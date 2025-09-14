Field Yates isn't worried about the fantasy impact of Mac Jones starting at QB for the 49ers. (1:38)

Whom should you start? Whom should you sit? To help you set your fantasy football lineups and avoid starting an offensive player who won't be in the lineup, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their official inactives lists.

Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in approximately 90 minutes before the scheduled kickoff times: around 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and 2:30 p.m. ET for the late-afternoon games.

Refresh often for the latest information.

What we're watching for early

Quinshon Judkins, RB, CLE: Officially, he's listed as questionable, but perhaps the better term would be "rusty." He is expected to be active, but keep in mind he missed all of the preseason, having only signed his first contract last week. Dylan Sampson and Jerome Ford, both ineffective in Week 1, will also be in the mix for carries here.

Jaylen Wright, RB, MIA (knee): It's not looking likely that Wright will play, but even if he is active, De'Von Achane should once again get most of the carries behind an already depleted offensive line.

Wan'Dale Robinson, WR, NYG (ankle): He did practice in limited fashion late in the week, so there's optimism here. Darius Slayton (groin) was removed from the team's final injury report. The Cowboys will be without CB DaRon Bland.

Jauan Jennings, WR, SF (shoulder): Even if he plays, the QB situation in San Francisco downgrades him a bit. Jordan Watkins (ankle) was not on the week's final injury report. He'll also be in the WR mix.

Ruled out prior to Sunday

What we're watching for late