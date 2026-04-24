2026 NFL draft: Fantasy football analysis of Round 1

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The 2026 NFL draft is underway with Round 1 on ESPN. As several talented college stars such as Fernando Mendoza, Jeremiyah Love and Carnell Tate make their way to the pros, NFL fans and fantasy managers alike are wondering what these players can bring to their new teams.

Who has immediate fantasy potential, who's worth a late-round flier, and who's an intriguing dynasty stash?

Our ESPN fantasy football analysts Liz Loza and Matt Bowen have you covered, as they offer their analysis of each skill position player selected in the first three rounds of the draft, and Mike Clay provides his projections for these incoming rookies.

It's never too early to think about fantasy football, and the draft is the perfect place to start.

Mike Clay's 2026 projection: 304-of-481, 3,220 yards, 16 TDs, 11 INTs;

52 carries, 225 yards, 2 TDs (15 starts)

As expected, Mendoza goes No. 1 to Las Vegas, and we like the scheme fit under new Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak. We'll see rhythmic play-action throws and movement concepts that cater to Mendoza's accuracy and timing as a passer. He led the nation with 41 touchdowns last season at Indiana. However, with the club adding veteran QB Kirk Cousins to the mix this offseason, Mendoza's 2026 ceiling in redraft formats is limited. He's best served as a target in 2QB and superflex leagues and dynasty formats. -- Bowen

Mike Clay's 2026 projection: 234 carries, 1,049 yards, 7 TDs;

88 targets, 67 receptions, 516 yards, 2 TDs (17 games)

Largely believed to be a generational talent with shades of Jamaal Charles to his game, Love was highly productive at Notre Dame, finding the end zone 21 times (third most in the FBS) in 2025 alone. A daylight-maker on the ground as well as a reliable slot option via the air, Love is set to bring his trademark explosiveness and dual-threat ability to the Cardinals' backfield. Despite having numerous other needs, Arizona couldn't pass on Love's elite talent. Volume figures to make him a top-12 fantasy pick at the position, and the selection also signals that the Cardinals are moving on from James Conner. -- Loza

Mike Clay's 2026 projection: 123 targets, 77 receptions, 1,023 yards, 4 TDs (17 games)

A three-level glider at 6-foot-2, 194 pounds, Tate can create his own separation in the route tree. In his final season at Ohio State, he scored nine touchdowns and had 875 receiving yards. Look for Tate to play the Z receiver spot in Tennessee, giving quarterback Cam Ward a perimeter target with newly signed Wan'Dale Robinson working out of the slot. Tate has the upside to potentially finish as a top-25 wide receiver under the Titans' new playcaller, Brian Daboll. -- Bowen