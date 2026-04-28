2026 fantasy football draft rankings: PPR leagues

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It's fantasy football draft season! And really, when is it not? It's time to put it all together with our fantasy football rankings for the 2026 season.

Below, you will find our rankings for quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, tight ends, kickers and defenses for PPR (point per reception) formats, as well as for superflex and IDP (individual defensive player) leagues. Because of the evolving nature of news throughout the offseason, we have asked all of our rankers to value each player as if they were drafting a fantasy football team today.

Now's the time to create or reactivate a league

Fantasy football PPR rankings

Featuring individual and composite rankings from Matt Bowen, Mike Clay, Tristan H. Cockcroft, Daniel Dopp, Eric Karabell, Liz Loza, Eric Moody and Field Yates. PPR leagues award an extra point for every pass caught.

Your League, Your Rules Create a league and customize league size, scoring and rules to play in the league you want to play in. Create a league today!

Quarterback

Running back

Wide receiver

Tight end

Kicker

Defense/special teams (D/ST)

More PPR rankings

Mike Clay's positional ranks

Superflex rankings

Eric Karabell's top 200

ESPN Fantasy supports keepers by round and free agent budget trading.

Dynasty and rookie rankings

Mike Clay's dynasty top 240 and top 80 rookies

IDP rankings

Top 40 DLs, LBs and DBs

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