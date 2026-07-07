Fantasy football: 12 players who will bounce back this season

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Record-breaking streaks tend to end at some point, and in the case of new San Francisco 49ers WR Mike Evans, his ended with a giant thud. Evans, once upon a glorious time the No. 7 pick in the 2014 NFL draft, topped 1,000 receiving yards as a Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie. Then he did it again the next year ... and for another decade. Others caught more passes, but nobody had ever started an NFL career with 11 consecutive seasons of 1,000 receiving yards.

It all ended in Year 12, first when a September hamstring injury cost Evans several games, and then a broken collarbone removed him from active duty for another six weeks. These may or may not be injuries typical of many 32-year-old wide receivers, but durability certainly becomes more of a challenge when a player ages. Still, this is Mike Evans, future Hall of Famer! Even when he returned to play in December, he caught 132 yards worth of passes in Week 15 and scored touchdowns each of the next two weeks. This fellow can still play!

This fellow now plays for the 49ers, and fantasy managers may be skeptical because RB Christian McCaffrey dominated volume for this offense last season, but QB Brock Purdy is pretty good, too, and the offense desires to throw downfield.

Purdy, another solid option to bounce back, averaged more than 4,000 passing yards for the 2023-24 seasons before missing a chunk of the 2025 season with several maladies. As with Evans, he is healthy now. McCaffrey was the only 49er to catch 60 passes last season, the only one to eclipse 650 receiving yards as he received bloated volume. That cannot happen again, for his sake, and it does not need to happen with Evans around.

As we prepare for another fantasy football season, let this be a reminder that just because an individual player statistically struggled the prior season, whether due to injury or performance or whatever, it hardly means the struggles will continue. Many players, both young and old, bounce back to prior achievements every season. Some do not. Evans enters his 13th season with quite an impressive track record for performance. Look for him and his underrated QB to bounce back nicely.

Other players who will bounce back