Week 10 winners and losers: Taylor, Henderson shine while Jefferson, Darnold struggle

Week 10 of the 2025 fantasy football season featured huge days by a mix of every position, but also several disappointing efforts by some of the league's best fantasy options.

Who were the big winners and losers?

Matt Bowen and Tristan H. Cockcroft offer their analyses.

Ranking fantasy winners of Week 10

TreVeyon Henderson logged 147 rushing yards and two touchdowns on Sunday. AP Photo/Chris O'Meara

1. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts: In his highlight game -- thus far -- of a massive season, Taylor scored 49.6 fantasy points, most by any player this season and tied for 36th on the all-time, single-game list among running backs. Yes, it came in an overtime game, and yes, he had a massive amount of volume (32 carries and 35 total touches), but Taylor's 83-yard rushing score in the fourth quarter rallied his Colts from behind and he polished off the victory in overtime by rushing the final 33 yards in the Colts' game-winning drive. Those two touchdowns, along with his one-yard, first-quarter rushing score, gave him his fifth game this season with at least three, tying him with Chuck Foreman (1975) and Marshall Faulk (2000) for the second-most such games in a single season behind only LaDainian Tomlinson's six (2006). With the performance, which was remarkably not his career best (53.4 FPTS, Week 11 of 2021), Taylor has recaptured the overall scoring lead with 273.9. His fantasy managers can have but two quibbles: His disappointing Week 9 (7.7 FPTS), and that they'll struggle to replace his production during his Week 11 bye. -- Cockcroft

2. De'Von Achane, RB, Miami Dolphins: His 40.5 fantasy points were not a career high only because his best single-game total (51.3, in Week 3 of 2023) came in his breakout, rookie-season game. Achane's success came largely via the run, for once, as his Dolphins unexpectedly dominated the Buffalo Bills, winning 30-13, his 29.4 points on 22 rushing plays just shy of his 32.3 in that aforementioned rookie-year contest. His five carries of double-digit yardage were a career high, and he had 72 more rushing yards than expected. Even with his Dolphins in the midst of a terrible year, Achane is getting the two-way volume to be a weekly top-five running back. -- Cockcroft

3. Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Detroit Lions: For the second time in the past four weeks, he scored in excess of 35 fantasy points, his 38.2 in Week 10 the second-best single game effort of his three-year NFL career (46.0, Week 18 of 2024). Gibbs matches his personal best with four carries of double-digit yardage, and totaled 49 more rushing yards than expected, per Next Gen Stats, while also adding 12 points receiving. Though he has shown some inconsistency in recent weeks, he's an unquestioned weekly top-five play at the position. -- Cockcroft

4. TreVeyon Henderson, RB, New England Patriots: In his second consecutive start filling in for the injured Rhamondre Stevenson (toe), Henderson finally broke out, scoring a personal-best 28.0 fantasy points against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It was his 69-yard rushing touchdown with one minute, 31 seconds remaining that put the final touch on a 28-23 victory, his second rushing score of 50-plus yards for the day -- he's the only player who can claim as many in a single game this year. That should guarantee Henderson more of a home-run hitting role in the coming weeks, and if he starts again for Stevenson in Week 11 against the New York Jets, he'll be a mid-range RB2 with upside. -- Cockcroft

5. Trey McBride, TE, Arizona Cardinals: The switch at quarterback to Jacoby Brissett has paid huge dividends for McBride and his fantasy managers, as for the third time in the Cardinals' past four games -- matching Brissett's tenure as the Cardinals' starter -- the tight end scored at least 21 fantasy points (27.7). McBride has scored 94.8 points total during that time span, easily the position's most over those five weeks, remarkable considering he had his bye during it. He'll give Brock Bowers genuine competition for the status of No. 1 tight end moving forward. -- Cockcroft

6. Jaxson Dart, QB, New York Giants: He's a winner with a caveat. For the third time in the past four weeks alone, Dart scored 26-plus fantasy points, totaling 26.28 points through three quarters of play. That gave him a total of 160.38 points through his first seven career starts, eighth-most among quarterbacks in history. That said, "through three quarters" is a critical note here, because Dart took a nasty hit on a rushing play that resulted in a third-quarter lost fumble, leaving the game for concussion evaluation. It's yet another setback for the snakebitten Giants, and we'll see whether the injury lingers into Week 11. If it does, Russell Wilson, who scored 3.0 fantasy points in fourth-quarter relief, would fill in and take some of the excitement out of the offense. A healthy Dart, meanwhile, has arrived as a weekly starter. -- Cockcroft

7. Caleb Williams, QB, Chicago Bears: Williams made plays late for this Bears team in the comeback win over the Giants -- scoring 25.1 points -- and we saw his dual-threat ability on second-reaction scramble attempts. Yes, Williams threw for 220 yards and a score in this one, but it was the rushing numbers that boosted his Week 10 totals. Williams rushed for 68 yards on eight carries, which included the game-winning touchdown off a boot concept. Open grass for Williams there. Williams has now scored 25 or more points in back-to-back games, with at least 50 yards rushing in each. His willingness to extend plays as a runner is a part of his game. Keep Williams in the QB1 mix for the Week 11 matchup versus the Minnesota Vikings defense. --Bowen

play 0:46 Eric Moody: Drake London firmly on the WR1 radar moving forward Eric Moody breaks down his fantasy optimism for Drake London heading into a matchup vs. the Panthers.

8. Drake London, WR, Atlanta Falcons: London dropped 24.4 points on the Colts in Week 10, catching six of eight targets for 104 yards, plus he found the end zone (again). London has caught at least one touchdown, while scoring 24 or more points, in four of his past five games. Ball skills, scheme, body control, more. He is making plays. And with the Carolina Panthers up next, London should be locked-in as a WR1. --Bowen

9. Jameson Williams, WR, Detroit Lions: He scored a season-best 23.9 fantasy points despite his Lions easily defeating the Washington Commanders, 44-22. Williams managed to catch six of his seven targets with a 10.6 yard average depth of target, underscoring his big-play potential. He now has touchdowns in three of his past four games. Williams faces a tougher matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 11, but he'll be a risk/reward WR3 or flex for that game. -- Cockcroft

10. Emeka Egbuka, WR; Tez Johnson, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Egbuka, who had fewer than 10 points in each of his last three games while working through a hamstring injury, scored 23.5 points in the Week 10 matchup versus New England. The play speed jumped, and Egbuka showed no signs of the injury, catching six of a team-high 13 targets for 115 yards and a touchdown. With Chris Godwin Jr. (fibula) still sidelined, Johnson had 42 yards receiving on four receptions, with two of them going for touchdowns. That was good for a career-high 20.2 points. Johnson was started in only 6.1% of ESPN leagues, and he'll remain a viable WR3 if Godwin is out for the Week 11 game at Buffalo, while Egbuka belongs in the WR1 ranks. --Bowen

11. George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers: Kittle's 23.4 points in Sunday's loss to the Rams were a season-high and the second most for a tight end in Week 10 through the late window games. Kittle caught all nine of his targets from quarterback Mac Jones, totaling 84 yards and a touchdown. With a positive Week 11 matchup versus the Cardinals' defense up next, Kittle will remain a top-5 play at the position. --Bowen:

Ranking fantasy losers of Week 10

Justin Jefferson had four receptions on 12 targets for 37 yards in Week 10. David Berding/Getty Images

1. Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings: The most-started wide receiver (97.8% of ESPN leagues), Jefferson wound up one of the biggest disappointments in Week 10, scoring only 7.7 fantasy points despite 12 targets. Baltimore Ravens cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey and Nate Wiggins bottled him up all day, and J.J. McCarthy committed both of his interceptions on throws in Jefferson's direction. Credit the improving Ravens defense for this result, but Jefferson should rebound with huge numbers for a great Week 11 matchup against the Chicago Bears. -- Cockcroft

2. Bijan Robinson, RB, Atlanta Falcons: He scored only 10.8 fantasy points in the Falcons' 31-25 overtime loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Berlin, Germany, giving him only 34.2 points total in the past three weeks combined. Robinson strangely ran only 17 times despite the extra time, and he was less involved in the receiving game than usual (two targets, both caught for four yards total). He should rebound in Week 11 against the Carolina Panthers. -- Cockcroft

3. James Cook III, RB, Buffalo Bills: Negative game flow disrupted the rushing volume for Cook on Sunday in the blowout loss at Miami. Cook's 13 carries tied a season low, as he rushed for 53 yards. Cook did have five receptions, which pushed his scoring total in double figures (10.7 points), but this Buffalo offense failed to establish a sense of tempo and rhythm in this one. Cook will look to bounce back in a positive Week 11 matchup versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. --Bowen

4. Michael Pittman Jr., WR, Indianapolis Colts: Pittman wasn't heavily involved in the Week 10 game plan versus Atlanta, catching both of his targets for only 19 yards, which produced a season-low 3.9 points. With Tyler Warren (10 targets) and Alec Pierce (seven targets) seeing more looks, Pittman simply didn't get enough work. Pittman had scored 20 or more points in each of his past three games, and he'll be back in WR2 ranks when the Colts return from the bye in Week 12 at Kansas City. --Bowen

5. Sam Darnold, QB, Seattle Seahawks: On a mistake filled day for Darnold, one that featured extremely low throwing volume, the quarterback had a season-low 4.92 points. Darnold accounted for three turnovers in this game (two fumbles, one interception), and he only attempted 12 passes, completing 10 for 178 and a touchdown. Big drop from last week's 27.2 points in the win over the Washington Commanders. Darnold will look to rebound in Week 11 on the road against the Los Angeles Rams. --Bowen:

6. Bo Nix, QB; Courtland Sutton, WR, Denver Broncos: That Broncos pass game was a tough watch in the Thursday night win over the Raiders. Nix finished with a season-low 5.8 points, throwing for 150 yards with one touchdown and two picks, plus he failed to produce as a runner (five carries, minus-2 yards). Nix's footwork looked frenetic, and the deep ball interception highlighted his lack of a power arm. Sutton, who continues to lose target volume to Troy Franklin, caught three of four for 24 yards (5.4 points). Nix will remain a lower-tier QB1 in my ranks for the Week 11 home game versus Kansas City, while Sutton fits as a flex option. --Bowen

7. Brock Bowers, TE, Las Vegas Raiders: From a 43.3 fantasy point Week 9, then the best individual score by any player this season (see Taylor above for the new owner of said honor), to a 3.7 point Thursday night performance, Bowers certainly has frustrated his managers this season. Forgive him somewhat for this one, as the Denver Broncos' stingy pass defense was largely behind it, but it's fair to point to Geno Smith's struggles passing as a contributing factor in Bowers' inconsistency. Fortunately for them, they draw a fantastic Week 11 matchup in the Dallas Cowboys, so expect a rebound to bigger point totals. -- Cockcroft

Injury impact

Dalton Kincaid, TE, Buffalo Bills

What we know: He left Sunday's game early in the third quarter to a hamstring injury and was unable to return.

What's next: Dawson Knox, who played 68% of the offensive snaps for the day and scored 6.7 fantasy points, would take over the pass-catching tight end duties for the Bills if Kincaid is unable to play in Week 10. -- Cockcroft

Davante Adams, WR, Los Angeles Rams

What we know: He left in the fourth quarter with a back injury and was unable to return. Fortunately for his managers, he scored 19.7 fantasy points before departing.

What's next: Adams' recent history of minor injuries makes him someone to track throughout the practice week. Puka Nacua will continue to see a huge number of targets if Adams needs to miss Week 11, while tight end Colby Parkinson could see an increase in work. -- Cockcroft