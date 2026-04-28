2026 fantasy football draft rankings: PPR leagues

It's fantasy football draft season! And really, when is it not? It's time to put it all together with our fantasy football rankings for the 2026 season.
Below, you will find our rankings for quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, tight ends, kickers and defenses for PPR (point per reception) formats, as well as for superflex and IDP (individual defensive player) leagues. Because of the evolving nature of news throughout the offseason, we have asked all of our rankers to value each player as if they were drafting a fantasy football team today.
Now's the time to create or reactivate a league
Fantasy football PPR rankings
Featuring individual and composite rankings from Matt Bowen, Mike Clay, Tristan H. Cockcroft, Daniel Dopp, Eric Karabell, Liz Loza, Eric Moody and Field Yates. PPR leagues award an extra point for every pass caught.
More PPR rankings
Superflex rankings
Did you know? ESPN Fantasy supports keepers by round and free agent budget trading.
Dynasty and rookie rankings
Mike Clay's dynasty top 240 and top 80 rookies