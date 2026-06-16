2026 Fantasy Football Draft Guide: Rankings, mock drafts and analysis

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This page will be updated throughout the summer, so continue to check back for the latest content.

As the weather heats up, so does our excitement about the 2026 fantasy football draft season.

Your League, Your Rules Create a league and customize league size, scoring and rules to play in the league you want to play in. Create a league today!

Whether you play in a casual redraft league, an intense deep dynasty format or anything in between, we at ESPN Fantasy are here to help.

This draft guide will serve as a one-stop shop for all of our best material as you prepare to make the best fantasy football picks possible in every draft you're in: rankings and cheat sheets; player projections; mock drafts for different league types; sleepers, busts and breakouts; and plenty of helpful information and tips from our expert team of fantasy football analysts.

Fantasy football cheat sheets, projections and depth charts

Cheat Sheet Central

A one-stop shop for printable cheat sheets that fit your specific needs.

2026 projections

Mike Clay's projected output for players at every fantasy position, sortable by category.

Depth charts: Offense | Defense

Rankings

2026 rankings hub

A range of rankings types to suit you, including our staff consensus by position, superflex, IDP, dynasty and individual overall lists.

Mock drafts

The Mock Draft Project: Results from 10 expert 10-team PPR mock drafts

More mocks:

10-team PPR (5/1)

Ready to try a practice draft? Check out the Mock Draft Lobby

Advice and analysis

Don't be surprised if these 28 things happen in 2026

Eric Karabell offers his thoughts on players who could delight or disappoint in 2026.

Which Bears pass catcher is the best value, riskiest and safest?

Rome Odunze, Luther Burden III and Colston Loveland are being drafted close together. Mike Clay explains how you should approach them.

To draft or not to draft?

Is there a player you feel cautious about whom everyone else seems to love -- or vice versa? You're not alone.

Fantasy impact of A.J. Brown trade: Which players to upgrade, downgrade

Mike Clay provides analysis of all Eagles and Patriots players affected by the long-awaited deal.

Strategy

Secrets to a successful draft

Mike Clay explains how understanding the basics of fantasy will help you build a winning team.

Don't make these six draft mistakes

Eric Moody says avoiding common pitfalls can keep your draft on track for success.

Injuries

Injury outlook: Mahomes, Charbonnet and Nabers among players to monitor

Stephania Bell details the players recovering from injuries and their prospects for this season.