Whom should you start? Whom should you sit? To help you set your fantasy football lineups and avoid starting an offensive player who won't be in the lineup, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their official inactives lists. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.
Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in approximately 90 minutes prior to the scheduled kickoff times: around 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and 2:30 p.m. ET for the late-afternoon games.
Refresh often for the latest information.
4 p.m. ET games
Bryce Young, QB, CAR -- OUT
Impact: Veteran Andy Dalton takes over for the Panthers, so expect a slightly more pass-heavy game plan.
Richie James, WR, KC -- OUT/IR
Impact: Rashee Rice should get a few extra routes and targets.
Kadarius Toney, WR, KC -- Active
Impact: With Toney being able to play, Skyy Moore loses a bit of his fantasy luster for Week 3.
Isiah Pacheco, RB, KC -- Active
Impact: He played through his hamstring woes in Week 2 and will be given a chance to do so again.
DK Metcalf, WR, SEA -- Active
Impact: He will start Sunday alongside Tyler Lockett.
DeeJay Dallas, RB, SEA -- Active
Impact: Dallas has apparently recovered from his illness. Still, Zach Charbonnet might get more touches behind Kenneth Walker III.
Will Dissly, TE, SEA -- Inactive
Impact: Jaxon Smith-Njigba and/or Colby Parkinson might see more targets as a result.
Sunday night game
No major fantasy-relevant injuries currently listed.
1 p.m. ET games
Cordarrelle Patterson, RB, ATL -- Inactive
Impact: Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier are doing just fine without him.
Justice Hill, RB, BAL -- OUT
Impact: Gus Edwards is the likely lead back for Baltimore this weekend, with Kenyan Drake (newly signed) and Melvin Gordon III backing him up.
Odell Beckham Jr., WR, BAL -- OUT
Impact: Nelson Agholor becomes a sneaky fantasy option.
Josh Reynolds, WR, DET -- Active
Impact: Practiced fully Friday and will play. There's no need to reach for the likes of Kalif Raymond.
Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, DET -- Active
Impact: Also practiced Friday and will join Reynolds and Marvin Jones Jr. in the Lions' huddle.
David Montgomery, RB, DET -- Inactive
Impact: Jahmyr Gibbs should handle the majority of touches with Craig Reynolds also getting into the mix a bit.
Christian Watson, WR, GB -- Inactive
Impact: He was a game-time call, and it didn't go in his favor.
Aaron Jones, RB, GB -- Inactive
Impact: AJ Dillon will be tasked once again in handling lead back duties.
Anthony Richardson, QB, IND -- OUT
Impact: He is in the league's concussion protocol, so Gardner Minshew will start in his place.
Zay Jones, WR, JAX -- OUT
Impact: Jamal Agnew could see a slight bump in fantasy value if Jones sits.
Austin Ekeler, RB, LAC -- OUT
Impact: Joshua Kelley will lead the charge in the Chargers' backfield.
Jaylen Waddle, WR, MIA -- OUT
Impact: Robbie Chosen was added from the practice squad, making this news seem inevitable. Waddle will still have to clear the league's concussion protocol in order to play in Week 4.
Salvon Ahmed, RB, MIA -- Inactive
Impact: De'Von Achane will gets an opportunity to be the primary backup to Raheem Mostert.
Cam Akers, RB, MIN -- Inactive
Impact: Give him a few more days to learn the playbook after a midweek trade. Ty Chandler should back up Alexander Mattison for at least one more Sunday.
Jamaal Williams, RB, NO -- OUT/IR
Impact: Kendre Miller will get a chance to showcase his skills for the first time ahead of next week's return of the suspended Alvin Kamara.
Foster Moreau, TE, NO -- OUT
Impact: Juwan Johnson will run a lot of routes but you never know exactly where and when Taysom Hill will pop up in this Saints offense.
Greg Zuerlein, K, NYJ -- Active
Impact: Austin Seibert remained on the practice squad this week, so "Greg the Leg" will go.
DeAndre Hopkins, WR, TEN -- Active
Impact: He practiced more this week than last with the same injury, so expect similar or even better results.
Logan Thomas, TE, WSH -- OUT
Impact: Some combination of John Bates and Cole Turner will get the TE looks in Washington as Thomas remains in the league's concussion protocol.