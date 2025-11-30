Open Extended Reactions

Week 13 of the 2025 fantasy football season featured standout performances by Bijan Robinson, A.J. Brown and Patrick Mahomes, while fantasy stars Lamar Jackson, Jahmyr Gibbs, Saquon Barkley and Puka Nacua all were held in check.

Who were the big winners and losers around the league?

Matt Bowen and Tristan H. Cockcroft offer their analyses.

Ranking fantasy winners of Week 13

1. Bijan Robinson, RB, Atlanta Falcons: Robinson turned a season-high 28 touches into a 30.3-point day versus the New York Jets. Robinson totaled 142 rushing yards and a score on 23 carries, plus he added five receptions for 51 yards. Robinson has 30 or more points in two of his past three games, and he'll head into the first round of the fantasy playoffs next week versus Seattle as a top-five play at running back. -- Bowen

2. A.J. Brown, WR, Philadelphia Eagles: Brown posted season highs in points (35.2), receptions (10) and yards (132) in Friday's loss to the Chicago Bears. Brown, who also caught two touchdowns, displayed his ability to play through contact at all three levels of the field, plus we saw the ball skills here, too. Take the one-on-ones on the boundary. Brown has now scored 25 or more points in back-to-back games, with at least 10 targets in his past three. Brown is heating up just before the fantasy playoffs, and with his upcoming schedule (@LAC, LV, @WASH, @BUF), he has the profile of a WR1. -- Bowen

3. Patrick Mahomes, QB, and Rashee Rice, WR, Kansas City Chiefs: Though it came in a devastating loss that set the Chiefs back in the AFC playoff race, Mahomes and Rice put up their second-best and best fantasy scores of the season, respectively, in a 31-28 Thanksgiving Day loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Mahomes' 29.4 fantasy points gave him 266.3 through the Chiefs' first 12 games, 44 and 63 more than he had through that stage of the previous two seasons. Rice scored 29.4 points and saw a team-leading 12 targets, the fifth time in his six games that he has paced the Chiefs in the latter department. They face a much tougher matchup in Week 14 against the Houston Texans, but Mahomes should still be a top-six quarterback and Rice an upper-tier fantasy WR2 for that game. -- Cockcroft

4. Davante Adams, WR, Los Angeles Rams: He continues to state his case as one of the game's greatest receivers ever in scoring situations, as he hauled in 4- and 7-yard touchdown receptions en route to a 21.8 fantasy point score, his fifth 20-point performance of 2025 and fourth in his past six games. It's the sixth consecutive game in which he has hauled in a touchdown pass from within 10 yards of the end zone; that is the longest streak of any player this century. Adams now has 11 touchdowns of 10 yards or fewer for the season, which is second behind his own single-season record of 13, set in 2020. Adams has been a key cog in the Rams' efficient, Matthew Stafford-led offense, one that did lose a shocker to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, but that is also sure to bounce back in a favorable matchup against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 14. -- Cockcroft

5. Bryce Young, QB, Carolina Panthers: In a tough Week 13 matchup versus the Rams' defense, Young completed 75% of his throws, and he made plays in critical moments. Young threw for only 206 yards, but he had three touchdown passes, plus he rushed for 23 yards on five carries. Young finished with 22.5 points in this one, his second game with 20 or more points in his past three, and we are seeing the development of the Panthers' wide receivers. Big body targets for Young. The Panthers head into the bye next, but Young will have starting value in 2QB formats for the second round of the fantasy playoffs in Week 15 versus the Saints. -- Bowen

6. Jameson Williams, WR, Detroit Lions: Amon-Ra St. Brown's ankle injury, which knocked him out of the Lions' Thanksgiving Day game in the first quarter, thrust Williams into the spotlight, and boy did he deliver. Williams had four catches for 20-plus yards among seven total, finishing with 26.9 fantasy points. It's the fifth time in his past seven games that he has scored at least 16 points, though he was held scoreless in the two games in which he fell short of that. Williams' inconsistency can be frustrating for his fantasy managers, but if he's again elevated to No. 1 receiver status should St. Brown miss Week 14, Williams would have top-10 positional upside for a matchup against the Cowboys. -- Cockcroft

Ranking fantasy losers of Week 13

1. Lamar Jackson, QB, and Zay Flowers, WR, Baltimore Ravens: Jackson's struggles running the football are overt at this point, though he didn't warrant all the blame for the Ravens' 32-14 Thanksgiving night stinker. He amassed only 27 rushing yards, the fourth time in his past four games that he has been held beneath 30, and he committed three costly turnovers despite the matchup against the league's worst defense in the Cincinnati Bengals. Jackson couldn't find any rhythm throwing to his top receiver, Flowers, as the latter managed only 0.6 fantasy points on his seven targets and lost a fumble of his own in the fourth quarter. After a game like this, it'd be understandable if fantasy managers hesitate to trust Jackson as a top-five quarterback for the next two weeks, despite soft matchups against the Pittsburgh Steelers and Bengals. Flowers is a low-end fantasy WR2 for those games. -- Cockcroft

2. Saquon Barkley, RB, Philadelphia Eagles: Barkley was held to 5.6 points in the Friday game against the Bears, his second-lowest total of the season. Barkley rushed for 56 yards on 13 carries, and I didn't see much daylight up front. Plus, Barkley didn't record a reception on two targets. Yes, the home run plays with Barkley are still missing. Need those. That Eagles offensive line isn't moving defenders or sustaining blocks at the same rate. And Philly has lacked an offensive identity all season. It's been a really tough year for Barkley managers, and I can't see him as more than an RB2 moving forward, with the Chargers up next in Week 14. -- Bowen

3. Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Detroit Lions: Gibbs saw steady volume in the Thanksgiving loss to the Packers (23 touches), but he had just 86 total yards against a defense putting up top-10 numbers versus opposing running backs. Green Bay limited the big play juice of Gibbs, plus he had 18 yards receiving (on three catches) after producing 45 or more yards in each of his past two games. Gibbs, who finished with 11.6 points, will look to rebound in Week 14 with a positive matchup versus Dallas. Keep him in the mix as a top-three play. --Bowen

4. Puka Nacua, WR, Los Angeles Rams: Although he's still putting up respectable fantasy point totals -- his 13.2 this week gave him a fifth consecutive week with at least that many -- his managers are surely expecting more from him and are presumably frustrated with the aforementioned Davante Adams' red zone prowess. If not for a 31-yard catch on a fourth-quarter go route, Nacua would've finished beneath 10 points, as the presence of Adams and, to a lesser degree, Colby Parkinson has cut into Nacua's target totals. Fantasy managers will be hoping for a return of Stafford's 40-plus-attempt games from earlier in the year as the Rams face receiver-friendly matchups in the Arizona Cardinals and Detroit Lions the next two weeks. -- Cockcroft

5. Emeka Egbuka, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Egbuka's run of low-level numbers continued in the Week 13 win over the Cardinals, as he caught 4 of 8 targets for 42 yards (8.2 points). Egbuka, who started his rookie season with three games of 20 or more points in his first five, has now failed to produce double-digit points in six of his past seven. Remember, Egbuka did leave the Week 6 game versus the 49ers with a hamstring injury, and I think it's fair to wonder how that injury has impacted his numbers, despite his seeing at least eight targets in his past six games. Egbuka will remain a WR3 for the Bucs' Week 14 game matchup versus the Saints. -- Bowen

6. Travis Etienne Jr., RB, Jacksonville Jaguars: Despite the favorable matchup, as well as positive game script (his Jaguars won handily 25-3 over the Tennessee Titans), Etienne's fantasy production left plenty to be desired. His 5.1 fantasy points represented a season low, and his play time gap ahead of Bhayshul Tuten was its smallest all year (47% snaps played and 13 touches, to Tuten's 32% and nine, with their four-touch gap matching Week 11 for their smallest). Etienne will be difficult to trust as more than a flex play in Week 14 against the Colts. -- Cockcroft

Injury impact

Parker Washington, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars

What we know: He suffered a hip injury on a punt return in the second quarter and was unable to return after that point.

What's next: Jakobi Meyers was Trevor Lawrence's go-to receiver in Week 13, and he'll probably serve in the same role next week, regardless of Washington's status. As Washington is typically the Jaguars' slot receiver, Austin Trammell, who went catch-less on four targets Sunday, would most benefit from any further Washington absences. -- Cockcroft