Whom should you start? Whom should you sit? To help you set your fantasy football lineups and avoid starting an offensive player who won't be in the lineup, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their official inactives lists.
Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in approximately 90 minutes before the scheduled kickoff times: around 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and 2:30 p.m. ET for the late-afternoon games.
What we're watching for early
Quinshon Judkins, RB, CLE: Officially, he's listed as questionable, but perhaps the better term would be "rusty." He is expected to be active, but keep in mind he missed all of the preseason, having only signed his first contract last week. Dylan Sampson and Jerome Ford, both ineffective in Week 1, will also be in the mix for carries here.
Jaylen Wright, RB, MIA (knee): It's not looking likely that Wright will play, but even if he is active, De'Von Achane should once again get most of the carries behind an already depleted offensive line.
Wan'Dale Robinson, WR, NYG (ankle): He did practice in limited fashion late in the week, so there's optimism here. Darius Slayton (groin) was removed from the team's final injury report. The Cowboys will be without CB DaRon Bland.
Jauan Jennings, WR, SF (shoulder): Even if he plays, the QB situation in San Francisco downgrades him a bit. Jordan Watkins (ankle) was not on the week's final injury report. He'll also be in the WR mix.
Ruled out prior to Sunday
Younghoe Koo, K , ATL: In what could be a precursor to a permanent change, Koo did not travel with the Falcons to Minnesota. Parker Romo will handle kicking duties.
Isaiah Likely, TE, BAL (foot): Mark Andrews only had one catch in last week's high-scoring affair. At least he won't have any real competition for TE targets in Week 2.
Nate Adkins, TE, DEN (ankle): Fortunately for the Broncos, Evan Engram (calf) was able to fully practice towards the end of the week after leaving Week 1 action early. He will be able to return to the TE position.
Xavier Worthy, WR, KC (shoulder): Hollywood Brown should have another busy Sunday, with JuJu Smith-Schuster also potentially in the mix for some positive workload.
Darren Waller, TE, MIA (hip): Neither Tanner Conner nor Julian Hill did anything in Week 1 with the veteran missing from the huddle. Don't expect much to change in Week 2.
Josh Reynolds, WR, NYJ (hamstring): Perhaps this means that veteran Allen Lazard or maybe even rookie Arian Smith will see some targets?
Will Shipley, RB, PHI (oblique): Newly acquired Tank Bigsby could see some action behind Saquon Barkley.
Dallas Goedert, TE, PHI (knee): Grant Calcaterra and Kylen Granson will see more playing time, but Goedert's targets will likely get spread out among the team's WR corps.
Joey Porter Jr., CB, PIT (hamstring): Give all of Seattle's receivers a slight upgrade in potential fantasy value.
Brock Purdy, QB, SF (toe): He could be out for multiple weeks. Mac Jones is expected to try and lead this 49ers offense.
George Kittle, TE, SF (hamstring): He has been placed on IR. Jake Tonges will attempt to fill the TE void until at least Week 6.
What we're watching for late
Tyler Goodson, RB, IND (elbow): Should he be able to play, he'll still have to compete with DJ Giddens for backup touches behind Jonathan Taylor.
Brock Bowers, TE, LV (knee): Currently, coach Pete Carroll expects Bowers to be available to play on Monday. That said, we're not going to know for certain until then, leaving few other options for you to make a pivot, should he need to sit.