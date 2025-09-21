        <
          Fantasy football Week 3 inactives: Status for Tucker Kraft, D'Andre Swift and others

          Sep 21, 2025, 11:44 AM

          Whom should you start? Whom should you sit? To help you set your fantasy football lineups and avoid starting an offensive player who won't be in the lineup, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their official inactives lists.

          Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in approximately 90 minutes before the scheduled kickoff times: around 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and 2:30 p.m. ET for the late-afternoon games.

          Refresh often for the latest information.

          What we're watching for early

          • Xavier Legette, WR, CAR (hamstring): Through two games, Legette has yet to reach double-digit yards for the season. As such, even if he plays, he doesn't appear to be a strong fantasy option.

          • Andre Szmyt, K, CLE (calf): MRI results likely helped tipped the scales as to whether or not the Browns needed a replacement kicker for Week 3. He's been cleared to play on Sunday.

          • Tucker Kraft, TE, GB (knee): Although he got hurt on Thursday and missed practice on Friday, all signs currently point towards the TE playing against the Browns.

          • Emeka Egbuka, WR, TB (hip): He only practiced once this week, but the team fully expects him to play -- which is good news since WR Chris Godwin Jr. (ankle) has already been ruled out.

          • Tyler Warren, TE, IND (toe): Despite limited practice late in the week, Warren was ultimately removed from the Colts' injury report and should play in Week 3.

          Ruled out prior to Sunday

          What we're watching for late

          • D'Andre Swift, RB, CHI (quad): While he may well end up playing in this one, it also wouldn't be surprising if Kyle Monangai saw a lot more action than he would if Swift were at 100%.

          • Zach Charbonnet, RB, SEA (foot): With Charbonnet doubtful to play, Kenneth Walker III should get the majority of RB touches, with George Holani getting whatever's left over.

          • Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, SEA (illness): A Saturday add to the injury report is never a good thing, but when it's the result of an illness, at least there's reason to be optimistic that he might be fine by kickoff.

          • Brock Purdy, QB, SF (toe): Purdy may actually end up dressing for this one, presumably only in a backup/emergency role. The expectation is for Mac Jones to start.

          • Jauan Jennings, WR, SF (ankle): No practice on Friday makes Jennings a risky start. Kendrick Bourne would be a potential pivot option.