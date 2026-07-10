Fantasy football: Dobbins, Montgomery among players to upgrade, downgrade due to O-line

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Offensive line play rarely gets much attention, but it affects everything. It decides how much time a quarterback has to let a route develop, if a running back gets to the line untouched and whether an offense stays in sync or spends the whole game fighting sacks, penalties and broken plays. A good O-line gives an offense room to breathe. A bad one makes every yard feel harder than it should.

In fantasy football, clean pockets lead to better passing numbers. Open lanes lead to more explosive carries. Fewer negative plays mean longer drives, more red zone chances and more touchdown opportunities. Great players can sometimes overcome a bad situation, but most fantasy production still comes from the environment around them. If a running back is getting hit before he can get started, or a quarterback is constantly throwing under pressure, talent goes only so far.

That's why offseason O-line upgrades and downgrades matter so much for fantasy managers. They help us spot players whose situations are better, or worse, than the market realizes.

Offensive line upgrades: RBs to target

Denver Broncos RBs: J.K. Dobbins (RB33), RJ Harvey (RB36) and Jonah Coleman (RB61)

Denver has one of the safest offensive line profiles in the league. The Broncos return all five starters, with Garett Bolles and Quinn Meinerz anchoring a group that already showed well in pass protection and the run game last season. That continuity raises the floor for the entire offense.

The backfield is trickier. Dobbins projects as the Week 1 starter after clearly leading the group when healthy last season, handling 153 carries to Harvey's 50 in their 10 shared games, while averaging 5.1 yards per carry. Harvey has value as a receiver and produced when Dobbins missed time, but his shoulder surgery adds risk. Rookie fourth-rounder Jonah Coleman could push for early-down and goal-line work, making him an intriguing insurance RB. It may be a committee, but behind this line, leaving drafts with at least one Broncos back makes sense.

Philadelphia Eagles RBs: Saquon Barkley (RB8), Tank Bigsby (RB49)

The case for Barkley starts up front. Philadelphia returns all five starters after injuries helped drag down the run game last season, with Lane Johnson's absence especially noticeable. Barkley's production fell from 2,283 yards from scrimmage and 15 touchdowns in 2024 to 1,413 yards and nine scores in 2025, while his fantasy output dropped from 22.5 to 14.5 fantasy points per game.

I'm still bullish because the role remains excellent. Barkley averaged 19.8 touches per game and is still the clear centerpiece. A healthier line and Sean Mannion's offense should help with more motion, under-center looks and outside-zone runs. Tank Bigsby is a strong insurance back, but not a real threat to Barkley's role. At a more favorable average draft position, Barkley is a strong bounce-back target.

Buffalo Bills RBs: James Cook III (RB6), Ray Davis (RB58), Ty Johnson (Undrafted)

Cook's appeal begins with the stability around him. Buffalo brings back most of a line that led the league in run block win rate and finished fourth in pass block win rate last season. Losing David Edwards hurts, but Dion Dawkins, Connor McGovern, O'Cyrus Torrence and Spencer Brown keep this group near the top.

That makes Cook one of the safest RB targets in fantasy. He led the league with 1,621 rushing yards, handled a career-high 309 carries and finished as the RB6 in fantasy PPG. The receiving role is still limited, but the rushing volume and TD upside in a Josh Allen-led offense keep him firmly in RB1 territory. Cook is the priority, while Davis and Johnson are late-round names to know.

Los Angeles Rams RBs: Kyren Williams (RB16), Blake Corum (RB38)

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The Rams may not have the biggest names up front, but the results make this one of the best offensive line environments in football. They ranked second in run block win rate and eighth in pass block win rate last season. Rob Havenstein's retirement is significant, but Warren McClendon played well enough to keep this group in the top tier.

That makes this backfield worth trusting once again. Williams remains the lead back after posting 1,533 total yards, 13 TDs and 15.5 fantasy PPG last season, even with Corum taking on more work. Corum has become one of the best insurance RBs in fantasy after averaging 5.1 yards per carry last season. Williams remains the priority, but both backs are excellent values in drafts.

Chicago Bears RBs: D'Andre Swift (RB24), Kyle Monangai (RB37)

Chicago has the talent to remain a top O-line, but center and left tackle are the two spots that need to hold up. Joe Thuney remains an elite guard, Darnell Wright is ascending and Jonah Jackson played well last season. The Bears also ranked fifth in run block win rate, led the league in pass block win rate and were exceptional in yards before contact. If C and LT hang tough, this unit could finish among the league's best, giving Chicago's RBs a real fantasy boost.

That makes both Swift and Monangai intriguing at their ADPs. Swift surpassed 1,300 yards from scrimmage in both seasons with Chicago and finished as the RB17 in fantasy PPG last season. Monangai forced his way into a legitimate role as a rookie, averaged 4.6 yards per carry and has immense upside if Swift misses time. Swift is the priority, but Monangai is one of the better insurance RBs to target late.

Offensive line downgrades: RBs to fade

Tony Pollard's fantasy PPG has fallen in three consecutive seasons. Matthew Maxey/Icon Sportswire

Tennessee Titans RBs: Tony Pollard (RB28), Tyjae Spears (RB44)

Tennessee is a tough O-line to trust heading into 2026. Peter Skoronski is a great building block and JC Latham gives them some hope on the right side, but the rest of the unit has work to do. Dan Moore Jr. is coming off a disappointing season, Austin Schlottmann has never handled a starter's workload and Cordell Volson is returning from injury after uneven play earlier in his career. This line is likely to remain near the bottom of the league this season.

That matters for Pollard and Spears. Pollard should see plenty of touches and has cleared 1,000 rushing yards in four straight seasons, but the offense has limited his TD ceiling, and his fantasy PPG has declined each of the last three seasons. He's fine as an RB3/flex, but I would not reach. Spears is interesting late in drafts, but he's unlikely to be fantasy relevant unless Pollard misses time.

Cleveland Browns RBs: Quinshon Judkins (RB21), Dylan Sampson (RB66)

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Cleveland's line has more uncertainty than Tennessee's. The Browns rebuilt the entire group, which adds talent but removes continuity. First-round pick Spencer Fano, Zion Johnson, Elgton Jenkins and Tytus Howard give them upside on paper, but Teven Jenkins is the only projected starter to play meaningful snaps for Cleveland last season. This unit could need time to settle in.

That keeps Judkins, who participated in OTAs and minicamp after suffering a season-ending dislocated right ankle and fractured fibula in Week 16, in the RB2 mix, albeit with some risk. He averaged 18.7 touches per game from Weeks 2-15 as a rookie, and our projections point to strong volume again in Todd Monken's run-heavy offense. The concern is efficiency and scoring environment. Cleveland ranked 24th in run block win rate last season, the line needs time to jell and the quarterback situation remains shaky. Deshaun Watson is coming off multiple Achilles tears and hasn't looked like a difference-maker in years, while Shedeur Sanders is unproven. Judkins has volume appeal, but his upside could be limited.

Houston Texans RBs: David Montgomery (RB25), Woody Marks (RB42)

Houston finished last in run block win rate last season, ranked 22nd in rushing yards despite being 13th in attempts, and also ranked near the bottom of the league in yards before contact. The unit has more talent after adding Wyatt Teller, Braden Smith and first-round rookie Keylan Rutledge, but Rutledge is transitioning from college guard to NFL center, which could take time and adds risk.

Montgomery is projected to lead the backfield in touches and gives Houston a physical runner who can help near the goal line. However, he's coming off career lows in touches, yardage and fantasy PPG, and Marks should still have a role. I'm comfortable drafting Montgomery as an RB3/flex (which is in line with his ADP), but the shaky line could lower his ceiling.

Miami Dolphins RB: De'Von Achane (RB5)

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Miami is a tricky situation because there is still talent on the line. Aaron Brewer was excellent last season, Patrick Paul showed progress, and first-rounder Kadyn Proctor gives the Dolphins a powerful interior piece. The issue is the rest of the group remains unsettled, especially after Jonah Savaiinaea struggled badly as a rookie.

That creates some concern for Achane, even though he remains the clear offensive centerpiece. Achane has finished as a top-five fantasy RB in two consecutive seasons. He brings game-breaking speed and has minimal competition for touches, but the environment is much different now. Miami has a new coach, a new QB in Malik Willis and no longer has the same Mike McDaniel scheme that helped fuel Achane's receiving production. He is still a RB1 because of talent and volume, but the shaky O-line and possible receiving dip make him riskier than his past production suggests.

Green Bay Packers RBs: Josh Jacobs (RB13), MarShawn Lloyd (RB62)

Green Bay's will benefit if Zach Tom stays healthy, but there are questions across the rest of the group. Tom is an excellent right tackle, but he is coming off a partially torn patellar tendon. The Packers lost Rasheed Walker and Elgton Jenkins, are moving Jordan Morgan back to left tackle, and Sean Rhyan is shifting to center after an uneven start to his career. Aaron Banks also struggled in his first season with the Packers.

That adds some risk for Jacobs, though he remains the focal point of the running game. Before getting hurt last season, Jacobs averaged 21.1 touches and 19.6 fantasy PPG in his first nine games. He is still projected to lead the backfield in touches in a productive Green Bay offense. Jacobs can still be viewed as a low-end RB1, but the shaky line and his off-field situation add more layers of risk for managers.