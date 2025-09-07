Mike Clay details why he's worried now that Christian McCaffrey was limited in practice due to a calf injury. (1:06)

Whom should you start? Whom should you sit? To help you set your fantasy football lineups and avoid starting an offensive player who won't be in the lineup, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their official inactives lists.

Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in approximately 90 minutes before the scheduled kickoff times: around 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and 2:30 p.m. ET for the late-afternoon games.

Refresh often for the latest information.

What we're watching for early

Darnell Mooney, WR, ATL (Shoulder): He's questionable despite limited practices this week. Probably will be a game-time call. Casey Washington would likely be called upon to step up if he sits.

Tyler Goodson, RB, IND (Elbow): DJ Giddens would spell Jonathan Taylor if Goodson doesn't suit up.

Malik Nabers, WR, NYG (Back): He was not listed on the team's injury report and he'll almost certainly start. Just be aware that there's a chance that his "little tightness" could flare up during the game.

Ruled out prior to Sunday

What we're watching for late