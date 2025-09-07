Whom should you start? Whom should you sit? To help you set your fantasy football lineups and avoid starting an offensive player who won't be in the lineup, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their official inactives lists.
Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in approximately 90 minutes before the scheduled kickoff times: around 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and 2:30 p.m. ET for the late-afternoon games.
What we're watching for early
Darnell Mooney, WR, ATL (Shoulder): He's questionable despite limited practices this week. Probably will be a game-time call. Casey Washington would likely be called upon to step up if he sits.
Tyler Goodson, RB, IND (Elbow): DJ Giddens would spell Jonathan Taylor if Goodson doesn't suit up.
Malik Nabers, WR, NYG (Back): He was not listed on the team's injury report and he'll almost certainly start. Just be aware that there's a chance that his "little tightness" could flare up during the game.
Ruled out prior to Sunday
Isaiah Likely, TE, BAL (Foot): Starter Mark Andrews will still get the majority of TE looks, with Charlie Kolar getting the scraps.
Tyler Bass, K, BUF (Hip/Groin): He's been placed on IR. Matt Prater will handle Buffalo's kicking duties.
Quinshon Judkins, RB, CLE: He only signed with the team on Saturday after off-the-field legal issues had delayed the process. Expect Dylan Sampson and Jerome Ford to split backfield work in Week 1.
Christian Kirk, WR, HOU (Hamstring): Kirk might be out of action for a few weeks. Braxton Berrios (hamstring) is also out for Week 1, so rookies Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel should both be tasked with a larger-than-expected workload right out of the gate.
Jaylen Wright, RB, MIA (Knee): De'Von Achane will be backed up by rookie Ollie Gordon II and Jeff Wilson Jr., who was elevated to fill in for Wright.
Darren Waller, TE, MIA (Hip): The veteran is not yet ready to shake off his retirement cobwebs. Julian Hill and Tanner Conner will share whatever TE targets there are to be had.
Chase Young, LB, NO (Calf): This certainly could benefit any Cardinals in your starting lineup.
Jake Bobo, WR, SEA (Concussion): This frees up rookie Tory Horton for work as the team's No. 3 WR.
Chris Godwin Jr., WR, TB (Ankle): Not expected back until at least Week 5.
What we're watching for late
Marvin Mims Jr., WR, DEN (Thigh): He was removed from the injury report and is expected to be the team' No. 2 WR option behind Courtland Sutton.
Jayden Reed , WR, GB (Foot): He was limited in practice this week, but given that it's Week 1, he's likely to give it a try. Dontayvion Wicks and Savion Williams are both questionable, so rookie Matthew Golden might be in line for a big debut.
Christian McCaffrey, RB, SF (Calf): Given his injury history and a missed practice on Friday, it's understandable why fantasy managers might be wary here. That said, McCaffrey says he's feeling great. Isaac Guerendo (shoulder) and Jordan James (finger) also enter the season banged up, so Brian Robinson Jr. would be the late-window pivot if there's a need for one.