Fantasy football superlatives: The best in the fantasy game in 30 categories

Open Extended Reactions

Every fall, I write an NFL superlatives piece. It identifies the league's best players in 100-plus skills and traits, including most accurate quarterback, fastest running back, best deep-ball target and top cover corner. We get into a lot there.

And then I use the same format in the spring when I write my NFL draft superlatives column, where I look at the top prospects, highlighting specific skills that will translate to Sundays.

So, we started thinking, why not do the same but from a fantasy football perspective?

Now, I didn't write up 100 players in this one. Maybe we will get there in the future. But I did hit on 30 different categories. Some are numbers-based, others are related to what I see on tape. These are my opinions, from breakout candidates to late-round dart throws, exciting rookies, most likely to bust and more.

Most underrated player: Javonte Williams, Cowboys

I don't hear enough chatter on Williams, and I wonder why that is. Williams scored 15.2 points per game last season, he plays in an explosive offense and he's going to see the ball in scoring position. Plus, just look at the tape. Williams can get downhill with speed. Power on contact, too. He's a high-floor RB2.

Best sleeper target: Tyler Shough, Saints

Your League, Your Rules Create a league and customize league size, scoring and rules to play in the league you want to play in. Create a league today!

From Weeks 13 to 18, Shough had 117.5 fantasy points (QB4), and he scored at least 17 in each game during that stretch. He's a timing-and-location thrower in Kellen Moore's system, plus he can create as a runner (186 yards rushing, three touchdowns). With a boost from the addition of rookie wide receiver Jordyn Tyson to play opposite Chris Olave, Shough has the skill set -- and the playcaller -- to jump into the QB1 discussion.

Most likely to bust: Kyren Williams, Rams

I'll take Williams as my RB2 but not where he's currently going in drafts (35th overall). Williams will give you red zone production on the ground. We know that. But with limited usage as a receiver, and with Blake Corum (who shows more lateral juice on the tape) also getting carries, I'd be more comfortable taking Williams in the late fourth or fifth round.

Most likely to regress: Christian McCaffrey, 49ers

I'd still target CMC as an RB1, but he's not on my board as a top-five pick. Yes, McCaffrey was healthy last season. He played in every game. However, he had 450 touches, including the playoffs. That's a big number. And his rushing efficiency declined (3.8 yards per carry). Even with Kyle Shanahan's heavily schemed run game and the targets as a receiver, I expect McCaffrey's numbers to dip in 2026. And let's not forget he turned 30 in June.

NFL Playoff Predictor Predict the final standings in every division, then choose which teams will earn a wild-card berth! FREE to play. Make Your Picks

Best breakout rookie: Makai Lemon, Eagles

Lemon has the route traits and quickness to manipulate coverage, and he can accelerate through the ball to create yards after the catch. More than willing to work the heavy traffic areas of the field from slot alignments, Lemon will operate as the No. 2 opposite DeVonta Smith and should be viewed as a flex option who can produce some WR2 fantasy weeks.

Best bounce-back player to target: Terry McLaurin, Commanders

In 10 games played last season, McLaurin scored only 11.1 PPG. However, with a healthy Jayden Daniels in a new Commanders offensive system that will mix West Coast and spread passing concepts, McLaurin should be viewed as a top-20 receiver. He will produce some WR1 weeks.

Best end-of-the-draft dart throw: Jalen Nailor, Raiders

In 12-team leagues, I'd look to land Nailor at the end of the draft. The Raiders signed him to a three-year deal in free agency, and he is more than willing to work the middle of the field, plus he has the quickness to separate on out-breaking routes. Nailor scored an impressive 10 TDs on 57 receptions over the past two seasons with the Vikings in a limited role, and someone has to emerge as the perimeter No. 1 in the Vegas offense under new head coach Klint Kubiak.

Most likely waiver wire add this season: Baker Mayfield, Buccaneers

Mayfield put up 20.9 fantasy PPG in Weeks 1-6 last season -- then the totals dropped. But with a receiving corps of Emeka Egbuka, Chris Godwin Jr. and Jalen McMillan, I can see Mayfield producing fringe QB1 numbers. He's an aggressive thrower, and the rushing totals (more than 370 yards in back-to-back seasons) give him a boost as well.

Hardest running back room to decipher: Denver Broncos

NFL Win Totals Predict OVER or UNDER for every team's win total. FREE to play. $5K in prizes! Make Your Picks

J.K. Dobbins (11.6 fantasy PPG in 2025) has an injury history, and I see him as a touchdown-dependent back with limited receiving upside. RJ Harvey (12.2 PPG) gives you more as a pass catcher and he has open-field ability, but the team also drafted rookie Jonah Coleman this past spring. I see Dobbins and Harvey both topping out as lower-level flex options in what should be a committee approach this season.

Best RB breakout candidate: Omarion Hampton, Chargers

An ankle injury limited Hampton to nine games as a rookie in 2025, and that Chargers offensive line was beat up. Still, Hampton had three games of 20 or more fantasy points and finished with 15.1 PPG. With a healthy and upgraded front and a new system under Mike McDaniel that uses heavy "21" personnel (2 RBs, 1 TE, 2 WRs), I see breakout potential here.

Most TD-dependent RB: David Montgomery, Texans

I like the move Houston made to land Montgomery. He brings toughness as a ball carrier, vision and contact balance. But without higher-level receiving numbers, Montgomery (4.5 yards per carry in 2025) will need heavy goal-line work to jump into the RB2 discussion.

Best insurance back: Jordan Mason, Vikings

With Aaron Jones Sr.'s injury history -- he has missed at least five games in two of the past three seasons -- Mason is on my board as a high-end insurance back. Mason had 23.6 fantasy points in the Week 3 game versus the Bengals last season, and he posted double-digit points in four of five starts. Plus, he's a strong fit for the zone run game in Minnesota.

Best late-round value at RB: Kaytron Allen, Commanders

I'd take a shot on Allen late in drafts. If the rookie out of Penn State can get some early-down carries -- and win the role as the primary goal-line back in Washington -- he'll have value in all scoring formats. Allen runs behind his pads, and his physical play style shows up in tight quarters.

Best WR breakout candidate: Emeka Egbuka, Buccaneers

With Mike Evans now in San Francisco, the door is open for Egbuka to emerge as the top target in Tampa. A detailed route runner who can create separation at all three levels of the field, Egbuka had four games of 20 or more fantasy points as a rookie. Don't be surprised if Egbuka finishes as a top-10 wide receiver in 2026.

Best late-round value at WR: Josh Downs, Colts

During Weeks 1-13 last season, before the injury to quarterback Daniel Jones, Downs had five games of double-digit production, with six receptions in four of them. Though Downs won't post big touchdown numbers (11 in his first three seasons), he's in line to see a boost in target volume this season with Michael Pittman Jr. now in Pittsburgh.

Most likely RB2 to finish as a top-10 scorer: Kenneth Walker III, Chiefs

I'm going with Walker here because of his anticipated usage as a receiver in Andy Reid's offense. With the screen package, plus the outlet throws from quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Walker can boost his fantasy profile in Kansas City as a dual-threat lead back.

Most likely QB2 to finish as a top-10 scorer: Kyler Murray, Vikings

Look for head coach Kevin O'Connell to maximize the play-action passing game with Murray while scheming for his running ability. In this offense, Murray can deliver more rhythm throws with Justin Jefferson as his top target, and his rushing numbers can put him in the top 10.

Best high-floor QB2: Jared Goff, Lions

Goff has scored 17.9 fantasy PPG over the past three seasons, with at least 4,500 yards passing and 30 touchdowns in each. One of the top pocket throwers in the NFL, Goff gives managers stability as a No. 2 in both superflex and redraft leagues.

Best high-ceiling QB2: Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs

In our latest 12-team PPR mock draft, Mahomes went in the 12th round (QB14). I know Mahomes is coming back from a knee injury, but he scored 20.4 fantasy PPG last season. At this value, I'll take the upside Mahomes brings in Reid's offense in addition to his playmaking ability.

Best TE breakout candidate: Isaiah Likely, Giants

NFL Pick 'Em FREE to play. Create up to 10 entries and compete for 58 prizes worth $102K. Make Your Picks

Now with the Giants and removed from the shadow of Mark Andrews in Baltimore, Likely projects as the "move" player in New York's offense, a versatile target who can also be schemed on screens. For his career, 47.4% of Likely's receiving yards have come after the catch. He has the ball-carrier vision to turn underneath throws into explosive gains. Likely has the ability -- with consistent volume -- to post TE1 numbers this season.

Best late-round value at TE: Jake Ferguson, Cowboys

Ferguson scored 11.1 fantasy PPG last season, and he gives you real upside when Dallas moves the ball into scoring position. Ferguson had 23 red zone targets last season, including 10 in the end zone. He finished with eight touchdowns, catching six on throws inside the 10-yard line. If you wait on drafting your tight end (like I do), Ferguson will be available later. There's good value here.

Top off-the-radar rookie RB to watch: Kaelon Black, 49ers (ADP: 170.2)

A rapid accelerator, Black has the short-area speed to dart through daylight, having rushed for more than 1,000 yards with 10 touchdowns scored last season at Indiana. He runs behind excellent pad level and he's decisive with the ball in his hands. Black's route tree needs to expand as a pro, but will he win the No. 2 role behind McCaffrey in camp? Stay tuned.

Top off-the-radar rookie WR to watch: Germie Bernard, Steelers (ADP: 169.5)

Slated to play the slot role under new head coach Mike McCarthy, Bernard is an easy mover with the ability to make himself available against man and zone coverage. Bernard had 862 yards receiving at Alabama last season. He's a potential late-round option in 12-team leagues.

Best coaching move: Mike McDaniel hired as Chargers OC

With McDaniel taking over as the Chargers' playcaller, I see real upside with Justin Herbert (fringe QB1), Ladd McConkey (WR2) and Omarion Hampton (RB1). With a healthy offensive line that upgraded on the interior, this unit can roll in 2026.

Best deep thrower: Matthew Stafford, Rams

Stafford had a league-best 4.9 fantasy PPG on passes of 20 or more air yards last season, completing 46.8% (37 of 79) of such throws while posting nine touchdowns (second most).

Most explosive running back: De'Von Achane, Dolphins

Achane led the NFL with 40 rushes of 10 or more yards last season, and his explosive run rate of 16.8% was the highest among ball carriers with at least 100 carries.

Best goal-line runner: Josh Allen, Bills

Allen has converted 22 of 28 true goal-line carries (78.6%) over the past three seasons (QB sneaks and designed rush attempts). With his frame and physical tools, Allen is the league's best with the ball on the doorstep of the end zone.

Best between-the-tackles runner: James Cook III, Bills

Cook scored a league-best 11.6 fantasy PPG on rushing attempts inside the tackles last season. That's the short-area juice and vision he possesses. Playing in an explosive and balanced Bills offense, Cook is locked in as a midrange RB1 in my ranks.

Best end zone target: Davante Adams, Rams

The Rams' ability to isolate Adams creates scoring opportunities given his ability to win off the release. Adams caught 14 touchdowns on end zone throws last season, the second most this century (Randy Moss had 16 in 2007), and his seven touchdown receptions from inside the 3-yard line tied for the most (Moss in 2004, Adam Thielen in 2020).

Best vertical target: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seahawks

JSN's 18 receptions and 6.9 fantasy PPG on throws of 20 or more air yards led the league. The best receiver I watched on tape in 2025, Smith-Njigba should be targeted as a top-five overall pick in PPR leagues this season.