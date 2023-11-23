Whom should you start? Whom should you sit? To help you set your fantasy football lineups and avoid starting an offensive player who won't be in the lineup, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their official inactives lists. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.

Green Bay Packers @ Detroit Lions -7.5

Ford Field, Detroit

Thursday 12:30 p.m. ET

Aaron Jones, RB, GB -- OUT

Impact: took part in limited practice this week leading up to Thursday, so there's optimism he'll be able to step in for Jones. Emanuel Wilson was placed on IR, so he won't be in the mix.

AJ Dillon, RB, GB -- Active

The Packers signed James Robinson from their practice squad to the active roster on Wednesday and could get some carries. Patrick Taylor is the other healthy running back on the depth chart.

Luke Musgrave, TE, GB -- OUT/IR

Impact: Musgrave has a lacerated kidney but is not expected to need surgery, Tucker Kraft gets a chance to step up as Josiah Deguara is nursing a hip injury of his own.

Dontayvion Wicks, WR, GB -- Inactive

Impact: Jayden Reed and Christian Watson were left off the injury report are both good to go.

AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

Thursday 4:30 p.m. ET

Antonio Gibson, RB, WSH -- Active

Impact: Brian Robinson Jr. has been getting a lot more involved in the passing game, so Gibson's value may still be limited.

Rico Dowdle, RB, DAL -- Active

Impact: He played through his ankle injury last week, and he will do the same this time around, even with the short turnaround time.

San Francisco 49ers -7.5 @ Seattle Seahawks

Lumen Field, Seattle

Thursday 8:20 p.m. ET

Geno Smith, QB, SEA -- Questionable

Impact: Pete Carroll has reportedly said he expects Smith to play, but it would not be shocking if Drew Lock has to step in at some point.

Kenneth Walker III, RB, SEA -- Doubtful

Impact: Walker did not practice, so expect Zach Charbonnet to get the bulk of Seattle's RB work.

MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

Friday 3 p.m. ET

De'Von Achane, RB, MIA -- Questionable

Impact: Miami is likely to err on the side of caution with Achane and have Jeff Wilson Jr. handle relief duties behind Raheem Mostert on Friday. Salvon Ahmed was placed on IR.