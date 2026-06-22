Four players to trade for, four to trade away in dynasty leagues

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Dynasty fantasy football leagues are won by managers who know when to move before the rest of the room catches up.

Sometimes that means investing in a player coming off a frustrating season, trusting that the talent is still there even if the market has cooled. Other times it means moving on from a productive player before decline, injury risk or role change starts showing up in the value. That is the uncomfortable part of dynasty. The goal is to spot the gap between what happened last season and what the market has not fully accounted for yet.

Roster direction matters here. A rebuilding team should be more willing to move off older players or running backs whose value might not last much longer. A contender can justify holding or even acquiring those same players if they can help win a championship now. The mistake is treating every roster the same.

The position matters, too. Running backs usually have shorter stretches of fantasy relevance because of workload, contact and injuries. Wide receivers tend to hold value longer, but even they can fall off quickly once production starts slipping or a situation changes.

Here are eight players I would be looking to trade for or trade away in dynasty leagues right now.

Go get them

Players worth the price, whether you're trying to win now or building for the future

TreVeyon Henderson, RB, New England Patriots

The flashes Henderson showed last season, even with Rhamondre Stevenson still involved, were real. Henderson stockpiled 1,132 scrimmage yards and 10 touchdowns, averaged 5.1 yards per carry and had three games with 28-plus fantasy points. Stevenson will have a role, but his fumbling issues could create an opening for Henderson to push for more work. If Henderson's offseason focus on blocking and pass-catching translates, he has the explosiveness to separate himself as the most valuable back in an exciting offense led by quarterback Drake Maye.

Christian Watson, WR, Green Bay Packers

Watson has yet to play an entire season, so there is risk, but his upside makes him a worthy acquisition who perhaps can be had at a discount. After missing the first seven games last season, Watson averaged 13.2 fantasy points over his final 10 games and had four games with at least 18 fantasy points. He has ranked second in average depth of target in each of the past two seasons. Romeo Doubs is gone, the Packers just gave Watson a massive extension, and the ceiling is still worth chasing.

Ladd McConkey, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

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McConkey is worth checking on after a disappointing 2025 might have lowered his perceived value. He followed a strong rookie season, in which he was targeted 112 times and finished as the No. 13 fantasy receiver, with a quieter 2025 season that ended with 106 targets and a No. 30 finish. The role was still there, but the efficiency dipped. With Keenan Allen's 122 targets up for grabs and offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel bringing a more creative system that should better feature McConkey's yards-after-catch ability, this is a good time to buy in.

Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Arizona Cardinals

Through two seasons, the No. 4 pick in the 2024 draft has 103 catches for 1,493 yards and 12 touchdowns in 29 games. The market has cooled even more after injuries and poor chemistry with quarterback Kyler Murray led to a No. 49 finish among wide receivers in 2025. The talent, however, did not disappear. Harrison had 885 yards and eight touchdowns as a rookie, ranked in the top five in end zone targets in both seasons, and averaged 12.8 fantasy points over his final five healthy games. Coach Mike LaFleur's arrival gives Arizona a chance to use him more creatively, which makes Harrison a worthwhile bet in his third season.

Cash out

George Pickens is coming off a career year, but it might be the time to see what you can get for him in a trade. AP Photo/Julio Cortez

Players to move on from before their value drops.

George Pickens, WR, Dallas Cowboys

Pickens is coming off a career year and his dynasty value will never be higher. He finished as fantasy's No. 2 receiver in 2025 and saw a career-high 137 targets, partly because CeeDee Lamb missed time. Pickens is still only 25 and should remain productive in Dallas in 2026, but the franchise tag and his uncertain long-term future in Dallas makes this an optimal window to sell high for multiple players or picks.

A.J. Brown, WR, Patriots

Brown has the name value to bring back a solid return, and he should remain productive this season as Maye's top target. That said, this is the kind of move dynasty managers should consider making before the decline comes. Brown will be 29 when the season begins, there are knee concerns, and his production has already slipped. Brown topped 1,400 receiving yards in each of his first two seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, but he barely cleared 1,000 yards in each of his final two with the team. With his name prominent in the news following his recent trade to New England, now is a good time to see what you can get.

Javonte Williams, RB, Cowboys

Williams set career highs in touches (287), yards (1,338) and total touchdowns (13) in 2025 and has real dynasty value again after finishing last season as fantasy's No. 12 running back. But with his injury history (torn right ACL in 2022), the shorter careers for RBs and his limited impact in the passing game, at least in terms of yardage, this might be the peak window to sell. Dallas' offense and the projected workload are propping up Williams' value, making now a smart time to cash out.

Kyle Pitts Sr., TE, Atlanta Falcons

For the first time since his rookie season, Pitts gave fantasy managers some real production in 2025, finishing with 88 catches, 928 yards and five touchdowns. He finished second among tight ends in routes, targets, receptions, yards and fantasy points, setting career highs in all except the yardage category. But I'd be careful buying that at face value. Pitts was the No. 21 tight end in fantasy points per game early in the season when receiver Drake London was healthy, then he took off once London missed time. Now, London is fully healthy, Atlanta added more playmakers, the coaching staff has changed, the quarterback situation is unsettled, and Pitts is playing on the franchise tag. This seems like a good time to see what kind of return he could bring.