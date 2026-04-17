10 NFL draft prospects to put on your fantasy radar -- and three others to monitor

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Talent is often considered subjective. In the NFL, however, stopwatches and statistics help to verify a prospect's skill and potential impact at the next level. This year's group of rookies presents plenty of upside from which pro teams and fantasy managers could benefit.

Below are 10 players who could be selected in the first round of this year's NFL draft and should be on your fantasy radar. As a bonus, there are a few prospects projected to go outside the first round who are worth keeping an eye on to see where they land. Stay ahead of the competition and note their names now.

Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

Elite processing speed, accuracy, arm talent ... and a Cinderella story. Mendoza has all the makings of a No. 1 pick. A highly productive and precise passer, the Heisman Trophy winner's playing style is reflective of his journey, brimming with toughness and focus. The 22-year-old might not be an electric runner, but his poise as a classic pocket passer (with modest running ability) should bring renewed hope to the Las Vegas Raiders fan base. Mendoza's presence under center isn't likely to result in an immediate fantasy spike, though his pairing with Klint Kubiak figures to provide the offense with a much-needed uptick in efficiency, lifting the stocks of Brock Bowers and Ashton Jeanty.

Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame

Widely considered the top-ranked player in this year's draft, Love is a daylight-maker on the ground and a difference-maker through the air. A threat to score each time the ball is in his hands, the 20-year-old is a creative and fantastically explosive back, as evidenced by the 40 touchdowns he recorded over his final two seasons in South Bend. A former track standout who clocked a 4.36-second 40-yard dash at the combine, Love figures to bring speed and dynamism to any backfield. He's been frequently projected as a pick for the Tennessee Titans. He would offer fantasy managers easy top-15 upside if he lands in Nashville.

Jadarian Price, RB, Notre Dame

Price gradually came back from a devastating Achilles tear that robbed him of his true freshman campaign in 2022. While the injury might raise concerns, Price has effectively returned to health and shaken off rust, exploding for 11 rushing scores in 2025. A decisive downhill runner with excellent contact balance, the Texas native shared the field with Love, which limited his opportunities, particularly as a receiver. Despite his collegiate usage, Price possesses the skills and juice to thrive as a primary ball carrier and is, in fact, expected to be the second running back selected in the draft. The Seattle Seahawks could benefit from Price's combination of physicality and lateral agility, particularly given Kenneth Walker III's departure.

Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

Jordyn Tyson, a wide receiver from Arizona State, could offer fantasy managers WR1 potential if he is drafted into the right scheme fit. Jacob Reiner-Imagn Images

A dynamic route runner with awesome leaping ability and body control, Tyson just moves differently, regularly finding creative ways to get open and track the ball. Despite battling a litany of injuries suffered from 2022 through 2025 (knee, collarbone, hamstring), the Texas native averaged 123 receiving yards while managing six receiving scores against AP-ranked opponents since 2024. Coached up by two-time Super Bowl champion Hines Ward, Tyson's ball skills and route technique set him apart. He would be a fantastic addition to the Kansas City Chiefs, offering fantasy managers WR1 potential in the process.

Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

Arguably the most pro-ready receiver in this year's class, Tate is a fluid route runner who can stretch the field and regularly win in contested situations. His ball-tracking talents are evident on tape and show up on the stat sheet, as he not only exploded for four games of 100 or more yards but also recorded zero dropped passes on 66 targets in 2025. Emerging as a top target while sharing the field with quality competition (namely Jeremiah Smith), Tate has the opportunity to level up a plethora of WR corps with his maturity and polish. The Miami Dolphins make for an obvious (and ideal) landing spot, though the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns could just as easily be in the mix.

Makai Lemon, WR, USC

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Lemon began his college career as a two-way player before locking in as a full-time receiver in 2024. He wins with crisp footwork, impressive boundary awareness and reliable hands. In fact, the 21-year-old registered a drop rate of just 0.9% (1 drop over 110 targets), which ranked second best among 38 FBS players who drew at least 100 looks. Despite his smaller stature (5-foot-11, 195 pounds), the 2025 Biletnikoff Award winner emerged as one of the nation's top slot targets, recording 1,281 receiving yards (fourth most in the FBS) and 18 contested catches (third most) via the formation since 2024. He's also dangerous after the catch, managing 31 receptions of 15 or more yards in 2025. Lemon would be a fantastic fit for Sean McVay's Los Angeles Rams, particularly if Puka Nacua's off-field issues persist. Were that scenario to unfold, Lemon would provide fantasy investors with a rock-solid floor in the WR3 range with plenty of ceiling.

Denzel Boston, WR, Washington

Playing behind Rome Odunze, Jalen McMillan and Ja'Lynn Polk, Boston's patience was tested early at Washington. Ultimately, the local kid's fortitude was rewarded, as he emerged as the Huskies' No. WR1 in 2024, pulling in 20 scores (tied for the third most in the FBS) over his final two collegiate campaigns. A prototypical "X" receiver, Boston's play strength and catch radius allow him to consistently succeed in contested situations and thrive as a red zone weapon. His particular skill set could complement -- and add much-needed depth to -- either the New England Patriots' or Philadelphia Eagles' corps.

Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza and WR Omar Cooper Jr. are two NFL draft prospects who should be on fantasy managers' radars. Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Likened by teammate Fernando Mendoza to "prime Deebo Samuel," Cooper is a multirole receiver who stretches the field vertically and grinds like a running back after the catch. Deployed primarily in the slot at Indiana, Cooper forced a missed tackle on 39% of his catches (sixth most in the FBS) while adding 7.3 yards after the catch per reception in 2025. His unique blend of ball skills, contact balance and body control allowed for a highlight reel stacked with acrobatic grabs last season. With only one year as a primary target and given a limited route tree, questions exist about the 22-year-old's sustainability at the next level. Still, his upside figures to tempt receiver-needy teams such as the New York Jets. His production might be rather boom-or-bust, but his overall fantasy outlook presents WR2 potential.

KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M

Concepcion's calling card is his yards after catch ability. In fact, 49% of his total yards came after the catch in 2025. In possession of deep speed (though he opted out of the 40-yard dash at the combine), Concepcion's burst and foot quickness allow him to get open and elude would-be tacklers. More than a "gadget player," the 2025 Paul Hornung Award winner profiles as a high motor slot receiver who has the potential to be deployed as an offensive weapon while adding value in the return game. He's best suited to thrive in a creative and up-tempo scheme similar to those employed by the San Francisco 49ers' Kyle Shanahan or McVay.

Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon

There aren't enough superlatives to accurately describe the breadth of Sadiq's athleticism. His testing numbers, however, provide plenty of context. The Idaho native absolutely crushed the combine, clocking the fastest 40-yard dash time ever for a tight end (4.39 seconds). Sadiq additionally registered a 43.5-inch vertical jump in Indianapolis, which is tied for the second highest on record at the position. Those skills translated to production at Oregon, as the 21-year-old worked as a regular mismatch across a series of alignments, leading the Ducks in receptions (51) and receiving scores (eight) in 2025. The Carolina Panthers could use a playmaker such as Sadiq, who has the ability to deliver a rookie breakout campaign similar to that of Colston Loveland last season.

As promised, here are three bonus prospects who are not projected first-round picks but are worth watching to see where they'll land.

Jonah Coleman, RB, Washington

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Coleman followed Jedd Fisch from Arizona to Washington, leading the Huskies in rushing attempts (156), rushing yards (758) and rushing touchdowns (15) in 2025. Compactly built at 5-foot-9 and 228 pounds, the Stockton, California, native comps similarly to David Montgomery. He's not fast, but he is a determined downhill runner who can drag a pile, using substantial lower-body power to excel in short-yardage situations. While his passing work was limited to checkdowns in college, his hands remain reliable, making him a solid underneath option out of the backfield. Coleman is a pro-ready back who knows how to take care of the football (just three fumbles over four seasons) and has the potential to immediately thrive in a backfield rotation, complementing a faster and more elusive running mate.

Chris Bell, WR, Louisville

Bell was widely considered a first-round talent before tearing an ACL in November. The injury timeline has, understandably, depressed his draft stock, but a return to health could make him one of this year's best value picks at the position. A former high school track standout with a 6-foot-2, 222-pound frame, Coleman's size and (pre-injury) speed make him a hard to tackle receiver who excels in contested situations. ESPN NFL draft analyst Matt Bowen compared Bell to A.J. Brown. Given the trade rumors surrounding the vet, it's not impossible to believe that Bell might land in Philly.

Eli Stowers, TE, Vanderbilt

Stowers' journey to the position has been anything but conventional. The Texas native initially committed to Texas A&M as a quarterback before transferring to New Mexico State, where he pivoted to the tight end position. Stowers departed after a single season in Las Cruces, following offensive coordinator Tim Beck to Vanderbilt. Stowers blossomed as a Commodore, collecting 62 grabs (the most by any Vandy player) and winning the John Mackey Award in 2025. A state-leading high jumper in high school who set NFL combine records at the position in the broad jump (11 feet, 3 inches) and vertical jump (45.5 inches), Stowers knows how to use those skills, high-pointing with nearly impossible ease. He's a raw blocker but has the physical tools to emerge in a system keen on showcasing a "move" tight end.