broad jump.

65. (RB20) Desmond Reid, Pittsburgh (5-6/174): Reid is easily the smallest back in this class. He posted a 2.46 YAC and lost yards on 20% of his carries during 18 games at Pitt, both of which are worst in this class. On the other hand, he was busy as a receiver, averaging a class-high 5.6 targets per game. Size and durability concerns suggest he'll be limited to a gadget/receiving/return role in the pros.

66. (WR28) Aaron Anderson, LSU (5-8/191): Anderson is a small, short-range target who aligned in the slot on a class-high 87% of his collegiate routes. He broke out with a 61-884-5 receiving line in 2024, but missed time last season and fell to 33-398-0. Hands are a concern, as he has 10 drops over the last two seasons (22 games). Anderson's marks in the vertical (30 inches) and broad jump (113) at the combine were both worst in this WR class.

67. (WR29) Chase Roberts, BYU (6-3/209): Roberts is an older prospect lacking speed (class-low 4.64 40-yard dash at the combine), but he's a big, vertical receiver fresh off a productive four-year stint at BYU in which he totaled a 170-2,586-18 receiving line in 50 games. That included a pair of 50-plus reception, 800-plus yard campaigns to end his career. Roberts handled a massive 43% of BYU's air yards last season and his overall collegiate efficiency was good, including a 2.28 YPRR, despite rarely seeing high percentage targets (class-low 30% of targets were in the short area).

Caleb Douglas put up solid numbers his last two seasons and impressed with a 4.39 40-yard dash at the combine. Ben Queen/Imagn Images

68. (WR30) Caleb Douglas, Texas Tech (6-3/206): Douglas is a tall, perimeter receiver with big hands and long arms who, after not seeing much work during two seasons at Florida, exploded for 60-877-6 and 54-846-7 receiving lines at Texas Tech over the last two seasons. His overall efficiency was underwhelming, including six drops and a shaky 1.81 YPRR in 2025. He impressed with a 4.39 40-yard dash at 206 pounds (111 speed score) at the combine.

69. (WR31) Malik Benson, Oregon (6-0/189): An accomplished sprinter, the speedy Benson has big play written all over him, though he's an older prospect and his collegiate production was limited by a lot of changes in scenery (two years of community college followed by 2023 at Alabama, 2024 at Florida State and 2025 at Oregon). Benson never cleared a 15% target share in a single season, peaking with a 43-719-6 receiving line in 2025.

70. (WR32) J. Michael Sturdivant, Florida (6-3/207): Sturdivant is a speed receiver with good size who peaked with a 65-755-7 receiving line and 25% target share with Cal way back in 2022. He then transferred to UCLA and wasn't as productive, posting 36-597-4 and 22-315-2 lines. He finished his career at Florida in 2025 and was limited to a 27-406-3 showing. He showed well at the combine, including a 4.40 40-yard dash at 6-foot-3, 207 pounds.

71. (TE12) Oscar Delp, Georgia (6-5/245): Delp was busy during his final three seasons at Georgia (1,733 snaps in 42 games), but that didn't lead to much work in the passing game (no more than 24 catches, 284 yards or a 7% target share in a single season). Good speed and hands suggest there's some hope for him as a developmental piece.

72. (TE13) Eli Raridon, Notre Dame (6-6/245): Raridon is a tall, blocking tight end who was barely targeted (5% share) and totaled a 48-623-3 receiving line during four seasons at Notre Dame. Most of the receiving work came in 2025, so perhaps there's some hope in that area, but he's a long shot for fantasy value.

73. (TE14) Nate Boerkircher, Texas A&M (6-4/245): Boerkircher is a blocking tight end who handled a class-low 3% target share across 52 collegiate games (five seasons). He aligned in the slot 30% of the time and posted a 1.04 YPRR, both of which are lowest in this TE group.

74. (TE15) Dae'Quan Wright, Mississippi (6-4/246): Wright was relatively busy and effective as a receiver during four collegiate seasons at Virginia Tech and Ole Miss, totaling a 113-1,603-9 receiving line and averaging a class-best 8.4 receiving yards after the catch. He has work to do as a blocker, but could latch on as a depth option.

75. (QB8) Diego Pavia, Vanderbilt (5-10/207): Pavia is a dual-threat QB who impressed as both a passer (class-high 9.4 YPA) and rusher (144-998-10) in 13 starts at Vanderbilt last season. Pavia's 87.3 QBR last season trailed only Fernando Mendoza. On the negative side, he's very undersized (5-10/207) and extremely old for a rookie (25).

76. (QB9) Jalon Daniels, Kansas (6-1/219): Daniels soaked up a ton of experience at Kansas (45 starts across six seasons) and, while he plays an aggressive game (class-high 9.3 aDOT last season) and adds value with his legs (career 345-1977-23 rushing line), he has a long way to go as a passer (62% completion rate and class-high 15.3% off-target rate during his career).

77. (QB10) Cole Payton, North Dakota State (6-3/232): Payton is a big, dual-threat quarterback who started only one season at North Dakota State and totaled more rushing (31) than passing (21) touchdowns during his five collegiate seasons. Lacking arm strength and with little experience, especially at the FCS level, he'll likely require plenty of development.

78. (QB11) Luke Altmyer, Illinois (6-2/210): After transferring from Ole Miss, Altmeyer threw for 7,607 yards, 57 TDs and 21 INTs during 35 starts at Illinois during 2023-25. He's undersized with accuracy and arm strength concerns and took an absurd 108 sacks during his career (8.74% sack rate was easily worst in this class). He was effective with his legs, totaling a 210-1,413-13 rushing line and averaging 6.7 yards per carry.

79. (WR33) Kendrick Law, Kentucky (5-11/203): Law is a short-area/slot target who played a limited role in three seasons at Alabama (33 catches in 34 games) prior to delivering a 53-540-3 receiving line at Kentucky last season. Law's career 4.2 aDOT is lowest in this WR class, but his 9.1 RAC and 78% catch rate rank first. He'll battle for a returner/depth receiver role.

80. (WR34) Jordan Hudson, SMU (6-1/191): Hudson is a perimeter receiver whose usage increased during each of his four collegiate seasons, peaking with a 61-766-6 receiving line (24% target share) in 11 games in 2025.