The 2025 fantasy football season had a little bit of everything, but what are the biggest takeaways looking ahead to 2026?

Matt Bowen and Tristan H. Cockcroft offer a complete rundown of the season with a wealth of stats and analysis.

Jump to a topic:

MVP | Winners | Bust of the year | Losers

Rookie of the Year | Waiver wire MVP

Top 10 highlights | Playoff MVP | Playoff bust

On 2026 fantasy radar | Way-too-early rankings

He's a name you know and love. McCaffrey was the No. 1 overall scorer in fantasy football in 2019 -- and now again this season -- and the No. 1 running back in 2023 and No. 2 at his position in 2018, but it's the contrast to what he has done outside of those seasons that makes his 2025 performance so extraordinary. In the five other years McCaffrey has played, he has averaged 9.4 games and 170.1 fantasy points. He missed 37 total contests in the five years preceding this one.

Most fantasy points in a season by a RB PLAYER YEAR G FPTS LaDainian Tomlinson 2006 16 481.10 Christian McCaffrey 2019 16 471.20 Marshall Faulk 2000 14 459.90 Priest Holmes 2003 16 445.00 LaDainian Tomlinson 2003 16 443.84 Priest Holmes 2002 14 440.70 Marshall Faulk 2001 14 419.70 Christian McCaffrey 2025 17 416.60 Steven Jackson 2006 16 415.40 Emmitt Smith 1995 16 414.80

Selected No. 6 on average due to those injury questions, McCaffrey started a career-high 17 games and scored the 12th-most fantasy points of any player in history (416.6). He led his teams into the playoffs in 71.9% of ESPN fantasy leagues, the second-best rate, and was a league champion in 20.1%, fifth best. That said, McCaffrey enters 2026 at the dreaded age of 30 and with 2,284 total touches on his résumé. It's the first time that he has come off a season as outstanding as this one in which we'd slightly pump the brakes on his next-year draft stock. -- Cockcroft

Other top winners

Puka Nacua, WR, Los Angeles Rams: The most commonly rostered player on ESPN championship teams (29.1%), Nacua led all wide receivers in fantasy scoring (375.0), the 13th most in wide receiver history, while providing big time scoring weeks for managers (nine games of 20-plus points). Nacua also flashed more vertical juice this season, catching 14 passes on throws of 20 or more air yards. And he was an absolute star in the fantasy playoffs (more on that below). -- Bowen

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Seattle Seahawks: Rostered by 25.9% of ESPN championship teams, Smith-Njigba finished as WR2 in total scoring (359.9). A savvy, three-level route runner with high-end coverage awareness, Smith-Njigba paced the NFL with 1,793 yards receiving, and he had 10 touchdown grabs. It was a breakout season for one of the league's young stars. -- Bowen

Other names of note: Jonathan Taylor, Bijan Robinson, Drake Maye, Matthew Stafford, Trey McBride

Brian Thomas Jr.'s season started slow and never improved. Mykal McEldowney-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

Drafted at No. 17 (WR9), Thomas finished outside the top 40 wide receivers in fantasy scoring despite playing in 13 of 17 games, and he had only five games with 10 or more points. It was a hard-to-predict regression for Thomas after he posted top-five wide receiver numbers as a rookie in 2024. Thomas failed to find traction in the Jags' offensive system under new coach Liam Coen, and his fantasy future is cloudy after the team traded for Jakobi Meyers with Parker Washington also emerging as a key target for quarterback Trevor Lawrence. -- Bowen

Other top busts

Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings: The No. 4 pick on average, Jefferson's season was sunk by the lead weight that was J.J. McCarthy's dreadful first stint as a starting quarterback. From Weeks 10 to 17, Jefferson scored fewer than nine fantasy points six times, and his season-ending 11.9 per-game average was 7.5 points beneath his career average entering 2025 (19.4). -- Cockcroft

play 1:01 Why Eric Karabell has fantasy trust in Justin Jefferson for 2026 Eric Karabell explains how he's viewing Justin Jefferson in 2026 for fantasy purposes.

Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens: A hamstring injury cost him three games around midseason, then hampered his play thereafter. Jackson, the No. 2 quarterback selected and a third-round pick on average, put up only 12.6 fantasy points per game from Week 9 forward (entering his Sunday night AFC North showdown). -- Cockcroft

Other names of note: Saquon Barkley, Chuba Hubbard, Kenneth Walker III, Jayden Daniels

Fannin Jr., a third-round pick by Cleveland out of Bowling Green, established himself early on as a top fantasy tight end. Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

In a disappointing first-year class -- 2025 will mark only the second season in the past 12 (also 2022) in which no rookie scored as many as 250 fantasy points -- Fannin's contribution was immensely helpful from what was a largely unpredictable season at the tight end position.

Most fantasy points by a rookie TE PLAYER YEAR G FPTS Brock Bowers 2024 17 262.7 Sam LaPorta 2023 17 239.3 Mike Ditka 1961 14 235.6 Keith Jackson 1988 16 201.9 Tyler Warren 2025 17 188.5 Harold Fannin Jr. 2025 16 186.4 Charle Young 1973 14 184.8 Kyle Pitts 2021 17 176.6 Evan Engram 2017 15 173.6 Jeremy Shockey 2002 15 171.4

He scored 186.4 fantasy points, sixth most at his position this year and sixth most ever by a rookie tight end, and his eight games of 11 points or more from Week 5 forward were third most. Much credit goes to my Sunday writing buddy Matt, who helped steer me down Fannin's path when mining for sleepers in all my dynasty leagues, as the agile Browns tight end is already a top-five pick at his position. -- Cockcroft

Honorable mention

Ashton Jeanty, RB, Las Vegas Raiders: I wanted to see more from Jeanty this season given his high-level traits, but he still led all rookies in fantasy scoring with 245.10 points despite playing for a very poor Raiders team. Plus, Jeanty could be counted on in the lineup as a weekly start, as he was a top-25 running back in 11 of 18 games. And there will be more changes in Vegas (again) this offseason. -- Bowen

Jaxson Dart, QB, New York Giants: Dart started only 12 games this season, but he still finished second in rookie scoring (241.58) and had eight top-10 weeks. On a depleted Giants offense, Dart flashed his playmaking traits, and he has the dual-threat ability to provide a high ceiling in 2026 (487 yards rushing, nine touchdowns). -- Bowen

Other names of note: Tetairoa McMillan, Tyler Warren, Emeka Egbuka, RJ Harvey, Tyler Shough

Michael Wilson took advantage of his opportunities and became Arizona's go-to wide receiver. Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Injuries to Marvin Harrison Jr. opened the door for Wilson, and he produced big time numbers in the Arizona offense. Rostered in only 8.4% of leagues with post-170 ADP, Wilson was fifth overall and WR2 in scoring (169.50) from Weeks 11-18. With an expanded route tree that hit every level of the field, and high-end volume during this stretch (11.0 targets per game), Wilson had topped the 100-yard receiving mark three times, and he provided breakout week upside for managers with two games of 33 or more points. And it's fair to ask if Wilson is the best receiver on this Cardinals roster heading into the 2026 season. -- Bowen

Honorable mention

Harold Fannin Jr., TE, Cleveland Browns: Drafted in only 0.8% of ESPN leagues with post-170 ADP, Fannin finished his rookie season as TE6. Fannin caught 72 passes this season for 731 yards, with six touchdown grabs. Fannin has the field vision to find open grass, plus he is elusive in space, with 48.6% of total receiving yards coming after the catch. Lock him in as a TE1 for 2026. -- Bowen

Rico Dowdle, RB, Carolina Panthers: His back-to-back games with 30-plus fantasy points as a fill-in for Hubbard in Weeks 5 and 6 made him one of the most impactful in-season pickups of 2025, as he was drafted in only 8.2% of ESPN leagues. From Week 5 forward, he scored the 10th-most points among running backs (195.0). -- Cockcroft

Kenneth Gainwell, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers: A 31.4-point Week 4 put this almost completely undrafted player (he was selected in 1.6% of leagues) on the radar, but his finish to 2025 was the bigger story. From Week 11 forward, his 120.6 fantasy points were eighth most among running backs (and that's before his Sunday night Week 18 game). -- Cockcroft

Other names of note: Trevor Lawrence, Jaxson Dart

Top 10 highlights of 2025

Many fantasy managers rode Bijan Robinson's Week 17 performance against the Rams to a league championship. David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire

1. Bijan Robinson scores a 93-yard rushing touchdown on his way to 39.9 fantasy points on Monday night of Week 17. In a matchup that might've decided many league titles, Robinson set a personal best and scored 29-plus points for the third consecutive week and fifth time in seven weeks. -- Cockcroft

2. Puka Nacua racks up 46.5 points in the Week 16 "Thursday Night Football" loss to the Seahawks. Puka got a boost from the overtime period here, but he still finished with 12 grabs, 225 yards and 2 scores -- in the fantasy playoffs. -- Bowen

3. Jahmyr Gibbs explodes for 55.4 fantasy points in Week 12 against the Giants. The season's best single-game output, and the 12th-best score by a running back since at least 1940, saw Gibbs amass three plays of at least 49 rushing yards. -- Cockcroft

4. Derrick Henry scored 45.6 points in the Week 17 win over the Packers, taking over the football game at Lambeau Field. Henry rushed for 216 yards and four touchdowns -- on 36 carries. -- Bowen

5. Brock Bowers scores 45.6 fantasy points in Week 9. One of the few highlights of an otherwise injury-marred sophomore season, Bowers' total was the fifth most ever by a tight end. -- Cockcroft

6. Jonathan Taylor scores 49.6 points in the Week 10 game versus Atlanta, posting 286 total yards and three touchdowns. It was the fifth time in an eight-game span that Taylor had 30 or more points. -- Bowen

7. Trevor Lawrence drops 44.30 fantasy points on the Jets in Week 15. It was the 10th most by any quarterback in history, and it was a huge boon to his fantasy managers who started him in 23.2% of ESPN leagues. -- Cockcroft

8. Kyle Pitts Sr. scores a career-high 45.6 points in the Week 15 Thursday win over the Buccaneers. Pitts caught 11 passes and had three touchdowns. Did anyone predict this one? We sure didn't. -- Bowen

9. The Seahawks defense/special teams posts 28 points versus backup quarterback Max Brosmer and the Vikings in Week 13. Sacks, interceptions, a pick-six. The Seahawks finished as the top scoring unit this season. -- Bowen

10. Bo Nix scores 39.96 fantasy points against the Giants in a remarkable Week 7 comeback. In another season of pain for Giants fans, Nix rallied his Broncos from a 19-0 fourth-quarter deficit to a 33-32 victory, becoming the first player in history to score two passing and two rushing touchdowns in a quarter. -- Cockcroft

Fantasy playoffs MVP: Puka Nacua, WR, Los Angeles Rams

While the Rams struggled down the stretch, Puka Nacua continued to put up huge numbers. Logan Bowles/Getty Images

Nacua's excellent season reached its apex during the fantasy playoffs, as his 125.8 points from Weeks 14-17 led the league, and he joined Bijan Robinson as the only players to score at least 27 points three times during that four-week span. Nacua was on a championship roster in 29.1% of ESPN leagues, and for good measure, he gave fantasy managers who count Week 18 another 26.0 points.

Honorable mention

Bijan Robinson, RB. Atlanta Falcons: Robinson had 108.5 points in Weeks 14-17, which was good for third overall and at the RB1 spot. Robinson, who was rostered on 23.8% of ESPN champions, had three games with 29 or more points during the playoffs, including his 39.9 in the Week 17 game versus Rams. Robinson is a difference-maker. And he'll be my RB1 heading into 2026. -- Bowen

Trevor Lawrence, QB, Jacksonville Jaguars: While Lawrence was started in under 50% of ESPN leagues for all four playoff games, he played his best football of the season (and as a pro) during this stretch. From Weeks 14-17 Lawrence's 117.94 points led all quarterbacks and was second overall. He's your playoff MVP for 2QB and superflex formats, too. -- Bowen

play 0:47 Is Trevor Lawrence a top-10 fantasy QB in 2026? Liz Loza breaks down Trevor Lawrence's improvement during the season and what it means for 2026 in fantasy.

Other names of note: Chase Brown, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Brock Purdy

Fantasy playoffs bust: Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts

Jonathan Taylor's production was way down during the most important weeks of the fantasy season. Mykal McEldowney-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

The most common player on ESPN playoff teams (72.3% of leagues), Taylor was a fantasy star from Weeks 1-13, averaging 24.8 PPG (RB2 behind McCaffrey). Home run plays. Scoring production. He was the guy. However, in Weeks 14-17 during the playoffs, when managers (like me) were counting on Taylor to take over football games, he averaged only 14.7 PPG (RB16). Tough ending to a season in which Taylor produced a bunch of breakout weeks, with six games of 29 or more points. -- Bowen

Honorable mention

Jalen Hurts, QB, Philadelphia Eagles: He and his Eagles seemed to lack identity for much of the year, but he still averaged 20.6 fantasy points through 13 weeks, third most among quarterbacks. After that? Hurts' 12.9 per-game average ranked outside the positional top 20. -- Cockcroft

Josh Jacobs, RB, Green Bay Packers: Lower-body injuries plagued him throughout the fantasy playoffs, as he totaled 6.1 fantasy points in the championship Weeks 16 and 17. -- Cockcroft

Tyler Warren, TE, Indianapolis Colts: At one point a rookie tight end chasing history -- he still finished third in scoring among freshmen at the position all time -- Warren's production evaporated once Daniel Jones was lost for the season. Warren got fewer than 10 fantasy points in all four playoff weeks after scoring 11-plus eight times through Week 13. -- Cockcroft

Other names of note: Justin Jefferson, Lamar Jackson

On the fantasy radar for 2026

Luther Burden III showed flashes as a rookie and could be primed for a breakout next season. Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Luther Burden III, WR, Chicago Bears: Burden had double-digit points in three of his last four games, including his breakout night in the Week 17 matchup versus the 49ers (27.8 points). An easy fit for Ben Johnson's system in Chicago, Burden has shown development as a multilevel route runner with the speed to stretch defenses down the field, plus he is an electric mover after the catch. He'll have WR2 upside in an explosive Bears offense next season. --Bowen

Tyler Shough, QB, New Orleans Saints: Shough scored at least 17 points in six straight games to close out his rookie season. A timing and location thrower in Kellen Moore's offense, Shough also brings a dual-threat element to the field. Yes, the Saints need to add offensive contributors this offseason, but Shough has the skill set -- and the playcaller -- to jump into the QB1 discussion next season. The arrow is pointing up here. -- Bowen

TreVeyon Henderson, RB, New England Patriots: There's a reason he earned the "Baby Saquon" sobriquet during his days at Ohio State, as Henderson's breakaway speed was apparent over the second half of the season. From Week 10 forward, Henderson ranked 10th among running backs in fantasy points (132.4), second in yards per carry (5.8), third in runs of 20-plus yards (5) and tied for first in 20-plus mph runs per NFL Next Gen Stats (4). He's sure to play a more sizable role for an up-and-coming Patriots team in 2026. -- Cockcroft

play 0:53 Is TreVeyon Henderson a breakout favorite for fantasy in 2026? Tristan H. Cockcroft explains why TreVeyon Henderson's impactful second half of the season should have fantasy managers watching.

Colston Loveland, TE, Chicago Bears: An early-season disappointment -- he was the TE12 in preseason ADP and second at the position among rookies (behind Tyler Warren) -- Loveland picked up the pace significantly over the final 10 weeks. His 142.5 fantasy points in that time was second at his position, and he had 87 more receiving yards than expected, fourth best. Loveland could be one of 2026's best tight end values in terms of draft capital. -- Cockcroft

Way-too-early rankings for 2026

Top 5 quarterbacks

Bowen: 1. Josh Allen, 2. Joe Burrow, 3. Lamar Jackson, 4. Drake Maye, 5. Caleb Williams

Cockcroft: 1. Josh Allen, 2. Lamar Jackson, 3. Drake Maye, 4. Joe Burrow, 5. Jalen Hurts

Top 10 running backs

Bowen: 1. Bijan Robinson, 2. Jahmyr Gibbs, 3. Jonathan Taylor, 4. De'Von Achane, 5. Ashton Jeanty, 6. Omarion Hampton, 7. Christian McCaffrey, 8. James Cook, 9. TreVeyon Henderson, 10. Saquon Barkley

Cockcroft: 1. Bijan Robinson, 2. Jahmyr Gibbs, 3. De'Von Achane, 4. Jonathan Taylor, 5. Ashton Jeanty, 6. James Cook, 7. Christian McCaffrey, 8. Chase Brown, 9. Saquon Barkley, 10. TreVeyon Henderson

Top 10 wide receivers

Bowen: 1. Ja'Marr Chase, 2. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, 3. Puka Nacua, 4. Amon-Ra St. Brown, 5. CeeDee Lamb, 6. Justin Jefferson, 7. Nico Collins, 8. Chris Olave, 9. Malik Nabers, 10. Drake London

Cockcroft: 1. Ja'Marr Chase, 2. Puka Nacua, 3. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, 4. CeeDee Lamb, 5. Amon-Ra St. Brown, 6. Malik Nabers, 7. Nico Collins, 8. Drake London, 9. Justin Jefferson, 10. Rashee Rice

Top 5 tight ends

Bowen: 1. Trey McBride, 2. Brock Bowers, 3. Tyler Warren, 4. George Kittle, 5. Colston Loveland

Cockcroft: 1. Trey McBride, 2. Brock Bowers, 3. George Kittle, 4. Tyler Warren, 5. Harold Fannin Jr.