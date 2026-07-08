Fantasy football knockout league rankings: The 252 players to draft

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Tristan H. Cockcroft's 2026 fantasy football knockout league rankings will be updated throughout the preseason to reflect the latest news, trends and opinions. Use them to inform your own rankings, or as a guide to draft your team. Sign up for your team for free.

Knockout leagues are our newest offering for 2026, challenging fantasy football managers to avoid being the last-place scorer in any given week, with the final team standing winning the championship. For those new to the format, here's a strategy primer to help you fine-tune your game.

The rankings below will differ slightly from our standard offering in that knockout leagues begin with 18 teams, creating more demand at thinner positions such as quarterback and tight end. Additionally, week-over-week consistency carries additional weight, players with injury or other availability concerns are less desirable, and later-year bye weeks can prove advantageous. A standard 18-team knockout league comprises 14 slots including a kicker and a defense, so the rankings below go 252 deep to take you from the first overall selection through to the final pick of the draft.

1. Bijan Robinson, Falcons, RB1, Bye week: 5

2. Puka Nacua, Rams, WR1, Bye week: 8

3. Jahmyr Gibbs, Lions, RB2, Bye week: 8

4. Ja'Marr Chase, Bengals, WR2, Bye week: 10

5. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seahawks, WR3, Bye week: 8

6. Christian McCaffrey, 49ers, RB3, Bye week: 14

7. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Lions, WR4, Bye week: 8

8. Jonathan Taylor, Colts, RB4, Bye week: 11

9. CeeDee Lamb, Cowboys, WR5, Bye week: 10

10. Justin Jefferson, Vikings, WR6, Bye week: 6

11. De'Von Achane, Dolphins, RB5, Bye week: 12

12. Drake London, Falcons, WR7, Bye week: 5

13. James Cook III, Bills, RB6, Bye week: 7

14. Trey McBride, Cardinals, TE1, Bye week: 8

15. Nico Collins, Texans, WR8, Bye week: 6

16. Ashton Jeanty, Raiders, RB7, Bye week: 8

17. Josh Allen, Bills, QB1, Bye week: 7

18. Omarion Hampton, Chargers, RB8, Bye week: 12

19. Saquon Barkley, Eagles, RB9, Bye week: 9

20. Jeremiyah Love, Cardinals, RB10, Bye week: 8

21. A.J. Brown, Patriots, WR9, Bye week: 14

22. Brock Bowers, Raiders, TE2, Bye week: 8

23. George Pickens, Cowboys, WR10, Bye week: 10

24. Chase Brown, Bengals, RB11, Bye week: 10

25. Rashee Rice, Chiefs, WR11, Bye week: 10

26. Chris Olave, Saints, WR12, Bye week: 11

27. Garrett Wilson, Jets, WR13, Bye week: 9

28. Tetairoa McMillan, Panthers, WR14, Bye week: 14

29. Derrick Henry, Ravens, RB13, Bye week: 7

30. Colston Loveland, Bears, TE3, Bye week: 5

31. Lamar Jackson, Ravens, QB2, Bye week: 7

32. Kenneth Walker III, Chiefs, RB12, Bye week: 10

33. Zay Flowers, Ravens, WR15, Bye week: 7

34. DeVonta Smith, Eagles, WR16, Bye week: 9

35. Breece Hall, Jets, RB14, Bye week: 9

36. Javonte Williams, Cowboys, RB16, Bye week: 10

37. Tee Higgins, Bengals, WR17, Bye week: 10

38. Drake Maye, Patriots, QB3, Bye week: 14

39. Tyler Warren, Colts, TE4, Bye week: 11

40. Malik Nabers, Giants, WR18, Bye week: 14

41. Josh Jacobs, Packers, RB15, Bye week: 5

42. Ladd McConkey, Chargers, WR19, Bye week: 12

43. Kyren Williams, Rams, RB17, Bye week: 8

44. Terry McLaurin, Commanders, WR20, Bye week: 12

45. Jayden Daniels, Commanders, QB4, Bye week: 12

46. Harold Fannin Jr., Browns, TE5, Bye week: 9

47. Emeka Egbuka, Buccaneers, WR21, Bye week: 9

48. Jaylen Waddle, Broncos, WR22, Bye week: 12

49. Travis Etienne Jr., Saints, RB18, Bye week: 11

50. Joe Burrow, Bengals, QB5, Bye week: 10

51. Luther Burden III, Bears, WR23, Bye week: 5

52. Davante Adams, Rams, WR24, Bye week: 8

53. Jalen Hurts, Eagles, QB6, Bye week: 9

54. Jameson Williams, Lions, WR25, Bye week: 8

55. Cam Skattebo, Giants, RB19, Bye week: 14

56. Kyle Pitts Sr., Falcons, TE6, Bye week: 5

57. Rome Odunze, Bears, WR26, Bye week: 5

58. Carnell Tate, Titans, WR27, Bye week: 10

59. Bucky Irving, Buccaneers, RB20, Bye week: 9

60. DJ Moore, Bills, WR28, Bye week: 7

61. TreVeyon Henderson, Patriots, RB21, Bye week: 14

62. Jaxson Dart, Giants, QB7, Bye week: 14

63. Mike Evans, 49ers, WR29, Bye week: 14

64. Sam LaPorta, Lions, TE7, Bye week: 8

65. Quinshon Judkins, Browns, RB22, Bye week: 9

66. DK Metcalf, Steelers, WR30, Bye week: 5

67. D'Andre Swift, Bears, RB23, Bye week: 5

68. Michael Pittman Jr., Steelers, WR31, Bye week: 5

69. Caleb Williams, Bears, QB8, Bye week: 5

70. Tucker Kraft, Packers, TE8, Bye week: 5

71. Marvin Harrison Jr., Cardinals, WR32, Bye week: 8

72. Bhayshul Tuten, Jaguars, RB24, Bye week: 8

73. Courtland Sutton, Broncos, WR33, Bye week: 12

74. David Montgomery, Texans, RB26, Bye week: 6

75. Christian Watson, Packers, WR34, Bye week: 5

76. Jordyn Tyson, Saints, WR35, Bye week: 11

77. Jadarian Price, Seahawks, RB25, Bye week: 8

78. Parker Washington, Jaguars, WR36, Bye week: 8

79. Brian Thomas Jr., Jaguars, WR37, Bye week: 8

80. Dak Prescott, Cowboys, QB9, Bye week: 10

81. Jaylen Warren, Steelers, RB27, Bye week: 5

82. Jake Ferguson, Cowboys, TE9, Bye week: 10

83. Alec Pierce, Colts, WR38, Bye week: 11

84. Jakobi Meyers, Jaguars, WR39, Bye week: 8

85. Michael Wilson, Cardinals, WR40, Bye week: 8

86. Makai Lemon, Eagles, WR41, Bye week: 9

87. Chuba Hubbard, Panthers, RB28, Bye week: 14

88. Chris Godwin Jr., Buccaneers, WR42, Bye week: 9

89. Travis Kelce, Chiefs, TE10, Bye week: 10

90. Justin Herbert, Chargers, QB10, Bye week: 12

91. Tony Pollard, Titans, RB29, Bye week: 10

92. Matthew Golden, Packers, WR43, Bye week: 5

93. Ricky Pearsall, 49ers, WR44, Bye week: 14

94. Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars, QB11, Bye week: 8

95. RJ Harvey, Broncos, RB30, Bye week: 12

96. Wan'Dale Robinson, Titans, WR45, Bye week: 10

97. George Kittle, 49ers, TE11, Bye week: 14

98. Brock Purdy, 49ers, QB12, Bye week: 14

99. Jordan Addison, Vikings, WR46, Bye week: 6

100. Bo Nix, Broncos, QB13, Bye week: 12

101. Jayden Reed, Packers, WR47, Bye week: 5

102. Matthew Stafford, Rams, QB14, Bye week: 8

103. Josh Downs, Colts, WR48, Bye week: 11

104. Rhamondre Stevenson, Patriots, RB31, Bye week: 14

105. Quentin Johnston, Chargers, WR49, Bye week: 12

106. Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs, QB15, Bye week: 10

107. Xavier Worthy, Chiefs, WR50, Bye week: 10

108. Rico Dowdle, Steelers, RB32, Bye week: 5

109. Dallas Goedert, Eagles, TE12, Bye week: 9

110. Khalil Shakir, Bills, WR51, Bye week: 7

111. Baker Mayfield, Buccaneers, QB16, Bye week: 9

112. Kenny Gainwell, Buccaneers, RB33, Bye week: 9

113. Mark Andrews, Ravens, TE13, Bye week: 7

114. Travis Hunter, Jaguars, WR52, Bye week: 8

115. KC Concepcion, Browns, WR53, Bye week: 9

116. Dalton Kincaid, Bills, TE14, Bye week: 7

117. Kyle Monangai, Bears, RB34, Bye week: 5

118. Jared Goff, Lions, QB17, Bye week: 8

119. Kenyon Sadiq, Jets, TE15, Bye week: 9

120. Aaron Jones Sr., Vikings, RB35, Bye week: 6

121. Kyler Murray, Vikings, QB18, Bye week: 6

122. Isaiah Likely, Giants, TE16, Bye week: 14

123. Juwan Johnson, Saints, TE17, Bye week: 11

124. Romeo Doubs, Patriots, WR54, Bye week: 14

125. J.K. Dobbins, Broncos, RB36, Bye week: 12

126. Oronde Gadsden, Chargers, TE18, Bye week: 12

127. Jayden Higgins, Texans, WR55, Bye week: 6

128. Brenton Strange, Jaguars, TE19, Bye week: 8

129. Rachaad White, Commanders, RB37, Bye week: 12

130. Tyler Shough, Saints, QB19, Bye week: 11

131. Hunter Henry, Patriots, TE20, Bye week: 14

132. Blake Corum, Rams, RB38, Bye week: 8

133. Jordan Love, Packers, QB20, Bye week: 5

134. Jalen Coker, Panthers, WR56, Bye week: 14

135. T.J. Hockenson, Vikings, TE21, Bye week: 6

136. Malik Willis, Dolphins, QB21, Bye week: 12

137. Dalton Schultz, Texans, TE22, Bye week: 6

138. Rashid Shaheed, Seahawks, WR57, Bye week: 8

139. Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Commanders, RB39, Bye week: 12

140. Daniel Jones, Colts, QB22, Bye week: 11

141. AJ Barner, Seahawks, TE23, Bye week: 8

142. Sam Darnold, Seahawks, QB23, Bye week: 8

143. Denzel Boston, Browns, WR58, Bye week: 9

144. Jonathon Brooks, Panthers, RB40, Bye week: 14

145. Gunnar Helm, Titans, TE24, Bye week: 10

146. Jalen McMillan, Buccaneers, WR59, Bye week: 9

147. C.J. Stroud, Texans, QB24, Bye week: 6

148. Pat Freiermuth, Steelers, TE25, Bye week: 5

149. Jerry Jeudy, Browns, WR60, Bye week: 9

150. Jordan Mason, Vikings, RB41, Bye week: 6

151. Tre Tucker, Raiders, WR61, Bye week: 8

152. Jalen Nailor, Raiders, WR62, Bye week: 8

153. Cam Ward, Titans, QB25, Bye week: 10

154. Adonai Mitchell, Jets, WR63, Bye week: 9

155. Terrance Ferguson, Rams, TE26, Bye week: 8

156. Tre' Harris, Chargers, WR64, Bye week: 12

157. Woody Marks, Texans, RB42, Bye week: 6

158. Calvin Ridley, Titans, WR65, Bye week: 10

159. Malik Washington, Dolphins, WR66, Bye week: 12

160. Bryce Young, Panthers, QB26, Bye week: 14

161. Ryan Flournoy, Cowboys, WR67, Bye week: 10

162. Cade Otton, Buccaneers, TE27, Bye week: 9

163. Jacoby Brissett, Cardinals, QB27, Bye week: 8

164. Chig Okonkwo, Commanders, TE28, Bye week: 12

165. Darnell Mooney, Giants, WR68, Bye week: 14

166. Zach Charbonnet, Seahawks, RB43, Bye week: 8

167. Omar Cooper Jr., Jets, WR69, Bye week: 9

168. Tyrone Tracy Jr., Giants, RB44, Bye week: 14

169. Texans D/ST, Texans, DST1, Bye week: 6

170. Greg Dulcich, Dolphins, TE29, Bye week: 12

171. Jauan Jennings, Vikings, WR70, Bye week: 6

172. Broncos D/ST, Broncos, DST2, Bye week: 12

173. Geno Smith, Jets, QB28, Bye week: 9

174. Rams D/ST, Rams, DST3, Bye week: 8

175. Chris Rodriguez Jr., Jaguars, RB45, Bye week: 8

176. Isaac TeSlaa, Lions, WR71, Bye week: 8

177. Evan Engram, Broncos, TE30, Bye week: 12

178. Seahawks D/ST, Seahawks, DST4, Bye week: 8

179. Kayshon Boutte, Patriots, WR72, Bye week: 14

180. Isiah Pacheco, Lions, RB46, Bye week: 8

181. Stefon Diggs, Free Agent, WR73, Bye week: --

182. Brandon Aubrey, Cowboys, K1, Bye week: 10

183. Eagles D/ST, Eagles, DST5, Bye week: 9

184. Dylan Sampson, Browns, RB47, Bye week: 9

185. Antonio Williams, Commanders, WR74, Bye week: 12

186. Mike Gesicki, Bengals, TE31, Bye week: 10

187. Alvin Kamara, Saints, RB48, Bye week: 11

188. Ka'imi Fairbairn, Texans, K2, Bye week: 6

189. Rashod Bateman, Ravens, WR75, Bye week: 7

190. Braelon Allen, Jets, RB49, Bye week: 9

191. Patriots D/ST, Patriots, DST6, Bye week: 14

192. Cooper Kupp, Seahawks, WR76, Bye week: 8

193. Cameron Dicker, Chargers, K3, Bye week: 12

194. Tua Tagovailoa, Falcons, QB29, Bye week: 5

195. Chimere Dike, Titans, WR77, Bye week: 10

196. Tank Bigsby, Eagles, RB50, Bye week: 9

197. Keaton Mitchell, Chargers, RB51, Bye week: 12

198. Steelers D/ST, Steelers, DST7, Bye week: 5

199. Jason Myers, Seahawks, K4, Bye week: 8

200. Christian Kirk, 49ers, WR78, Bye week: 14

201. Mike Washington Jr., Raiders, RB52, Bye week: 8

202. Chargers D/ST, Chargers, DST8, Bye week: 12

203. Colby Parkinson, Rams, TE32, Bye week: 8

204. Devaughn Vele, Saints, WR79, Bye week: 11

205. Cam Little, Jaguars, K5, Bye week: 8

206. Germie Bernard, Steelers, WR80, Bye week: 5

207. Tyjae Spears, Titans, RB53, Bye week: 10

208. Eddy Pineiro, 49ers, K6, Bye week: 14

209. Jaguars D/ST, Jaguars, DST9, Bye week: 8

210. Tank Dell, Texans, WR81, Bye week: 6

211. Ray Davis, Bills, RB54, Bye week: 7

212. Deebo Samuel, Free Agent, WR82, Bye week: --

213. Harrison Mevis, Rams, K7, Bye week: 8

214. Vikings D/ST, Vikings, DST10, Bye week: 6

215. David Njoku, Chargers, TE33, Bye week: 12

216. Pat Bryant, Broncos, WR83, Bye week: 12

217. Tyler Loop, Ravens, K8, Bye week: 7

218. Tyler Allgeier, Cardinals, RB55, Bye week: 8

219. Ravens D/ST, Ravens, DST11, Bye week: 7

220. Jake Bates, Lions, K9, Bye week: 8

221. Troy Franklin, Broncos, WR84, Bye week: 12

222. Chase McLaughlin, Buccaneers, K10, Bye week: 9

223. Jake Tonges, 49ers, TE34, Bye week: 14

224. Cairo Santos, Bears, K11, Bye week: 5

225. Evan McPherson, Bengals, K12, Bye week: 10

226. Browns D/ST, Browns, DST12, Bye week: 9

227. Chris Boswell, Steelers, K13, Bye week: 5

228. Jack Bech, Raiders, WR85, Bye week: 8

229. Will Reichard, Vikings, K14, Bye week: 6

230. Chiefs D/ST, Chiefs, DST13, Bye week: 10

231. Tory Horton, Seahawks, WR86, Bye week: 8

232. Andy Borregales, Patriots, K15, Bye week: 14

233. Theo Johnson, Giants, TE35, Bye week: 14

234. Packers D/ST, Packers, DST14, Bye week: 5

235. Emanuel Wilson, Seahawks, RB56, Bye week: 8

236. De'Zhaun Stribling, 49ers, WR87, Bye week: 14

237. Harrison Butker, Chiefs, K16, Bye week: 10

238. Jaylin Noel, Texans, WR88, Bye week: 6

239. Lions D/ST, Lions, DST15, Bye week: 8

240. Chris Bell, Dolphins, WR89, Bye week: 12

241. Wil Lutz, Broncos, K17, Bye week: 12

242. Bears D/ST, Bears, DST16, Bye week: 5

243. Darnell Washington, Steelers, TE36, Bye week: 5

244. Colts D/ST, Colts, DST17, Bye week: 11

245. Brandon Aiyuk, 49ers, WR90, Bye week: 14

246. 49ers D/ST, 49ers, DST18, Bye week: 14

247. Eli Stowers, Eagles, TE37, Bye week: 9

248. Dontayvion Wicks, Eagles, WR91, Bye week: 9

249. Blake Grupe, Colts, K18, Bye week: 11

250. Bills D/ST, Bills, DST19, Bye week: 7

251. MarShawn Lloyd, Packers, RB57, Bye week: 5

252. Zachariah Branch, Falcons, WR92, Bye week: 5

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