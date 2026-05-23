Fantasy Football Mock Draft Season: The players our experts are taking (and passing on) time and time again

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In the weeks following the NFL draft, 10 ESPN analysts -- including all eight rankers -- participated in 10 fantasy football mock drafts held over three days.

As with any group of managers who draft against one another time after time, there is a certain familiarity that comes with the territory. This group knows that they're likely to take quarterbacks later than public sentiment might dictate. Certain analysts are known to have planted their flag on a certain player, or a well-known approach to rookies or veterans. They base their rankings on analytics, scouting, the news, and sometimes just follow a gut feel. That's why every mock draft is sightly different, and that's why we did it 10 times. Each analyst was given a chance to draft from every slot, first overall through 10th. Everyone had a chance to build a team around Bijan Robinson orJahmyr Gibbs and multiple chances to be aggressive on pursuing a certain angle, a certain position, even a certain player.

Trends emerged. Strategies were honed. Smack talk was exchanged. And in the end, we have a uniquely ESPN expert APD encompassing the 185 players who were taken at least once during the exercise. In the chart below you will find them sorted by their overall ADP, and where applicable, the name of the analyst that hit "draft" on that player most often, as well as the average pick at which they did, the "preferred ADP." Below that, you will find each analyst's roster of most-drafted players, and their insights in the form of answers to three questions tailored specifically to them and their teams.

Click on their name to jump directly to their roster and insights.

Three Questions with Stephania Bell

You were aggressive in your pursuit of George Kittle, taking him in 6 of 10 drafts. Why is he a target for you?

The value for the draft spot was exceptional, especially if you believe, as I do, that he will be ready to play early in the season, and coach Kyle Shanahan has suggested Week 1 as a possibility. This is May but the early confidence speaks volumes, as does his work ethic and progress to date. He is a star in this offense and in many cases, he was also my second tight end. I was able to secure the likes of a mid-tier tight end and then later add Kittle, meaning I have tight end insurance at the start of the season (if Kittle needs more time) and also have a built-in backup if one tight end goes down due to injury.

You have no shares of Saquon Barkley. Are you fading him intentionally?

I was not intentionally fading him but I was not intentionally targeting him either. Of the running backs available in his range, my preference is to take the upside that accompanies rookies, which is how I ended up with more Jeremiyah Lovethan anyone else. Some are uncomfortable with his as-yet-unproven-in-the-NFL status but I'll take explosiveness, agility and pass-catching ability wrapped up in youth with a side of opportunity. I expect him to be the leader in a running back room which is likely to be less crowded come start of the season.

How did your draft strategy evolve throughout the excersise?

Despite my tendencies towards drafting certain players, I did try to play around with strategy a bit. Took two running backs out of the gate once, tried drafting one of the top two tight ends or drafting a tight end late, tried quarterback early versus quarterback late. I wanted to see how much I liked my overall team when I switched up the strategy. And the takeaways are these: running back scarcity -- especially dual-threat ability combined with volume potential -- is a very real thing and not drafting running backs early will not feel good by the fifth round.

I very much liked my teams with the high tight end pick (Trey McBride) and the difference a top tier tight end makes -- emphasis on weekly versus total fantasy points -- can be a game-winner. I don't have a strong feeling on quarterback because our group as a whole tends to take them late, making it hard to get a feel for what will happen in other leagues.

Last but not least, a reminder that if there is a player you really want and you're drafting among "friends," they will try to snipe you. Translation: you may have to reach occasionally but if it's a guy you really want on your roster, there's no shame in that. It's your team.

Bell's Most Selected Players

Quarterbacks

Jayden Daniels, WSH, 40%, Average Pick: 54.0

Joe Burrow, CIN, 30%, Average Pick: 67.0

Brock Purdy, SF, 20%, Average Pick: 93.0

Running Backs

Jonathon Brooks, CAR, 60%, Average Pick: 103.3

Jeremiyah Love, ARI, 40%, Average Pick: 12.3

Christian McCaffrey, SF, 30%, Average Pick: 4.0

Bucky Irving, TB, 30%, Average Pick: 38.3

Jadarian Price, SEA, 30%, Average Pick: 48.3

Jahmyr Gibbs, DET, 20%, Average Pick: 1.5

Javonte Williams, DAL, 20%, Average Pick: 32.5

Bhayshul Tuten, JAX, 20%, Average Pick: 59.0

Wide Receivers

Nico Collins, HOU, 40%, Average Pick: 21.8

George Pickens, DAL, 40%, Average Pick: 30.5

KC Concepcion, CLE, 40%, Average Pick: 96.5

Quentin Johnston, LAC, 40%, Average Pick: 119.5

Amon-Ra St. Brown, DET, 30%, Average Pick: 7.3

Rome Odunze, CHI, 30%, Average Pick: 56.0

Jordyn Tyson, NO, 30%, Average Pick: 66.7

Michael Wilson, ARI, 30%, Average Pick: 87.3

Tight Ends

Dallas Goedert, PHI, 60%, Average Pick: 88.8

George Kittle, SF, 60%, Average Pick: 104.2

Defenses

Patriots D/ST, NE, 40%, Average Pick: 146.8

Ravens D/ST, BAL, 20%, Average Pick: 144.0

Kickers

Brandon Aubrey, DAL, 70%, Average Pick: 134.7

Jake Bates, DET, 20%, Average Pick: 155.5

Three Questions with Matt Bowen

You took Chris Olave 6 times . Why is he a target for you?

I get the injury concerns/history with Olave. But I'm buying stock in the Saints offense this season. Remember, Olave is a three-level glider who can create his own separation with big-play juice and route running. Plus, with the upside of second year quarterback Tyler Shough in Kellen Moore's QB friendly system along with the addition of rookie wide receiver Jordyn Tyson, Olave will see more one-on-one opportunities. He has top 8 upside at the position this season.

You didn't get any Justin Jefferson. Why are you avoiding him in the second round?

Jefferson is still the league's premier route runner. He's going to make himself available to the QB. We know that. However, I'm not sold on Kyler Murray as the upgrade needed to facilitate consistent production for Jefferson in Kevin O'Connell's offense. Even with Jefferson's ability to post some big-time weeks on his own talent, in the second round i was prioritizing a running back or a receiver with more stability at the QB spot.

Is Running back a priority for you then?

Yes. Get in on the RBs early. If you want a No.1 ball carrier, be prepared for an early run at the position. This was evident in all of our mocks. So, don't be afraid to pass on a wide receiver high on your board to land a running back who can give you top-end volume and scoring production . And, you have time to target a receiver, as there is more depth at the position this season and you'll have good ones to pick from in the middle rounds.

Bowen's Most Selected Players

Quarterbacks

Joe Burrow, CIN, 30%, Average Pick: 68.3

Drake Maye, NE, 20%, Average Pick: 64.0

Dak Prescott, DAL, 20%, Average Pick: 97.0

Running Backs

Jadarian Price, SEA, 60%, Average Pick: 53.2

Kyren Williams, LAR, 30%, Average Pick: 34.0

Tony Pollard, TEN, 30%, Average Pick: 75.0

Rhamondre Stevenson, NE, 30%, Average Pick: 88.7

Jordan Mason, MIN, 30%, Average Pick: 122.3

Jeremiyah Love, ARI, 20%, Average Pick: 13.5

Breece Hall, NYJ, 20%, Average Pick: 24.5

David Montgomery, HOU, 20%, Average Pick: 61.5

Wide Receivers

Chris Olave, NO, 60%, Average Pick: 25.2

Omar Cooper Jr., NYJ, 60%, Average Pick: 128.2

Makai Lemon, PHI, 50%, Average Pick: 80.8

Romeo Doubs, NE, 50%, Average Pick: 115.2

Tee Higgins, CIN, 40%, Average Pick: 40.8

Tetairoa McMillan, CAR, 30%, Average Pick: 32.7

Luther Burden III, CHI, 30%, Average Pick: 58.3

Alec Pierce, IND, 30%, Average Pick: 68.3

Tight Ends

Jake Ferguson, DAL, 40%, Average Pick: 105.8

T.J. Hockenson, MIN, 20%, Average Pick: 124.0

Defenses

Rams D/ST, LAR, 30%, Average Pick: 144.0

Patriots D/ST, NE, 30%, Average Pick: 146.3

Kickers

Cam Little, JAX, 30%, Average Pick: 158.0

Jason Myers, SEA, 20%, Average Pick: 152.5

Three Questions with Mike Clay

You took Garrett Wilson in half of these drafts. What makes him worthy of being a must-have WR2?

Wilson has been selected in the 27-to-35 range in all 10 drafts, whereas I have him 26th in my overall rankings. That being the case, it's no surprise that he's happened to be atop my queue in the fourth round quite often. A product of an injury-plagued 2025, we seem to be getting a bit of a discount on one of the best talents at the wide receiver position. Wilson was seeing a massive 33% target share, when healthy, last season and he finished sixth or better in targets in each of his first three pro seasons. Geno Smith may not be elite, but he's good enough to turn Wilson's talent and heavy usage into more consistent fantasy output.

You did not draft Omarion Hampton. Are you avoiding him on purpose?

Absolutely not. This is simply a product of the way drafts have been flowing. I'm in on Hampton and have him ranked as a midrange RB1 in a tier with Jeremiyah Love, James Cook and Ashton Jeanty. His 18.1 ADP in these 10 drafts aligns with my overall ranking (18th), so I hope to generate some exposure moving forward.

What was your biggest takeaway from these mocks?

Reaching on a quarterback in the first few rounds is a waste of a pick. Though I think you can justify taking a shot on Josh Allen (I have him projected way ahead of the next tier of passers), I can't bring myself to do it simply because there are quality starters available in the mid-to-late rounds of these drafts. I've found myself "settling" for Lamar Jackson in the sixth or seventh round, but even the likes of Trevor Lawrence, Dak Prescott and Bo Nix several rounds later are palatable options.

Clay's Most Selected Players

Quarterbacks

Lamar Jackson, BAL, 40%, Average Pick: 56.8

Bo Nix, DEN, 40%, Average Pick: 118.3

Drake Maye, NE, 30%, Average Pick: 66.0

Running Backs

Jacory Croskey-Merritt, WSH, 50%, Average Pick: 115.6

Jeremiyah Love, ARI, 20%, Average Pick: 14.0

Breece Hall, NYJ, 20%, Average Pick: 29.0

Quinshon Judkins, CLE, 20%, Average Pick: 43.5

Chuba Hubbard, CAR, 20%, Average Pick: 68.5

Jaylen Warren, PIT, 20%, Average Pick: 79.0

Bijan Robinson, ATL, 10%, Average Pick: 1.0

Jahmyr Gibbs, DET, 10%, Average Pick: 2.0

Wide Receivers

Calvin Ridley, TEN, 60%, Average Pick: 129.8

Garrett Wilson, NYJ, 50%, Average Pick: 31.2

Parker Washington, JAX, 50%, Average Pick: 84.4

Drake London, ATL, 30%, Average Pick: 14.3

Rashee Rice, KC, 30%, Average Pick: 17.0

KC Concepcion, CLE, 30%, Average Pick: 94.7

Puka Nacua, LAR, 20%, Average Pick: 4.0

Zay Flowers, BAL, 20%, Average Pick: 38.5

Tight Ends

Colston Loveland, CHI, 40%, Average Pick: 47.3

Brock Bowers, LV, 20%, Average Pick: 25.0

Defenses

Steelers D/ST, PIT, 40%, Average Pick: 144.0

Ravens D/ST, BAL, 30%, Average Pick: 147.7

Kickers

Harrison Butker, KC, 40%, Average Pick: 157.5

Jason Myers, SEA, 10%, Average Pick: 150.0

Three Questions with Tristan H. Cockcroft

You drafted Kyle Monangai six times but have zero shares of D'Andre Swift. Should we be reading something into that?

Yes, partly a personal preference thing in what could be closer to a committee backfield in Monangai's second season, but more than that, I liked the value. Swift's ADP had him going late-sixth/early seventh and I often liked the quarterbacks available there, while Monangai was routinely there in round 9, when I was going for upside plays at the position.

You did not draft Christian McCaffrey at all, is he someone you are avoiding this season?

At his current price tag -- fifth overall in ADP, whether in public drafts or for our purposes -- yes. There are risk factors present with McCaffrey that I don't consider equal to the others in my top five: he's now 30 years old and coming off a 413 touch season; he has missed 37% of his games the past six seasons; his rushing efficiency dipped somewhat in 2025. Even when I had the opportunity to take him 7th, I chose Jonathan Taylor instead.

Were there any players that stood out as consistent values?

We're always a patient bunch when drafting quarterbacks, but our approach to the "second tier" -- Lamar Jackson/Jayden Daniels/Drake Maye, if we declare Josh Allen his own "Tier 1" -- was curious, and one I'll argue presented a good amount of value. Among our top-70 in ADP, those three quarterbacks plus Joe Burrow (QB5) had the greatest standard deviation across the 10 mocks, meaning they sort of went all over and in different orders, and if that's true in a public league, I'd be all over whichever is the one who lingers into the sixth round.

Cockcroft's Most Selected Players

Quarterbacks

Josh Allen, BUF, 30%, Average Pick: 44.7

Jayden Daniels, WSH, 30%, Average Pick: 61.3

Kyler Murray, MIN, 20%, Average Pick: 135.5

Running Backs

Kyle Monangai, CHI, 60%, Average Pick: 93.3

Jonathan Taylor, IND, 30%, Average Pick: 8.0

Saquon Barkley, PHI, 30%, Average Pick: 19.0

Cam Skattebo, NYG, 30%, Average Pick: 37.7

Jaylen Warren, PIT, 30%, Average Pick: 79.3

Zach Charbonnet, SEA, 30%, Average Pick: 120.0

Bucky Irving, TB, 20%, Average Pick: 46.5

TreVeyon Henderson, NE, 20%, Average Pick: 50.0

Wide Receivers

Jayden Higgins, HOU, 50%, Average Pick: 127.4

Courtland Sutton, DEN, 40%, Average Pick: 70.8

Ricky Pearsall, SF, 40%, Average Pick: 98.5

Tetairoa McMillan, CAR, 30%, Average Pick: 32.0

Josh Downs, IND, 30%, Average Pick: 105.7

Ja'Marr Chase, CIN, 20%, Average Pick: 4.5

Justin Jefferson, MIN, 20%, Average Pick: 11.0

Nico Collins, HOU, 20%, Average Pick: 20.0

Tight Ends

Jake Ferguson, DAL, 40%, Average Pick: 114.3

Trey McBride, ARI, 20%, Average Pick: 21.5

Defenses

Vikings D/ST, MIN, 50%, Average Pick: 155.4

Chargers D/ST, LAC, 40%, Average Pick: 154.8*

*All four of Cockcroft's Chargers selections came after the release of the NFL schedule, while all six of the Vikings picks were prior.

Kickers

Ka'imi Fairbairn, HOU, 80%, Average Pick: 146.5

Brandon Aubrey, DAL, 10%, Average Pick: 141.0

Three Questions with Daniel Dopp

You're a noted Lions fan/apologist, but you didn't take Amon-Ra St. Brown in any of the 10 drafts. Was it intentional?

Not intentional at all, but I do think there's a difference between ARSB and JSN is the amount of talent around them. Amon-Ra has to share with Jameson Williams, Sam LaPorta and Jahmyr Gibbs. Jaxon Smith-Njigba is the clear No. 1 target with less competition for targets. This is nothing against the Sun God, we just missed our connection in this year mock draft exercise.

You were one of two drafters not to take either Trey McBride or Brock Bowers at least once. Are you fading the top tight ends this year?

I'm fading the top two and trying to focus on either Tyler Warren or Colston Loveland in the middle rounds. They're cheaper than Bowers and McBride and still have room to add to their ceiling. Both are primed for emerging roles in their offense and I didn't see the reason to "reach" on one of the top two guys. I also like Isaiah Likely as a sleeper in the final rounds and if I've invested a top pick in a tight end, it's difficult to also invest in one as a dart throw.

What did you find out about the talent pool as a result of doing these mocks?

If I don't draft two RBs within the first three rounds, I'm almost guaranteeing myself that I won't like my team. The dropoff is noticeable to me after you get out of the third round, which is why I took two RBs in the first three rounds in eight of these 10 mocks, and if we did it 10 more times, that rate would probably be closer to 100%.

Dopp's Most Selected Players

Quarterbacks

Jaxson Dart, NYG, 50%, Average Pick: 77.0

Jalen Hurts, PHI, 30%, Average Pick: 71.0

Josh Allen, BUF, 10%, Average Pick: 36.0

Running Backs

Isiah Pacheco, DET, 100%, Average Pick: 118.1

RJ Harvey, DEN, 70%, Average Pick: 98.4

Chase Brown, CIN, 40%, Average Pick: 22.3

Rico Dowdle, PIT, 40%, Average Pick: 86.8

James Cook III, BUF, 30%, Average Pick: 13.0

Kenneth Walker III, KC, 30%, Average Pick: 27.3

Jahmyr Gibbs, DET, 20%, Average Pick: 1.5

Tony Pollard, TEN, 20%, Average Pick: 81.5

Wide Receivers

Xavier Worthy, KC, 70%, Average Pick: 110.0

Malik Nabers, NYG, 50%, Average Pick: 22.0

Jaylen Waddle, DEN, 50%, Average Pick: 50.0

Jalen McMillan, TB, 50%, Average Pick: 128.4

Emeka Egbuka, TB, 40%, Average Pick: 43.0

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, SEA, 30%, Average Pick: 6.3

Luther Burden III, CHI, 30%, Average Pick: 56.3

Michael Pittman Jr., PIT, 30%, Average Pick: 64.3

Tight Ends

Isaiah Likely, NYG, 50%, Average Pick: 134.8

Tyler Warren, IND, 40%, Average Pick: 47.0

Defenses

Rams D/ST, LAR, 50%, Average Pick: 147.0

Texans D/ST, HOU, 20%, Average Pick: 138.5

Kickers

Cameron Dicker, LAC, 30%, Average Pick: 147.7

Harrison Mevis, LAR, 20%, Average Pick: 152.0

Three Questions with Tyler Fulghum

You were clearly targeting Brock Bowers, getting him half the time, sometimes when Trey McBride was still on the table. Why are you so set on drafting him?

I expect new Raiders head coack Klint Kubiak to make Bowers the Jaxon Smith-Njigba of this Las Vegas offense. The Raiders did very little at wide receiver this offseason, setting up Bowers to command a massive target share. I prefer him to McBride, despite McBride coming off a league-winning season, because I think McBride will regress from last year's numbers due to with a new coach in place and more target competition from a healthier Marvin Harrison Jr.

No De'Von Achane on your team, are you worried about the Dolphins offense?

Extremely worried. Two years ago I was this company's most ardent and bullish supporter of Achane. Oh, how things have changed. Achane is still a special talent, but the situation is about as bleak as can be in Miami: Mike McDaniel's RB-friendly scheme is gone, checkdown artist Tua Tagovailoa is gone in favor of uber-mobile Malik Willis and with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle gone, defenses will be focusing on stopping Achane. The Dolphins win total is 4.5, which doesn't portend to many opportunities to close out games by getting the rock on every play. I'm all the way out on Achane at his current ADP.

So what is your running back strategy then?

Jump on the RB position early. We're experiencing a bit of a running back renaissance in fantasy football and it feels like fantasy players are investing as such. Based on these mocks, I would try to have my two starting RBs taken care of by Round 4, at the latest. An RB-RB start is definitely a strategy to consider. Quarterbacks are going later than ever and the glut of wide receiver and tight end options make me comfortable attacking those positions later, but I do not want to feel weak at the RB position this year given some of the offensive trends we're seeing around the league.

Fulghum's Most Selected Players

Quarterbacks

Trevor Lawrence, JAX, 60%, Average Pick: 97.5

Caleb Williams, CHI, 30%, Average Pick: 106.3

Drake Maye, NE, 20%, Average Pick: 78.5

Running Backs

Blake Corum, LAR, 60%, Average Pick: 101.8

Ashton Jeanty, LV, 40%, Average Pick: 9.0

Omarion Hampton, LAC, 30%, Average Pick: 15.7

Cam Skattebo, NYG, 30%, Average Pick: 38.3

D'Andre Swift, CHI, 30%, Average Pick: 63.0

RJ Harvey, DEN, 30%, Average Pick: 93.3

Jordan Mason, MIN, 30%, Average Pick: 121.3

Chris Rodriguez Jr., JAX, 30%, Average Pick: 126.7

Wide Receivers

Mike Evans, SF, 50%, Average Pick: 70.8

Rashid Shaheed, SEA, 50%, Average Pick: 134.8

A.J. Brown, PHI, 30%, Average Pick: 27.3

Luther Burden III, CHI, 30%, Average Pick: 50.3

Marvin Harrison Jr., ARI, 30%, Average Pick: 60.3

Josh Downs, IND, 30%, Average Pick: 107.3

Jalen McMillan, TB, 30%, Average Pick: 120.3

Amon-Ra St. Brown, DET, 20%, Average Pick: 7.0

Tight Ends

Brock Bowers, LV, 50%, Average Pick: 23.2

Tucker Kraft, GB, 40%, Average Pick: 105.3

Defenses

Eagles D/ST, PHI, 30%, Average Pick: 147.0

Browns D/ST, CLE, 20%, Average Pick: 155.0

Kickers

Harrison Mevis, LAR, 30%, Average Pick: 153.0

Cam Little, JAX, 20%, Average Pick: 149.5

Three Questions with Eric Karabell

You took J.K. Dobbins in 8 of 10 drafts. What are you seeing that makes him a queue favorite for you?

I see value, not a star. I have strong feelings about which running backs I trust and do not trust each season, and I may not learn who are my annual favorites if not for these (very) myriad mock drafts. I kept securing the same fellows in the mid-to-late rounds, such as Aaron Jones Sr., Dobbins and even Alvin Kamara. I see value for each potential flex option that I may not see in players going two rounds earlier. Jones will rekindle his solid 2024 season, especially with Minnesota's cake schedule. A healthy-enough Dobbins will finally achieve 1,000 rushing yards this year. Kamara will catch 50 passes. It's about value.

You were one of two drafters who did not get any Jonathan Taylor on your roster. Was that intentional?

No, I don't intentionally fade Taylor. With Christian McCaffrey, yes, I fade him. Same with the rookie runners. Taylor, along with Ashton Jeanty, Saquon Barkley and others just ended up on other teams as I probably went with a wide receiver. Then I kept getting Josh Jacobs for some reason. It happens. I stick to a plan of loading up on running backs and wide receivers early, especially the runners because chasing them in the middle rounds is unfulfilling. If that means I go wide receiver in Round 1 and end up with Kyren Williams or Travis Etienne Jr. two rounds later, that's a reasonable outcome.

Was there another value proposition that defined your drafts?

The mocks felt relatively typical for our group, and that usually means I'm watching to see who else could wait the longest -- along with me -- to draft a quarterback. I am waiting until Round 12 or so, then doubling up. Sometimes Brock Purdy fell, sometimes not. Few seem to believe in Matthew Stafford and Bo Nix. OK, I'll invest! My strategy can blow up if another team (or two) tried something unexpected because then they end up with a QB (or three) I expected to fall.

Karabell's Most Selected Players

Quarterbacks

Brock Purdy, SF, 40%, Average Pick: 121.8

Matthew Stafford, LAR, 30%, Average Pick: 117.3

Bo Nix, DEN, 30%, Average Pick: 123.7

Running Backs

J.K. Dobbins, DEN, 80%, Average Pick: 91.4

Aaron Jones Sr., MIN, 60%, Average Pick: 77.8

Alvin Kamara, NO, 60%, Average Pick: 123.8

Josh Jacobs, GB, 40%, Average Pick: 24.3

Travis Etienne Jr., NO, 40%, Average Pick: 37.3

De'Von Achane, MIA, 30%, Average Pick: 11.0

Derrick Henry, BAL, 30%, Average Pick: 17.0

Quinshon Judkins, CLE, 30%, Average Pick: 47.0

Wide Receivers

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, SEA, 30%, Average Pick: 6.0

DeVonta Smith, PHI, 30%, Average Pick: 35.7

Davante Adams, LAR, 30%, Average Pick: 41.7

Jameson Williams, DET, 30%, Average Pick: 53.3

Rome Odunze, CHI, 30%, Average Pick: 57.7

Michael Pittman Jr., PIT, 30%, Average Pick: 66.7

DK Metcalf, PIT, 30%, Average Pick: 71.7

Michael Wilson, ARI, 30%, Average Pick: 97.7

Tight Ends

Travis Kelce, KC, 70%, Average Pick: 96.9

Sam LaPorta, DET, 20%, Average Pick: 81.0

Defenses

Eagles D/ST, PHI, 50%, Average Pick: 145.0

Steelers D/ST, PIT, 20%, Average Pick: 141.5

Kickers

Jake Bates, DET, 40%, Average Pick: 155.5

Jason Myers, SEA, 30%, Average Pick: 151.3

Three Questions with Liz Loza

You had Kenneth Gainwell consistently queued up and took him in half your drafts. What are you liking about him?

Gainwell was brought to Tampa on a two-year deal (with an estimated $10 million in guarantees) to replace Rachaad White. The former Steeler is coming off a career effort in which he demonstrated high-end pass-catching skills, and while it was only one game, Gainwell did an admirable job of stepping into the breach when Jaylen Warren was a surprise Week 4 inactive, racking up 134 total yards and over 30 fantasy points in Week 4. Given Bucky Irving's ultra-physical playing style and noting the news of a lingering shoulder issue, Gainwell could see more touches than initially projected. At the minimum, he's on track to clear 50 catches, which makes him an intriguing value in the 12th round of PPR-friendly formats.

No Puka Nacua or Jaxon Smith-Njigba for you, though you did take Ja'Marr Chase three times. Was this by design?

Chase is my No. 1 ranked WR and I do feel compelled to stay true to my rankings when drafting. If I find myself drafting against them, then it's a signal to do some tweaking. JSN's 2025 breakout was a thing of beauty and I'd happily roster the ascending star. However, Chase has been doing it longer. The 26-year-old has registered triple-digit catches, gone over 1,000 receiving yards, and at least 7 TDs for three straight seasons. He's also finished inside the top 12 fantasy players at the position since debuting back in 2021. As for Puka, I'm admittedly dubious. Between the off-field issues and the rumors swirling around Makai Lemon going to the Rams in the first round (before the Ty Simpson bombshell dropped), Nacua's floor seems less stable than the other two top options.

Were there any surprises in these mocks that affected how you drafted?

As my colleagues noted above, RB dries up fast and the depth at QB seems practically bottomless. That said, Jadarian Price going 5-6 rounds after Jeremiyah Love (yes, I'm aware of Love's upside as a receiver) with over 250 touches vacated in Seattle and a banged-up backfield mate was a surprise. As was watching a proven talent like David Montgomery, who's projected to garner upwards of 15 touches per contest, fall to the eighth round of most mocks. Additionally tilting was the recency bias affecting Justin Herbert's stock. With the Bolts' o-line back to health and bolstered, Herbert should stay upright and help the Chargers trade some of last year's rushing stats for passing yards in a creative offense designed by Mike McDaniel. You didn't ask for a hot take, but Herbert could be this year's Trevor Lawrence.

Loza's Most Selected Players

Quarterbacks

Justin Herbert, LAC, 60%, Average Pick: 130.7

Lamar Jackson, BAL, 20%, Average Pick: 40.0

Jalen Hurts, PHI, 20%, Average Pick: 69.0

Running Backs

Woody Marks, HOU, 60%, Average Pick: 117.0

Kenneth Gainwell, TB, 50%, Average Pick: 86.2

Saquon Barkley, PHI, 30%, Average Pick: 17.0

David Montgomery, HOU, 30%, Average Pick: 65.0

Ashton Jeanty, LV, 20%, Average Pick: 12.0

Omarion Hampton, LAC, 20%, Average Pick: 18.5

Chase Brown, CIN, 20%, Average Pick: 24.0

Breece Hall, NYJ, 20%, Average Pick: 25.5

Wide Receivers

Terry McLaurin, WSH, 40%, Average Pick: 43.0

DJ Moore, BUF, 40%, Average Pick: 53.0

Quentin Johnston, LAC, 40%, Average Pick: 120.3

Ja'Marr Chase, CIN, 30%, Average Pick: 4.0

Carnell Tate, TEN, 30%, Average Pick: 45.3

Marvin Harrison Jr., ARI, 30%, Average Pick: 56.0

Jordyn Tyson, NO, 30%, Average Pick: 66.0

CeeDee Lamb, DAL, 20%, Average Pick: 9.5

Tight Ends

Mark Andrews, BAL, 30%, Average Pick: 112.7

Kyle Pitts Sr., ATL, 20%, Average Pick: 74.5

Defenses

Seahawks D/ST, SEA, 30%, Average Pick: 142.3

Steelers D/ST, PIT, 20%, Average Pick: 147.0

Kickers

Eddy Pineiro, SF, 30%, Average Pick: 154.0

Jake Bates, DET, 30%, Average Pick: 157.3

Three Questions with Eric Moody

You were one of two drafters, along with Stephania Bell, to take Christian McCaffrey more than once. Were these cases where he fell to you, or were you planning to take him?

These were drafts where McCaffrey fell to me. I have real concerns about his age, injury history, and recent workload, but it's difficult to fade a running back who led the position in snaps, routes, touches, targets, receptions, receiving yards, receiving touchdowns, and fantasy points in 2025. Still, one stat lives in my head rent free: since 2010, 115 running backs have averaged at least 17 fantasy points per game while playing at least seven games. Only two did it during their age 30 season. McCaffrey turns 30 in a few weeks.

Jeremiyah Love is the shiny new toy in this draft but you didn't take him even once. Did you pass on him on purpose?

I missed out. I'm bullish on Love this season. The Cardinals have made moves this offseason to improve their offensive line, which is encouraging. Love profiles as a three-down back after posting 39 runs of 10+ yards in 2025 and 65 receptions during his collegiate career at Notre Dame and the stage is set for him to produce RB1-type numbers as a rookie. We also have him projected for 320 touches.

Where did you find there was value to be had in these drafts?

It's not the end of the world at tight end if you miss out on Trey McBride or Brock Bowers. There's still significant value in the middle and late rounds. Routes, targets, receptions, and yards per game by tight ends all hit 10-year highs last season, while the fantasy point per-game gap between TE7 and TE16 was minimal. Several late round options at TE have receiving upside, a path to targets, or ties to strong passing offenses.

Moody's Most Selected Players

Quarterbacks

Jalen Hurts, PHI, 40%, Average Pick: 66.0

Josh Allen, BUF, 30%, Average Pick: 45.0

Lamar Jackson, BAL, 20%, Average Pick: 56.5

Running Backs

Tyjae Spears, TEN, 60%, Average Pick: 118.2

Tank Bigsby, PHI, 50%, Average Pick: 134.4

TreVeyon Henderson, NE, 40%, Average Pick: 51.8

Rachaad White, WSH, 40%, Average Pick: 88.3

Zach Charbonnet, SEA, 40%, Average Pick: 114.0

Christian McCaffrey, SF, 30%, Average Pick: 6.3

Javonte Williams, DAL, 30%, Average Pick: 32.7

Cam Skattebo, NYG, 30%, Average Pick: 38.7

Wide Receivers

Chris Godwin Jr., TB, 60%, Average Pick: 86.8

Jalen Coker, CAR, 60%, Average Pick: 122.3

Khalil Shakir, BUF, 40%, Average Pick: 110.8

Malik Nabers, NYG, 30%, Average Pick: 20.3

Zay Flowers, BAL, 30%, Average Pick: 37.3

Christian Watson, GB, 30%, Average Pick: 78.3

Puka Nacua, LAR, 20%, Average Pick: 3.5

CeeDee Lamb, DAL, 20%, Average Pick: 11.5

Tight Ends

Harold Fannin Jr., CLE, 40%, Average Pick: 60.3

Kyle Pitts Sr., ATL, 20%, Average Pick: 71.5

Defenses

Broncos D/ST, DEN, 50%, Average Pick: 135.6

Texans D/ST, HOU, 10%, Average Pick: 137.0

Kickers

Harrison Mevis, LAR, 20%, Average Pick: 152.5

Eddy Pineiro, SF, 20%, Average Pick: 154.0

Three Questions with Field Yates

Josh Jacobs was the highest-ranked player you took at least three times in the first nine rounds. Was he someone you were targeting or was he falling to you?

Jacobs was, but he is also represents part of a category of players that I find particularly appealing: the veterans who have become "boring" to fantasy managers to roster, especially compared to the young, ascending players who have not yet proved their elite fantasy status (i.e. Jeremiyah Love and Ashton Jeanty, who was very solid but not spectacular as a rookie). Jacobs is coming off of yet another stellar season, finishing as a top 10 running back in seven of the 15 weeks that he played, while Green Bay's running back depth remains a real question mark. I'm in on Jacobs.

Other than not chasing the rookies, was there anyone that you were avoiding?

As a reminder to those who may see this at a later date; these mocks were conducted in May, in some cases just hours or days after more information was reported regarding Malik Nabers and a second surgery that took place following an ACL tear this past season. Nabers has inarguable talent, an ascending quarterback in Jaxson Dart and minimal competition for targets on the offense, but the uncertainty surrounding when he will be back to 100% already had me fading him at his cost, and that became even more of a thing as these mocks went on.

Since your last name starts with a Y, you get the last word. What final thought do you want our readers to take with them?

Let be start by noting that this group is notorious for being patient at quarterback, as even a player like Josh Allen will "slide" some in this exercise. At the same time, it's really hard to ignore just how good the value is late in drafts at quarterback. Amongst my favorite late round targets that are going in some cases in the double digits rounds at Brock Purdy, Trevor Lawrence and Patrick Mahomes. Purdy reminded at the end of last season that has gigantic weekly upside, Lawrence was a star for the second half of 2025 and Mahomes was a top six quarterback on eight occasions in just 14 games played. My forecast is that quarterbacks won't last nearly as long in most drafts as they did on average in ours, but I'm a fan of being patient at QB.

Yates' Most Selected Players

Quarterbacks

Matthew Stafford, LAR, 40%, Average Pick: 142.0

Drake Maye, NE, 20%, Average Pick: 63.5

Brock Purdy, SF, 20%, Average Pick: 102.5

Running Backs

D'Andre Swift, CHI, 40%, Average Pick: 58.3

Josh Jacobs, GB, 30%, Average Pick: 22.7

Quinshon Judkins, CLE, 30%, Average Pick: 44.7

Kenneth Gainwell, TB, 30%, Average Pick: 86.0

Chris Rodriguez Jr., JAX, 30%, Average Pick: 128.3

Bijan Robinson, ATL, 20%, Average Pick: 1.5

De'Von Achane, MIA, 20%, Average Pick: 8.5

James Cook III, BUF, 20%, Average Pick: 11.5

Wide Receivers

Wan'Dale Robinson, TEN, 40%, Average Pick: 91.0

Matthew Golden, GB, 30%, Average Pick: 90.3

Jalen Coker, CAR, 30%, Average Pick: 128.0

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, SEA, 20%, Average Pick: 5.5

Drake London, ATL, 20%, Average Pick: 21.0

Chris Olave, NO, 20%, Average Pick: 28.0

A.J. Brown, PHI, 20%, Average Pick: 32.5

Davante Adams, LAR, 20%, Average Pick: 40.0

Tight Ends

Tyler Warren, IND, 30%, Average Pick: 58.3

Colston Loveland, CHI, 20%, Average Pick: 46.5

Defenses

Texans D/ST, HOU, 40%, Average Pick: 125.3

Seahawks D/ST, SEA, 20%, Average Pick: 121.0

Kickers

Cameron Dicker, LAC, 40%, Average Pick: 144.3

Brandon Aubrey, DAL, 20%, Average Pick: 117.0