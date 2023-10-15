Whom should you start? Whom should you sit? To help you set your fantasy football lineups and avoid starting an offensive player who won't be in the lineup, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their official inactives lists. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.

Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in approximately 90 minutes prior to the scheduled kickoff times: around 8 a.m. ET for the London game, 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and 2:30 p.m. ET for the late-afternoon games.

Refresh often for the latest information.

4 p.m. ET games

Marquise Brown, WR, ARI -- Active

Impact: Although he dealt with an illness this week, he is apparently able to play.

Sam LaPorta, TE, DET -- Active

Impact: As had been reported earlier this afternoon, LaPorta is going to suit up for this one.

Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, DET -- OUT

Impact: David Montgomery will likely handle close to 20 touches in the Detroit backfield.

JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, NE -- OUT

Impact: Tyquan Thornton was activated from IR to join the huddle in 3-WR sets. Kayshon Boutte is once again a healthy inactive.

Sunday night game

Dawson Knox, TE, BUF -- Questionable

Impact: He practiced in limited fashion all week and is trending toward a start, which is good news as ...

Dalton Kincaid, TE, BUF -- Questionable

Impact: ... Kincaid has yet to clear the league's concussion protocol, so his Sunday is currently on hold.

Daniel Jones, QB, NYG -- OUT

Impact: Tyrod Taylor is under center for the Giants this week, so temper your expectations.

Saquon Barkley, RB, NYG -- Questionable

Impact: He has been practicing this week and appears to finally be ready to return to action.

Darren Waller, TE, NYG -- Questionable

Impact: Assuming he plays, he may well end up being Taylor's favorite target.

9:30 a.m. ET

Keaton Mitchell, RB, BAL -- Active

Impact: The rookie has practiced all week long in anticipation of joining Justice Hill in backing up Gus Edwards.

Treylon Burks, WR, TEN -- OUT

Impact: Nick Westbrook-Ikhine will get a bump in value, but DeAndre Hopkins is still the better WR option on the Titans.

1 p.m. ET games

Miles Sanders, RB, CAR -- OUT

Impact: Chuba Hubbard should get most of the backfield touches for the Panthers, with Laviska Shenault Jr. perhaps seeing a few gadget plays.

Roschon Johnson, RB, CHI -- OUT

Impact: With Khalil Herbert (ankle) now on IR, D'Onta Foreman gets a chance to handle lead back duties.

Travis Homer, RB, CHI -- OUT

Impact: A lost chance to get some touches for Homer. Darrynton Evans will back up Foreman.

Tee Higgins, WR, CIN -- Active

Impact: The Bengals have a bye on tap in Week 7, so with Higgins being active, he's likely to be close to 100%.

Deshaun Watson, QB, CLE -- OUT

Impact: PJ Walker will start in Week 6, but we may well see Dorian Thompson-Robinson at some point this week, or in future weeks should Walker struggle.

David Njoku, TE, CLE -- Active

Impact: He did play prior to last week's bye, so it's not all that surprising that he's good to go today.

Robert Woods, WR, HOU -- Active

Impact: He practiced some this week, so Woods may well start alongside Nico Collins.

Tank Dell, WR, HOU -- Inactive

Impact: Noah Brown has been activated from IR and may take over Dell's snap share.

Zay Jones, WR, JAX -- OUT

Impact: The Jaguars will likely rely heavily on the duo of Christian Kirk and Calvin Ridley.

Jeff Wilson Jr., RB, MIA -- OUT

Impact: There was talk of him being activated from the IR this week, but it looks like he's not ready. Salvon Ahmed should once again back up Raheem Mostert.

Chase Claypool, WR, MIA -- Inactive

Impact: Apparently, Miami is not ready to send the recently acquired receiver into game action.

Juwan Johnson, TE, NO -- OUT

Impact: Once again, the tandem of Jimmy Graham and Foster Moreau will take his target share.

Elijah Mitchell, RB, SF -- Active

Impact: Jordan Mason may still be in line for some backup touches.