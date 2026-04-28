Fantasy football winners and losers after the NFL draft: Jadarian Price, A.J. Brown, James Conner and more

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The NFL draft is a critical even for NFL front offices. Moreso than the trade market or free agency, the draft provides an influx of talent that allows general managers to reshape their rosters, fill positions of need and create competition for roles where once there was a lack of depth.

Now, it's time for fantasy football managers to do their thing. Which rookies have a chance to shine in their first season? And which veterans now see a significant change in their role -- for better or worse -- with the talented new additions to rosters around the league?

Our fantasy football analysts identify their biggest fantasy winners or losers from the NFL draft and to provide insight on how the weekend's events will shape their rankings for the coming season.

Winners

Jadarian Price, RB, Seattle Seahawks: Price might not be the most recognized of the running backs drafted out of Notre Dame this past week, but his name is well worth knowing heading into the season. He could be the feature back for the Seahawks with Kenneth Walker III's departure to Kansas City and Zach Charbonnet's ACL recovery extending potentially deep into the season. Charbonnet had an excellent 2025 until he tore his ACL during the NFC divisional round. Following February surgery, Charbonnet would hit the nine-month mark -- typically the soonest return window -- sometime in November. Even if he is able to return in-season, he might be brought along gradually, affording Price the opportunity to dominate carries in Seattle. -- Stephania Bell

Price landed in perhaps the best possible opportunity to showcase his speed. I might not have considered Price more than a late-round pick had he ended up almost anywhere else, but in Seattle, he'll be heavily used on early downs, naturally slots into Walker's former role and is a potential weekly fantasy flex option right away. -- Tristan H. Cockcroft

A.J. Brown, WR, Philadelphia Eagles (for now): With the Eagles drafting Makai Lemon in this year's draft (plus the previous additions of Hollywood Brown and Dontayvion Wicks) it's unofficially official that Brown will be catching passes from another QB next season. That's OK by me because no matter where he goes he'll be the WR1 of an offense that should be better than the Eagles, who ranked 23rd in passing yards, had the fifth-fewest completions and ran the seventh-fewest plays in 2025. -- Daniel Dopp

Makai Lemon, WR, Eagles: Lemon wasn't the first rookie receiver off the draft board, but he enters the best situation, with a polished, Super Bowl-winning QB and guaranteed targets pending. Brown is as good as gone, and the other receivers the Eagles added this offseason aren't major threats. Frankly, one could argue Lemon might be Philly's top target ahead of DeVonta Smith, even mostly from the slot. I generally let others covet rookie wide receivers, but Lemon has WR3 production coming, and he should be a solid value in drafts. I'm in. -- Eric Karabell

Tyler Shough, QB, New Orleans Saints: The Saints landed WR Jordyn Tyson at No. 8. He's a versatile target -- with ball skills and big-play ability -- who boosts the perimeter passing game opposite of Chris Olave. Shough displayed positive growth as a rookie, averaging 19.6 PPG over his final six games, and the team also added dual-threat RB Travis Etienne Jr. in free agency. A rhythm thrower (with mobility) in Kellen Moore's offense, I see top-12 upside for Shough in '26. -- Matt Bowen

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Cam Ward, QB, Tennessee Titans: Ward worked with one of the worst wide receiver rooms in the league as a rookie. Tennessee made it a priority to upgrade his supporting cast, signing reliable slot receiver Wan'Dale Robinson, retaining veteran Calvin Ridley, and selecting Carnell Tate, one of the top vertical threats in the class, at at No. 4. With Ward's aggressive downfield style, his development should take a big step forward in 2026. -- Eric Moody

Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Chargers: This offseason has been filled with moves that highlight just how influential offensive coordinator's Mike McDaniel's voice is in personnel decisions, as the Chargers took the fastest wideout in the draft in Mississippi State's Brenen Thompson early in the fourth round. That McDaniel has been so involved (he was a strong advocate for RB Keaton Mitchell as well) means this offense will not be a meeting-in-the-middle of his ideologies and Jim Harbaugh's (a more conservative, run-heavy coach). McDaniel got multiple fantasy relevant seasons out of Tua Tagovailoa and I believe Herbert is in for a massive season. -- Field Yates

Losers

The role of running back James Conner, above, in Arizona will change significantly after the Cardinals' selection of Jeremiyah Love. Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

James Conner, Tyler Allgeier and Trey Benson, RBs, Arizona Cardinals: Arizona's selection of Jeremiyah Love with the No. 3 pick derailed any stand-alone value for the other three backs on the roster. Recently signed Allgeier will stick around as Love's primary backup (the same as he did for Bijan Robinson in Atlanta), but that leaves almost nothing for Conner and Benson. Both need a fresh start elsewhere to find their way onto the fantasy radar in 2026. -- Mike Clay

Jerry Jeudy, WR, Cleveland Browns: Drafting two wide receivers in the first two rounds? That doesn't bode well for Jeudy's volume. Given that the veteran has an out in his deal in 2027, the Todd Monken era appears to be moving in a new (and hopefully more productive) direction. KC Concepcion should man the slot immediately while fellow rookie Denzel Boston develops on the outside. Jeudy drew 105 looks (WR25) in 2025. Though QB issues tanked his efficiency, a shot at redemption seems unlikely in 2026. Concepcion is the future of the Browns' corps, offering potential investors WR3/flex fantasy value in his inaugural campaign. -- Liz Loza