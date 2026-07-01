Fantasy football: "Red flag" players I'll draft anyway

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Risk is ever present. That's why balance is so essential. But, sometimes, heartfelt hunches and gut feels push us past the red flags and straight into the arms of adventure. Whether you're sniffing a bounceback or hopeful for redemption, some players are worthy of a second (or third, or fourth) shot. Here are the players I'd consider staying toxic for in 2026.

Daniels' entrance into the league was accompanied by a plethoric compliment of unfurled green flags. The emerald-colored banners quickly became threadbare, however, shortly into the QB's sophomore campaign as a litany of compounding physical maladies (wrist, knee, hamstring and elbow) limited the electric signal caller to just four full games.

A regression in passing and rushing efficiency additionally cratered Daniels' stock. But it's worth noting that the injury imp also wreaked havoc on Daniels' supporting cast with Terry McLaurin (quad), Austin Ekeler (Achilles) and Zach Ertz (ACL) all missing significant time. Those absences, quite clearly, contributed to Daniels' statistical dip. Despite the obstacles, the former No. 2 overall pick in 2024 averaged 16.3 fantasy points per game, closely behind Joe Burrow (16.8 FPTS/gm) and Lamar Jackson (16.5 FPTS/gm).

The dichotomy between 2024 and 2025 reminds us that each year brings a new set of circumstances. Things are different heading into 2026. Most importantly, Daniels and McLaurin are both back to being 100%. Furthermore, Rachaad White and Chig Okonkwo have been brought in to replace Eckler and Ertz. And Washington drafted Clemson standout Antonio Williams to buoy the slot.

Included in the changes is David Blough's internal promotion from QBs coach to offensive coordinator. Blough's position-friendly scheme aims to keep the 25-year-old healthy, placing him under center more frequently while increasing the number of play-action attempts and, ultimately, reducing a reliance on perilously planned designed runs. A conscious dip in rushing production may sound like a negative, but Daniels doesn't need to clear 800 rushing yards to remain a top-tier fantasy option. He can halve his rookie season rushing numbers and still stay inside of the top-five mobile options at the position, particularly if the tweak allows him to stay on the field while evolving as a passer.

Daniels has proven to be a quick learner as well as an elite talent. His ball placement as a passer in tandem with game-breaking speed as a runner provide him with a sky high ceiling. The QB5 in fantasy points per game (21.5) as a rookie, Daniels is currently coming off boards in the sixth-round. That's a dip worth buying, especially when noting the potential upside as well as the glut of suitable backups available late in drafts. The injury risk is real. But nobody wins their league playing it safe.

Exiled to an offensive wasteland since being drafted No. 10 overall in 2022, Wilson has failed to make good on his first-round pedigree. Despite being hamstrung by subpar coaching and QB play, however, the former Buckeye has maintained fantasy relevance, finishing inside the top-30 FF players at the position in three of his last four campaigns. But that's little comfort to managers who repeatedly invested early-round capital, banking on a well-deserved (and overdue) breakout.

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Coming off an(other) underwhelming season in which a knee sprain limited the Jets' No. 1 WR to just seven games, Wilson's ADP has continued to sag. Yet, it's worth noting that prior to sustaining the injury, he averaged 16.6 fantasy points per game (WR10), was on track to clear 1,100 receiving yards, and collect upwards of 10 TDs. With Justin Fields under center, that production largely came via volume, as Wilson commanded a target share of over 31 percent from Weeks 1 through 6. Similar results won't be achieved by the exact same methods this year, but that doesn't mean the talented wideout can't register top-15 positional success in 2026.

In what's become commonplace, Jets' brass had decided to retool the offense by hiring Frank Reich, trading for Geno Smith, and adding Omar Cooper Jr. as well as Kenyon Sadiq via the NFL draft. Incorporating two new pass-catchers will likely take away from Wilson's opportunities, but the 25-year-old remains New York's undisputed alpha. Given Reich's "receiver-empowering" scheme and Wilson's versatility, the 25-year-old figures to line up all over the field. His conversion rate should also improve with Smith providing stability under center. This doesn't figure to materialize into a lights out offense, but it should be efficient enough to provide Wilson with low-end WR1/high-end W2 fantasy value, making his late fourth-round APD entirely palatable.

Rice played more games as a rookie (16) than he has over his past two campaigns combined. A significant knee injury sidelined him for the bulk of his sophomore effort while a suspension as well as a concussion limited him to just four games last year. Unfortunately, both the physical and legal issues have lingered into the present. Mere days after undergoing cleanup surgery on the same knee he injured in 2024, Rice was jailed for violating the terms of his probation. He was released from prison on June 16, after serving a 30-day sentence. Current reports suggest that the 26-year-old will be ready for training camp and that further discipline stemming from off-field issues is unlikely.

Rice has clearly struggled to stay available, but when he's laced up, he's been money. Not only has he thrived as Patrick Mahomes' primary target (earning a target share near 28%) but he's also produced, averaging at least 18.8 fantasy points per game when active during the last two seasons. To further contextualize, Rice posted five top-12 fantasy finishes over eight starts last year, with three of those efforts ending in a top-six or better positional result. The reward is evident. Unfortunately, so is the risk.

Still, given his discounted ADP (28.8), I'm willing to bite. Mahomes' return from an ACL repair theoretically complicates Rice's value. But were Mahomes to, in fact, be hampered, the QB's reliance on the slot -- where Rice dominates -- becomes all the more necessary. Noting then that Rice is healthy, his target share is secure, and his upside is elite, there's little reason to avoid scooping him in the third round. Be sure, however, to pair the explosive receiver with a higher-floor option like DeVonta Smith or Ladd McConkey.

Bhayshul Tuten should see a lot more opportunity with Travis Etienne Jr. now in New Orleans. AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Playing against type, Tuten, who is in possession of 4.32 speed, worked as a short yardage complement to Travis Eitienne Jr. in 2025. Utilizing every bit of his 5-foot-9 and 206-pound frame, Tuten displayed impressive power, registering seven TDs on 93 total touches. Etienne's absence now provides the second-year back with a sizable opportunity. But how many of Etienne's vacated touches (296) will Tuten? And how many might he fumble away?

Given that Jacksonville largely ignored the position -- adding only Chris Rodriguez during free agency -- the Jaguars appear confident in Tuten's abilities. Rodriguez, who excels as a between-the-tackles grinder, figures to take on the role that Tuten manned last year while LeQuint Allen continues to sub in on passing downs. Tuten probably won't handle the ball as frequently as Etienne did (17.4 touches per game in 2025), but even 15 touches per contest places the sophomore back firmly on the RB2/RB3 radar.

Current ADP (73.1) aligns with that assessment, as Tuten is presently the 25th running back coming off draft boards. That's solid value for the primary ball carrier in a Liam Coen designed offense. Coen's scheme revitalized Etienne, who recorded a career-best 13 TDs and finished as fantasy's RB10 overall last season. The Sean McVay acolyte also famously called the offensive plays during Bucky Irving's top-13 positional finish in 2024. Tuten's big-play profile is an ideal fit for Coen's system, which adds to his upside and subsequent appeal. Earning extra reps at OTAs while Rodriguez rehabs a foot issue, the 24-year-old appears on track for a second-year breakout.

Brooks' red flags are big and bright. He tore the ACL in his right knee twice over a span of 13 months. Now, however, he's participating in offseason workouts and on track to make a healthy 2026 debut. Dave Canales has been transparent about easing the 23-year-old into team drills and managing his workload. He's also lauded Brooks' progress, stating: "JB's looked great, in the run game certainly, but also in the pass game. He has a great ability to catch the ball, track it, and transition once he catches it."

That could be coach speak or it could be genuine excitement about a capable young player with a well-rounded skill set. Prior to suffering the initial tear (in Nov. 2023), Brooks flashed as the Texas Longhorns' primary ball carrier, captivating scouts with his explosive running style and tackle-breaking ability. For context, the Texas native was the RB8 in Scrimmage Yards per game (129.5) and the RB6 in Forced Missed Tackles (63) in 2023. Carolina was clearly sold on Brooks' traits, making him the first RB selected in the 2024 NFL draft.

The Panthers' intrigue does not appear to have waned, as the team let Rico Dowdle's contract expire at the close of 2025 and eschewed the position during the 2026 NFL draft. With Chuba Hubbard as his main competition, Brooks is on the precipice of authoring a bust-to-boom comeback story for himself and fantasy managers. His injury history is an obvious and legitimate concern, but the risk is baked into his 13th round ADP, resulting in a perfect storm of value and growth potential.

Kittle's unmatched energy and intensity has delighted fans for nearly a decade. Equal parts pancake king and YAC monster, his playing style is a unique blend of vintage grit and balletic athleticism. A tough-as-nails talent who has shined as one of the 49ers most effective and heavily utilized stars, Kittle's ultra-physical approach to the game has resulted in plenty of trips to the medical tent. In fact, he's missed at least one game due to injury in seven of his last nine seasons.

Kittle's Career Fantasy Stats Season Fantasy PPG Rank 2025 14.7 3rd 2024 15.8 1st 2023 12.7 6th 2022 13.4 2nd 2021 14.1 4th 2020 15.6 3rd 2019 15.9 2nd 2018 16.2 3rd

When he's laced up, though, there's no denying Kittle's elite production, averaging 14.8 fantasy points per game over his last eight campaigns. Outside of his rookie effort, Kittle has never posted a season in which he's averaged fewer than 12.7 fantasy points per game (TE6, 2023). Despite missing 14 regular season contests, he also leads the position in touchdown grabs over the last five seasons, with 38. That is world-class longevity and efficiency.

Kittle's durability is, once again, the subject of scrutiny heading into 2026. The seven-time Pro Bowler tore his right achilles in the NFC wild-card match against the Eagles on January 11. Fortunately, the tear was clean and located high enough up his calf to allow for an easier surgery and quicker recovery. Having suffered zero set-backs and reportedly ahead of schedule, Kittle is on track for a Week 1 start. It remains to be seen if he'll make the trip to Australia for the 49ers' season opener against the Los Angeles Rams. Even if Kittle is eased back into action, he's an incredible value as the virtual game's TE8.

Furthermore, the position offers a glut of final-round fliers that could band-aid rosters while The People's Tight End returns to form. Don't let this latest impediment prevent you from embracing the discounted ADP. Instead, take a note from Kittle himself and ensure your passion remains unflagging.