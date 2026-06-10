Fantasy football: Six mistakes to avoid in your draft

Open Extended Reactions

Even if you follow the NFL closely, fantasy football drafts can humble even the most diehard fans.

Your season doesn't start in Week 1. It starts on draft day, and for some managers, that's where things begin to slip. They chase last season's production, follow the crowd when positional runs start and overlook how much situations change from one offseason to the next.

Most leagues aren't won because a fantasy manager drafted perfectly. They are won because other managers made avoidable mistakes. Stack enough of those mistakes together, and your team can be at a disadvantage before the season even begins.

The good news is that most of these mistakes are preventable. Once you recognize them, they are much easier to avoid.

1. Drafting last year's stats

This mistake is made in two often related ways.

The first way is to essentially pay full price for past performance, which is no guarantee of future production. Every season is a reset, but too many fantasy managers treat it like a continuation. Use last season as context, not a conclusion. Focus on projected volume, offensive role and team situation instead of blindly chasing previous statistical output.

Which brings us to the second way this mistake rears its ugly head: ignoring offseason movement.

Coaching changes, free agency, rookie additions and depth chart shifts can completely reshape a player's role and fantasy outlook. A running back who thrived in a run-heavy offense last season might suddenly find himself in a pass-first scheme or part of a committee, while a wide receiver who was once a clear No. 1 option might now be competing for targets.

Even elite players aren't immune. WR Justin Jefferson was a top-five fantasy pick, but his production dipped after the Vikings moved on from Sam Darnold at quarterback to J.J. McCarthy in 2025, a shift that disrupted the offense and limited Jefferson's consistency. He finished as the No. 2 receiver in 2024 with Darnold under center, but dropped to No. 21 last season following Darnold's departure.

Managers who ignore these changes end up drafting based on what happened last season instead of focusing on what is going to happen this season. Studying depth charts, coaching tendencies and offseason movement is essential, because opportunity -- not reputation -- drives fantasy production.

2. Not using positional tiers

Many managers rely on rankings or average draft position. The problem is rankings are linear but drafts are not.

There's often very little difference between players in the same range but a noticeable drop once you move into the next tier. If you're looking only at rankings, you'll miss those cliffs.

That's where tiers come in. Tier-based drafting groups players with similar expected outcomes and helps you recognize when you're about to miss out on a position and when it's safe to wait. Without tiers, managers might panic, reach unnecessarily or miss value entirely.

Use tiers alongside rankings to guide your draft. If multiple players available are in the same tier, prioritize other positions. If a tier is about to dry up, act quickly.

3. Drafting too many "safe" players

Safe players feel comfortable on draft day. They have defined roles, steady production and a predictable floor.

But safe teams rarely win fantasy championships.

NFL Playoff Predictor Predict the final standings in every division, then choose which teams will earn a wild-card berth! FREE to play. Make Your Picks

Fantasy football is a high-variance game. To win your league, you need players who can outperform expectations, which often requires taking calculated risks. Jaxon Smith-Njigba is an excellent example of a player who outperformed expectations last season. He finished as the No. 2 receiver after being drafted as 16th receiver off the board and appeared on 26% of championship teams in ESPN leagues. WR Rashee Rice highlights the value of calculated risk. Despite a six-game suspension to start the 2025 season, he became a difference-maker upon his return, as more than half of teams with him on their roster reached the playoffs.

Managers who fill their roster with "safe" options often end up with a team that finishes in the middle of the pack -- consistent but not dominant.

Balance floor with ceiling, especially in the middle and late rounds. Prioritize upside by targeting rookies, emerging players and those in expanding roles. For example, TE Harold Fannin Jr., who was drafted in less than 1% of ESPN leagues, finished his rookie season as the No. 6 tight end.

4. Following the crowd during draft runs

Draft rooms are emotional environments. When a positional run starts -- whether it's quarterbacks, tight ends or running backs -- managers feel pressure to react. Nobody wants to be the last one left without a starter at a position, and that pressure can lead to bad decisions.

Instead of taking the best player available, managers start reaching for inferior options just to keep up. Meanwhile, value at other positions falls into the laps of more disciplined drafters.

Stay patient. Positional runs create opportunity. If other managers are reaching, you should capitalize on value elsewhere.

5. Ignoring rookie breakout potential

Every year, we have rookies who exceed expectations. But some managers avoid them because they're "unproven." That hesitation creates value.

NFL Win Totals Predict OVER or UNDER for every team's win total. FREE to play. $5K in prizes! Make Your Picks

Rookies selected in the early rounds of the NFL draft often enter the league with clear paths to opportunity, especially at running back and wide receiver. When talent meets volume, breakout seasons follow. Managers who ignore rookies miss out on some of the highest-upside picks in fantasy football. Last season, Tetairoa McMillan, Tyler Warren, Emeka Egbuka, RJ Harvey and Tyler Shough all had moments when they shined. However, Jaxson Dart shined the brightest. Dart started only 12 games last season but still finished second in rookie scoring and had eight top-10 weeks.

Target rookies with strong draft capital and clear roles. Opportunity matters more than experience.

6. Drafting a quarterback too early

Quarterbacks score the most points, but that doesn't make them the most valuable. The difference between the No. 3 QB and No. 10 is usually much smaller than the gap between top-tier running backs and wide receivers and the rest of the field. Drafting a quarterback too early means passing on more impactful players at scarcer positions.

And in most leagues, you start only one QB. Elite options such as Josh Allen, Jalen Hurts and Lamar Jackson have strong track records as dual-threat quarterbacks, but managers are often better off waiting.

Build depth at running back and wide receiver early, then target value at quarterback later in the draft. Last season, players such as Drake Maye, Dak Prescott and Bo Nix were available later and still finished eighth or better among fantasy quarterbacks, while options such as Matthew Stafford and Trevor Lawrence were even available on waiver wires in some leagues and finished as the QB3 and QB4, respectively. Waiting on a quarterback isn't just viable. It's often the edge.