Fantasy football mock draft: RB-RB is back and where to draft the new rookie class

The most recent NFL rookie class of players settling into their new homes means only one thing: the very first fantasy football mock draft of the 2026 season.
The ESPN Fantasy football crew wasted little time conducting a mock draft after the completion of the NFL draft. In fact, we did so first thing Monday after RB Jeremiyah Love, WR Carnell Tate and all the other college stars were given their new team caps. Rosters have well over 53 men on them, and there's still a long way to go until the NFL season officially kicks off in September, but a mock provides a good early take on the fantasy landscape after free agency and the draft have altered rosters, schemes and fantasy values.
This mock featured (in order of first-round selection) Tristan H. Cockcroft, Eric Karabell, Matt Bowen, Tyler Fulghum, Field Yates, Daniel Dopp, Mike Clay, Jim McCormick, Eric Moody and Liz Loza. Commentary and insight provided by Karabell.
Round 1
1. Bijan Robinson, ATL (RB1) -- Cockcroft
2. Jahmyr Gibbs, DET (RB2) -- Karabell
3. Christian McCaffrey, SF (RB3) -- Bowen
4. Puka Nacua, LAR (WR1) -- Fulghum
5. Ja'Marr Chase, CIN (WR2) -- Yates
6. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, SEA (WR3) -- Dopp
7. Jonathan Taylor, IND (RB4) -- Clay
8. De'Von Achane, MIA (RB5) -- McCormick
9. Amon-Ra St. Brown, DET (WR4) -- Moody
10. CeeDee Lamb, DAL (WR5) -- Loza
Running backs with the first three picks was surprising. Bowen going with Christian McCaffrey over Puka Nacua raised eyebrows. It ended up being an even split of five running backs and wide receivers, but it sure didn't begin that way.
Round 2
11. James Cook III, BUF (RB6) -- Loza
12. Ashton Jeanty, LV (RB7) -- Moody
13. Saquon Barkley, PHI (RB8) -- McCormick
14. Jeremiyah Love, ARI (RB9) -- Clay
15. Omarion Hampton, LAC (RB10) -- Dopp
16. Derrick Henry, BAL (RB11) -- Yates
17. Brock Bowers, LV (TE1) -- Fulghum
18. Drake London, ATL (WR6) -- Bowen
19. Justin Jefferson, MIN (WR7) -- Karabell
20. Rashee Rice, KC (WR8) -- Cockcroft
The running back frenzy continues, with a run of six starting the round. Rookie Jeremiyah Love is among them, nestled between Saquon Barkley and Omarion Hampton. In last year's final ADP, RB11 didn't go until pick 24. Brock Bowers is the first tight end.
Round 3
21. Trey McBride, ARI (TE2) -- Cockcroft
22. Malik Nabers, NYG (WR9) -- Karabell
23. Nico Collins, HOU (WR10) -- Bowen
24. Chase Brown, CIN (RB12) -- Fulghum
25. Josh Jacobs, GB (RB13) -- Yates
26. Kenneth Walker III, KC (RB14) -- Dopp
27. Garrett Wilson, NYJ (WR11) -- Clay
28. A.J. Brown, PHI (WR12) -- McCormick
29. Chris Olave, NO (WR13) -- Moody
30. Breece Hall, NYJ (RB15) -- Loza
The top New York wide receivers highlight the round, and Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III is the pick directly after Chase Brown and Josh Jacobs. Running backs still outpace wide receivers through 30 picks, 15-13.
Round 4
31. Josh Allen, BUF (QB1) -- Loza
32. Javonte Williams, DAL (RB16) -- Moody
33. DeVonta Smith, PHI (WR14) -- McCormick
34. George Pickens, DAL (WR15) -- Clay
35. Kyren Williams, LAR (RB17) -- Dopp
36. Lamar Jackson, BAL (QB2) -- Yates
37. Travis Etienne Jr., NO (RB18) -- Fulghum
38. Bucky Irving, TB (RB19) -- Bowen
39. Davante Adams, LAR (WR16) -- Karabell
40. Cam Skattebo, NYG (RB20) -- Cockcroft
The first two quarterbacks come off the board, the second being Lamar Jackson. The two-time league MVP wasn't great or healthy last season. Running backs continue to go off the board this round, while wide receivers are slipping.
Round 5
41. Tetairoa McMillan, CAR (WR17) -- Cockcroft
42. Quinshon Judkins, CLE (RB21) -- Karabell
43. Tee Higgins, CIN (WR18) -- Bowen
44. Luther Burden III, CHI (WR19) -- Fulghum
45. Emeka Egbuka, TB (WR20) -- Yates
46. Jayden Daniels, WSH (QB3) -- Dopp
47. Colston Loveland, CHI (TE3) -- Clay
48. Jaylen Waddle, DEN (WR21) -- McCormick
49. TreVeyon Henderson, NE (RB22) -- Moody
50. Terry McLaurin, WSH (WR22) -- Loza
Only two running backs go in this round, each a second-year player with promise in Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson. The third quarterback (Jayden Daniels) and tight end (Colston Loveland) come off the board, each perhaps a bit early.
Round 6
51. Jadarian Price, SEA (RB23) -- Loza
52. Jalen Hurts, PHI (QB4) -- Moody
53. Kyle Pitts Sr., ATL (TE4) -- McCormick
54. Zay Flowers, BAL (WR23) -- Clay
55. Jameson Williams, DET (WR24) -- Dopp
56. Rome Odunze, CHI (WR25) -- Yates
57. Drake Maye, NE (QB5) -- Fulghum
58. Joe Burrow, CIN (QB6) -- Bowen
59. Carnell Tate, TEN (WR26) -- Karabell
60. Ladd McConkey, LAC (WR27) -- Cockcroft
Rookie Jadarian Price is the lone running back to go in this round, as three more quarterbacks find homes. Carnell Tate is the first rookie wide receiver selected. With six quarterbacks taken, it might be a while before the next one.
Round 7
61. Bhayshul Tuten, JAX (RB24) -- Cockcroft
62. Tyler Warren, IND (TE5) -- Karabell
63. DJ Moore, BUF (WR28) -- Bowen
64. D'Andre Swift, CHI (RB25) -- Fulghum
65. Harold Fannin Jr., CLE (TE6) -- Yates
66. Michael Pittman Jr., PIT (WR29) -- Dopp
67. Marvin Harrison Jr., ARI (WR30) -- Clay
68. DK Metcalf, PIT (WR31) -- McCormick
69. Chuba Hubbard, CAR (RB26) -- Moody
70. Mike Evans, SF (WR32) -- Loza
This round features the top Steelers receiving options, and three at the position who have switched teams (DJ Moore, Michael Pittman Jr., Mike Evans). Two more young tight ends go. So far, six tight ends and six quarterbacks are rostered. Hmmm.
Round 8
71. David Montgomery, HOU (RB27) -- Loza
72. Jordyn Tyson, NO (WR33) -- Moody
73. Brian Thomas Jr., JAX (WR34) -- McCormick
74. Jaxson Dart, NYG (QB7) -- Clay
75. Sam LaPorta, DET (TE7) -- Dopp
76. Tony Pollard, TEN (RB28) -- Yates
77. Alec Pierce, IND (WR35) -- Fulghum
78. Jakobi Meyers, JAX (WR36) -- Bowen
79. Aaron Jones Sr., MIN (RB29) -- Karabell
80. Courtland Sutton, DEN (WR37) -- Cockcroft
The 15-pick quarterback drought ends with Jaxson Dart. Three older running backs that few seem to covet finally come off the board in David Montgomery, Tony Pollard and Aaron Jones Sr., as do a pair of Jaguars wide receivers. But are they the right Jaguars wide receivers?
Round 9
81. RJ Harvey, DEN (RB30) -- Cockcroft
82. Jaylen Warren, PIT (RB31) -- Karabell
83. Rhamondre Stevenson, NE (RB32) -- Bowen
84. Christian Watson, GB (WR38) -- Fulghum
85. Rachaad White, WSH (RB33) -- Yates
86. Rico Dowdle, PIT (RB34) -- Dopp
87. Parker Washington, JAX (WR39) -- Clay
88. Kenneth Gainwell, TB (RB35) -- McCormick
89. Chris Godwin Jr., TB (WR40) -- Moody
90. Wan'Dale Robinson, TEN (WR41) -- Loza
It's a rebound round for running backs, including a pair of Steelers and three running backs joining new teams (Rachaad White, Rico Dowdle, Kenneth Gainwell), where they might or might not find volume. Another Jaguars receiver goes.
Round 10
91. Matthew Golden, GB (WR42) -- Loza
92. Makai Lemon, PHI (WR43) -- Moody
93. Jordan Addison, MIN (WR44) -- McCormick
94. KC Concepcion, CLE (WR45) -- Clay
95. Jayden Reed, GB (WR46) -- Dopp
96. Michael Wilson, ARI (WR47) -- Yates
97. Blake Corum, LAR (RB36) -- Fulghum
98. Kyle Monangai, CHI (RB37) -- Bowen
99. Brock Purdy, SF (QB8) -- Karabell
100. J.K. Dobbins, DEN (RB38) -- Cockcroft
This quarterback drought goes 24 picks before Brock Purdy comes off the board, leaving only Cockcroft sans a passer. He doesn't act. Two more rookie wide receivers go, and a pair of Packers receivers as well.
Round 11
101. Ricky Pearsall, SF (WR48) -- Cockcroft
102. Patrick Mahomes, KC (QB9) -- Karabell
103. Omar Cooper Jr., NYJ (WR49) -- Bowen
104. Khalil Shakir, BUF (WR50) -- Fulghum
105. Denver Broncos DST (D/ST1) -- Yates
106. Xavier Worthy, KC (WR51) -- Dopp
107. Dak Prescott, DAL (QB10) -- Clay
108. Zach Charbonnet, SEA (RB39) -- McCormick
109. Travis Kelce, KC (TE8) -- Moody
110. Quentin Johnston, LAC (WR52) -- Loza
The first D/ST (Broncos) goes earlier than typical, and a pair of Chiefs that have aided many fantasy managers (and won real-life Super Bowls) finally go in Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce.
Round 12
111. Mark Andrews, BAL (TE9) -- Loza
112. Jacory Croskey-Merritt, WSH (RB40) -- Moody
113. Kyler Murray, MIN (QB11) -- McCormick
114. Woody Marks, HOU (RB41) -- Clay
115. Romeo Doubs, NE (WR53) -- Dopp
116. Rashid Shaheed, SEA (WR54) -- Yates
117. Josh Downs, IND (WR55) -- Fulghum
118. Isiah Pacheco, DET (RB42) -- Bowen
119. Alvin Kamara, NO (RB43) -- Karabell
120. Jayden Higgins, HOU (WR56) -- Cockcroft
Former backfield stars Isiah Pacheco and Alvin Kamara, presumably backups now, finally go. McCormick secures his first (and ultimately only) quarterback in Kyler Murray.
Round 13
121. Caleb Williams, CHI (QB12) -- Cockcroft
122. Jalen McMillan, TB (WR57) -- Karabell
123. Trevor Lawrence, JAX (QB13) -- Bowen
124. Chris Rodriguez Jr., JAX (RB44) -- Fulghum
125. Brandon Aubrey, DAL (K1) -- Yates
126. Tyjae Spears, TEN (RB45) -- Dopp
127. George Kittle, SF (TE10) -- Clay
128. Tank Bigsby, PHI (RB46) -- McCormick
129. Jonathon Brooks, CAR (RB47) -- Moody
130. Tyler Shough, NO (QB14) -- Loza
Cockcroft finally picks a quarterback, and Caleb Williams seems a wise choice. Yates, chooser of the first D/ST, stays consistent with the first kicker. George Kittle (Achilles) is a swell, late-round dart.
Round 14
131. Tyler Allgeier, ARI (RB48) -- Loza
132. Jalen Coker, CAR (WR58) -- Moody
133. Houston Texans DST (D/ST2) -- McCormick
134. Germie Bernard, PIT (WR59) -- Clay
135. Isaiah Likely, NYG (TE11) -- Dopp
136. Stefon Diggs, FA (WR60) -- Yates
137. Tucker Kraft, GB (TE12) -- Fulghum
138. Jake Ferguson, DAL (TE13) -- Bowen
139. Jordan Mason, MIN (RB49) -- Karabell
140. Justin Herbert, LAC (QB15) -- Cockcroft
Stefon Diggs finds a team in this mock before finding an NFL team. Two teams with tight ends choose backups, and Bowen finally selects his first one in Jake Ferguson.
Round 15
141. Seattle Seahawks DST (D/ST3) -- Cockcroft
142. New England Patriots DST (D/ST4) -- Karabell
143. Pittsburgh Steelers DST (D/ST5) -- Bowen
144. Cameron Dicker, LAC (K2) -- Fulghum
145. Brandon Aiyuk, SF (WR61) -- Yates
146. Baltimore Ravens DST (D/ST6) -- Dopp
147. Los Angeles Rams DST (D/ST7) -- Clay
148. Braelon Allen, NYJ (RB50) -- McCormick
149. Philadelphia Eagles DST (D/ST8) -- Moody
150. Jacksonville Jaguars DST (D/ST9) -- Loza
Round 16
151. Jason Myers, SEA (K3) -- Loza
152. Harrison Mevis, LAR (K4) -- Moody
153. Ka'imi Fairbairn, HOU (K5) -- McCormick
154. Eddy Pineiro, SF (K6) -- Clay
155. Cam Little, JAX (K7) -- Dopp
156. Keaton Mitchell, LAC (RB51) -- Yates
157. Cleveland Browns DST (D/ST10) -- Fulghum
158. Jake Bates, DET (K8) -- Bowen
159. Trey Smack, GB (K9) -- Karabell
160. Tyler Loop, BAL (K10) -- Cockcroft
Team rosters are presented in first-round pick order. Pick data is indicated in parentheses in this manner: (Round.Pick)
Team Cockcroft
The last to choose a quarterback, but Williams and Justin provide the positional depth. Robinson and McBride are reliable stars. Will Rice join them?
QB1 Caleb Williams, CHI (Pick: 13.1)
QB2 Justin Herbert, LAC (Pick: 14.10)
RB1 Bijan Robinson, ATL (Pick: 1.1)
RB2 Cam Skattebo, NYG (Pick: 4.10)
RB3 Bhayshul Tuten, JAX (Pick: 7.1)
RB4 RJ Harvey, DEN (Pick: 9.1)
RB5 J.K. Dobbins, DEN (Pick: 10.10)
WR1 Rashee Rice, KC (Pick: 2.10)
WR2 Tetairoa McMillan, CAR (Pick: 5.1)
WR3 Ladd McConkey, LAC (Pick: 6.10)
WR4 Courtland Sutton, DEN (Pick: 8.10)
WR5 Ricky Pearsall, SF (Pick: 11.1)
WR6 Jayden Higgins, HOU (Pick: 12.10)
TE1 Trey McBride, ARI (Pick: 3.1)
K1 Tyler Loop, BAL (Pick: 16.10)
D/ST1 Seattle Seahawks DST (Pick: 15.1)
Team Karabell
This is the best team in the league, obviously, by far. Went against his own rankings to take Gibbs over Nacua, then he went with three wide receivers. Perennial Purdy lover got his man. Took kicker Smack because the name surely will intimidate opponents.
QB1 Brock Purdy, SF (Pick: 10.9)
QB2 Patrick Mahomes, KC (Pick: 11.2)
RB1 Jahmyr Gibbs, DET (Pick: 1.2)
RB2 Quinshon Judkins, CLE (Pick: 5.2)
RB3 Aaron Jones Sr., MIN (Pick: 8.9)
RB4 Jaylen Warren, PIT (Pick: 9.2)
RB5 Alvin Kamara, NO (Pick: 12.9)
RB6 Jordan Mason, MIN (Pick: 14.9)
WR1 Justin Jefferson, MIN (Pick: 2.9)
WR2 Malik Nabers, NYG (Pick: 3.2)
WR3 Davante Adams, LAR (Pick: 4.9)
WR4 Carnell Tate, TEN (Pick: 6.9)
WR5 Jalen McMillan, TB (Pick: 13.2)
TE1 Tyler Warren, IND (Pick: 7.2)
K1 Trey Smack, GB (Pick: 16.9)
D/ST1 New England Patriots DST (Pick: 15.2)
Team Bowen
It all depends on McCaffrey, especially with the other RBs on the team in potential timeshares. Bowen should enjoy relying on Burrow and Higgins of the Bengals.
QB1 Joe Burrow, CIN (Pick: 6.8)
QB2 Trevor Lawrence, JAX (Pick: 13.3)
RB1 Christian McCaffrey, SF (Pick: 1.3)
RB2 Bucky Irving, TB (Pick: 4.8)
RB3 Rhamondre Stevenson, NE (Pick: 9.3)
RB4 Kyle Monangai, CHI (Pick: 10.8)
RB5 Isiah Pacheco, DET (Pick: 12.8)
WR1 Drake London, ATL (Pick: 2.8)
WR2 Nico Collins, HOU (Pick: 3.3)
WR3 Tee Higgins, CIN (Pick: 5.3)
WR4 DJ Moore, BUF (Pick: 7.3)
WR5 Jakobi Meyers, JAX (Pick: 8.8)
WR6 Omar Cooper Jr., NYJ (Pick: 11.3)
TE1 Jake Ferguson, DAL (Pick: 14.8)
K1 Jake Bates, DET (Pick: 16.8)
D/ST1 Pittsburgh Steelers DST (Pick: 15.3)
Team Fulghum
The beneficiary of Nacua falling outside the top three, this team lacks a proven No. 2 WR, though several enticing options boast upside. Taking Bowers at No. 17 is noticeable.
QB1 Drake Maye, NE (Pick: 6.7)
RB1 Chase Brown, CIN (Pick: 3.4)
RB2 Travis Etienne Jr., NO (Pick: 4.7)
RB3 D'Andre Swift, CHI (Pick: 7.4)
RB4 Blake Corum, LAR (Pick: 10.7)
RB5 Chris Rodriguez Jr., JAX (Pick: 13.4)
WR1 Puka Nacua, LAR (Pick: 1.4)
WR2 Luther Burden III, CHI (Pick: 5.4)
WR3 Alec Pierce, IND (Pick: 8.7)
WR4 Christian Watson, GB (Pick: 9.4)
WR5 Khalil Shakir, BUF (Pick: 11.4)
WR6 Josh Downs, IND (Pick: 12.7)
TE1 Brock Bowers, LV (Pick: 2.7)
TE2 Tucker Kraft, GB (Pick: 14.7)
K1 Cameron Dicker, LAC (Pick: 15.4)
D/ST1 Cleveland Browns DST (Pick: 16.7)
Team Yates
Secured experienced running backs and young wide receivers on the rise, along with a quarterback who could be the best player in fantasy or sit out four games. Yates chose the first D/ST, first kicker and only NFL free agent.
QB1 Lamar Jackson, BAL (Pick: 4.6)
RB1 Derrick Henry, BAL (Pick: 2.6)
RB2 Josh Jacobs, GB (Pick: 3.5)
RB3 Tony Pollard, TEN (Pick: 8.6)
RB4 Rachaad White, WSH (Pick: 9.5)
RB5 Keaton Mitchell, LAC (Pick: 16.6)
WR1 Ja'Marr Chase, CIN (Pick: 1.5)
WR2 Emeka Egbuka, TB (Pick: 5.5)
WR3 Rome Odunze, CHI (Pick: 6.6)
WR4 Michael Wilson, ARI (Pick: 10.6)
WR5 Rashid Shaheed, SEA (Pick: 12.6)
WR6 Stefon Diggs, FA (Pick: 14.6)
WR7 Brandon Aiyuk, SF (Pick: 15.5)
TE1 Harold Fannin Jr., CLE (Pick: 7.5)
K1 Brandon Aubrey, DAL (Pick: 13.5)
D/ST1 Denver Broncos DST (Pick: 11.5)
Team Dopp
Taking three running backs among the first four selections seems like a solid plan. The health of Daniels might define this team's season, as there is no backup rostered.
QB1 Jayden Daniels, WSH (Pick: 5.6)
RB1 Omarion Hampton, LAC (Pick: 2.5)
RB2 Kenneth Walker III, KC (Pick: 3.6)
RB3 Kyren Williams, LAR (Pick: 4.5)
RB4 Rico Dowdle, PIT (Pick: 9.6)
RB5 Tyjae Spears, TEN (Pick: 13.6)
WR1 Jaxon Smith-Njigba, SEA (Pick: 1.6)
WR2 Jameson Williams, DET (Pick: 6.5)
WR3 Michael Pittman Jr., PIT (Pick: 7.6)
WR4 Jayden Reed, GB (Pick: 10.5)
WR5 Xavier Worthy, KC (Pick: 11.6)
WR6 Romeo Doubs, NE (Pick: 12.5)
TE1 Sam LaPorta, DET (Pick: 8.5)
TE2 Isaiah Likely, NYG (Pick: 14.5)
K1 Cam Little, JAX (Pick: 16.5)
D/ST1 Baltimore Ravens DST (Pick: 15.6)
Team Clay
Clay took Love as the first rookie off the board, and then he chose two rookie receivers later. Backfield depth might be a problem, with Marks the third running back, and there is no fourth.
QB1 Jaxson Dart, NYG (Pick: 8.4)
QB2 Dak Prescott, DAL (Pick: 11.7)
RB1 Jonathan Taylor, IND (Pick: 1.7)
RB2 Jeremiyah Love, ARI (Pick: 2.4)
RB3 Woody Marks, HOU (Pick: 12.4)
WR1 Garrett Wilson, NYJ (Pick: 3.7)
WR2 George Pickens, DAL (Pick: 4.4)
WR3 Zay Flowers, BAL (Pick: 6.4)
WR4 Marvin Harrison Jr., ARI (Pick: 7.7)
WR5 Parker Washington, JAX (Pick: 9.7)
WR6 KC Concepcion, CLE (Pick: 10.4)
WR7 Germie Bernard, PIT (Pick: 14.4)
TE1 Colston Loveland, CHI (Pick: 5.7)
TE2 George Kittle, SF (Pick: 13.7)
K1 Eddy Pineiro, SF (Pick: 16.4)
D/ST1 Los Angeles Rams DST (Pick: 15.7)
Team McCormick
Secured two top running backs, then five of next six picks were wide receivers. He had a run of three consecutive Eagles, though one (wink, wink) might be moving on. Murray is the lone quarterback.
QB1 Kyler Murray, MIN (Pick: 12.3)
RB1 De'Von Achane, MIA (Pick: 1.8)
RB2 Saquon Barkley, PHI (Pick: 2.3)
RB3 Kenneth Gainwell, TB (Pick: 9.8)
RB4 Zach Charbonnet, SEA (Pick: 11.8)
RB5 Tank Bigsby, PHI (Pick: 13.8)
RB6 Braelon Allen, NYJ (Pick: 15.8)
WR1 A.J. Brown, PHI (Pick: 3.8)
WR2 DeVonta Smith, PHI (Pick: 4.3)
WR3 Jaylen Waddle, DEN (Pick: 5.8)
WR4 DK Metcalf, PIT (Pick: 7.8)
WR5 Brian Thomas Jr., JAX (Pick: 8.3)
WR6 Jordan Addison, MIN (Pick: 10.3)
TE1 Kyle Pitts Sr., ATL (Pick: 6.3)
K1 Ka'imi Fairbairn, HOU (Pick: 16.3)
D/ST1 Houston Texans DST (Pick: 14.3)
Team Moody
Running backs were four of the first seven selections here, and a pair of rookie wide receivers came later. Veteran Kelce is the tight end. The Hurts-Lemon connection might be special.
QB1 Jalen Hurts, PHI (Pick: 6.2)
RB1 Ashton Jeanty, LV (Pick: 2.2)
RB2 Javonte Williams, DAL (Pick: 4.2)
RB3 TreVeyon Henderson, NE (Pick: 5.9)
RB4 Chuba Hubbard, CAR (Pick: 7.9)
RB5 Jacory Croskey-Merritt, WSH (Pick: 12.2)
RB6 Jonathon Brooks, CAR (Pick: 13.9)
WR1 Amon-Ra St. Brown, DET (Pick: 1.9)
WR2 Chris Olave, NO (Pick: 3.9)
WR3 Jordyn Tyson, NO (Pick: 8.2)
WR4 Chris Godwin Jr., TB (Pick: 9.9)
WR5 Makai Lemon, PHI (Pick: 10.2)
WR6 Jalen Coker, CAR (Pick: 14.2)
TE1 Travis Kelce, KC (Pick: 11.9)
K1 Harrison Mevis, LAR (Pick: 16.2)
D/ST1 Philadelphia Eagles DST (Pick: 15.9)
Team Loza
Starting with Lamb was a precursor to securing other wide receivers coming off disappointing seasons (McLaurin, Evans). Loza made Price the second rookie running back to go, and a fine flex option.
QB1 Josh Allen, BUF (Pick: 4.1)
QB2 Tyler Shough, NO (Pick: 13.10)
RB1 James Cook III, BUF (Pick: 2.1)
RB2 Breece Hall, NYJ (Pick: 3.10)
RB3 Jadarian Price, SEA (Pick: 6.1)
RB4 David Montgomery, HOU (Pick: 8.1)
RB5 Tyler Allgeier, ARI (Pick: 14.1)
WR1 CeeDee Lamb, DAL (Pick: 1.10)
WR2 Terry McLaurin, WSH (Pick: 5.10)
WR3 Mike Evans, SF (Pick: 7.10)
WR4 Wan'Dale Robinson, TEN (Pick: 9.10)
WR5 Matthew Golden, GB (Pick: 10.1)
WR6 Quentin Johnston, LAC (Pick: 11.10)
TE1 Mark Andrews, BAL (Pick: 12.1)
K1 Jason Myers, SEA (Pick: 16.1)
D/ST1 Jacksonville Jaguars DST (Pick: 15.10)