If you're seeking a one-stop shop for updated 2025 fantasy football rankings, depth charts and cheat sheets leading up to the season, you've come to the right place. Below, you will find them for PPR (point per reception) and non-PPR formats, as well as dynasty leagues.

PPR positional cheat sheet

One sheet with players broken down by position, including overall rank, salary cap value and bye weeks for leagues that award one point for each catch. We recommend this sheet for those in half-PPR leagues, as the rankings are extremely similar. Download »

PPR top-300 cheat sheet

This sheet features 300 players in order of overall draft value, with positional rank, salary cap value and bye-week information for leagues that reward each catch with a point. We recommend this sheet for those using half-PPR scoring, as the rankings are extremely similar. Download »

Beginner's fantasy football PPR cheat sheet

The beginner's cheat sheet is streamlined to the 160 players you need to know for your 10-team PPR draft, organized by round and featuring a write-in area to keep track of your team. Perfect for the first-time drafters and minimalists alike. Download »

PPR top-300 superflex cheat sheet

This sheet features our rankings when drafting for a league featuring the offensive player (OP) slot, also known as superflex and available as a custom option in League Manager. The OP position can be filled by any QB-, RB-, WR- or TE-eligible player, which greatly enhances the value of quarterbacks in the rankings. Download »

Non-PPR positional cheat sheet

For leagues using the scoring format that doesn't award an extra point for each reception. One sheet with players broken down by position, including overall rank, salary cap value and bye weeks. Download »

Non-PPR top-300 cheat sheet

This sheet features 300 players in order of overall draft value, with positional rank, salary cap value and bye-week information. Download »