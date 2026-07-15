You can have 'em: Six big-name players I'll be passing on in drafts

Open Extended Reactions

Enterprising entities sink buckets of money into protecting their brand(s) to enhance expansion and build trust. Loyalty is, after all, key to maintaining success. Assembling a devoted following based on a carefully crafted reputation provides organizations with growth and cushion.

We all know that dupes exist. But not everyone feels comfortable buying generic. That's totally fine. Often, however, it means you're going to overpay. Below is a list of household names that I'm not adding in fantasy football without a coupon code.

No one is cooler than Joey B. He's effortlessly confident, unflappably calm, fantastically resilient. His mastery of the pocket in combination with breathtaking ball placement and cold-blooded composure have cemented him as one of the league's premier passers. Burrow has also become a fantasy mainstay at the position, finishing 10th or better in fantasy points per game in three of his past five campaigns.

Burrow career fantasy ranks Year PPG QB rank Pos. ADP 2025 16.8 15th 4th 2024 21.9 3rd 7th 2023 14.7 23rd 4th 2022 21.9 4th 7th 2021 19.6 10th 13th 2020 17.4 18th 18th

Unfortunately, tough injury luck -- partially due to his aggressive playing style but mostly stemming from abhorrent pass protection -- has regularly sidelined the star. To illustrate, Burrow has managed three seasons of more than 10 games played and three seasons of 10 or fewer played. Sentiment surrounding the Bengals' offensive line is more optimistic than it has been in years because all five starters are returning. Still, this is a group that registered a pass block win rate of 57.6% (28th) last season and grades out as a bottom-five unit heading into 2026.

A more mobile QB might fare better behind a porous line, scrambling to evade a collapsing pocket. While Burrow can certainly scamper, his arm is decidedly stronger than his legs, as evidenced by his 330 rushing yards over the past three seasons combined. For context, 12 quarterbacks cleared 340 rushing yards in 2025 alone. Moreover, 12 of last year's top 15 producers at the position collected better than 16% of their total fantasy points via the ground. Meanwhile, only 3% of Burrow's fantasy production came from his rushing totals.

Burrow is blessed to be surrounded by elite receiving talent. However, with minimal depth behind Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, any bump or bruise creates significant risk. Despite offering scant rushing upside and with the constant threat of physical harm unraveling the whole offense, Burrow is the fifth quarterback coming off the board in fantasy drafts. The 29-year-old would need to string together a career effort (or at least replicate his 2024 campaign) to pay off his current ADP (56.9). Sure, it's possible that Burrow could throw for 4,800 yards and 45 TDs (a la Matthew Stafford) but given the expanse of value offered at the position, it's an unnecessary gamble to take and/or price to pay.

Bullish on a rebound after returning to health and noting his anticipated workload, McCaffrey headlined my "red flag" players to draft in 2025. That worked out nicely (24.5 FPTS/game, RB1). This go-around, however, he's my biggest fade at the position. There's no denying the profundity of McCaffrey's dual-threat skill set or its existence as the center of Kyle Shanahan's scheme. There's also no downplaying the 413 touches he absorbed last season.

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Longtime gamers are likely acquainted with the rule of "370," which warns that a single-season workload exceeding 370 total touches leads to a drastic decline in efficiency and production the following year. Saquon Barkley is a recent reminder of this phenomenon. Philadelphia's star back famously topped the position in fantasy points per game (22.2) while logging 482 total touches (including the playoffs) during his 2024 campaign. Barkley entered 2025 with an ADP of 3.6 but finished as the game's RB14 overall, managing just four runs of 20 or more yards (second fewest over his career) while averaging 4.5 yards per touch (RB41). The parallels between McCaffrey and Barkley -- from their versatile skill sets to the hefty draft capital invested to their offensive importance -- cannot be overlooked. Allow the analogous data to serve as a cautionary tale.

It's also important to recognize that McCaffrey's dynamism as a receiver has long boosted his overall numbers. CMC has logged at least the third-most grabs among RBs in each of his healthy seasons, averaging 5.6 receptions/per game in his career, which is by far the most among RBs in NFL history (second is Alvin Kamara at 4.8 and Marshall Faulk is third at 4.4). Interestingly, despite finishing as the RB2 in carries (311), only 43.3% of McCaffrey's fantasy points were accrued via the rush (RB47) in 2025. That stat makes more sense when noting that McCaffrey managed just 3.9 yards per carry last year, his lowest YPC total since 2020.

Entering his age-30 season and noting a bottom-10 strength of schedule, a rebound in rushing efficiency is unlikely. While opportunity undeniably exists, durability concerns and a reliance on receiving work make McCaffrey's 1.05 ADP an unreasonable proposition.

De'Von Achane is certainly gifted, but with little help around him, his efficiency is likely to take a hit. Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire

Achane has quickly established himself as one of the virtual game's most coveted talents. In possession of blistering speed (4.32) and dynamic route-running skills, the Dolphins' undisputed RB1 is coming off of a career season in which he logged over 1,800 scrimmage yards and 12 total scores. Averaging more than 20 fantasy points per game, Achane posted 11 top 12 positional efforts, ripping off 24 runs of 15 or more yards (RB1) and managing 1.54 yards per route run (RB9). On the heels of composing such a dazzling campaign, the 24-year-old is being selected early in Round 2 as the fourth back off the board.

While Achane's game-changing ability is undeniable, the ecosystem within which he'll have to operate has undergone a massive makeunder. The absence of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle strips the offense of field-stretching receivers, allowing opposing defenses to key in on Achane. The former Aggie has successfully contended with this conundrum, as his rate of runs against loaded boxes has increased every season. Still, only 55 of Achane's 238 carries (23%) occurred versus eight or more defenders in the box in 2025. That number figures to skyrocket this year, likely resulting in a proportional dip in efficiency. If Achane isn't popping off several explosive gains, then he's leaving his greatest asset on the sideline.

Additionally working against Achane's upside is the change in quarterback. Tua Tagovailoa's limitations provided a statistical advantage for Miami's backfield, as he regularly peppered Achane to the tune of 5.3 targets per effort (RB5). In fact, Achane has averaged 9.5 fantasy points per game as a pass catcher over the past two years (second most among RBs behind McCaffrey and just ahead of Jahmyr Gibbs). QB Malik Willis, on the other hand, has yet to even attempt 25 passes in an NFL outing. Willis is more likely to scramble or look downfield.

Throw in Mike McDaniels' exit, and Achane appears divested of his most cherished attributes. He has lost two focus-pulling vertical threats, a checkdown king at QB and one of the league's premier running game coordinators. Achane's physical gifts are abundant, but his situation caps his ceiling, making his 11.9 ADP more high risk than guaranteed reward.

Nabers announced his professional arrival by breaking numerous NFL records as a rookie in 2024. From most games with five or more receptions to the youngest WR to record a multi-touchdown contest, Nabers rewarded early investors, posting a 109-1,204-7 stat line and 273.60 total fantasy points (WR6) over 15 contests. A sequel appeared in the works in his sophomore campaign, as Nabers averaged 10.6 targets and 17.7 fantasy points per game (WR9) over the first three weeks of 2025 before suffering a season-ending knee injury in Week 4.

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Nabers' recovery has been gradual, but complicated. Not only did he sustain a Grade 3 ACL tear, but he also damaged his meniscus, increasing the difficulty of the surgical repair and elongating the healing process. A subsequent clean-up operation was performed on Nabers' right knee due to reported stiffness approximately six months after the initial reconstruction. All of this has led to very real questions regarding the star wideout's rehab process and availability heading into the fall. As Stephania Bell often preaches, "return to sport" (or medical clearance) does not automatically translate to "return to performance."

It's additionally worth noting that Nabers has drawn exactly three career looks from Jaxson Dart. There hasn't been ample opportunity for this duo to build rapport, and given Nabers' rehab process, the time remaining to do so appears decidedly brief. Furthermore, Dart ranks 28th in passer rating when throwing beyond the sticks. Noting that Darius Slayton and Darnell Mooney will attract a handful of deep looks, Nabers' upside seems diminished and unlikely to pay off at his third-round APD. On the other hand, George Pickens, Chris Olave, Breece Hall and Kyren Williams each present more security and are all being selected around the same time.

Adams has cemented his status as an elite fantasy producer, posting eight top-12 positional finishes over his illustrious career. A cross-country move to Los Angeles seemed to reinvigorate the perennial star, as he averaged 15.9 fantasy points per game (WR9) and hauled in a league-high 14 receiving scores in 2025. However, running it back with the Rams doesn't guarantee a numerical copy and paste in 2026.

It's staggering to discover that 110 of Adam's 223 total fantasy points came via end zone looks. For context, that's more than double of any other flex player in 2025 and the most since Randy Moss achieved a similar mark in 2007. It's also only the second time in Adams' 13-year career in which he has topped 62 such points. So yeah, that nearly 50% is giving statistical anomaly ... and screaming regression.

Adams' deftness as an end zone weapon helped shade deficiencies elsewhere in his game. For example, the vet recorded a career-low 110 yards after the catch (WR73). While he has never been a YAC monster, the decline (in combination with his age) is worth noting. Speaking of which, being tied to a 38-year-old QB with a history of back issues makes for a massive gamble. There's no need to take such a big risk in the fifth round when reliable veterans such as Higgins or potential breakouts such as Emeka Egbuka are available.

Goedert exploded for a career-high 11 touchdowns, posted nine double-digit fantasy weeks and averaged 12.3 fantasy points over 15 games in 2025. With over 120 targets available following A.J. Brown's departure and maneuvering his way through Sean Mannion's TE friendly scheme, there's belief that Goedert could continue to shovel his way to high-end fantasy numbers. While the calculus makes sense, the math doesn't exactly math.

Goedert scored on 18.3% of his catches last season, a massive spike compared to his 6.9% touchdown rate over the rest of his career. For context, a TD rate of 6.9% would have resulted in 4.1 scores, rather than 11 TDs last year. Subtracting the production specifically attributed to those 6.9 receiving scores would decrease Goedert's weekly output by 2.76 points per week, sliding him from the TE5 to the TE18 in fantasy points per game. That's a hefty dependence on TDs, especially when the rest of Goedert's profile doesn't provide much upside.

The 31-year-old registered a career-low 9.9 yards per catch (TE26). Brown's absence might result in a slight uptick in targets, but it also reduces the space available for Goedert to create after the catch and generate large gains downfield. With rookies Makai Lemon and Eli Stowers folding into the offense, Goedert's staying power figures to wane over the coming months. He's a fine stream to start the fall, but he doesn't project to maintain the TE1 fantasy numbers his current rank promises.