Fantasy football: Weighing the impact of each of the nine bye weeks in 2026 (watch out for Weeks 6 and 11)

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With the 2026 NFL schedule now known, we commence our annual fantasy football bye week strategizing. How to plan ahead for our players' guaranteed one-week absences is a key part of draft preparation season, especially in unusual league formats -- like our brand-new Knockout leagues.

Some managers deliberately stack byes, surrendering a single week in order to maximize the roster for the rest of the year. Others spread their bye weeks evenly across the season to minimize their impact. And in Knockout formats, where it's all about elevating your team's statistical floor, delaying your bye weeks as late into the year as possible, when the free-agent replacement pool is more robust, can prove ideal.

Whichever your preference, let's weight the impact of each of the nine bye weeks in 2026. Which are the scariest -- or should we say scarcest -- and which week (or weeks) might be this year's bye-mageddon?

Introducing the Bye Week Scare(-city) Meter

The "Bye Week Scare(-city) Meter" weighs both volume of teams and individual talent absent in the given week. For individual players, ESPN projections are used and players are weighted by how much more valuable they are expected to be relative to replacement level.

Scores are on a 1-10 scale, with "1" designating not scary at all, and "10" representing an equal fear to losing your starting running back to an ACL tear the week before the fantasy playoffs.

Week 5

Rating: 2

The Carolina Panthers and Kansas City Chiefs are our two bye-week teams, and a mere 6% of the league's elite fantasy talent is on bye, including Rashee Rice, Kenneth Walker III and Tetairoa McMillan. One could argue that the Chiefs' bye arrives at an ideal time, granting Patrick Mahomes, who is coming off major reconstructive knee surgery, another early week's opportunity to heal.

Knockout hint: The Chiefs' early bye could make their players intriguing free-agent targets off teams that get bumped early, especially since, in addition to Mahomes' injury recovery, they have one of the league's most favorable second-half schedules.

Week 6

Rating: 8

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Four teams, including the loaded Cincinnati Bengals and Detroit Lions offenses, as well as the potentially Kyler Murray-invigorated Minnesota Vikings, are off, as is De'Von Achane (and we suppose the rest of his Miami Dolphins teammates, too). That's 19% of the league's elite fantasy talent on the sidelines, which hits nearly as hard -- but not the hardest -- as any week all season.

This projects to be the toughest week to navigate as far as your flex position, with potential first-round picks Jahmyr Gibbs, Ja'Marr Chase, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Achane and Justin Jefferson on the sidelines. A season-high five above-replacement wide receivers are off in Week 6 (add Tee Higgins, Jameson Williams, to the names above).

Week 7

Rating: 4

Josh Allen, James Cook III and the Buffalo Bills are off, and with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Los Angeles Chargers and Washington Commanders joining them among the four teams off, a mish-mosh of key fantasy contributors won't be available. This week gets a "4," but that number could swell dependent upon a few factors, not the least of which are how new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel impacts the Chargers' offense -- Omarion Hampton is currently projected as their only above-replacement player in standard leagues -- and how healthy Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels is. At the onset, 8% of the league's projected elite fantasy talent is on bye in Week 7.

Week 8

Rating: 5

This one's close to averaging up to a six, as 11% of the league's elite fantasy talent is on bye, but it grades down to five because one of the four teams off, the New York Giants, has a lot of risk/reward in its roster (Malik Nabers, Cam Skattebo, Jaxson Dart all project above replacement). Christian McCaffrey and his San Francisco 49ers are also off, as are the Houston Texans and New Orleans Saints.

Week 9

Rating: 1

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Tennessee Titans are our two bye-week teams, meaning Carnell Tate and the Steelers D/ST are it, among above-replacement players. That's just 1% of the league's elite fantasy talent, and while Cam Ward could inject some life into the Titans' offense in his sophomore year, most projection systems consider it a minimal possibility. Don't sweat this week, you'll barely even feel it.

Knockout hint: High-floor receiver Wan'Dale Robinson could be a draft-day value considering his modest projection and the high probability of fielding a quality replacement this week -- also eight of 18 teams will already be out.

Week 10

Rating: 4

A four-team bye week with second- and third-tier projected offenses in the Chicago Bears, Denver Broncos, Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers off, Week 10 still sees only 8% of the league's elite fantasy talent on the sidelines. That does assume, of course, that A.J. Brown isn't on the Eagles' roster come the start of the season, as if he is, then five above-replacement wide receivers will be out.

This week does present a numbers problem -- it's one of two that has multiple projected starters at each of the four skill positions on bye, including Saquon Barkley, Colston Loveland, Jalen Hurts, Bucky Irving, Bo Nix and Jaylen Waddle -- and it's deep enough in the year to be problematic for fantasy teams playing catch-up in the standings.

Knockout hint: If your team winds up Eagles-reliant exiting the draft, you'll want to have bolstered your roster at their positions by this point. They have one of the most favorable schedules over the season's first eight weeks, including a trio of potentially great divisional matchups from Weeks 7-9 (DAL, @WSH, NYG), but only a middling schedule from Week 11 forward. Additionally, the Eagles have a tough Week 11 matchup (PIT) that'll again put your roster in a pinch.

Week 11

Rating: 9

Hey, at least this means there isn't a 10! (That'd most commonly happen if or when four-plus teams, or the right combination of individual talent, is off near the end of our regular season, or worse, the playoffs.) Still, Week 11 sees the dreaded six-team bye week, including two upper-quarter projected offenses (Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks) and another two in the upper half (Green Bay Packers, New England Patriots), alongside the Atlanta Falcons -- Bijan Robinson!!! -- and Cleveland Browns.

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First-round picks Robinson, Puka Nacua and Jaxon Smith-Njigba, alongside solid selections Drake London, Kyren Williams, Drake Maye and Davante Adams, are amongst the 21% of the league's elite fantasy talent who will be sitting out. And for a callback to my Week 10 point, Week 11 is the other with multiple projected starters from each skill position absent, and it gets even worse -- nearly the tipping point to a 10 -- if Brown indeed is traded to the Patriots.

Yes, folks, here is your Bye-mageddon for 2026, in the truest sense of the term.

Knockout hint: It's a late enough week in the season that there's no need to fear drafting from these six teams, but careful preparation in advance will be almost mandatory. For another throwback, those Chiefs have one of the strongest Weeks 9-11 matchup stretches (NYJ, @ATL, ARI), and the Jaguars are aligned well for Weeks 10-12 (@TEN, @NYG, TEN), among fill-in targets.

Week 13

Rating: 7

A brutal week for running backs and potentially also tight ends, Week 13 sees Jonathan Taylor, Ashton Jeanty, Derrick Henry, Breece Hall, Brock Bowers, Tyler Warren and Mark Andrews all sidelined. From their four teams (Baltimore Ravens, Indianapolis Colts, Las Vegas Raiders, New York Jets), 16% of the league's elite fantasy talent is off. For managers in standard leagues, this presents difficulty for those seeking insurance policies for their running backs, particularly those with reason to need them like Taylor and Henry, as roster spots will be precious in a week like this.

Knockout hint: As late-season byes are ideal in the format -- fewer competitors for, and a higher quality of, fill-in talent -- Bowers having his so late makes him look especially appealing. Yes, 2026 could be an even better year than usual to pay up at the position, which will become even more apparent next...

Week 14

Rating: 5

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Only two teams, the Arizona Cardinals and Dallas Cowboys, are off, but because it comes in a final week of the fantasy regular season, it's slightly more painful. CeeDee Lamb, Trey McBride, Jeremiyah Love, Javonte Williams and George Pickens headline the 10% of the league's elite fantasy talent who are on bye. This makes the Cowboys an especially difficult team from which to draw in standard leagues, but a highly attractive one in Knockout leagues, where the late bye maximizes the ability to replace them with quality free agents -- by this point only five teams are left standing.

Knockout hint: As with Bowers, McBride's late-arriving bye boosts his draft value. It's a great year to go all-in at tight end.