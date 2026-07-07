Fantasy team tiers: Which NFL squad has the most fantasy value?

Open Extended Reactions

It's hardly surprising that fantasy football managers covet NFL players likely to score the most points, and one way to do so is to focus on team offenses that pile on the most yards and points. Thus, fantasy points.

Of course, we cannot count on precise correlation between the NFL's best and fantasy's best, especially year over year, but we project ahead rather than look back.

Some high-functioning NFL teams score myriad points -- and win games -- despite average fantasy QB play, such as last season's Seattle Seahawks and Detroit Lions. There are always going to be annoying running back timeshares that frustrate fantasy managers (2025 Chicago Bears, New England Patriots). Meanwhile, some teams lack high-end wide receiver play, focusing more on their excellent tight ends.

Your League, Your Rules Create a league and customize league size, scoring and rules to play in the league you want to play in. Create a league today!

Fantasy managers think about the expected potency of offenses, so when it comes time to draft, we go with Buffalo Bills over New York Jets, for example, fair or not. Still, even the worst offenses have enticing fantasy options. You may not want any other Miami Dolphins this year, but it won't stop running back De'Von Achane from being a top pick.

Processing the fantasy value of every NFL team is important before you draft. We evaluated each team's offensive capabilities and created a new rankings system based on the fantasy potential of their quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers and tight ends to provide you with the guidance to draft optimally this summer. Which teams do you want a piece of? Let's take a look:

Five stars

1. Detroit Lions

Running back Jahmyr Gibbs will not be sharing touches with David Montgomery anymore, though former Chiefs starter Isiah Pacheco was added. Is it time for Gibbs, in his fourth season, to become fantasy's top RB?

Tight end Sam LaPorta has declined statistically since leading the position in fantasy points as a rookie in 2023. Should we assume LaPorta, coming off back surgery, is a safe TE1 option again?

2. Los Angeles Rams

Quarterback Matthew Stafford, 38, comes off his best fantasy season and league MVP honors, scoring 20.6 fantasy PPG. Can fantasy managers expect similar performance (46 TD passes) and durability, enough to make Stafford a top-five QB again?

While veteran Kyren Williams delivered RB1 numbers, sophomore Blake Corum hinted at stardom and perhaps a potential timeshare. Will Corum see 200 touches in 2026?

3. San Francisco 49ers

Nobody scored more fantasy points (416.6) than Christian McCaffrey, but we also cannot ignore him missing most of the prior season. Will some fantasy managers make McCaffrey, now 30, the No. 1 pick?

New wide receiver Mike Evans saw his legendary streak of 1,000-yard receiving seasons end at 11. Fantasy managers assume major production when he is healthy, but is that still reasonable?

4. Dallas Cowboys

Javonte Williams was a sleeper gift for fantasy investors last season (13 TDs), but he won't be a bargain again. Will Williams remain this productive approaching 300 touches again?

Dak Prescott has missed as many games (25) as he has played over the past three even-numbered seasons (2020, 2022, 2024). Is this merely coincidence or a legitimate durability concern to watch?

5. Philadelphia Eagles

Jalen Hurts remains a fantasy star thanks to his running ability (and the controversial "Tush Push"), but can that continue with decreased attempts and touchdowns? He averaged only 3,063 passing yards the past two seasons.

Dallas Goedert, 30, returns after an 11-touchdown breakout, but a repeat seems unlikely, regardless of the WR situation. Does Goedert deserve to remain on the TE1 radar?

6. Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen, now 30, has 41 rushing TDs over the past three years. Do the Bills want him running this much, coming off a broken foot, when James Cook III has 32 TDs over the past two seasons?

Allen tossed only 11 of his 29 touchdown passes to wide receivers. Newcomer DJ Moore should step up, but are we just underrating tight ends Dalton Kincaid and Dawson Knox (9 combined TDs)?

Four stars

7. Baltimore Ravens

Will Lamar Jackson be a fantasy star again? The top fantasy QB from 2024 scored only 16.5 fantasy PPG in 2025. Some may make him the first quarterback taken, but can we ignore the injury issues from last season?

Many will fade Derrick Henry, 32, but nobody has more rushing yards or TDs over the past two seasons. Why would this be the year Henry shows his age?

8. Chicago Bears

NFL Win Totals Predict OVER or UNDER for every team's win total. FREE to play. $5K in prizes! Make Your Picks

Caleb Williams fell just short of becoming the first Bears QB to throw for 4,000 yards, but expectations are higher moving forward. Can we dream about 4,500 yards and 30 TDs?

Colston Loveland caught all six of his touchdowns in the final 10 weeks. He should play a larger role in the offense this season. Is Loveland a top-five TE?

9. Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow's skills (and his WRs) remain elite, but he has missed at least seven games in two of the past three seasons. Why are fantasy managers not worried about Burrow's durability?

Chase Brown averaged 15.3 touches over the first eight weeks and 19.9 in the final nine games. Should fantasy managers expect the volume to pick up where it left off?

10. Indianapolis Colts

Wide receiver Alec Pierce averaged 39 receptions over his first four NFL seasons. Now he's being paid as if he may double that production. Will this popular sleeper ultimately fall short of expectations?

Tyler Warren excelled in his first season, but better QB play could lead him to true stardom. Will Indy's passing game get Warren to 90 catches and 1,000 receiving yards?

11. New England Patriots

TreVeyon Henderson is an emerging fantasy star, but perhaps not with Rhamondre Stevenson around. Did the Patriots see enough in Henderson to give him 250 touches in Year 2?

Drake Maye's lone 1,000-yard receiver (Stefon Diggs) is gone, but the team addressed the wide receiver position in the offseason, and tight end Hunter Henry is coming off his best season. Is Maye safe as a top-five QB selection?

12. Denver Broncos

Veteran running back J.K. Dobbins was headed toward his first 1,000-yard rushing season before another injury intervened. Will Dobbins finally stay healthy for all 17 games, or will sophomore RJ Harvey emerge?

Jaylen Waddle arrives after several underwhelming seasons with the Dolphins, but how will his skill set and defensive attention impact incumbent star Courtland Sutton? Which receiver will score more points?

Three stars

13. Atlanta Falcons

Many wonder which lefty starts under center between Michael Penix Jr. and newcomer Tua Tagovailoa, but does it even matter when assessing Drake London and Kyle Pitts Sr. for fantasy?

Pitts seemingly ended talk of being a fantasy enigma since his rookie season, but other than one big Week 15 game (45.6 points), was he really a safe, consistent, reliable option?

14. New York Giants

Season-ending leg injuries removed Malik Nabers and Cam Skattebo prematurely last season. Can fantasy managers expect these stars to be ready in time for Week 1?

Jaxson Dart scored 17.3 fantasy PPG as a rookie, but his running ability (nine TDs) played a large role, and contributed to several concussion evaluations. Will the Giants let him run as much again?

15. Seattle Seahawks

play 0:46 Where Mike Clay has JSN ranked in fantasy this season

Sam Darnold won a Super Bowl ring in Year 1 with the Seahawks, but he didn't have the same QB1 numbers he provided with the Vikings. Will Darnold return to being a top-10 fantasy QB?

Jaxon Smith-Njigba accounted for 44% of all Seahawks receiving yards. Will Rashid Shaheed, in his first full season with Seattle, step up and become a flex/matchups option?

16. Kansas City Chiefs

Will Patrick Mahomes really return from knee surgery in time for Week 1? We may not know before September. Also, can we really expect similar rushing production in 2026, or ever again?

Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III should fix the team's running game, but Walker has never finished as a RB1 option. Is everyone assuming a statistical breakout is pending?

17. Jacksonville Jaguars

Second-year running back Bhayshul Tuten should break out with Travis Etienne Jr. gone, but newcomer Chris Rodriguez Jr. may handle short-yardage work. Will Tuten see enough volume to be a RB2 option?

2024 Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter caught only 28 passes in Year 1 before a season-ending knee injury. Will the dual threat even get the chance to break out if he spends more time on defense, playing on such a deep receiving corps?

18. Green Bay Packers

How many yards will Jordan Love throw for this season? AP Photo/Julio Cortez

Jordan Love finally avoided turnovers last season, but this hindered his fantasy production. Will we ever see Love return to 4,000 passing yards and 30 TD passes? Do the Packers want that version?

No Packers receiver has approached 1,000 receiving yards since 2021 (Davante Adams). Can fantasy managers rely on Christian Watson, Jayden Reed or Matthew Golden in 2026?

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Free agent signing Kenny Gainwell arrives to frustrate Bucky Irving investors. Even if we assume Irving is healthy, is this a pending timeshare? Can we count on another 73 Gainwell receptions?

Emeka Egbuka was a fantasy nonfactor in the second half of last season. With Mike Evans moving on, will many investors assume WR2 production for Egbuka in Year 2?

Two stars

20. Los Angeles Chargers

A broken ankle sullied promising running back Omarion Hampton in his first season, but the 2025 first-round pick seems poised to break out. Can we expect 1,500 total yards and safe RB2 play?

Oronde Gadsden starred during several games in October, but then he became a fantasy liability during the final two months. With volume, is a TE1 candidate lurking?

21. Arizona Cardinals

NFL Playoff Predictor Predict the final standings in every division, then choose which teams will earn a wild-card berth! FREE to play. Make Your Picks

Marvin Harrison Jr., the No. 4 draft pick in 2024, hasn't been a reliable WR1. Veteran Michael Wilson was the WR star in 2025. Should we assume Harrison is still the best wide receiver on the Cardinals?

Rookie RB Jeremiyah Love gets the bulk of the running duties, but former Falcons backup Tyler Allgeier did score eight TDs, even while playing alongside Bijan Robinson. Is Allgeier relevant in fantasy?

22. Carolina Panthers

Chuba Hubbard starred in 2024 (1,195 rushing yards, 10 TDs) and struggled last season. With Rico Dowdle moving on, can we count on Hubbard returning to 2024 production?

Exciting WR Tetairoa McMillan needs help. No other Panther reached 400 receiving yards last season. Will Jalen Coker, Xavier Legette or rookie Chris Brazzell II emerge as a WR3/flex option?

23. Houston Texans

C.J. Stroud was a top-10 QB as a rookie, but far from that statistical level in two seasons since. A better offensive line is critical, but will fantasy managers see that level again?

Former Lions RB David Montgomery rushed for 33 TDs over the past three seasons. All Texans have 34 combined rushing TDs in that span. Will Montgomery remain productive in a lesser offense?

24. Minnesota Vikings

Star receiver Justin Jefferson saw his production crater because of underwhelming QB play. He scored two touchdowns! Will Kyler Murray fix this passing offense? And will he definitively play ahead of J.J. McCarthy?

Aaron Jones Sr. and Jordan Mason each fell short of averaging 50 rushing yards per game last season. Should fantasy managers assume a frustrating timeshare, decreasing individual value yet again?

25. Washington Commanders

After a monster rookie campaign, injuries limited QB Jayden Daniels to seven games in his second season. Can fantasy managers count on this rookie star to produce -- and run -- over 17 games again?

New tight end Chig Okonkwo seems primed for his breakout season. The Commanders targeted Zach Ertz 163 times over the past two seasons. Will they target Okonkwo similarly?

26. New Orleans Saints

Play Fantasy Women's Basketball Fantasy Women's Basketball is now open! Create or join a league today to get started. Sign up for free!

Franchise stalwart Alvin Kamara has struggled to stay healthy. Former Jaguar Travis Etienne Jr. arrives to handle volume. Is this the end of Kamara catching enough passes to aid fantasy managers?

Chris Olave comes off his best season (100 catches and nine TDs), but will fantasy managers still regard him as risky after his truncated 2024 campaign (along with the arrival of first-round draft pick Jordyn Tyson)?

One star

27. Miami Dolphins

New QB Malik Willis made six starts in his first four NFL seasons. His athleticism/running ability screams fantasy breakout, but can we count on him with this WR/TE corps? Star RB De'Von Achane further emerged in his third NFL season, thanks to more volume. With the offense changing to a new signal-caller, will Achane flirt with 2,000 total yards? This may be the top player in fantasy.

28. Pittsburgh Steelers

New RB Rico Dowdle aims for 1,000 rushing yards for three different teams in consecutive seasons. Standing in the way is incumbent Jaylen Warren. Or is he? Is Warren just a third-down back now?

Another newcomer, receiver Michael Pittman Jr., aims to steal targets from DK Metcalf, a far different receiver. Pittman may never return to 109 catches (2023 with the Colts), but will he out-target Metcalf?

29. Las Vegas Raiders

Year 1 of the Ashton Jeanty era was relatively disappointing, but the Raiders figure to improve at quarterback (with Fernando Mendoza), offensive line and coaching. Is that enough to assume safe RB1 status?

Year 2 of the Brock Bowers era also underwhelmed, with a knee injury and QB play as the prime culprits. Will Bowers ever approach 112 catches and 1,194 yards again?

30. Cleveland Browns

While the quarterback play wasn't ideal (and may not be again), the receiving corps didn't excite, either. Jerry Jeudy went from 1,229 receiving yards to 602. Will he rebound, or will the rookie WRs push him aside?

Year 2 for RB Quinshon Judkins should feature all the volume he can handle, but with a problematic passing game, should fantasy managers expect reliable RB2 performance?

31. New York Jets

Breece Hall finally surpassed 1,000 rushing yards, but he was barely utilized in the passing game. RB1 status awaits if Hall returns to 70-plus receptions, but will new QB Geno Smith play along?

Another year, another QB for star WR Garrett Wilson. He topped 1,000 receiving yards with Zach Wilson and Aaron Rodgers. Smith is capable, too, but will fantasy managers buy in?

32. Tennessee Titans

Rookie QB Cam Ward made strides last December, producing four consecutive multi-TD passing games. Will the additions of WRs Carnell Tate and Wan'Dale Robinson move him closer to QB1 territory in Year 2?

Few fantasy managers covet running back Tony Pollard, but he boasts four consecutive 1,000-yard rushing seasons. Tyjae Spears isn't blocking him, but will the Titans send more touches Pollard's way in his contract season?