2026 fantasy football rankings: Profiling more than 60 wide receivers

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In advance of the NFL draft, Mike Clay is revealing his 2026 fantasy football rankings at each key offensive position, with profiles for each player. These rankings do not include rookies because we are unsure of their landing spots.

If you are seeking a breakdown of this year's top NFL draft prospects, Mike has profiled the top 80 skill position players in his fantasy football rookie rankings.

NOTE: All references to player ages are as of the season opener on Sept. 9, 2026.

Position rankings and profiles: QB | RB | TE: March 10

Nacua has defied the odds, emerging from fifth-round flier in 2023 to one of the most relied upon and productive offensive players in the league. Nacua has finished each of his three pro seasons sixth or better among receivers in fantasy PPG and peaked with a first-place finish last season. Matthew Stafford's top target led the league with 129 receptions and finished no lower than third among receivers in targets, yardage and touchdowns, while also adding 105 yards and one score as a rusher. More goal-line work would be nice (he has 11 end zone targets over the past two seasons), but Nacua's heavy usage in an elite offense locks in the 25-year-old as arguably the top receiver in fantasy.

Chase is fresh off yet another elite fantasy season and he's now finished four of his five NFL campaigns no lower than fifth in fantasy PPG (the exception was 11th in 2023). Chase actually saw a big dip in yardage (1,740 to 1,426), TDs (17 to 8) and fantasy PPG (23.7 to 19.6) from 2024 to 2025 (which was no surprise with Joe Burrow missing nine games), but still put up big numbers thanks to pacing the league in pass routes and targets for the second season in a row. In fact, Chase's 125 receptions make him the third receiver in NFL history with 125-plus catches in multiple seasons. The 26-year-old remains the top target in a high-scoring Bengals offense, and is one of the top players in all of fantasy.

The reigning NFL Offensive Player of the Year, Smith-Njigba is fresh off a breakout season in which he paced all receivers in target share (36%), receiving yards (1,793), air yards (1,858) and yards per route run (3.8), while finishing no lower than fourth in targets, catches, touchdowns and fantasy points. JSN delivered top-10 fantasy weeks 10 times throughout 2025 and scored at least 13 points in 16 of 17 games. The 24-year-old is just now entering his prime and remains well positioned to handle one-third of the targets in Seattle's Sam Darnold-led offense. Smith-Njigba is an elite fantasy option who should be off the board in the early-to-middle part of Round 1.

The only player in NFL history with 90-plus catches in each of his first five NFL seasons, St. Brown continues to assert himself as one of the league's best players. The 2021 fourth-round pick has finished exactly third among receivers in fantasy points three seasons in a row, ranking no lower than fourth in catches, yards and touchdowns each year. St. Brown actually enjoyed a career-high target share in 2025 (31.6%), which helped him to 13 top-20 fantasy outings. The 26-year-old has no added target competition and remains Jared Goff's clear No. 1 target. He should be off the board in the first round of your draft.

Lamb finished 12th among receivers in fantasy PPG, his worst finish since 2021. Lamb did go over 1,000 yards for the fifth season in a row, but he missed three games, led all receivers with eight drops and was unlucky in the TD department, finishing with only three (6.6 expected) despite seeing 11 end zone targets. The 27-year-old Lamb remains in his prime and he was fantasy's top-scoring receiver the last time he played a full season (2023). As long Dak Prescott is on the field with him, Lamb will be a solid fantasy WR1 with elite upside.

London enters his fifth NFL season with eyes on finishing in the top 15 in fantasy points per game for the third season in a row. The 2022 first-round pick broke out with a 100-1,271-9 receiving line and a fifth-place finish in fantasy points (14th PPG) in 2024. Last season, he missed five games and fell to 19th in fantasy points, but he was actually better on a per-game basis (seventh) and was the top scorer among receivers three times between Weeks 6 and 10. London remains heavily targeted (career 28% share) and sees plenty of work near the goal line (25 end zone targets over the past two seasons). As long as one of Tua Tagovailoa or Michael Penix Jr. can play somewhat competent ball, the 25-year-old London shouldn't have trouble providing fringe-WR1 fantasy production.

Rice enters Year 4 of his career still seeking his first full season as a starter. The 2023 second-round pick was sidelined for most of 2024 due to injury and missed nine games last season due to suspension (Weeks 1-6) and injury (Weeks 16-18). The good news is that Rice remained highly productive when active. He handled 9.8 targets per game and was a top-12 fantasy receiver in five of his eight outings in 2025. Rice is Patrick Mahomes' top target, and his 8.0 RAC is tops among qualified receivers over the past three seasons. Assuming Mahomes (ACL recovery) is ready to play early this season as expected, Rice will find himself in the WR1 mix.

After finishing in the top 10 among receivers in fantasy PPG during each of his first five seasons, Jefferson plummeted to 30th in 2025. The fall was, of course, unrelated to Jefferson's ability, as the team's quarterback woes limited the star receiver to career-low showings in yardage (1,048), touchdowns (two), catch rate (60%) and yards per target (7.4). Jefferson's fall came despite him seeing a career-high 30.1% target share and ranking in the top six at the position in targets (141) and end zone targets (15). The 27-year-old remains an elite player, but the quarterback concerns remain, with dual-threat Kyler Murray (one receiver managed a top-25 fantasy campaign during his time as a starter in Arizona) set to battle incumbent J.J. McCarthy for the team's starting job. Perhaps Murray can ignite Jefferson similar to how he did DeAndre Hopkins at times, but there's certainly some risk. Jefferson is best considered as a mid-to-back-end WR1.

Nabers is on the comeback trail after a torn ACL limited him to only four appearances last season. In 18 full games in his career, Nabers has a massive 35% target share (11.3 per game) and he's averaging 18.2 fantasy PPG. As a rookie, the 2024 sixth overall pick finished seventh or better among receivers in targets, receptions, yards and fantasy points despite missing two games and dealing with New York's offensive struggles. Nabers' massive target share allowed him a high floor, as he was a top-30 fantasy scorer in 13 of 15 games, including 10 straight to end the 2024 season. He essentially has a new quarterback (Jaxson Dart threw only three passes his way last season), a new coach (John Harbaugh), a new offensive playcaller (Matt Nagy) and is recovering from the knee, so there are a lot of variables here, but the 23-year-old still holds elite upside. Value him as a mid-to-back-end WR1.

Wilson is eyeing a bounce-back following an injury-shortened 2025 that limited him to seven games. It was the first time Wilson had missed time, having appeared in all 51 games during his first three seasons. The 2022 first-round pick ranked no lower than sixth among receivers in targets in each of those years, but he failed to produce a fantasy campaign better than 20th (PPG) due to New York's quarterback woes. Wilson was off to a hot start last season (four TDs, 14.2 fantasy PPG) thanks to a massive 33% target share (second highest). New York's signal-caller problems still aren't completely solved, but veteran Geno Smith should provide an upgrade over last year's Justin Fields/Tyrod Taylor duo. Wilson, 26, is one of the best raw talents at the position and should be valued as a solid WR2.

Olave is fresh off a career year in which reached new highs in targets (156), receptions (100), yardage (1,163) and touchdowns (nine). He finished eighth among receivers in fantasy PPG, which beat out his previous career best of 19th in 2023. Olave finished no lower than seventh among receivers in nearly every counting stat, including end zone targets (12) and air yards (1,816). The big season was a sigh of relief after a 2024 campaign riddled with concussions and positions the 26-year-old right back in the fringe WR1 discussion. Olave is easily Tyler Shough's top target and well positioned for another productive campaign.

Collins heads into his sixth NFL campaign yet to play a full 17-game season, but having been very productive when on the field. The 2021 third-round pick has cleared 1,000 yards and scored either seven or eight touchdowns each of the past three seasons, finishing in the top 10 in fantasy PPG and top 12 in yards per route run in all three. A force near the goal line, Collins ranked fourth among receivers with 13 end zone targets in 2025. The 27-year-old's target share doesn't stack up with other top receivers (he has never cleared 24.4%), but his high-end efficiency is just enough to keep him in the back-end WR1 mix.

Brown enters 2026 looking to continue his streak of finishing in the top 15 in fantasy points per game in each season he has been with the Eagles. That includes an 11th-place finish last season in which Brown reached the 1,000-yard mark for the sixth time in his seven NFL seasons while finding the end zone exactly seven times for the third year in a row. Brown continues to benefit from elite usage (he has finished no lower than seventh among WRs in target share each of the past seven seasons) and elite efficiency (he has finished 80th percentile or better in yards per route run all seven years). He could use more end zone targets in 2026 (he had a career-low four last season), but the 29-year-old Brown remains Jalen Hurts' top target in a good Eagles offense. He is a good fantasy WR2.

14. George Pickens, Dallas Cowboys

Pickens drew the franchise tag from Dallas after a career year in which he ranked near the top of the wide receiver position in most categories, including catches, yards, TDs, end zone targets (second with 18) and air yards (fourth with 1,576). Fantasy's No. 5-scoring receiver in 2025 certainly benefited from CeeDee Lamb missing time (24% target share, or 8.8 per game, and 24.2 fantasy PPG in four games Lamb was injured), but his "with Lamb" splits were also strong. Consider: In 12 full games with Lamb, Pickens handled a 23% target share (8.3 per game) and averaged 16.1 fantasy PPG, which would've ranked eighth at the position over the full season. The 25-year-old will play the same role in Dallas' high-scoring offense in 2026 and has the look of a strong fantasy WR2.

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The reigning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, McMillan is a candidate to make the leap into the "elite" conversation at wide receiver this season. The 2025 eighth overall pick was very busy as a rookie (top 15 among WRs in snaps, routes, target share, targets, yards, end zone targets and touchdowns) and, while he finished 16th among receivers in fantasy points (22nd PPG), he lacked upside, producing only one top-10 outing (Week 9). Improving on a 56% catch rate will be key in Year 2, though that would require improvement from Bryce Young. McMillan, 23, remains positioned as Carolina's clear top target and, though Young's limitations may cap his ceiling a bit, McMillan's talent/usage combo supplies him with top-10 upside. He's safest as a midrange fantasy WR2.

Flowers' emergence into a star continued in 2025, as the 2023 first-round pick posted career-best marks in target share (29%), targets (118), catches (86) and yardage (1,211). Despite still lacking a role near the goal line (he has never cleared seven end zone targets or six touchdowns in a single season), Flowers finished seventh among receivers in fantasy points (13th PPG), which marks his first finish better than 25th (31st PPG). A highly targeted, short-range RAC specialist, Flowers' ceiling is lower than other top receivers, but the 25-year-old remains positioned as Lamar Jackson's top target in Baltimore's new-look offense. Flowers makes for a solid fantasy WR2.

17. Davante Adams, Los Angeles Rams

Adams' first season in Los Angeles was a success, as the veteran led the wide receiver position in touchdowns for the third time in the past six seasons. His 27 end zone targets were nine more than any other player and he now sits second in that category (148) and in TDs from scrimmage (117) since entering the league in 2014. Adams' ninth-place finish in fantasy PPG marked his ninth top-10 in his past 10 seasons. Now 33 years old, he isn't targeted as much as in years past (24% target share in 2025 was his lowest since 2016), but he's the clear No. 2 behind Puka Nacua in the Rams' elite, Matthew Stafford-led offense. Adams' heavy usage near the goal line helps cement him as a fine fantasy WR2.

McLaurin is eyeing a bounce-back campaign following a lost 2025 season in which both he (seven missed games) and quarterback Jayden Daniels (10 missed games) were sidelined for extended periods. The dud season came after Daniels helped McLaurin to a career year in 2024, which included 13 touchdowns (second most among WRs) and a seventh-place finish in fantasy points. McLaurin's target ceiling remains a concern (he's been in the 21-25% target share range each of his seven seasons), but with hsi quarterback healthy and his role as a vertical threat in new playcaller David Blough's offense, McLaurin is certainly poised for a rebound. The 30-year-old is best valued as a mid-to-back-end WR2.

19. Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals

Higgins may be overshadowed by teammate Ja'Marr Chase, but that hasn't stopped the veteran receiver from playing a key role near the goal line in the Bengals' pass-friendly offense. Despite missing seven games over the past two seasons, Higgins sits eighth among receivers in end zone targets (24) and fourth in touchdowns (21) during the span. The 2020 second-round pick finished both seasons in the top 20 in fantasy points (overall and per game). Durability (he hasn't played a full season since 2020) and a limited target share are concerns here, but Higgins' combination of talent and role in a Joe Burrow-led offense are enough to allow fringe-WR2 production.

Waddle was traded to Denver after spending his first five seasons in Miami. The 2021 first-round pick was solid during his Dolphins tenure, finishing in the top 30 among receivers in fantasy PPG four times, though never reaching the top 10 while often playing second fiddle to Tyreek Hill. Although he has been a reliable target and has missed only seven games in five years, Waddle hasn't finished a season higher than 20th in targets or catches since 2021. In Denver, the 27-year-old Waddle will compete with Courtland Sutton for the team lead in targets in a scheme that likes to spread the ball around. Not utilized near the goal line much at 5-foot-10 and 180 pounds (he's yet to clear seven end zone targets in a season), Waddle is likely to max out as a back-end WR2 in Denver.

McConkey is looking to rebound after falling short of high expectations in 2025. The 2024 second-round pick was terrific as a rookie (82-1,155-7 receiving line and a 12th-place finish among WRs in fantasy points), but dipped to 66-789-6 line and a 30th-place finish last season. Though he ran considerably more routes, saw similar target numbers and was used a lot more near the goal line (seventh among WRs with 12 end zone targets), McConkey's efficiency plummeted, with his catch rate dipping from 74% to 62% and his yards per target from 10.4 to 7.4. The good news is that there's reason for optimism that he'll bounce back, as he has a new playcaller in Mike McDaniel, the Chargers' offense figures to improve with a much healthier line, and Keenan Allen is out of the picture. McConkey, 24, makes for a fine fantasy WR3.

22. DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles

It's generally tough for a former Heisman Trophy winner and first-round draft pick to fly under the radar, but that has been the case for Smith in recent years. With all eyes on A.J. Brown, Smith has finished no lower than 30th among receivers in fantasy PPG in each of his five seasons (top 30 in PPG each of the last four). The "slim reaper" saw a big dip in touchdowns last season (four, after at least seven the prior three seasons), but remained very efficient (career 9.1 yards per target and 2.1 yards per route run). Smith has handled roughly one-quarter of the Eagles' targets throughout his career, and we should expect a similar deployment in 2026. The 27-year-old is a fringe fantasy WR2.

Egbuka is a fascinating evaluation following a rookie season that couldn't have started much better (five TDs and 20.5 fantasy PPG during his first five games), but that fell apart from there (one TD and 7.8 PPG during his final 12 games). By season's end, Egbuka sat in the top 10 in targets and air yards, but a horrific 49% catch rate led to a 34th-place finish in fantasy PPG. The good news is that, with Mike Evans out of the picture and Chris Godwin now 30 years old, Egbuka has a shot to emerge as Baker Mayfield's No. 1 target. The 2025 first-round pick is a strong bet for a leap forward and should be viewed as a WR3 with the potential for a full-on breakout.

Metcalf returns for Year 2 in Pittsburgh after a solid but unspectacular debut season. The ex-Seahawk missed two games and finished outside the top 20 receivers in targets, catches and yardage (career-low 850), but still did just enough to produce a 21st-place finish in fantasy PPG (his fifth top-25 in his last six seasons). Metcalf soaked up 11 end zone targets and is up to 107 for his career, which leads the NFL since his debut in 2019. The 28-year-old has added target competition this season in the form of Michael Pittman Jr., but considering the team's lack of targets otherwise, his target share should remain safe. Metcalf is a fine WR3 target with less value if Aaron Rodgers does not re-sign with the team.

25. Michael Pittman Jr., Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittman was traded to the Steelers after spending his first six NFL seasons with the Colts. The 2020 second-round pick handled a hefty 23.6% of Indianapolis' targets during his tenure, which helped him to four top-20 fantasy campaigns. Pittman has reached 800 receiving yards in five consecutive seasons while primarily operating as a short-to-intermediate target. The role has limited his scoring (he has 25 TDs in 95 games) and that may not change much with DK Metcalf on the other side in Pittsburgh. Of course, Pittman will be a featured target in an offense expected to be led by Aaron Rodgers. That's enough to put the 28-year-old squarely in the weekly WR3 mix.

26. Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos

After producing one season with 1,000 yards and a top-20 fantasy finish during his first six NFL campaigns, Sutton has achieved both in each of the past two years. The 2018 second-round pick's target share actually dipped from 24% in 2024 to 21% in 2025, but he remained heavily involved near the goal line and has now ranked in the top 12 among receivers in TDs each of the last three seasons. In fact, Sutton has now finished in the top 10 at the position in end zone targets four years in a row, tying for third with 56 during the span. Sutton will remain one of Bo Nix's go-to targets, but now 30 years old and with added target competition in Jaylen Waddle, he's best valued as a fantasy WR3.

27. Jameson Williams, Detroit Lions

The slow start to Williams' career is a thing of the past after the speedster delivered 1,000-plus-yard campaigns each of the past two seasons. After breaking out with a 22nd-place fantasy finish (25th PPG) in 2024, Williams set new career highs in targets, catches, yards and touchdowns en route to a 12th-place finish (19th PPG) last season. A lack of goal-line work (eight career end zone targets) and some drop woes (NFL-high eight in 2025) are drawbacks, but Williams' explosive-play ability has led him to finish sixth or better in yards per reception and yards per target each of the past two seasons. The 25-year-old remains one of Jared Goff's top targets in Detroit's high-scoring offense and is a fine fantasy WR3 target.

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Moore was traded to Buffalo after spending his first eight NFL seasons with Carolina and Chicago. A featured target throughout most of his career, Moore was reduced to a 16% target share in 2025 -- his lowest since his rookie year in 2018. The result was a 35th-place finish in fantasy points, which ended a streak of six consecutive top 25s. Moore now heads to Buffalo with Khalil Shakir as his only roadblock to emerging as Josh Allen's No. 1 target in Buffalo's high-scoring offense. Still in his prime at age 29, Moore has the look of a fantasy WR3 with upside for more.

Odunze opened the 2025 season with a bang, scoring five touchdowns in his first four games and producing 15-plus fantasy points in each game. Things fell apart from there, as the 2024 first-round pick went on to deliver one touchdown and two double-digit fantasy outings over his next eight games prior to missing Weeks 14 through 18 due to injury. On the plus side, Odunze remained heavily targeted throughout the season, especially near the goal line, and he is ninth in the NFL with 24 end zone targets since he was drafted. On the other hand, his connection with Caleb Williams needs work, as his 48% catch rate ranked near the basement at the position. Odunze, 24, is still ascending and has a clearer path to targets with DJ Moore out of the mix. He's a candidate for a Year 3 leap and should be valued as a WR3 with upside.

Harrison's pro career is off to a slow start after he was selected with the No. 4 overall pick back in 2024. The Ohio State product was serviceable as a rookie (885 yards and eight TDs), but he missed five full games and was limited in others en route to a 41-608-4 receiving line in 2025. Harrison has finished 41st and 39th, respectively, in fantasy PPG despite a massive role near the goal line (he's third in the NFL in end zone targets since he was drafted and finished both seasons in the top five). Harrison is only entering his prime at age 24 and perhaps he'll make a Year 3 leap with new coach Mike LaFleur calling the plays and with Kyler Murray no longer under center. Harrison has the raw talent to make him well worth post-hype consideration in the middle rounds.

31. Luther Burden III, Chicago Bears

Burden enters his second NFL season as one of the most popular breakout candidates in fantasy. The 2025 second-round pick played sparingly during most of his rookie season, but flashed elite efficiency when called upon, ranking in the top five among wide receivers in catch rate (77%), yards per target (10.8), RAC (7.3) and YPRR (2.9). Burden is obviously an unproven commodity (he has two career top-20 fantasy outings, after all), but with DJ Moore no longer on the roster, he's a lock for a larger role and very well could lead Chicago in targets. He could cost a pretty penny on draft day, but Burden, 22, is a fine WR3 target with upside for more.

Pierce has spent the majority of his first four NFL seasons as a situational deep threat, but that didn't stop him from becoming one of the league's highest-paid wide receivers during the offseason. The 2022 second-round pick is fresh off a career year and he's now paced all receivers in YPR, YPT and aDOT each of the last two seasons. However, he's yet to finish a season better than 48th at WR in target share (18%), 42nd in targets (84), 45th in catches (47), 18th in yards (1,003), 18th in TDs (seven) or 25th in fantasy PPG. Of course, with Michael Pittman Jr. no longer in the mix, Pierce is a good bet for a more well-rounded role as Daniel Jones' top target. There's some risk here, but the 26-year-old's hefty contract suggests we should take him seriously as a fantasy WR3.

33. Chris Godwin Jr., Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Godwin is on the comeback trail after injuries have limited him to 16 games during the past two seasons. In 2025, he appeared in nine games and reached 11 fantasy points only twice. It seems like a long time ago, Godwin was second among receivers in fantasy points in 2024 when he suffered a severe ankle injury. He wasn't nearly as effective when he was on the field last season, but he's now more than a full year recovered from the injury and has less target competition with Mike Evans no longer on the roster. Entering his age-30 season, Godwin's days as a fantasy WR1 may be over, but with Emeka Egbuka as his only competition to lead the team in targets, he certainly has a path to WR2/WR3 numbers.

Evans signed with the 49ers after spending his first 12 NFL seasons with the Buccaneers. The future Hall of Famer famously opened his career with 11 consecutive 1,000-yard seasons, but that streak ended when he missed nine games due to injury last season. Even when active, Evans wasn't his usual, productive self, delivering only one weekly fantasy finish better than 23rd and none better than 11th. Now 33 years old, Evans is past his prime, but he's in line for a decent chunk of the targets, especially near the goal line, in Kyle Shanahan's high-scoring offense. Evans is best valued as a touchdown-dependent WR3/flex with more value in non-PPR formats.

35. Ricky Pearsall, San Francisco 49ers

Pearsall is a post-hype breakout candidate after battling through injuries during his first two NFL campaigns. The 2024 first-round pick's rookie season ended on a strong note (18-plus fantasy points in Weeks 17 and 18) and that momentum carried over early in 2025 (14.6 fantasy PPG during Weeks 1-3). Pearsall then suffered a knee injury and went on to average 7.5 PPG in six games the rest of the season. Pearsall enters his age-26 campaign well positioned for a leap as the young buck in an offense that will also include Mike Evans, Christian McCaffrey and George Kittle (all 30 or older). Pearsall could very well lead Kyle Shanahan's offense in targets and should be valued as a flex option with upside.

One of the league's most underrated players, Meyers is entering his first full season with Jacksonville after being acquired via trade in November. The 2019 UDFA has produced 800-plus receiving yards in five consecutive seasons while operating primarily as a short-to-intermediate target. More of a solid producer than a high-ceiling contributor, Meyers has finished no lower than 32nd in fantasy points over the last five seasons, but has yet to do better than 19th. The 29-year-old isn't much of a touchdown scorer (23 TDs in 78 games since 2021) and has substantial target competition via Parker Washington, Brian Thomas Jr., Brenton Strange and perhaps Travis Hunter. Meyers is a good player, but is likely to cap out as a WR3/flex option.

Watson has had quite the boom/bust NFL career and that was on full display in 2025. After missing the first seven games due to injury, Watson returned and scored 18-plus fantasy points four times, but averaged 7.7 in his other six outings. The oft-injured 2022 second-round pick has still yet to play a full regular season, but has weirdly finished with between 611 and 620 receiving yards in three of his four campaigns. Though Watson has yet to deliver a top-40 fantasy season, he's been extremely efficient in his vertical role, ranking exactly second in average depth of target, YPR and YPT each of the last two seasons. Durability is an obvious concern, but the 27-year-old could very well lead Green Bay in targets following Romeo Doubs' departure. Watson should be valued as a volatile flex option with added value in non-PPR leagues.

38. Parker Washington, Jacksonville Jaguars

A strong finish to the 2025 season has made Washington one of the fascinating breakout candidates of 2026. Though he's primarily worked as a situational/depth player since being drafted in the sixth round in 2023, Washington has flashed when asked to play a bigger role. In 21 games since the start of 2024 in which he had a route participation above 50%, Washington handled a 20% target share and averaged 12.2 fantasy PPG. He surprisingly emerged as Jacksonville's top target late last season, which included a stretch of four straight games with at least nine targets and 19 fantasy points to end the season. The 24-year-old appears to have cemented a big role in Jacksonville, though Jakobi Meyers, Brian Thomas Jr. and perhaps Travis Hunter will battle him for targets. Washington should be targeted for your flex spot.

Ridley's second season in Tennessee did not go as planned, as the veteran receiver missed 10 full games and was limited to a career-low 17 receptions. He remained a featured target when healthy (seven-plus targets in his four full games), but that led to only one double-digit fantasy performance. The lost season comes after Ridley delivered consecutive 1,000-yard seasons, finishing both as a top-30 fantasy receiver. Ridley is now 31 years old and has added target competition with Wan'Dale Robinson in the mix. A Year 2 leap from Cam Ward could get Ridley back into the WR3/flex discussion, but there's enough downside here that he's worth no more than a middle-round flier.

Doubs signed with the Patriots during free agency after spending his first four NFL seasons with the Packers. He was a serviceable player during his Green Bay tenure, but he never finished a season in the top 30 among receivers in targets, catches, yards or fantasy points. Consistently mediocre, Doubs has averaged either 10.2 or 10.3 fantasy PPG each of the last three seasons. In New England, Doubs has a shot to emerge as Drake Maye's top target, but his target ceiling figures to be capped with the likes of Kayshon Boutte, DeMario Douglas, Mack Hollins and Kyle Williams also in the mix. Doubs, 26, is a flex option with WR3 upside.

41. Wan'Dale Robinson, Tennessee Titans

Robinson signed with the Titans after catching 90-plus passes each of the past two seasons. The 2022 second-round pick has progressively improved his production each season in the pros, peaking with a 30% target share (ninth among WRs), 1,014 yards (13th) and 13.6 fantasy PPG (16th) in 2025. An undersized, short-range slot target, Robinson isn't positioned for many big plays and is very rarely used near the goal line (he's yet to clear four TDs in a season and has 13 career end zone targets). In Tennessee, Robinson will battle Calvin Ridley for the team lead in targets, but his potential for WR3/flex production will depend whether or not Cam Ward is able to make a Year 2 leap. Robinson, 25, is a solid middle-round target, albeit one with a low ceiling.

42. Brian Thomas Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars

Thomas is one of the biggest wild cards in fantasy after a roller-coaster start to his career. The 2024 first-round pick was fantasy's No. 4-scoring wide receiver as a rookie, but only played at that WR1 level with Mac Jones under center. Thomas averaged 5.8 targets and 14.4 fantasy PPG with Trevor Lawrence under center that season, and was even worse with Lawrence in 2025 (6.2 targets, 9.9 PPG). With Jakobi Meyers, Parker Washington and Travis Hunter in the mix, Thomas was utilized as more of a vertical threat in 2025 (his 14.4 aDOT was fourth highest), which led to a big dip in catch rate and touchdowns, as well as more drops. The Jaguars offense is suddenly very crowded, so Thomas is more likely to be a boom/bust flex than he is the superstar we expected one year ago. The 23-year-old's raw talent makes him worth middle-round consideration.

43. Jordan Addison, Minnesota Vikings

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After impressing with a 70-911-10 receiving line on 108 targets as a rookie in 2023, Addison has seen his target, reception, yardage and touchdown totals decrease each of the last two seasons. A few missed games were partially to blame for the dips, but Minnesota's quarterback woes were the main culprit in 2025, as Addison went from 10 TDs and a 65% catch rate in both 2023 and 2024 to three TDs and a 53% catch rate last season. Addison already has a pair of top-25 fantasy campaigns to his name, but it may be a stretch for him to get there in 2026 with Kyler Murray or J.J. McCarthy leading the Minnesota offense. The 24-year-old is best valued as WR4/flex.

44. Michael Wilson, Arizona Cardinals

After averaging 4.3 targets and 7.6 fantasy points per game during his first 38 NFL games, Wilson broke out with Jacoby Brissett under center during the final eight games of 2025, averaging 11.0 targets and 21.2 fantasy PPG. The stretch also coincided with Marvin Harrison Jr. dealing with health issues, and it's worth noting that Wilson's receiving lines in the three games Harrison was active weren't quite as good (3-36-0, 2-52-1, 5-89-1). A healthy Harrison (along with TE Trey McBride) figures to lead to a return to earth for Wilson, but the 26-year-old did enough late last season to warrant WR4/flex consideration in drafts.

45. Khalil Shakir, Buffalo Bills

Shakir has settled in as a reliable, short-range target for Josh Allen, though the role hasn't led to much fantasy success. The 2022 fifth-round pick has cleared a 20% target share and 70 catches in consecutive seasons, ranking top five among receivers in catch rate and RAC both years. A nonfactor near the goal line, however, Shakir totaled eight TDs and five end zone targets during the span. Shakir finished the two seasons just outside of the top 35 fantasy receivers and will now have to compete with DJ Moore for the team lead in targets. Shakir was already barely worth flex consideration, so the potential for a slight decrease in target volume suggests the 26-year-old is no more than a low-ceiling bench option.

Jeudy's up-and-down career continues, as he's now finished outside the top 50 receivers in fantasy PPG four times in six seasons, but also inside the top 25 twice in the last four years. Jeudy has handled a target share in the 19-23% range all six seasons, but he hasn't found the end zone very often (17 TDs in 91 games) and has struggled with drops (32). Horrific efficiency (48% catch rate, 5.7 YPT) was a big issue last season and led to a career-low 7.1 fantasy PPG. Life may not be much better in 2026 with Cleveland's quarterback situation still unsolved, but Jeudy, 27, is still in his prime and it's only been one season since he ranked sixth in the league with 1,229 receiving yards. He is still the Browns' No. 1 receiver, so there's some bounce-back potential, but Jeudy is safest as a bench flier.

47. Matthew Golden, Green Bay Packers

Golden is eyeing a Year 2 leap following a disappointing rookie season in which he was limited to 39 touches and failed to find the end zone in 14 regular-season games. Golden was limited to 53% of the snaps and never cleared six targets in a single outing. Some optimism was generated from Golden's 4-84-1 receiving line in the playoff loss to Chicago, but even with Romeo Doubs gone, it's unclear if he will actually see a big boost in usage in Matt LaFleur's offense considering that no Green Bay receiver has cleared a 21% target share since Davante Adams' departure prior to 2022. The speedy Golden, who also contributes as a rusher, is a recent first-round pick entering his second season. He's worth a speculative middle-round flier.

48. Quentin Johnston, Los Angeles Chargers

Four weeks into the 2025 season, it appeared Johnston was on the verge of a breakout campaign. The 2023 first-round pick found the end zone four times and scored 14-plus fantasy points in each game during the span. The return to earth was abrupt, as Johnston went on to average 9.2 PPG in his final 10 games. The 25-year-old has posted consistent receiving lines in each of the last two seasons (55-724-8 and 51-735-8), but neither resulted in a top-30 fantasy campaign. The Chargers offense should be better in 2026 with a healthy line and Mike McDaniel calling plays, but Johnston is unlikely to see a big boost in usage with the likes of Ladd McConkey and sophomores Tre Harris, Oronde Gadsden II and Omarion Hampton also in the fold. Johnston is no more than a boom/bust flex in deeper leagues.

49. Josh Downs, Indianapolis Colts

Downs has settled in as a serviceable slot receiver, which has helped him to finish in the 35-to-45 range among WRs in total fantasy points in each of his three NFL seasons. Downs peaked with a 72-803-5 receiving line in 2024, but took a step back in a crowded offense last season, and failed to deliver a single fantasy week better than 15th at the position. The undersized Downs isn't an option near the goal line, as he hasn't cleared five touchdowns or three end zone targets in a single season. The 25-year-old has a path to a larger role in 2026 with Michael Pittman Jr. gone, leaving Alec Pierce and Tyler Warren as his primary target competition. Downs is a sleeper for flex production in PPR formats.

50. Xavier Worthy, Kansas City Chiefs

After impressing as a rookie with 101 touches and 12 touchdowns in 20 games (including the playoffs), Worthy had the look of an emerging star. Things didn't go as planned in Year 2, though, as the 2024 first-round pick was injured on his third snap of the season and wasn't productive or utilized as much as expected upon his return. Worthy was limited to one touchdown (Week 6) and reached 12 fantasy points once in 14 games (Week 4). The speedy Worthy is still only 23 years old, so a Year 3 breakout is certainly possible, especially with Rashee Rice and 36-year-old Travis Kelce as his only legit target competition. He's worth a late flier.

51. Jalen Coker, Carolina Panthers

After missing nearly the entire first half of 2025, Coker passed Xavier Legette and took on a larger offensive role opposite Tetairoa McMillan. From Week 8 onward (11 games, including the playoffs), Coker played 73% of the snaps and handled a 17.8% target share. The fantasy output was inconsistent (below 11.5 points in seven games), but he peaked down the stretch (more than 14 points in four of his final six, including a 9-134-1 showing against the Rams in the playoffs). Coker's strong finish is encouraging, though his rookie season went similarly (14-plus points three times, but under 11 in the other nine games). A healthy 2026 could get Coker to the next level, but flex production is his likely ceiling as long as McMillan is commanding one-quarter (if not more) of the targets in Carolina's Bryce Young-led offense.

52. Jayden Reed, Green Bay Packers

Reed began his NFL career with a pair of top-30 fantasy campaigns, but the Green Bay slot receiver was limited to only seven appearances last season due to injury. Even when active, Reed wasn't as effective as in years past, averaging 6.9 fantasy PPG and finding the end zone once (Week 1). This comes after the 2023 second-round pick produced 75 touches, 900-plus yards and seven-plus touchdowns in each of his first two seasons. The 26-year-old will battle the likes of Christian Watson, Matthew Golden and Dontayvion Wicks for targets this season and, while he'll likely hit for the occasional solid game, his limited usage (career-high 18% target share) will put a cap on his fantasy upside. He's barely in the flex conversation in PPR leagues.

53. Jalen McMillan, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

McMillan is a fascinating late-round sleeper after he impressed as a rookie before missing all but four games due to injury last season. The 2024 third-round pick was featured during the final five games of his rookie season and exploded for a league-high seven TD catches (at least one in all five outings) and 19.8 fantasy PPG (more than 16.7 points in all five) in that span. He was limited in his return to action late in 2025, but did flash with a 7-114-0 performance on nine targets in Week 17. The 24-year-old has a path to a near-every-down role in 2026 with only Emeka Egbuka and 30-year-old Chris Godwin ahead of him on the depth chart. McMillan is worth the inexpensive flier on draft day.

54. Jauan Jennings, FA

Jennings remains a free agent and is searching for a new team after two solid seasons in San Francisco. The 2020 seventh-round pick was a situational player during his first three pro campaigns prior to breaking out with a 77-975-6 receiving line and 27th-place finish in fantasy PPG in 2024. He dipped quite a bit statistically in 2025 and failed to produce a single top-10 fantasy week, but did score nine touchdowns (sixth among WRs) in a good Niners offense. The 29-year-old is likely to max out as an occasional flex.

55. Tyreek Hill, FA

Hill is currently a free agent after being released by Miami. One of the top fantasy players of the past decade, Hill's best days may be behind him as he enters his age-32 campaign. The former fifth-round pick was fantasy's top-scoring receiver from 2017-23, but struggled to an 18th-place finish in 2024 (31st PPG) and then suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 4 of last season. Hill may still be able to hit for the occasional explosive play, but considering his age and the major injury, his ceiling is likely that of a boom/bust flex.

56. Deebo Samuel, FA

Samuel remains a free agent after a solid yet unspectacular lone season in Washington. The former second-round pick cleared 85 touches and 800 scrimmage yards for the fifth consecutive season and finished 25th among receivers in fantasy points -- his third-career top-30 fantasy campaign. Samuel's role as a short-area target and occasional rusher gets the ball in his hands plenty (he's ranked in the top 15 among WRs in touches and RAC five years in a row), but it doesn't allow him much scoring upside (10 TDs over the last two years, and he's never cleared five end zone targets in one season). Now at 30 years old, he'll likely settle in as a high-floor flex in his next home.

57. Stefon Diggs, FA

Diggs remains a free agent after he was released by the Patriots. Successful in his return from an ACL tear suffered midway through 2024, the veteran receiver's lone season in New England resulted in 85 catches (ninth among wide receivers) and his seventh career 1,000-yard campaign. Diggs paced the position with an incredible 83% catch rate (second highest all time for a receiver with 100-plus targets) and ranked fourth in yards per route run (2.8). Not used much near the goal line, however, Diggs was limited to four touchdowns and finished 23rd in fantasy PPG. He obviously still has something left in the tank, but is now 32 years old and his usage is trending downward. His landing spot will be key in determining whether he has any 2026 fantasy appeal.

58. Jayden Higgins, Houston Texans

Higgins is a Year 2 breakout candidate following a solid rookie campaign. The 2025 second-round pick played 58% of Houston's offensive snaps and handled a 12% target share en route to clearing 500 yards and scoring six touchdowns. Higgins averaged a lowly 7.6 fantasy PPG, but the 6-foot-4 perimeter receiver is a good bet for a larger role opposite Nico Collins this season. Of course, Higgins will need to fend off the likes of Tank Dell, Xavier Hutchinson and fellow second-year wideout Jaylin Noel for work. Higgins, 23, has a tough path to consistent fantasy production, but he's a fine late-round speculative pick.

59. Tank Dell, Houston Texans

Dell is on the comeback trail after suffering a devastating knee injury late in 2024 that cost him the entire 2025 season. It was a tough break for the 2023 third-round pick, who finished 18th among receivers in fantasy PPG as a rookie. While he wasn't quite as productive the next season, he was on pace for career highs in catches and yardage. The undersized Dell is certainly a question mark off the major injury and he has serious competition for snaps and targets with Nico Collins, Xavier Hutchinson, Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel among those in the mix. Dell may eventually work his way into starting consideration, but the uncertainty of his health and role makes the 26-year-old no more than a late-round flier.

60. Travis Hunter, Jacksonville Jaguars

The No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 draft, Hunter spent his rookie season bouncing around between wide receiver and cornerback prior to suffering a season-ending knee injury in late October. The Colorado product was busier on offense (67% of Jacksonville's snaps) than he was on defense (36%), but still managed only one double-digit fantasy performance -- a nine-touch, 101-yard, 24.1-fantasy point game in Week 7. Hunter would be one of this year's biggest breakout candidates if he was expected to focus primarily on offense, but it appears that with the Jaguars being well-stocked at wide receiver, his main role will be cornerback. Hunter is likely to see occasional offensive touches, but not enough to allow consistent fantasy production. His raw talent and the uncertainty of his role is the only reason he's worth a late-round lottery ticket.

61. Rashid Shaheed, Seattle Seahawks

Shaheed re-signed with Seattle after the team acquired him at last year's trade deadline. Known primarily for his elite return ability, Shaheed made an impact at times as a receiver with New Orleans, but wasn't used much on offense after the trade. In 12 games with the Seahawks (including the playoffs), Shaheed cleared three touches in only two games and averaged 5.9 fantasy PPG. The team's financial investment in Shaheed suggests his role will expand in 2026, but he still has to fend off Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Cooper Kupp and second-year WR Tory Horton for snaps and targets. Shaheed enters his age-28 season yet to deliver a top-35 fantasy campaign, and he's unlikely to get there this season while also focusing on special teams and working in Seattle's low-pass-volume offense.

62. Brandon Aiyuk, San Francisco 49ers

Aiyuk is expected to be released or traded by San Francisco this offseason. The veteran receiver was out all of last season while recovering from a torn ACL and MCL suffered in October 2024. In his two full seasons prior to the injury, Aiyuk delivered back-to-back top-15 fantasy seasons, including a 2023 campaign in which he produced a career-high 1,342 yards (seventh among wide receivers) and ranked in the top five at the position in yards per reception, yards per target and yards per route run. Even prior to the 2024 injury, however, Aiyuk was underperforming, scoring zero TDs and reaching double-digit fantasy points only once in seven games. Aiyuk is still in his prime at 28 years old, but his role and effectiveness are currently unclear. He is barely worth late-round consideration in deep leagues.