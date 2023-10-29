Field Yates breaks down the Bears' running backs and where each player should be slotted in Week 8 vs. the Chargers. (1:23)

Whom should you start? Whom should you sit? To help you set your fantasy football lineups and avoid starting an offensive player who won't be in the lineup, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their official inactives lists.

Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in approximately 90 minutes prior to the scheduled kickoff times: around 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and 2:30 p.m. ET for the late-afternoon games.

Refresh often for the latest information.

1 p.m. ET games

Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, CAR -- OUT

Impact: He hasn't seen a lot of targets this season, but his absence still helps Jonathan Mingo's fantasy value a bit.

Luke Musgrave, TE, GB -- Questionable

Impact: Musgrave currently looks to be a game-time call with rookie Tucker Kraft waiting to step in, if need be.

Brevin Jordan, TE, HOU -- OUT

Impact: A foot injury sidelines Jordan, increasing the odds that Dalton Schultz will score a touchdown in his fourth straight game.

Robert Woods, WR, HOU -- OUT

Impact: Tank Dell finally returns to the field following his Week 5 concussion and should see a lot of action in 3-WR sets.

Zack Moss, RB, IND -- Questionable

Impact: Moss missed two practices this week, so Jonathan Taylor should be in line for a ton of touches. Trey Sermon is the only other healthy RB on the Colts roster.

Kylen Granson, TE, IND -- OUT

Impact: He has not cleared the league's concussion protocol. Expect Drew Ogletree and Mo Alie-Cox to share targets.

Trevor Lawrence, QB, JAX -- Questionable

Impact: The team has been careful with his knee all week, but nothing indicates that he will miss this week's game. Start him with confidence.

Zay Jones, WR, JAX -- OUT

Impact: Jones continues to miss time, but nobody has really climbed over him on the depth chart as the team's No. 3 WR, although Jamal Agnew has come the closest.

Raheem Mostert, RB, MIA -- Questionable

Impact: Mostert says he will play on Sunday. However, Jeff Wilson Jr. has reportedly been promised "some touches" as well.

Taysom Hill, TE, NO -- Questionable

Impact: Hill is currently expected to play, but Juwan Johnson is due back from his calf injury, which could eat into Hill's workload.

Daniel Jones, QB, NYG -- OUT

Impact: Tyrod Taylor continues to play well, making it easy for the Giants to rest Jones if he's not 100%.

Darren Waller, TE, NYG -- Questionable

Impact: It's looking like Waller will play in this one, but Daniel Bellinger stands at the ready.

Randall Cobb, WR, NYJ -- Questionable

Impact: Either Xavier Gipson or Jason Brownlee could see a few targets if the veteran can't go.

Ryan Tannehill, QB, TEN -- OUT

Impact: Both Will Levis and Malik Willis will likely take a turn at quarterback, regardless of which one ends up getting the start.

Curtis Samuel, WR, WSH -- Questionable

Impact: He currently expected to play, but with no teams on a bye this week, you likely have better flex options.

4 p.m. ET games

Kyler Murray, QB, ARI -- OUT

Impact: It looks like it will be one more start for Joshua Dobbs before Murray finally is given the green light for Week 9.

Deshaun Watson, QB, CLE -- OUT

Impact: PJ Walker takes the reins of this offense again and it remains to be seen when we will next see Watson (shoulder) on the field.

Marquise Goodwin, WR, CLE -- Questionable

Impact: It could go either way for Goodwin. Elijah Moore might be a late pivot if he sits.

Jerome Ford, RB, CLE -- Questionable

Impact: He suffered a high ankle sprain last weekend, but coaches have been hinting that he may still be able to play. Kareem Hunt obviously takes a large hit in fantasy value if Ford suits up. However, Jordan Wilkins was elevated from the practice squad, which points towards Ford being a "no."

Brandon Johnson, WR, DEN -- OUT/IR

Impact: It may finally be time for the Broncos to let Marvin Mims Jr. loose -- the key word here being "may" as Tre'Quan Smith was elevated from the practice squad.

Deebo Samuel, WR, SF -- OUT

Impact: Jauan Jennings should see an uptick in targets from QB Brock Purdy, who did clear the league's concussion protocol and will start.

Tyler Lockett, WR, SEA -- Questionable

Impact: Lockett is fully expected to play this week, much to the chagrin of those who pounced on either Jaxon Smith-Njigba or Jake Bobo from the waiver wire.

Sunday night game

Justin Fields, QB, CHI -- OUT

Impact: Tyson Bagent will attempt to go to 2-0 as an NFL starter.

Roschon Johnson, RB, CHI -- Expected to play

Impact: He has cleared the league's concussion protocol, but we'll have to see what the breakdown in touches is in the Bears backfield before counting on him for fantasy stats.

Joshua Palmer, WR, LAC -- Questionable

Impact: This is shaping up to be a true game-time call, so you probably shouldn't wait for him. If Palmer doesn't play, Quentin Johnston could be a last-minute fantasy sub.

Gerald Everett, TE, LAC -- Questionable

Impact: He's expected to play but will still split time with Donald Parham Jr.