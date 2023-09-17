Whom should you start? Whom should you sit? To help you set your fantasy football lineups and avoid starting an offensive player who won't be in the lineup, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their official inactives lists. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.

4 p.m. ET games

Brandin Cooks, WR, DAL, Inactive

Impact: After a 40-point win in Week 1, why would Dallas decide to risk further injury here? Both Michael Gallup and Jalen Tolbert benefit with Cooks sitting out.

Greg Dulcich, TE, DEN, OUT/IR

Impact: It will be at least a month before we see Dulcich again. Adam Trautman enters the deep-league TE mix.

Cam Akers, RB, LAR: Inactive

Impact: Akers is a healthy inactive today -- a move that appeared to surprise the player himself -- as the Rams seek a trade partner for the back. Kyren Williams will be the RB1 in Los Angeles in Week 2 and, apparently, long beyond.

Puka Nacua, WR, LAR, Active

Impact: Van Jefferson and Tutu Atwell will also be in the mix for receptions. That said, after seeing 15 targets in Week 1, most fantasy managers are hoping Nacua will be able to provide an encore.

Wan'Dale Robinson, WR, NYG, Inactive

Impact: It may be a few more weeks for Robinson. If you're looking to start a receiver on the Giants, TE Darren Waller is probably a better bet than anyone in the WR room.

Breece Hall, RB, NYJ, Active

Impact: Dalvin Cook may still end up getting more touches. However, given Hall's efficiency in his career, if he is on a "snap count," that may not hold back his fantasy value. (Note: Don't be confused by hearing that teammate CB Bryce Hall is inactive.)

Greg Zuerlein, K, NYJ, OUT

Impact: Austin Seibert was signed to fill in for Zuerlein, who got hurt in practice Thursday.

Sunday night game

DeVante Parker, WR, NE, Questionable

Impact: He sat out Week 1 with the same amount of midweek practice, so you shouldn't count on him. JuJu Smith-Schuster, on the other hand, is no longer on the injury report. Even so, you may want to take a chance on Kayshon Boutte or Demario Douglas instead, as potential fantasy fliers.

1 p.m. ET games

Cordarrelle Patterson, RB, ATL, Inactive

Impact: With Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier seemingly handling the backfield job, Patterson's services are apparently not needed right now.

Mark Andrews, TE, BAL, Active

Impact: As expected, Andrews will play today. Get him into your lineups if you have him.

D'Onta Foreman, RB, CHI, Inactive

Impact: A healthy scratch, Foreman's loss is Roschon Johnson's gain. Johnson is now the clear No. 2 to Khalil Herbert in the Bears' backfield, though not quite ready for regular fantasy lineup usage.

Chris Evans, RB, CIN, Inactive

Impact: Trayveon Williams becomes the more likely option to spell Joe Mixon in Week 2.

Christian Watson, WR, GB, Inactive

Impact: Watson did get in some limited work Friday, but he will be sitting this one out. Romeo Doubs and Jayden Reed will handle most of the Packers' receiving duties.

Aaron Jones, RB, GB, Inactive

Impact: With Jones not practicing all week, he was never really expected to play. This should mean a lot more touches for AJ Dillon.

C.J. Stroud, QB, HOU, Active

Impact: While the Texans have been cautious with Stroud's shoulder all week, they will not be forced to turn to Davis Mills in Week 2. Knock on wood.

Kylen Granson, TE, IND, Active

Impact: Granson was downgraded on Saturday but will apparently give it a go. Mo Alie-Cox might be the better TE option here, though. Drew Ogletree, fresh out of the league's concussion protocol, is inactive.

Travis Kelce, TE, KC, Active

Impact: Andy Reid said he was playing. He was telling the truth. Start Kelce.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, KC, Active

Impact: An illness kept him out of practice this week, but CEH will play. La'Mical Perine, who was elevated from the practice squad, is a healthy inactive. Regardless, Isiah Pacheco is still looking like the RB1 in Kansas City.

Jakobi Meyers, WR, LV, OUT

Impact: Hunter Renfrow will slide into the No. 2 WR spot in Las Vegas alongside Davante Adams, who was removed from the injury report.

Austin Ekeler, RB, LAC, OUT

Impact: Expect Joshua Kelley to start, with Elijah Dotson and Isaiah Spiller backing him up.

DeAndre Hopkins, WR, TEN, Active

Impact: This was a game-time call and Hopkins did not practice all week. Treylon Burks and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine may still be in line for a fantasy value boost.