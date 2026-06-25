Fantasy football: Ashton Jeanty, Omarion Hampton among players who will benefit from new coaches

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After a record-tying 10 NFL head coaching changes this offseason, it's time for us to look at this from a fantasy football perspective. Coaching matters and so does scheme, as it relates to player deployment. Ultimately, it can create more opportunity for production in your lineup when you pair the right coach and system with a player.

Below are eight players, all working under new head coaches or coordinators, who are in a position to maximize their fantasy potential in 2026.

Ashton Jeanty, RB, Las Vegas Raiders

With Klint Kubiak bringing his run game to Vegas and the team upgrading an offensive front that really struggled last season, Jeanty should be viewed as an upside target heading into the new season.

Remember, volume wasn't the issue for Jeanty last season. He saw more than 300 touches as a dual-threat player (266 rushing attempts, 55 receptions) and finished with 14.4 fantasy PPG (RB16). Jeanty has big-time traits for the position: speed, power, balance, vision. But without consistent daylight as a runner, Jeanty averaged just 3.7 YPC. It was tough to watch in a poor Raiders offense.

That changes with Kubiak calling the plays in a system that will allow Jeanty to press the edges/perimeter, attack vertically or find cutback avenues. Think versatility from a run-game perspective behind a front that finally gets some movement off the ball. Jeanty can post top-five numbers this season.

Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens

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New Ravens offensive coordinator Declan Doyle spent time with both Ben Johnson and Sean Payton over the past three seasons, so we will see elements of those systems in his playcalling. And the key here is the passing game with Jackson, which will feature more play-action throws.

Last season, while Doyle was working with Johnson in Chicago, Caleb Williams attempted 181 play-action passes, the second most in the league. Jackson played in only 13 games, finishing with 75 play-action attempts, however, he averaged a league-best 13.1 YPA on those throws. Doyle can create more rhythm concepts for Jackson, and he can move the pocket on bootlegs to get the QB on the edges.

Yes, there is more to Doyle's offense than just play-action throws, but this will be a critical piece to the game plan for Jackson. And with his elite dual-threat ability -- he has at least 700 rushing yards in four of the past five seasons -- Jackson is primed to post top-three QB numbers.

Kyle Pitts Sr., TE, Atlanta Falcons

Pitts scored 12.4 fantasy PPG (TE5) last season, posting nine games of double-digit production, which included the ridiculous 45.6 points he dropped on the Tampa Bay defense in Week 15. I saw improvements on the tape, too. And we should expect even more from Pitts this season under new head coach Kevin Stefanski, in an offense that heavily deploys the tight ends in the pass game.

Last season, Stefanski's offense in Cleveland led the NFL with 227 passing attempts out of 12 personnel (1 RB, 2 TE, 2 WR). In this grouping, Pitts can play in line, flex to the slot or out wide and see the ball on Stefanski's defined play-action concepts, attacking open voids in the coverage. This system is proven, as Harold Fannin Jr. finished as TE6 in scoring as a rookie last season, while David Njoku finished as a top-10 TE in 2022-24.

While I don't love the current quarterback competition in Atlanta between Tua Tagovailoa and Michael Penix Jr., the Falcons' tight end route tree sets up Pitts to play a productive role, and it's one with more consistency in terms of volume. With an ADP of 70.1 (TE6) in our Mock Draft Project, you can get good value on Pitts in redraft leagues.

Omarion Hampton, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

An ankle injury limited Hampton to nine games as a rookie in 2025, and that Chargers offensive line was beat up all season long. Still, Hampton had three games of 20 or more fantasy points, while checking in at 15.1 fantasy PPG. With a healthy and upgraded front -- especially on the interior -- and a new system under offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel, there should be real optimism for Hampton in his second pro season.

Look for the Chargers to lean more on 21 personnel (2 RB, 1 TE, 2 WR), as the team signed former Miami fullback Alec Ingold. The Dolphins, under McDaniel, had 131 rushing attempts out of 21 personnel last season (second most). This allows McDaniel to use Ingold as a lead blocker or "move" player to create numbers to the play side for Hampton. Plus, the Chargers will mix in their multiple-TE sets after adding both Charlie Kolar and Njoku this offseason.

McDaniel is one of the best playcallers in the league, and the Chargers want to use the run game as a foundational approach to this offense. Don't be surprised if Hampton has a breakout season in Year 2.

Jalen Hurts, QB, Philadelphia Eagles

In a system that can keep Hurts on schedule as a thrower, I like the outlook for the Eagles quarterback this season under new offensive coordinator Sean Mannion.

We should expect a offense that meshes the traditional West Coast offense with modern concepts built in to maximize Hurts' dual-threat ability. What does that mean for Hurts in the pass game? Timing throws. Hurts' average time to throw last season (2.98 seconds) was the 28th slowest in the league.

Look for a reduced amount of shotgun snaps (Hurts had 395 shotgun passing attempts last season) and a switch to more under-center, three-step concepts and play-action (hit the back foot and deliver the ball). The idea here is to create a more rhythmic passing offense for the quarterback, with catch-and-run targets for wide receivers DeVonta Smith and rookie Makai Lemon.

Hurts did score 18.7 fantasy PPG (QB8) last season in a pass game that really lacked efficiency and timing. If we see improvement here, with the addition of Hurts' red zone/goal-line rushing usage, he can get back into the upper tier of fantasy quarterbacks.

DK Metcalf, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

Metcalf will remain a boom/bust WR3 this season in Pittsburgh under new head coach Mike McCarthy, but I do believe he could produce more breakout weeks given McCarthy's route tree and the deep-ball throws in his offense.

From 2020 to 2024, when McCarthy was the head coach in Dallas, his offense attempted 328 throws of 20 or more air yards, the seventh most in the league, which included shot plays, schemed play-action and isolation targets at the third level. This fits with Metcalf as that vertical target for quarterback Aaron Rodgers. It was an element that was missing in 2025, as Metcalf saw just 16 targets on throws of 20 or more air yards.

With the team trading for Michael Pittman Jr., and McCarthy's willingness to run the ball, Metcalf should get around 100 targets, as he did last season. However, I see a greater sense of upside (and big-play ability) for Metcalf with McCarthy's arrival.

Bucky Irving, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Take the value and the zone-heavy run system with Irving in 2026. New offensive coordinator Zac Robinson was in Atlanta last season, where the Falcons ran outside zone at a rate of 68.4%, the highest in the league. This is an ideal fit for Irving, who has good vision and short-area speed. He can press the ball and dart through creases.

Foot and shoulder injuries limited Irving to 10 games played last season, and his productivity declined, too. He averaged 13.8 fantasy PPG, with fewer than 10 points in three of his final four games. However, a healthy Irving in this offense, one that will also use his pass-catching ability? I'm in. And Irving held an ADP of RB20 in our Mock Draft Project. That's really good value for a back who can take the lead role in Tampa this season.

Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Arizona Cardinals

We didn't get the anticipated breakout season from Harrison last season. Instead, he was saddled with injuries and minimal production. In 13 games played, Harrison had just one game of 20 or more fantasy points, finishing with 10.7 PPG. Not great.

However, do we see more consistency in Year 3? I think it's possible in the Cards' offense under new coach Mike LaFleur. Remember, LaFleur spent the past three seasons working with Sean McVay in Los Angeles. That means more reduced formations, pre-snap movement and free access off the ball for Harrison. There are volume opportunities in this offense for Harrison, working opposite of Michael Wilson. Plus, once the team and quarterback Jacoby Brissett figure out a contract solution, Harrison will have a veteran to deliver him the ball.

I'm not saying Harrison is going to elevate into the WR1 ranks this season, but the Cards' new offense will create more consistency in the pass game. And Harrison has the talent to produce some WR2 weeks.