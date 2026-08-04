Fantasy football insurance RB rankings: Which backups are must-drafts?

Open Extended Reactions

After more than 10 years in financial services, here's what I learned about insurance: You don't think much about it until you need it, and then you're glad it's there. This concept works the same way in fantasy football. Injuries happen, roles change and a backup you stashed in August can end up winning you matchups in November.

Your League, Your Rules Create a league and customize league size, scoring and rules to play in the league you want to play in. Create a league today!

Using a couple of bench spots on talented backups who are one injury away from a starter's workload is a smart way to build your roster. Last season, Rico Dowdle was an excellent example. He filled in brilliantly while Chuba Hubbard was sidelined for multiple weeks, scoring at least 30 fantasy points in consecutive games in Weeks 5 and 6. Dowdle finished as the RB10 from Week 5 onward despite being drafted in only 8.3% of ESPN leagues.

None of the running backs below belong in your Week 1 lineup but each could become valuable as the season unfolds. Whether you're protecting an early-round pick or simply adding upside to your bench, here are my rankings for 11 insurance backs to consider on draft day.

1. Kenny Gainwell, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Gainwell showed last season what he can do when given enough work. He has had at least 14 touches in a game 10 times in his career and averaged 18.6 fantasy points in those situations. Bucky Irving sat out seven games last season and struggled with efficiency, and Tampa Bay's decision to sign Gainwell suggests he will have a role. Our projections have Irving at 281 touches and Gainwell at 170. Gainwell should have stand-alone value in deeper formats and could push into RB1 territory if Irving misses time, given his ability as both a runner and receiver behind a Buccaneers offensive line that could be one of the league's best in 2026.

2. Blake Corum, Los Angeles Rams: Corum spent his first two seasons as the backup to Kyren Williams, but he also is an insurance back with league-winning upside in Sean McVay's elite offense that led the league in total yards and points last season. The Rams' backfield is projected to be close to a 60/40 split between Williams and Corum, respectively. Corum averaged an impressive 5.1 yards per carry on 145 attempts last season behind an O-line that finished second in run block win rate and should remain one of the league's best in 2026. The beauty of McVay's scheme is that Williams and Corum are interchangeable. Corum is on the flex radar in deeper formats and would move into the RB1 conversation if Williams sits out.

3. Jonathon Brooks, Carolina Panthers: Brooks has totaled only nine career carries after tearing the same ACL twice, first at the University of Texas and again during his rookie season. Carolina selected him in the second round of the 2024 NFL draft because of his versatility as a runner and receiver out of the backfield. Brooks is projected share the backfield with Chuba Hubbard and handle 46% of the Panthers' backfield touches, but he has enough talent to eventually take over the lead role. He is a low-cost, high-upside bench stash who could become a second-half league winner, but managers will need to be patient. Dave Canales' offense prioritizes the running game and has produced solid fantasy production from its lead backs. Brooks would move onto the RB2 radar if Hubbard sits out. He probably will be a popular target later in drafts.

4. Kyle Monangai, Chicago Bears: Monangai forced his way into a committee as a seventh-round rookie, playing 41% of Chicago's offensive snaps and averaging 4.6 yards per carry on 169 attempts. From Week 7 on, the backfield settled into roughly a 55/45 split in favor of D'Andre Swift (not counting the Week 9 game Swift sat out). Monangai still finished as the RB30 despite needing several weeks to earn a larger role. He showed what he could do in that Week 9 game, turning 29 touches into 198 yards and 22.8 fantasy points. Chicago's O-line finished fifth in run block win rate and ranked among the league's best in yards before contact last season. Monangai offers stand-alone flex value and would move firmly into the RB1 conversation if Swift misses time.

5. Brian Robinson Jr., Atlanta Falcons: Robinson recorded at least 200 touches in each of his first three seasons (all with the Commanders), before serving as Christian McCaffrey's backup in San Francisco last season. Robinson has the experience and physicality to handle a larger role if Bijan Robinson sits out significant time. Tyler Allgeier has departed for Arizona, and new head coach Kevin Stefanski has a history of using multiple backs in a physical rushing scheme. Brian Robinson has not contributed much as a receiver so far in his career, but he has averaged 13.8 fantasy points in 25 career games in which he got at least 14 touches. Atlanta returns four O-line starters and added Bill Callahan as coach of the unit, giving the Falcons a chance to field one of the league's better run-blocking crews. Brian Robinson would have RB1 upside if Bijan were sidelined.

6. Tank Bigsby, Philadelphia Eagles: Bigsby combines explosive rushing ability, efficiency and a nose for the end zone. At 210 pounds, he is difficult to bring down and excels at creating yards after contact. Bigsby also averaged an impressive 4.8 yards per carry last season and gets to run behind an Eagles O-line returning all five starters. He has received at least 14 touches in a game seven times in his career, averaging 15.4 fantasy points in those contests. Saquon Barkley has 21.7 touches per game as an Eagle, and Bigsby would inherit a significant portion of that workload if Barkley misses time. He offers limited stand-alone value but is worth targeting in the double-digit rounds and would move firmly onto the RB2 radar if Barkley sustained a major injury.

7. Zach Charbonnet, Seattle Seahawks: Charbonnet is recovering from a torn ACL sustained in January, but reports suggest he could return earlier than originally expected. Week 1 appears ambitious, but an October return remains possible. Rookie Jadarian Price is being drafted as Seattle's starter, making Charbonnet the better value in the double-digit rounds. Charbonnet has averaged 16.3 fantasy points in 15 career games with at least 14 touches, showing what he can do with volume, and Kenneth Walker III's departure gives Charbonnet a path to a significant role once healthy. Price might lead the backfield early, but Charbonnet has the size, experience and nose for the end zone to force a committee. His weekly ceiling might depend on touchdowns, but he's still worth stashing.

NFL Win Totals Predict OVER or UNDER for every team's win total. FREE to play. $5K in prizes! Make Your Picks

8. Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Washington Commanders: Croskey-Merritt remains a fascinating target because Washington's backfield is still unsettled. He averaged 4.6 yards per carry as a rookie and ranked 23rd among running backs in rushing yards despite receiving only 175 carries. Rachaad White's arrival creates competition, but Croskey-Merritt is projected to handle 51.4% of the Commanders' backfield touches, compared with 44.7% for White. Kaytron Allen is projected to account for the remaining 3.9%.

9. Chris Rodriguez Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars: Rodriguez is an appealing late-round target because Jacksonville's backfield might be less settled than drafters assume. Bhayshul Tuten is being drafted as the starter, but he remains unproven. Rodriguez has averaged 12.9 fantasy points in his three career games with at least 14 touches. He offers little as a receiver, but his rushing ability gives him a path to weekly value if he outperforms Tuten or if Tuten misses time. Head coach Liam Coen likes to use multiple backs in his offense.

10. Woody Marks, Houston Texans: Marks remains an intriguing target despite David Montgomery's arrival. He handled 220 touches as a rookie and averaged 13.1 fantasy points in eight games with at least 14 touches. Head coach DeMeco Ryans said he's seeing a "Year 2 jump" from Marks, noting his improved speed and decision-making, which could lead to a larger role than expected in the committee. If Montgomery misses time, Marks would have a clear path to RB2 production.

NFL Pick 'Em FREE to play. Create up to 10 entries and compete for 58 prizes worth $102K. Make Your Picks

11. Tyrone Tracy Jr., New York Giants: Tracy deserves at least a bench spot after stockpiling at least 200 touches and 1,000 yards in each of his first two seasons. He averaged 18.6 touches after Cam Skattebo was sidelined last season and contributes as both a runner and receiver. Skattebo is returning from a dislocated ankle and tibia fracture, so durability remains a concern. An improved O-line gives Tracy RB2 upside if Skattebo misses time.

Other notables to watch: