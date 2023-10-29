Whom should you start? Whom should you sit? To help you set your fantasy football lineups and avoid starting an offensive player who won't be in the lineup, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their official inactives lists. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.
Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in approximately 90 minutes prior to the scheduled kickoff times: around 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and 2:30 p.m. ET for the late-afternoon games.
Refresh often for the latest information.
1 p.m. ET games
Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, CAR -- OUT
Impact: He hasn't seen a lot of targets this season, but his absence still helps Jonathan Mingo's fantasy value a bit.
Luke Musgrave, TE, GB -- Questionable
Impact: Musgrave currently looks to be a game-time call with rookie Tucker Kraft waiting to step in, if need be.
Brevin Jordan, TE, HOU -- OUT
Impact: A foot injury sidelines Jordan, increasing the odds that Dalton Schultz will score a touchdown in his fourth straight game.
Robert Woods, WR, HOU -- OUT
Impact: Tank Dell finally returns to the field following his Week 5 concussion and should see a lot of action in 3-WR sets.
Zack Moss, RB, IND -- Questionable
Impact: Moss missed two practices this week, so Jonathan Taylor should be in line for a ton of touches. Trey Sermon is the only other healthy RB on the Colts roster.
Kylen Granson, TE, IND -- OUT
Impact: He has not cleared the league's concussion protocol. Expect Drew Ogletree and Mo Alie-Cox to share targets.
Trevor Lawrence, QB, JAX -- Questionable
Impact: The team has been careful with his knee all week, but nothing indicates that he will miss this week's game. Start him with confidence.
Zay Jones, WR, JAX -- OUT
Impact: Jones continues to miss time, but nobody has really climbed over him on the depth chart as the team's No. 3 WR, although Jamal Agnew has come the closest.
Raheem Mostert, RB, MIA -- Questionable
Impact: Mostert says he will play on Sunday. However, Jeff Wilson Jr. has reportedly been promised "some touches" as well.
Taysom Hill, TE, NO -- Questionable
Impact: Hill is currently expected to play, but Juwan Johnson is due back from his calf injury, which could eat into Hill's workload.
Daniel Jones, QB, NYG -- OUT
Impact: Tyrod Taylor continues to play well, making it easy for the Giants to rest Jones if he's not 100%.
Darren Waller, TE, NYG -- Questionable
Impact: It's looking like Waller will play in this one, but Daniel Bellinger stands at the ready.
Randall Cobb, WR, NYJ -- Questionable
Impact: Either Xavier Gipson or Jason Brownlee could see a few targets if the veteran can't go.
Ryan Tannehill, QB, TEN -- OUT
Impact: Both Will Levis and Malik Willis will likely take a turn at quarterback, regardless of which one ends up getting the start.
Curtis Samuel, WR, WSH -- Questionable
Impact: He currently expected to play, but with no teams on a bye this week, you likely have better flex options.
4 p.m. ET games
Kyler Murray, QB, ARI -- OUT
Impact: It looks like it will be one more start for Joshua Dobbs before Murray finally is given the green light for Week 9.
Deshaun Watson, QB, CLE -- OUT
Impact: PJ Walker takes the reins of this offense again and it remains to be seen when we will next see Watson (shoulder) on the field.
Marquise Goodwin, WR, CLE -- Questionable
Impact: It could go either way for Goodwin. Elijah Moore might be a late pivot if he sits.
Jerome Ford, RB, CLE -- Questionable
Impact: He suffered a high ankle sprain last weekend, but coaches have been hinting that he may still be able to play. Kareem Hunt obviously takes a large hit in fantasy value if Ford suits up. However, Jordan Wilkins was elevated from the practice squad, which points towards Ford being a "no."
Brandon Johnson, WR, DEN -- OUT/IR
Impact: It may finally be time for the Broncos to let Marvin Mims Jr. loose -- the key word here being "may" as Tre'Quan Smith was elevated from the practice squad.
Deebo Samuel, WR, SF -- OUT
Impact: Jauan Jennings should see an uptick in targets from QB Brock Purdy, who did clear the league's concussion protocol and will start.
Tyler Lockett, WR, SEA -- Questionable
Impact: Lockett is fully expected to play this week, much to the chagrin of those who pounced on either Jaxon Smith-Njigba or Jake Bobo from the waiver wire.
Sunday night game
Justin Fields, QB, CHI -- OUT
Impact: Tyson Bagent will attempt to go to 2-0 as an NFL starter.
Roschon Johnson, RB, CHI -- Expected to play
Impact: He has cleared the league's concussion protocol, but we'll have to see what the breakdown in touches is in the Bears backfield before counting on him for fantasy stats.
Joshua Palmer, WR, LAC -- Questionable
Impact: This is shaping up to be a true game-time call, so you probably shouldn't wait for him. If Palmer doesn't play, Quentin Johnston could be a last-minute fantasy sub.
Gerald Everett, TE, LAC -- Questionable
Impact: He's expected to play but will still split time with Donald Parham Jr.