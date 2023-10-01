Whom should you start? Whom should you sit? To help you set your fantasy football lineups and avoid starting an offensive player who won't be in the lineup, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their official inactives lists. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.
Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in approximately 90 minutes prior to the scheduled kickoff times: around 8:00 a.m. ET for the London game, 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and 2:30 p.m. ET for the late-afternoon games.
Refresh often for the latest information.
9:30 a.m. ET London game
Cordarrelle Patterson, RB, ATL -- Questionable
Impact: He's yet to play in 2023. Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier are more than capable of handling things.
Zay Jones, WR, JAX -- OUT
Impact: Christian Kirk and Calvin Ridley should both have more targets than usual.
Jamal Agnew, WR, JAX -- Questionable
Impact: If he plays, expect in the neighborhood of five targets, at best.
1 p.m. ET games
Justice Hill, RB, BAL -- Questionable
Impact: He's expected to play but the eventual mix between Hill, Gus Edwards and Melvin Gordon III is up in the air.
Odell Beckham Jr., WR, BAL -- OUT
Impact: Nelson Agholor benefits the most from his absence.
Rashod Bateman, WR, BAL -- OUT
Impact: Zay Flowers and Devin Duvernay are the only other healthy WR options beyond Agholor.
Jonathan Mingo, WR, CAR -- Questionable
Impact: He seems to be ready to leave the league's concussion protocol and play on Sunday.
Miles Sanders, RB, CAR -- Questionable
Impact: Chuba Hubbard would be in line for a lot of touches should Sanders (who is expected to play) has to sit this one out.
Chase Claypool, WR, CHI -- Expected to be inactive
Impact: After criticizing his usage earlier in the week, Claypool will reportedly be inactive for Week 4. Equanimeous St. Brown should play for the first time this season.
Irv Smith Jr., TE, CIN -- OUT
Impact: Tanner Hudson caught a pair of passes with Smith out in Week 3.
David Njoku, TE, CLE -- Questionable
Impact: Njoku still may be able to play after an off-the-field accident. Harrison Bryant and Jordan Akins are in line to step up if he can't.
Deshaun Watson, QB, CLE -- Questionable
Impact: Shoulder concerns make this a game-time call. Dorian Thompson-Robinson sits poised to take over the huddle, but Watson is currently expected to give it a go.
Tyler Higbee, TE, LAR -- Questionable
Impact: He didn't partake in practice for much of the week, but signs are still pointing towards him starting this one.
Salvon Ahmed, RB, MIA -- Questionable
Impact: Even if he gets back on the field quickly, De'Von Achane may have already staked his claim on Miami's No. 2 RB role.
Derek Carr, QB, NO -- Questionable
Impact: Expect this to a last-minute decision. If Carr can't go, Jameis Winston would get the starting nod, with the usual gimmick plays set up for Taysom Hill.
Quez Watkins, WR, PHI -- OUT
Impact: Olamide Zaccheaus will start in his place, but is a longshot to have fantasy impact.
Treylon Burks, WR, TEN -- OUT
Impact: Expect an uptick in fantasy value for both WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and TE Chigoziem Okonkwo.
4 p.m. ET games
Keaontay Ingram, RB, ARI -- Questionable
Impact: Look for Emari Demercado to be the backup to James Conner if Ingram sits.
Marquise Brown, WR, ARI -- Questionable
Impact: He appears to be trending towards being able to play.
Austin Ekeler, RB, LAC -- Doubtful
Impact: Expect Joshua Kelley to be the Chargers' primary back in Week 4 as Ekeler is likely to be rested ahead of Week 5's bye.
Jimmy Garoppolo, QB, LV -- OUT
Impact: Garoppolo was unable to clear the league's concussion protocol. Reportedly, it will be rookie Aidan O'Connell -- and not veteran Brian Hoyer -- who will start at quarterback for the Raiders.
Elijah Mitchell, RB, SF -- Questionable
Impact: Jordan Mason and/or Tyrion Davis-Price would claim his touches behind Christian McCaffrey.
Deebo Samuel, WR, SF -- Questionable
Impact: Brandon Aiyuk is not on the final injury report and Samuel is currently expected to join him in Week 4's starting lineup.
Jauan Jennings, WR, SF -- Doubtful
Impact: Ronnie Bell steps into the WR mix for the 49ers.
Sunday night game
No major fantasy-relevant injuries currently listed.