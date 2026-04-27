Fantasy football: Rating the 2026 rookies in redraft and dynasty leagues

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Every year, the NFL draft ushers new talent into the league, which provides fantasy football managers new players on whom to speculate. The potential these players possess and when they are expected to receive the opportunity to produce is what separates the rookies you should consider drafting from those who will require more patience.

This draft class was pretty lean at the offensive skill spots, but there are players who are in a position to produce viable numbers in redraft leagues of varying sizes. We'll also identify the dynasty targets to put on your fantasy radar.

Redraft leagues

Quarterback

Mendoza has the traits to operate and produce under new head coach Klint Kubiak. We'll see rhythm play-action throws and movement concepts that cater to Mendoza's accuracy and timing as a passer. He led the nation with 41 touchdown passes in his final season at Indiana. But with the Raiders adding veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins to the mix this offseason, Mendoza's 2026 ceiling in redraft formats is somewhat limited. He's best served as a target in 2QB and superflex leagues.

Running backs

Love should be viewed as a three-down playmaker, similar to Jahmyr Gibbs, with the ability to produce immediate numbers as a rookie. Love, who scored 21 total touchdowns for Notre Dame in 2025, is a sudden and explosive runner, with 39 rushes of 10 or more yards last season at Notre Dame. There's home run juice here. Plus, Love had 63 receptions during his college career, and his route tree will expand in the Cardinals' offense. Love has top-10 upside at the position.

Love's backfield partner at Notre Dame has the vision and instincts to find a downhill path and showed contact balance at the point of attack. Price averaged almost six yards per carry last season, and he can find the end zone (11 rushing scores).Though his pass-catching numbers were limited in college, Price will be deployed on screens and swings in the NFL. He should step into the role vacated by Kenneth Walker III, which sets him up to share the backfield duties with Zach Charbonnet. Managers can target Price as an RB2/flex.

Mike Washington Jr., Las Vegas Raiders

Competing for the No. 2 spot in Vegas behind Ashton Jeanty really lowers Washington's fantasy ceiling in redraft formats. But he can be targeted as an insurance back because of his speed and overall fit as a zone runner in Kubiak's offense. Washington ran a blazing 4.33 40-yard dash at the combine. He can roll once he gets into space, and that speed also flashes on swing routes. He's worth a late-round add.

A rapid accelerator, Black has the short-area speed to dart through daylight, rushing for over 1,000 yards and scoring 10 touchdowns last season at Indiana. He runs behind his pads and he's decisive with the ball in his hands. Black had only eight receptions over his final two college seasons, but he can be utilized as an underneath outlet in the 49ers' offense. If Black wins the No. 2 role behind Christian McCaffrey, managers can target him late as an insurance play.

Johnson rushed for 1,451 yards and 12 touchdowns at Nebraska last season, and his 93 forced missed tackles (broken/eluded) were the third most in the nation. Johnson doesn't have to gear down to make defenders miss, and he is a very capable pass catcher who can produce on backfield releases in Andy Reid's offense. Keep an eye on this Chiefs running back room during camp, as Johnson could carry late-round value as Kenneth Walker III's backup.

Wide receivers

Carnell Tate gives Cam Ward another target and has top-25 receiver upside as a rookie. Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire

A three-level glider at 6-foot-2, 194 pounds, Tate can create his own separation in the route tree, and he has the field awareness to make plays on the boundary. In his final season at Ohio State, he scored nine touchdowns and had 875 receiving yards. Look for Tate to play the Z receiver spot in Tennessee, giving quarterback Cam Ward a perimeter target to go with newly signed Wan'Dale Robinson working out of the slot. Tate has the upside to potentially finish as a top-25 wide receiver.

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Tyson will elevate the Saints' pass game playing opposite of No. 1 Chris Olave. With inside/outside versatility, Tyson can get down the field vertically, using his 6-foot-2 frame and big-time ball skills to win matchups. Plus, Tyson can create separation on middle-of-the-field throws in Kellen Moore's offense, leading to catch-and-run opportunities. With the development we saw from quarterback Tyler Shough over the second half of last season, Tyson has WR3 upside in 2026.

This pick tells us that the Eagles probably will deal A.J. Brown at some point this offseason, which opens the door for Lemon to get volume in 2026. Lemon has the route traits and foot quickness to manipulate coverage, and he can accelerate through the ball to create numbers after the catch. More than willing to work the heavy traffic areas of the field, Lemon will operate as the No. 2 opposite DeVonta Smith and should be viewed as a flex option with WR2 upside.

In Todd Monken's offense, Concepcion projects as a dynamic target out of the slot, with the sudden speed to stretch defenses both horizontally and vertically. Concepcion had nine touchdowns and averaged 7.36 yards after the catch in 2025 at Texas A&M. He can scoot in the open field while also being set up on manufactured touches. Concepcion has the skill set to reach WR3 status as a rookie.

A power strider with explosive open-field traits, Cooper averaged 7.28 yards after the catch last season at Indiana and scored 13 touchdowns. There's a playmaking element to his game. Garrett Wilson remains the clear No. 1 with the Jets, and the team also drafted versatile tight end Kenyon Sadiq. Managers should target Cooper as a WR3 who has the potential to produce some breakout weeks.

Denzel Boston, Cleveland Browns

Boston has the frame (6-foot-3, 212 pounds), strong hands and ball skills to emerge as a red zone target early in his pro career. Seven of Boston's 11 touchdown receptions last season at Washington came on red zone throws. He can go get it. Boston will also use his physical catch-and-run skills to get loose on in-breaking concepts. Boston, who joins Concepcion in Cleveland, can provide some WR3 weeks.

Bernard projects as the slot receiver in Mike McCarthy's offense. Yes, the Steelers' QB room still needs to be settled, but Bernard is an easy mover with the ability to make himself available against man and zone coverage. Bernard had 862 yards receiving at Alabama last season. He can be targeted as a late-round add.

Williams was ultraproductive at Clemson, posting 208 career receptions, and you can see the savvy route running and coverage awareness on his tape. He can find open grass. And Williams can slither past defenders after the catch. There's a path for him to emerge as the primary slot target for Jayden Daniels this season. Keep Williams on the radar.

A long, perimeter target at 6-foot-3, 206 pounds, Douglas flashes playmaking upside on his college tape, showing the ability to track the ball and finish down the field. Douglas will have to improve on focus drops (six last season), and he has average separation quickness, but there are opportunities to see early playing time given the lack of depth in the Dolphins' wide receiver room.

Tight end

Tight end Kenyon Sadiq has top-10 positional potential as a rookie. Dale Zanine/Imagn Images

Kenyon Sadiq, New York Jets

At 6-foot-3, 241 pounds with 4.39 speed and high-end leaping ability, Sadiq has rare traits for the position. He can press the third level of the field on seams, corners and wheels, plus he has the lateral agility to create after the catch. Sadiq should be viewed as a move tight end with the formation flex to create slot and outside matchups. Sadiq, who had 51 catches and eight touchdowns at Oregon last season, has top-10 potential at the position in 2026.

Dynasty targets

I see this as the best possible landing spot for Simpson and his pro development. In L.A., Simpson gets the necessary time to develop behind starter Matthew Stafford while learning a system under Sean McVay that caters to his traits as a thrower. More play-action, boot and defined reads will allow Simpson to play on time at a consistent rate as the future starter.

A straight-line blazer with 4.36 speed and the ability to accelerate after the catch, Stribling can develop as a boundary target in Kyle Shanahan's offense. With his 6-foot-2 frame, Stribling projects as an X receiver who can win on isolation throws and produce on the schemed catch-and-run concepts in the 49ers' passing game.

A vertical seam stretcher at 6-foot-4, 239 pounds, Stowers can attack the voids against zone coverage, and he can get free after the catch on crossers and unders. Stowers had 62 receptions for 729 yards last season at Vanderbilt. There's future upside here as No. 1 tight end Dallas Goedert heads into the final year of his contract.

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Beck played with elevated pocket poise in his one season at Miami, and he can get through his reads at a consistent rate. Plus, Beck has enough mobility to work the edges on boot and movement passes. Beck threw for over 3,800 yards and 30 touchdowns for the Hurricanes last season. He's a developmental player who could get some playing time late this season for new head coach Mike LaFleur.

The Washington product has a compact frame (5-foot-8, 220 pounds) and the foot quickness to shake defenders in tight spaces. Though he lacks big-time speed, Coleman caught 87 passes in college, and he is a willing pass protector on blitzers.

Fields lacks elite speed, but with his size (6-foot-4, 218 pounds) and catch radius, he can win on boundary fades and verticals. He has the physical profile of a boundary X with red zone upside. He can win matchups.

Drew Allar is more of a wait-and-see prospect as the Steelers try to figure out the QB position. Matthew O'Haren/Imagn Images

Allar has the physical tools, size (6-foot-5, 228 pounds) and arm strength to operate as a pocket thrower in the league. Allar suffered a season-ending ankle injury in November 2025, but in 2024, he threw for over 3,300 yards with 24 touchdowns, and there are a lot of positives on that tape. While the Steelers await Aaron Rodgers' decision for next season, Allar joins Will Howard and Mason Rudolph in the Steelers' QB room.

Branch's route tree will need to expand in the NFL, but he is an explosive catch-and-run target with legitimate speed (4.35 40-yard dash). Branch can win against press coverage, and his ability to slice through pursuit angles will show up on underneath throws. He should also get the ball on screens and fly sweeps.

Brazzell (6-foot-4, 198 pounds) has the long speed and the vertical stretch ability to create explosive plays. But he can also separate on intermediate cuts and three-step concepts, as he had over 1,000 yards receiving and nine touchdowns for Tennessee last season.

Raridon plays with the coverage awareness to find open spaces, and he can use his 6-foot-6 frame to box out defenders at the catch point. With experience in flexed alignments at Notre Dame, Raridon also brings some formation versatility to the league.

Hurst has the physical tools and speed at 6-foot-4, 206 pounds. The foot quickness is there to beat press coverage, and he can get up to top speed in a hurry after the catch. With more development as a three-level route runner against NFL competition, the Georgia State product can increase his fantasy ceiling.

At 6-foot-4, 200 pounds with sub-4.5 speed, Lane has real upside as a perimeter target in Baltimore. Lane has third-level separation ability, and he can track the ball. He produced 16 touchdowns over his final two seasons. Look for him to play a red zone role soon.

A powerful route runner at 6-foot-2, 220 pounds, Bell can play through contact at all three levels of the field, plus he can get rolling after the catch. Bell suffered a season-ending knee injury last November, but his tape reminds me of A.J. Brown.

Green must develop a stronger sense of accelerated vision as a pocket thrower and improve his post-snap decision-making, but he has the skill set to play a dual-threat role in the league. Green ran a 4.36 40-yard dash at 6-foot-6, 227 pounds, and that creates conflict for defenses on designed carries and scramble attempts. There are lots of traits to work with here.

Singleton has the profile of a zone scheme runner at 6-foot, 224 pounds. He can hit the crease and go. Singleton had 32 rushes of 10 or more yards last season at Penn State, and he finished his college career with 102 receptions. Willing in pass protection, Singleton can earn snaps as a rookie.

Bell can separate at multiple levels of the field, and he plays with excellent ball-carrier vision after the catch. Bell had 833 yards after the catch last season at UConn, the second most in the nation.

Adam Randall, RB, Baltimore Ravens

A former receiver with a 6-foot-3, 232-pound frame, Randall brings pass-catching skills to Baltimore, plus he can run with power and produce on the goal line. The Clemson product is a developing talent to monitor.

A third-level target with a developing route tree, Lance averaged 21.4 yards per catch last season at North Dakota State. And he runs in the 4.3 range at 6-foot-3, 204 pounds. He has big-play upside on deep throws.

Allen fits best as an early-down runner in a backfield committee. He's a patient runner at 5-foot-11, 216 pounds and has the play strength to run through traffic.

Claiborne rushed for 21 touchdowns over his final two seasons at Wake Forest. He's an explosive runner, with both the short-area burst an open-field speed to rip off chunk plays.