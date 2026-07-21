Fantasy football: Six players who benefit most from vacated targets and touches

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Change is inevitable, and in fantasy football, it can create opportunities for managers to gain an edge.

Every offseason, teams lose a sizable share of their production through free agency, trades or retirement, and those vacated touches and targets open the door for other players to take on larger roles. As a manager, identifying teams with significant holes to fill and the players who could step up to replace that production is a worthwhile exercise.

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Just last season, we saw the Dallas Cowboys add Javonte Williams in free agency to fill the void left by Rico Dowdle. Dowdle had plenty of success in the Cowboys' backfield in 2024, appearing in 16 games and ranking among the top 15 running backs in rushing attempts, rushing yards, receptions and total yards. Williams then finished 2025 with 287 touches and as the RB12 in fantasy leagues.

The Los Angeles Rams signed Davante Adams last year to serve as the team's No. 2 receiver behind Puka Nacua and inherit the target volume left by Cooper Kupp. Nacua drew a staggering 166 targets, while Adams saw 114 and finished as the WR9 in fantasy due to his touchdown production.

Those are just two examples, but several players are positioned to benefit from increased opportunities in 2026. A.J. Brown's departure gives first-round pick Makai Lemon an opportunity to emerge as the Philadelphia Eagles' No. 2 receiver and provide flex value at a favorable average draft position. Meanwhile, Keenan Allen's departure and Mike McDaniel's arrival give Ladd McConkey a great chance to rebound as the Los Angeles Chargers' No. 1 receiver and outperform his ADP.

Let's take a closer look at six others who stand out as you prepare for your fantasy drafts.

After spending four seasons sharing work with Zach Charbonnet in Seattle, Walker signed with Kansas City to lead a backfield that has lacked explosiveness. Walker averaged a career-low 11.3 fantasy PPG in 2025, but usage was a major factor. When Charbonnet was active, Walker handled only 34.8% of Seattle's running back carries in the red zone. He still produced 1,309 total yards on 252 touches before taking on a larger role in the postseason. Walker totaled 417 yards and four touchdowns across three postseason games, including 161 yards on 29 touches to win Super Bowl LX MVP.

Kansas City's investment points to more work on early downs, in the passing game and near the goal line. Injuries remain a concern, but Walker is firmly on the RB2 radar and has legitimate RB1 upside in Eric Bieniemy's offense.

McLaurin is positioned for a bounce-back season after injuries derailed him and quarterback Jayden Daniels in 2025. McLaurin missed seven games, and Daniels missed 10, limiting the duo to only a handful of games together. That followed a career-best 2024 season in which McLaurin finished as the fantasy WR7.

The underlying numbers suggest McLaurin still played well when healthy last season, ranking near the top of the position in air yards and yards per route run. He also faces little competition for targets. Washington has the third-most vacated targets in the league, and McLaurin should remain the clear No. 1 option in the passing game. With Daniels healthy and new offensive coordinator David Blough expected to feature him more heavily, McLaurin is a someone you should select often as your WR2 at his current ADP.

The Steelers are tied with the Miami Dolphins for the most vacated targets in the league, and Pittman should absorb a large share of them based on our projections. Pittsburgh acquired him from the Indianapolis Colts and signed him to a three-year deal after he finished 2025 with 80 receptions, 784 yards and a career-high seven touchdowns, good for a WR18 finish in fantasy.

Pittman has drawn at least 111 targets in five straight seasons. His short-to-intermediate skill set fits well with QB Aaron Rodgers who has consistently leaned on reliable possession receivers. Pittman might not offer DK Metcalf's explosive play ability, but he's projected to lead the Steelers in targets and receptions.

When will you draft Bhayshul Tuten in your fantasy football leagues? Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Travis Etienne Jr.'s departure leaves a void in Jacksonville's backfield and gives Tuten a clear path to a larger role. Etienne finished last season with 296 touches, leaving behind a significant workload. Tuten played sparingly as a rookie and finished with 307 rushing yards, 10 receptions, 79 receiving yards and seven total touchdowns on 93 touches. Despite averaging only 3.7 yards per carry, he was exceptional at generating yards after contact and avoiding tackles.

The concern is whether Jacksonville gives Tuten enough work after adding competition to the backfield, though we project him to lead the group in touches. Chris Rodriguez Jr. could handle short-yardage situations, while LeQuint Allen Jr. might remain the preferred option on passing downs.

Okonkwo joins Washington after four seasons with the Tennessee Titans, where he has played all 68 games since entering the league and recorded at least 50 receptions in each of the past three years. However, limited snaps and poor TD production kept him at TE21 in fantasy points every year during that span.

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The move to Washington gives him a chance to take on a larger role. Zach Ertz is gone, and Daniels targeted him 91 times in 2024, leading to 66 receptions, 654 yards and seven TDs. Those would represent career highs for Okonkwo. Washington also gave him a three-year, $27 million contract, suggesting his usage should increase, and he is projected to see the second-most targets on the team behind McLaurin.

Dulcich has a clear path to a much larger role in a Miami offense that has the third-most-vacated tight end targets and lacks established pass catchers with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle gone. Dulcich finished with 26 receptions for 335 yards and one touchdown last season, but he was not targeted until Week 9. His efficiency stood out, as he ranked among the top TEs in yards per route run and yards after the catch.

Miami brought Dulcich back on a one-year deal, and there is little competition behind him on the depth chart. He's projected for the second-most targets on the Dolphins behind RB De'Von Achane. That should give Dulcich a chance to operate as Miami's every-down tight end and a security blanket for QB Malik Willis. Durability and the overall quality of the offense remain concerns, but Dulcich is a sleeper TE you shouldn't overlook, especially in deeper leagues.