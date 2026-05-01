Fantasy football mock draft: RB-RB is back and where to draft the new rookie class

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The most recent NFL rookie class of players settling into their new homes means only one thing: the very first fantasy football mock draft of the 2026 season.

The ESPN Fantasy football crew wasted little time conducting a mock draft after the completion of the NFL draft. In fact, we did so first thing Monday after RB Jeremiyah Love, WR Carnell Tate and all the other college stars were given their new team caps. Rosters have well over 53 men on them, and there's still a long way to go until the NFL season officially kicks off in September, but a mock provides a good early take on the fantasy landscape after free agency and the draft have altered rosters, schemes and fantasy values.

This mock featured (in order of first-round selection) Tristan H. Cockcroft, Eric Karabell, Matt Bowen, Tyler Fulghum, Field Yates, Daniel Dopp, Mike Clay, Jim McCormick, Eric Moody and Liz Loza. Commentary and insight provided by Karabell.

Round 1

Falcons RB Bijan Robinson was the No. 1 pick in the first ESPN fantasy football mock draft of 2026. Brett Davis-Imagn Images

1. Bijan Robinson, ATL (RB1) -- Cockcroft

2. Jahmyr Gibbs, DET (RB2) -- Karabell

3. Christian McCaffrey, SF (RB3) -- Bowen

4. Puka Nacua, LAR (WR1) -- Fulghum

5. Ja'Marr Chase, CIN (WR2) -- Yates

6. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, SEA (WR3) -- Dopp

7. Jonathan Taylor, IND (RB4) -- Clay

8. De'Von Achane, MIA (RB5) -- McCormick

9. Amon-Ra St. Brown, DET (WR4) -- Moody

10. CeeDee Lamb, DAL (WR5) -- Loza

Running backs with the first three picks was surprising. Bowen going with Christian McCaffrey over Puka Nacua raised eyebrows. It ended up being an even split of five running backs and wide receivers, but it sure didn't begin that way.

Round 2

11. James Cook III, BUF (RB6) -- Loza

12. Ashton Jeanty, LV (RB7) -- Moody

13. Saquon Barkley, PHI (RB8) -- McCormick

14. Jeremiyah Love, ARI (RB9) -- Clay

15. Omarion Hampton, LAC (RB10) -- Dopp

16. Derrick Henry, BAL (RB11) -- Yates

17. Brock Bowers, LV (TE1) -- Fulghum

18. Drake London, ATL (WR6) -- Bowen

19. Justin Jefferson, MIN (WR7) -- Karabell

20. Rashee Rice, KC (WR8) -- Cockcroft

The running back frenzy continues, with a run of six starting the round. Rookie Jeremiyah Love is among them, nestled between Saquon Barkley and Omarion Hampton. In last year's final ADP, RB11 didn't go until pick 24. Brock Bowers is the first tight end.

Round 3

21. Trey McBride, ARI (TE2) -- Cockcroft

22. Malik Nabers, NYG (WR9) -- Karabell

23. Nico Collins, HOU (WR10) -- Bowen

24. Chase Brown, CIN (RB12) -- Fulghum

25. Josh Jacobs, GB (RB13) -- Yates

26. Kenneth Walker III, KC (RB14) -- Dopp

27. Garrett Wilson, NYJ (WR11) -- Clay

28. A.J. Brown, PHI (WR12) -- McCormick

29. Chris Olave, NO (WR13) -- Moody

30. Breece Hall, NYJ (RB15) -- Loza

The top New York wide receivers highlight the round, and Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III is the pick directly after Chase Brown and Josh Jacobs. Running backs still outpace wide receivers through 30 picks, 15-13.

Round 4

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31. Josh Allen, BUF (QB1) -- Loza

32. Javonte Williams, DAL (RB16) -- Moody

33. DeVonta Smith, PHI (WR14) -- McCormick

34. George Pickens, DAL (WR15) -- Clay

35. Kyren Williams, LAR (RB17) -- Dopp

36. Lamar Jackson, BAL (QB2) -- Yates

37. Travis Etienne Jr., NO (RB18) -- Fulghum

38. Bucky Irving, TB (RB19) -- Bowen

39. Davante Adams, LAR (WR16) -- Karabell

40. Cam Skattebo, NYG (RB20) -- Cockcroft

The first two quarterbacks come off the board, the second being Lamar Jackson. The two-time league MVP wasn't great or healthy last season. Running backs continue to go off the board this round, while wide receivers are slipping.

Round 5

41. Tetairoa McMillan, CAR (WR17) -- Cockcroft

42. Quinshon Judkins, CLE (RB21) -- Karabell

43. Tee Higgins, CIN (WR18) -- Bowen

44. Luther Burden III, CHI (WR19) -- Fulghum

45. Emeka Egbuka, TB (WR20) -- Yates

46. Jayden Daniels, WSH (QB3) -- Dopp

47. Colston Loveland, CHI (TE3) -- Clay

48. Jaylen Waddle, DEN (WR21) -- McCormick

49. TreVeyon Henderson, NE (RB22) -- Moody

50. Terry McLaurin, WSH (WR22) -- Loza

Only two running backs go in this round, each a second-year player with promise in Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson. The third quarterback (Jayden Daniels) and tight end (Colston Loveland) come off the board, each perhaps a bit early.

Round 6

51. Jadarian Price, SEA (RB23) -- Loza

52. Jalen Hurts, PHI (QB4) -- Moody

53. Kyle Pitts Sr., ATL (TE4) -- McCormick

54. Zay Flowers, BAL (WR23) -- Clay

55. Jameson Williams, DET (WR24) -- Dopp

56. Rome Odunze, CHI (WR25) -- Yates

57. Drake Maye, NE (QB5) -- Fulghum

58. Joe Burrow, CIN (QB6) -- Bowen

59. Carnell Tate, TEN (WR26) -- Karabell

60. Ladd McConkey, LAC (WR27) -- Cockcroft

Rookie Jadarian Price is the lone running back to go in this round, as three more quarterbacks find homes. Carnell Tate is the first rookie wide receiver selected. With six quarterbacks taken, it might be a while before the next one.

Round 7

Can Tyler Warren repeat his 2025 fantasy success in 2026? Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

61. Bhayshul Tuten, JAX (RB24) -- Cockcroft

62. Tyler Warren, IND (TE5) -- Karabell

63. DJ Moore, BUF (WR28) -- Bowen

64. D'Andre Swift, CHI (RB25) -- Fulghum

65. Harold Fannin Jr., CLE (TE6) -- Yates

66. Michael Pittman Jr., PIT (WR29) -- Dopp

67. Marvin Harrison Jr., ARI (WR30) -- Clay

68. DK Metcalf, PIT (WR31) -- McCormick

69. Chuba Hubbard, CAR (RB26) -- Moody

70. Mike Evans, SF (WR32) -- Loza

This round features the top Steelers receiving options, and three at the position who have switched teams (DJ Moore, Michael Pittman Jr., Mike Evans). Two more young tight ends go. So far, six tight ends and six quarterbacks are rostered. Hmmm.

Round 8

71. David Montgomery, HOU (RB27) -- Loza

72. Jordyn Tyson, NO (WR33) -- Moody

73. Brian Thomas Jr., JAX (WR34) -- McCormick

74. Jaxson Dart, NYG (QB7) -- Clay

75. Sam LaPorta, DET (TE7) -- Dopp

76. Tony Pollard, TEN (RB28) -- Yates

77. Alec Pierce, IND (WR35) -- Fulghum

78. Jakobi Meyers, JAX (WR36) -- Bowen

79. Aaron Jones Sr., MIN (RB29) -- Karabell

80. Courtland Sutton, DEN (WR37) -- Cockcroft

The 15-pick quarterback drought ends with Jaxson Dart. Three older running backs that few seem to covet finally come off the board in David Montgomery, Tony Pollard and Aaron Jones Sr., as do a pair of Jaguars wide receivers. But are they the right Jaguars wide receivers?

Round 9

81. RJ Harvey, DEN (RB30) -- Cockcroft

82. Jaylen Warren, PIT (RB31) -- Karabell

83. Rhamondre Stevenson, NE (RB32) -- Bowen

84. Christian Watson, GB (WR38) -- Fulghum

85. Rachaad White, WSH (RB33) -- Yates

86. Rico Dowdle, PIT (RB34) -- Dopp

87. Parker Washington, JAX (WR39) -- Clay

88. Kenneth Gainwell, TB (RB35) -- McCormick

89. Chris Godwin Jr., TB (WR40) -- Moody

90. Wan'Dale Robinson, TEN (WR41) -- Loza

It's a rebound round for running backs, including a pair of Steelers and three running backs joining new teams (Rachaad White, Rico Dowdle, Kenneth Gainwell), where they might or might not find volume. Another Jaguars receiver goes.

Round 10

91. Matthew Golden, GB (WR42) -- Loza

92. Makai Lemon, PHI (WR43) -- Moody

93. Jordan Addison, MIN (WR44) -- McCormick

94. KC Concepcion, CLE (WR45) -- Clay

95. Jayden Reed, GB (WR46) -- Dopp

96. Michael Wilson, ARI (WR47) -- Yates

97. Blake Corum, LAR (RB36) -- Fulghum

98. Kyle Monangai, CHI (RB37) -- Bowen

99. Brock Purdy, SF (QB8) -- Karabell

100. J.K. Dobbins, DEN (RB38) -- Cockcroft

This quarterback drought goes 24 picks before Brock Purdy comes off the board, leaving only Cockcroft sans a passer. He doesn't act. Two more rookie wide receivers go, and a pair of Packers receivers as well.

Round 11

101. Ricky Pearsall, SF (WR48) -- Cockcroft

102. Patrick Mahomes, KC (QB9) -- Karabell

103. Omar Cooper Jr., NYJ (WR49) -- Bowen

104. Khalil Shakir, BUF (WR50) -- Fulghum

105. Denver Broncos DST (D/ST1) -- Yates

106. Xavier Worthy, KC (WR51) -- Dopp

107. Dak Prescott, DAL (QB10) -- Clay

108. Zach Charbonnet, SEA (RB39) -- McCormick

109. Travis Kelce, KC (TE8) -- Moody

110. Quentin Johnston, LAC (WR52) -- Loza

The first D/ST (Broncos) goes earlier than typical, and a pair of Chiefs that have aided many fantasy managers (and won real-life Super Bowls) finally go in Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce.

Round 12

111. Mark Andrews, BAL (TE9) -- Loza

112. Jacory Croskey-Merritt, WSH (RB40) -- Moody

113. Kyler Murray, MIN (QB11) -- McCormick

114. Woody Marks, HOU (RB41) -- Clay

115. Romeo Doubs, NE (WR53) -- Dopp

116. Rashid Shaheed, SEA (WR54) -- Yates

117. Josh Downs, IND (WR55) -- Fulghum

118. Isiah Pacheco, DET (RB42) -- Bowen

119. Alvin Kamara, NO (RB43) -- Karabell

120. Jayden Higgins, HOU (WR56) -- Cockcroft

Former backfield stars Isiah Pacheco and Alvin Kamara, presumably backups now, finally go. McCormick secures his first (and ultimately only) quarterback in Kyler Murray.

Round 13

121. Caleb Williams, CHI (QB12) -- Cockcroft

122. Jalen McMillan, TB (WR57) -- Karabell

123. Trevor Lawrence, JAX (QB13) -- Bowen

124. Chris Rodriguez Jr., JAX (RB44) -- Fulghum

125. Brandon Aubrey, DAL (K1) -- Yates

126. Tyjae Spears, TEN (RB45) -- Dopp

127. George Kittle, SF (TE10) -- Clay

128. Tank Bigsby, PHI (RB46) -- McCormick

129. Jonathon Brooks, CAR (RB47) -- Moody

130. Tyler Shough, NO (QB14) -- Loza

Cockcroft finally picks a quarterback, and Caleb Williams seems a wise choice. Yates, chooser of the first D/ST, stays consistent with the first kicker. George Kittle (Achilles) is a swell, late-round dart.

Round 14

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131. Tyler Allgeier, ARI (RB48) -- Loza

132. Jalen Coker, CAR (WR58) -- Moody

133. Houston Texans DST (D/ST2) -- McCormick

134. Germie Bernard, PIT (WR59) -- Clay

135. Isaiah Likely, NYG (TE11) -- Dopp

136. Stefon Diggs, FA (WR60) -- Yates

137. Tucker Kraft, GB (TE12) -- Fulghum

138. Jake Ferguson, DAL (TE13) -- Bowen

139. Jordan Mason, MIN (RB49) -- Karabell

140. Justin Herbert, LAC (QB15) -- Cockcroft

Stefon Diggs finds a team in this mock before finding an NFL team. Two teams with tight ends choose backups, and Bowen finally selects his first one in Jake Ferguson.

Round 15

141. Seattle Seahawks DST (D/ST3) -- Cockcroft

142. New England Patriots DST (D/ST4) -- Karabell

143. Pittsburgh Steelers DST (D/ST5) -- Bowen

144. Cameron Dicker, LAC (K2) -- Fulghum

145. Brandon Aiyuk, SF (WR61) -- Yates

146. Baltimore Ravens DST (D/ST6) -- Dopp

147. Los Angeles Rams DST (D/ST7) -- Clay

148. Braelon Allen, NYJ (RB50) -- McCormick

149. Philadelphia Eagles DST (D/ST8) -- Moody

150. Jacksonville Jaguars DST (D/ST9) -- Loza

Round 16

151. Jason Myers, SEA (K3) -- Loza

152. Harrison Mevis, LAR (K4) -- Moody

153. Ka'imi Fairbairn, HOU (K5) -- McCormick

154. Eddy Pineiro, SF (K6) -- Clay

155. Cam Little, JAX (K7) -- Dopp

156. Keaton Mitchell, LAC (RB51) -- Yates

157. Cleveland Browns DST (D/ST10) -- Fulghum

158. Jake Bates, DET (K8) -- Bowen

159. Trey Smack, GB (K9) -- Karabell

160. Tyler Loop, BAL (K10) -- Cockcroft

Team rosters are presented in first-round pick order. Pick data is indicated in parentheses in this manner: (Round.Pick)

Team Cockcroft

The last to choose a quarterback, but Williams and Justin provide the positional depth. Robinson and McBride are reliable stars. Will Rice join them?

QB1 Caleb Williams, CHI (Pick: 13.1)

QB2 Justin Herbert, LAC (Pick: 14.10)

RB1 Bijan Robinson, ATL (Pick: 1.1)

RB2 Cam Skattebo, NYG (Pick: 4.10)

RB3 Bhayshul Tuten, JAX (Pick: 7.1)

RB4 RJ Harvey, DEN (Pick: 9.1)

RB5 J.K. Dobbins, DEN (Pick: 10.10)

WR1 Rashee Rice, KC (Pick: 2.10)

WR2 Tetairoa McMillan, CAR (Pick: 5.1)

WR3 Ladd McConkey, LAC (Pick: 6.10)

WR4 Courtland Sutton, DEN (Pick: 8.10)

WR5 Ricky Pearsall, SF (Pick: 11.1)

WR6 Jayden Higgins, HOU (Pick: 12.10)

TE1 Trey McBride, ARI (Pick: 3.1)

K1 Tyler Loop, BAL (Pick: 16.10)

D/ST1 Seattle Seahawks DST (Pick: 15.1)

Team Karabell

This is the best team in the league, obviously, by far. Went against his own rankings to take Gibbs over Nacua, then he went with three wide receivers. Perennial Purdy lover got his man. Took kicker Smack because the name surely will intimidate opponents.

QB1 Brock Purdy, SF (Pick: 10.9)

QB2 Patrick Mahomes, KC (Pick: 11.2)

RB1 Jahmyr Gibbs, DET (Pick: 1.2)

RB2 Quinshon Judkins, CLE (Pick: 5.2)

RB3 Aaron Jones Sr., MIN (Pick: 8.9)

RB4 Jaylen Warren, PIT (Pick: 9.2)

RB5 Alvin Kamara, NO (Pick: 12.9)

RB6 Jordan Mason, MIN (Pick: 14.9)

WR1 Justin Jefferson, MIN (Pick: 2.9)

WR2 Malik Nabers, NYG (Pick: 3.2)

WR3 Davante Adams, LAR (Pick: 4.9)

WR4 Carnell Tate, TEN (Pick: 6.9)

WR5 Jalen McMillan, TB (Pick: 13.2)

TE1 Tyler Warren, IND (Pick: 7.2)

K1 Trey Smack, GB (Pick: 16.9)

D/ST1 New England Patriots DST (Pick: 15.2)

Team Bowen

It all depends on McCaffrey, especially with the other RBs on the team in potential timeshares. Bowen should enjoy relying on Burrow and Higgins of the Bengals.

QB1 Joe Burrow, CIN (Pick: 6.8)

QB2 Trevor Lawrence, JAX (Pick: 13.3)

RB1 Christian McCaffrey, SF (Pick: 1.3)

RB2 Bucky Irving, TB (Pick: 4.8)

RB3 Rhamondre Stevenson, NE (Pick: 9.3)

RB4 Kyle Monangai, CHI (Pick: 10.8)

RB5 Isiah Pacheco, DET (Pick: 12.8)

WR1 Drake London, ATL (Pick: 2.8)

WR2 Nico Collins, HOU (Pick: 3.3)

WR3 Tee Higgins, CIN (Pick: 5.3)

WR4 DJ Moore, BUF (Pick: 7.3)

WR5 Jakobi Meyers, JAX (Pick: 8.8)

WR6 Omar Cooper Jr., NYJ (Pick: 11.3)

TE1 Jake Ferguson, DAL (Pick: 14.8)

K1 Jake Bates, DET (Pick: 16.8)

D/ST1 Pittsburgh Steelers DST (Pick: 15.3)

Team Fulghum

The beneficiary of Nacua falling outside the top three, this team lacks a proven No. 2 WR, though several enticing options boast upside. Taking Bowers at No. 17 is noticeable.

QB1 Drake Maye, NE (Pick: 6.7)

RB1 Chase Brown, CIN (Pick: 3.4)

RB2 Travis Etienne Jr., NO (Pick: 4.7)

RB3 D'Andre Swift, CHI (Pick: 7.4)

RB4 Blake Corum, LAR (Pick: 10.7)

RB5 Chris Rodriguez Jr., JAX (Pick: 13.4)

WR1 Puka Nacua, LAR (Pick: 1.4)

WR2 Luther Burden III, CHI (Pick: 5.4)

WR3 Alec Pierce, IND (Pick: 8.7)

WR4 Christian Watson, GB (Pick: 9.4)

WR5 Khalil Shakir, BUF (Pick: 11.4)

WR6 Josh Downs, IND (Pick: 12.7)

TE1 Brock Bowers, LV (Pick: 2.7)

TE2 Tucker Kraft, GB (Pick: 14.7)

K1 Cameron Dicker, LAC (Pick: 15.4)

D/ST1 Cleveland Browns DST (Pick: 16.7)

Team Yates

Secured experienced running backs and young wide receivers on the rise, along with a quarterback who could be the best player in fantasy or sit out four games. Yates chose the first D/ST, first kicker and only NFL free agent.

QB1 Lamar Jackson, BAL (Pick: 4.6)

RB1 Derrick Henry, BAL (Pick: 2.6)

RB2 Josh Jacobs, GB (Pick: 3.5)

RB3 Tony Pollard, TEN (Pick: 8.6)

RB4 Rachaad White, WSH (Pick: 9.5)

RB5 Keaton Mitchell, LAC (Pick: 16.6)

WR1 Ja'Marr Chase, CIN (Pick: 1.5)

WR2 Emeka Egbuka, TB (Pick: 5.5)

WR3 Rome Odunze, CHI (Pick: 6.6)

WR4 Michael Wilson, ARI (Pick: 10.6)

WR5 Rashid Shaheed, SEA (Pick: 12.6)

WR6 Stefon Diggs, FA (Pick: 14.6)

WR7 Brandon Aiyuk, SF (Pick: 15.5)

TE1 Harold Fannin Jr., CLE (Pick: 7.5)

K1 Brandon Aubrey, DAL (Pick: 13.5)

D/ST1 Denver Broncos DST (Pick: 11.5)

Team Dopp

Taking three running backs among the first four selections seems like a solid plan. The health of Daniels might define this team's season, as there is no backup rostered.

QB1 Jayden Daniels, WSH (Pick: 5.6)

RB1 Omarion Hampton, LAC (Pick: 2.5)

RB2 Kenneth Walker III, KC (Pick: 3.6)

RB3 Kyren Williams, LAR (Pick: 4.5)

RB4 Rico Dowdle, PIT (Pick: 9.6)

RB5 Tyjae Spears, TEN (Pick: 13.6)

WR1 Jaxon Smith-Njigba, SEA (Pick: 1.6)

WR2 Jameson Williams, DET (Pick: 6.5)

WR3 Michael Pittman Jr., PIT (Pick: 7.6)

WR4 Jayden Reed, GB (Pick: 10.5)

WR5 Xavier Worthy, KC (Pick: 11.6)

WR6 Romeo Doubs, NE (Pick: 12.5)

TE1 Sam LaPorta, DET (Pick: 8.5)

TE2 Isaiah Likely, NYG (Pick: 14.5)

K1 Cam Little, JAX (Pick: 16.5)

D/ST1 Baltimore Ravens DST (Pick: 15.6)

Team Clay

Clay took Love as the first rookie off the board, and then he chose two rookie receivers later. Backfield depth might be a problem, with Marks the third running back, and there is no fourth.

QB1 Jaxson Dart, NYG (Pick: 8.4)

QB2 Dak Prescott, DAL (Pick: 11.7)

RB1 Jonathan Taylor, IND (Pick: 1.7)

RB2 Jeremiyah Love, ARI (Pick: 2.4)

RB3 Woody Marks, HOU (Pick: 12.4)

WR1 Garrett Wilson, NYJ (Pick: 3.7)

WR2 George Pickens, DAL (Pick: 4.4)

WR3 Zay Flowers, BAL (Pick: 6.4)

WR4 Marvin Harrison Jr., ARI (Pick: 7.7)

WR5 Parker Washington, JAX (Pick: 9.7)

WR6 KC Concepcion, CLE (Pick: 10.4)

WR7 Germie Bernard, PIT (Pick: 14.4)

TE1 Colston Loveland, CHI (Pick: 5.7)

TE2 George Kittle, SF (Pick: 13.7)

K1 Eddy Pineiro, SF (Pick: 16.4)

D/ST1 Los Angeles Rams DST (Pick: 15.7)

Team McCormick

Secured two top running backs, then five of next six picks were wide receivers. He had a run of three consecutive Eagles, though one (wink, wink) might be moving on. Murray is the lone quarterback.

QB1 Kyler Murray, MIN (Pick: 12.3)

RB1 De'Von Achane, MIA (Pick: 1.8)

RB2 Saquon Barkley, PHI (Pick: 2.3)

RB3 Kenneth Gainwell, TB (Pick: 9.8)

RB4 Zach Charbonnet, SEA (Pick: 11.8)

RB5 Tank Bigsby, PHI (Pick: 13.8)

RB6 Braelon Allen, NYJ (Pick: 15.8)

WR1 A.J. Brown, PHI (Pick: 3.8)

WR2 DeVonta Smith, PHI (Pick: 4.3)

WR3 Jaylen Waddle, DEN (Pick: 5.8)

WR4 DK Metcalf, PIT (Pick: 7.8)

WR5 Brian Thomas Jr., JAX (Pick: 8.3)

WR6 Jordan Addison, MIN (Pick: 10.3)

TE1 Kyle Pitts Sr., ATL (Pick: 6.3)

K1 Ka'imi Fairbairn, HOU (Pick: 16.3)

D/ST1 Houston Texans DST (Pick: 14.3)

Team Moody

Running backs were four of the first seven selections here, and a pair of rookie wide receivers came later. Veteran Kelce is the tight end. The Hurts-Lemon connection might be special.

QB1 Jalen Hurts, PHI (Pick: 6.2)

RB1 Ashton Jeanty, LV (Pick: 2.2)

RB2 Javonte Williams, DAL (Pick: 4.2)

RB3 TreVeyon Henderson, NE (Pick: 5.9)

RB4 Chuba Hubbard, CAR (Pick: 7.9)

RB5 Jacory Croskey-Merritt, WSH (Pick: 12.2)

RB6 Jonathon Brooks, CAR (Pick: 13.9)

WR1 Amon-Ra St. Brown, DET (Pick: 1.9)

WR2 Chris Olave, NO (Pick: 3.9)

WR3 Jordyn Tyson, NO (Pick: 8.2)

WR4 Chris Godwin Jr., TB (Pick: 9.9)

WR5 Makai Lemon, PHI (Pick: 10.2)

WR6 Jalen Coker, CAR (Pick: 14.2)

TE1 Travis Kelce, KC (Pick: 11.9)

K1 Harrison Mevis, LAR (Pick: 16.2)

D/ST1 Philadelphia Eagles DST (Pick: 15.9)

Team Loza

Starting with Lamb was a precursor to securing other wide receivers coming off disappointing seasons (McLaurin, Evans). Loza made Price the second rookie running back to go, and a fine flex option.

QB1 Josh Allen, BUF (Pick: 4.1)

QB2 Tyler Shough, NO (Pick: 13.10)

RB1 James Cook III, BUF (Pick: 2.1)

RB2 Breece Hall, NYJ (Pick: 3.10)

RB3 Jadarian Price, SEA (Pick: 6.1)

RB4 David Montgomery, HOU (Pick: 8.1)

RB5 Tyler Allgeier, ARI (Pick: 14.1)

WR1 CeeDee Lamb, DAL (Pick: 1.10)

WR2 Terry McLaurin, WSH (Pick: 5.10)

WR3 Mike Evans, SF (Pick: 7.10)

WR4 Wan'Dale Robinson, TEN (Pick: 9.10)

WR5 Matthew Golden, GB (Pick: 10.1)

WR6 Quentin Johnston, LAC (Pick: 11.10)

TE1 Mark Andrews, BAL (Pick: 12.1)

K1 Jason Myers, SEA (Pick: 16.1)

D/ST1 Jacksonville Jaguars DST (Pick: 15.10)