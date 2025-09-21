Daniel Dopp praises Zach Ertz's start to the season, but has concerns this weekend in fantasy due to Jayden Daniels' questionable health. (1:01)

Open Extended Reactions

Whom should you start? Whom should you sit? To help you set your fantasy football lineups and avoid starting an offensive player who won't be in the lineup, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their official inactives lists.

Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in approximately 90 minutes before the scheduled kickoff times: around 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and 2:30 p.m. ET for the late-afternoon games.

Refresh often for the latest information.

Don't forget to check these out: Mike Clay's Playbook | Week 3 Buzz

Week 3 Rankings | Expert chat (noon-1 p.m. ET)

What we're watching for early

Xavier Legette, WR, CAR (hamstring): Through two games, Legette has yet to reach double-digit yards for the season. As such, even if he plays, he doesn't appear to be a strong fantasy option.

Andre Szmyt, K, CLE (calf): MRI results likely helped tipped the scales as to whether or not the Browns needed a replacement kicker for Week 3. He's been cleared to play on Sunday.

Tucker Kraft, TE, GB (knee): Although he got hurt on Thursday and missed practice on Friday, all signs currently point towards the TE playing against the Browns.

Emeka Egbuka, WR, TB (hip): He only practiced once this week, but the team fully expects him to play -- which is good news since WR Chris Godwin Jr. (ankle) has already been ruled out.

Tyler Warren, TE, IND (toe): Despite limited practice late in the week, Warren was ultimately removed from the Colts' injury report and should play in Week 3.

Ruled out prior to Sunday

What we're watching for late

D'Andre Swift is expected to play in Week 3, but he may get some extra time on the sidelines as a precaution. Nic Antaya/Getty Images