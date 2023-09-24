Matthew Bowen tries to make sense of Joe Burrow's slow start to the season and how it impacts his fantasy appeal. (0:49)

Bowen tries to make sense of Joe Burrow's slow start (0:49)

Whom should you start? Whom should you sit? To help you set your fantasy football lineups and avoid starting an offensive player who won't be in the lineup, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their official inactives lists. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.

Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in approximately 90 minutes prior to the scheduled kickoff times: around 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and 2:30 p.m. ET for the late-afternoon games.

Refresh often for the latest information.

4 p.m. ET games

Bryce Young, QB, CAR -- OUT

Impact: Veteran Andy Dalton takes over for the Panthers, so expect a slightly more pass-heavy game plan.

Richie James, WR, KC -- OUT/IR

Impact: Rashee Rice should get a few extra routes and targets.

Kadarius Toney, WR, KC -- Active

Impact: With Toney being able to play, Skyy Moore loses a bit of his fantasy luster for Week 3.

Isiah Pacheco, RB, KC -- Active

Impact: He played through his hamstring woes in Week 2 and will be given a chance to do so again.

DK Metcalf, WR, SEA -- Active

Impact: He will start Sunday alongside Tyler Lockett.

DeeJay Dallas, RB, SEA -- Active

Impact: Dallas has apparently recovered from his illness. Still, Zach Charbonnet might get more touches behind Kenneth Walker III.

Will Dissly, TE, SEA -- Inactive

Impact: Jaxon Smith-Njigba and/or Colby Parkinson might see more targets as a result.

Sunday night game

No major fantasy-relevant injuries currently listed.

1 p.m. ET games

Play the No. 1 fantasy game We're back with another year of ESPN Fantasy Football, and it's not too late to get started. Create a league with friends and family now, draft before the start of the Thursday night game and your league's scoring will start fresh this week. Sign Up Now >>

Cordarrelle Patterson, RB, ATL -- Inactive

Impact: Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier are doing just fine without him.

Justice Hill, RB, BAL -- OUT

Impact: Gus Edwards is the likely lead back for Baltimore this weekend, with Kenyan Drake (newly signed) and Melvin Gordon III backing him up.

Odell Beckham Jr., WR, BAL -- OUT

Impact: Nelson Agholor becomes a sneaky fantasy option.

Josh Reynolds, WR, DET -- Active

Impact: Practiced fully Friday and will play. There's no need to reach for the likes of Kalif Raymond.

Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, DET -- Active

Impact: Also practiced Friday and will join Reynolds and Marvin Jones Jr. in the Lions' huddle.

David Montgomery, RB, DET -- Inactive

Impact: Jahmyr Gibbs should handle the majority of touches with Craig Reynolds also getting into the mix a bit.

Christian Watson, WR, GB -- Inactive

Impact: He was a game-time call, and it didn't go in his favor.

Aaron Jones, RB, GB -- Inactive

Impact: AJ Dillon will be tasked once again in handling lead back duties.

Anthony Richardson, QB, IND -- OUT

Impact: He is in the league's concussion protocol, so Gardner Minshew will start in his place.

Zay Jones, WR, JAX -- OUT

Impact: Jamal Agnew could see a slight bump in fantasy value if Jones sits.

Austin Ekeler, RB, LAC -- OUT

Impact: Joshua Kelley will lead the charge in the Chargers' backfield.

Jaylen Waddle, WR, MIA -- OUT

Impact: Robbie Chosen was added from the practice squad, making this news seem inevitable. Waddle will still have to clear the league's concussion protocol in order to play in Week 4.

Salvon Ahmed, RB, MIA -- Inactive

Impact: De'Von Achane will gets an opportunity to be the primary backup to Raheem Mostert.

Cam Akers, RB, MIN -- Inactive

Impact: Give him a few more days to learn the playbook after a midweek trade. Ty Chandler should back up Alexander Mattison for at least one more Sunday.

Jamaal Williams, RB, NO -- OUT/IR

Impact: Kendre Miller will get a chance to showcase his skills for the first time ahead of next week's return of the suspended Alvin Kamara.

Foster Moreau, TE, NO -- OUT

Impact: Juwan Johnson will run a lot of routes but you never know exactly where and when Taysom Hill will pop up in this Saints offense.

Greg Zuerlein, K, NYJ -- Active

Impact: Austin Seibert remained on the practice squad this week, so "Greg the Leg" will go.

DeAndre Hopkins, WR, TEN -- Active

Impact: He practiced more this week than last with the same injury, so expect similar or even better results.

Logan Thomas, TE, WSH -- OUT

Impact: Some combination of John Bates and Cole Turner will get the TE looks in Washington as Thomas remains in the league's concussion protocol.