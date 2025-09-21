Whom should you start? Whom should you sit? To help you set your fantasy football lineups and avoid starting an offensive player who won't be in the lineup, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their official inactives lists.
Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in approximately 90 minutes before the scheduled kickoff times: around 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and 2:30 p.m. ET for the late-afternoon games.
Refresh often for the latest information.
Don't forget to check these out: Mike Clay's Playbook | Week 3 Buzz
Week 3 Rankings | Expert chat (noon-1 p.m. ET)
What we're watching for early
Xavier Legette, WR, CAR (hamstring): Through two games, Legette has yet to reach double-digit yards for the season. As such, even if he plays, he doesn't appear to be a strong fantasy option.
Andre Szmyt, K, CLE (calf): MRI results likely helped tipped the scales as to whether or not the Browns needed a replacement kicker for Week 3. He's been cleared to play on Sunday.
Tucker Kraft, TE, GB (knee): Although he got hurt on Thursday and missed practice on Friday, all signs currently point towards the TE playing against the Browns.
Emeka Egbuka, WR, TB (hip): He only practiced once this week, but the team fully expects him to play -- which is good news since WR Chris Godwin Jr. (ankle) has already been ruled out.
Tyler Warren, TE, IND (toe): Despite limited practice late in the week, Warren was ultimately removed from the Colts' injury report and should play in Week 3.
Ruled out prior to Sunday
A.J. Terrell Jr., CB, ATL (hamstring): Panthers WR Tetairoa McMillan could have a much better-than-expected game as a result.
Jaylon Johnson, CB, CHI (groin): Johnson has been placed on IR. DB Jaylon Jones (hamstring) and LB T.J. Edwards (hamstring) are also sidelined for Week 3. Dallas could light up the scoreboard again this week.
Joe Burrow, QB, CIN (toe): He hasn't yet been ruled out for the entire season, but it will be quite some time before Burrow returns to the Bengals huddle. Jake Browning takes over at QB.
DaRon Bland, CB, DAL (foot): CB Trevon Diggs (knee) was a late-week add to the injury report. Last week, Russell Wilson had his way with this Dallas defense. This week, Caleb Williams might do the same.
Evan Engram, TE, DEN (back): Adam Trautman should get the majority of the team's TE targets, but you should probably consider looking elsewhere for your fantasy team.
Jayden Reed, WR, GB (foot): Reed has been placed on IR. Matthew Golden and Dontayvion Wicks both will benefit from the sudden surplus of targets.
Xavier Worthy, WR, KC (shoulder): Tyquan Thornton and Hollywood Brown were the Chiefs' top WR options last week with Worthy out. Jalen Royals (knee) might be able to squeeze into the mix, but he's questionable to play.
Will Dissly, TE, LAC (knee): Tyler Conklin and Oronde Gadsden II should split TE targets, but unless one breaks out, they both are probably best left on the waiver wire.
J.J. McCarthy, QB, MIN (ankle): Enter veteran Carson Wentz, who will take over under center. He'll be without RB Aaron Jones Sr. (hamstring/IR). Jordan Mason could be in for a ton of touches.
Justin Fields, QB, NYJ (concussion): Tyrod Taylor will helm the Jets offense, so don't expect miracles. Beyond Garrett Wilson, you don't need to be looking here for fantasy WR points.
Will Shipley, RB, PHI (oblique): He's likely to be back next week, so this may be the last best chance for AJ Dillon or Tank Bigsby to try and lock down some touches behind Saquon Barkley.
Joey Porter Jr., CB, PIT (hamstring): Although it hasn't happened yet, a trip to the IR is very much on the table here. Upgrade Patriots receivers a bit in his absence.
Jordan Watkins, WR, SF (calf): An IR stint is very likely. With Watkins gone, Ricky Pearsall 's target totals should be in the clear.
Jayden Daniels, QB, WAS (knee): Marcus Mariota will take over at QB for Washington in what the team hopes is just a one-week fill-in role.
Noah Brown, WR, WAS (groin): Jaylin Lane joins Terry McLaurin and Deebo Samuel in 3-WR sets.
What we're watching for late
D'Andre Swift, RB, CHI (quad): While he may well end up playing in this one, it also wouldn't be surprising if Kyle Monangai saw a lot more action than he would if Swift were at 100%.
Zach Charbonnet, RB, SEA (foot): With Charbonnet doubtful to play, Kenneth Walker III should get the majority of RB touches, with George Holani getting whatever's left over.
Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, SEA (illness): A Saturday add to the injury report is never a good thing, but when it's the result of an illness, at least there's reason to be optimistic that he might be fine by kickoff.
Brock Purdy, QB, SF (toe): Purdy may actually end up dressing for this one, presumably only in a backup/emergency role. The expectation is for Mac Jones to start.
Jauan Jennings, WR, SF (ankle): No practice on Friday makes Jennings a risky start. Kendrick Bourne would be a potential pivot option.