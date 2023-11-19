Stephania Bell explains why she has high hopes for Justin Fields returning to the fantasy conversation in Week 11, (0:45)

Whom should you start? Whom should you sit? To help you set your fantasy football lineups and avoid starting an offensive player who won't be in the lineup, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their official inactives lists. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.

Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in approximately 90 minutes prior to the scheduled kickoff times: around 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and 2:30 p.m. ET for the late-afternoon games.

Refresh often for the latest information.

1 p.m. ET games

Michael Wilson, WR, ARI -- Questionable

Impact: With Wilson being a late add to the injury report due to his shoulder issues and Zach Pascal out due to a bad hamstring, perhaps Greg Dortch will get some looks?

Emari Demercado, RB, ARI -- OUT

Impact: Either Keaontay Ingram or Michael Carter, just claimed off waivers from the Jets, will back up James Conner.

Hayden Hurst, TE, CAR -- OUT

Impact: Tommy Tremble will see an increase in targets with Hurst still in the league's concussion protocol.

Justin Fields, QB, CHI -- Activated from IR

Impact: He's missed a month due to a thumb injury, but is finally ready to return to the Bears huddle this week.

D'Onta Foreman, RB, CHI -- Questionable

Impact: He's expected to play, but the workload distribution between him and Khalil Herbert, just activated from IR, remains to be seen.

Deshaun Watson, QB, CLE -- OUT/IR

Impact: His shoulder surgery has him out for the remainder of 2023. Dorian Thompson-Robinson will start this week with and PJ Walker as his backup.

Marquise Goodwin, WR, CLE -- OUT

Impact: He remains sidelined following a concussion. Cedric Tillman will step up as the No. 3 wide receiver behind Amari Cooper and Elijah Moore.

Rico Dowdle, RB, DAL -- Questionable

Impact: Deuce Vaughn and Malik Davis would be in the mix to back up Tony Pollard.

Dameon Pierce, RB, HOU -- OUT

Impact: Devin Singletary gets to handle lead back duties again for the Texans.

Noah Brown, WR, HOU -- Questionable

Impact: He did not practice at all this week and is not likely to suit up. However, Nico Collins (calf) should be good to go.

Zay Jones, WR, JAX -- Questionable

Impact: Jones, dealing with off-the-field issues, is likely to be a game-time decision.

Keenan Allen, WR, LAC -- Questionable

Impact: He practiced in full on Friday, so he's looking good to suit up.

Jalen Guyton, WR, LAC -- Questionable

Impact: After being added to the injury report on Friday, all signs point to Guyton not playing this weekend. Hello Quentin Johnston?

Gerald Everett, TE, LAC -- OUT

Impact: Donald Parham Jr. gets a big boost in fantasy value as a result.

De'Von Achane, RB, MIA -- Activated from IR

Impact: Exactly how many touches he gets is unclear, but he certainly made the most of his chances prior to his injury. Raheem Mostert was limited in practice all week, but still may end up with more touches.

Chase Claypool, WR, MIA -- OUT

Impact: He had knee surgery and is unlikely to return to the field in time to help fantasy managers in 2023. Braxton Berrios, if his hamstring allows, could step up. Robbie Chosen was elevated from the practice squad.

Durham Smythe, TE, MIA -- Questionable

Impact: A few limited practices late in the week points towards Smythe being able to play on Sunday.

Pat Freiermuth, TE, PIT -- Questionable

Impact: He's expected to be back from the IR this week.

Treylon Burks, WR, TEN -- OUT

Impact: Kyle Philips has the opportunity to start alongside DeAndre Hopkins.

Antonio Gibson, RB, WSH -- Doubtful

Impact: Expect Brian Robinson Jr. to handle most of Washington's RB touches, with Chris Rodriguez Jr. in reserve.

4 p.m. ET games

Garrett Wilson, WR, NYJ -- Questionable

Impact: Wilson, coming off a nine-catch outing, says he is going to play.

Tyler Lockett, WR, SEA -- Questionable

Impact: He's likely to attempt to play through his hamstring woes, but Jaxon Smith-Njigba may still be asked to contribute more in this one.

Sunday night game

Justin Jefferson, WR, MIN -- OUT/IR

Impact: The team has just one more week to activate Jefferson, so a Week 12 start seems plausible. K.J. Osborn is questionable, but may be able to return from his concussion this week.

Alexander Mattison, RB, MIN -- Questionable

Impact: With no guarantee of him clearing the league's concussion protocol, Ty Chandler is perhaps the safer pick. However, reports have begun to come in that Mattison will play.

Jaren Hall, QB, MIN -- OUT

Impact: Hall's concussion will keep him from suiting up, but this appears to be Joshua Dobbs' job to lose right now. Nick Mullens is expected to be activated from IR to be the backup.