What the move to Minnesota means for Kyler Murray's fantasy value

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The Minnesota Vikings on Thursday signed quarterback Kyler Murray to a one-year contract worth $1.3 million.

Murray will engage in a preseason quarterback competition with J.J. McCarthy, but considering the circumstances, it would be a major surprise if Murray is not the Vikings' Week 1 starter. Murray's is a one-year deal containing a no-tag clause, so this is as classic a "contract year" situation -- though, to be clear, I'm generally not a believer in what's an overrated concept -- as you'll find. He'll want to deliver as strong a performance as possible, à la Sam Darnold in 2024, to best set himself up for a big free agency payday next March.

In Minnesota, Murray will have a multitude of receivers to work with, from Justin Jefferson to Jordan Addison to tight end T.J. Hockenson, not to mention that running back Aaron Jones Sr. is a capable pass catcher. It's an upgrade over what Murray had with the Arizona Cardinals the past three seasons, though injuries cost him 21 of the Cardinals' 51 games in that time. He averaged 17.4 fantasy points during that time, which would've placed him 13th among the 27 qualified quarterbacks using only 2025 statistics. Murray should be able to match and probably exceed that with the Vikings, meaning his healthy games should manage to scrape the back of the top 10, but his injury history might keep him out of that rankings range for draft-day purposes.

Jefferson's rebound prospects get a boost with the signing, as McCarthy was bottom two among quarterbacks with at least as many as his 10 starts in completion percentage, off-target rate and passer rating last season. Murray's numbers on deep throws aren't so good that Addison's stock jumps, though.

In Arizona, Jacoby Brissett, who scored the seventh-most fantasy points among quarterbacks over the season's final eight weeks last season, stands a good chance at beginning the season as the Cardinals' starting quarterback, assuming the team doesn't add via free agency or the draft. If not, then he's a handy superflex/QB2 option, and his strong rapport with breakout wide receiver Michael Wilson makes the latter a WR3 potential pick.