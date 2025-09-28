Open Extended Reactions

Whom should you start? Whom should you sit? To help you set your fantasy football lineups and avoid starting an offensive player who won't be in the lineup, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their official inactives lists.

Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in approximately 90 minutes before the scheduled kickoff times: around 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and 2:30 p.m. ET for the late-afternoon games.

Refresh often for the latest information.

Don't forget to check these out: Mike Clay's Playbook | Week 4 Buzz

Week 4 Rankings | Expert chat (noon-1 p.m. ET)

What we're watching for early

The Minnesota Vikings and Pittsburgh Steelers square off in Ireland, with a 9:30 a.m. ET kickoff time. Inactives for this game are scheduled to come out at around 8:00 a.m. ET.

Jaylen Warren, RB, PIT (knee): He got added to the injury report on Friday as a precaution, but all signs point to Warren being able to play on Sunday.

Jonnu Smith, TE, PIT (hip): Limited practice and international travel rarely result in good news. Even if Smith does suit up, you can probably find better fantasy TE options.

Chuba Hubbard, RB, CAR (calf): He's currently expected to play and get a normal number of touches for Carolina.

Tetairoa McMillan, WR, CAR (calf): A pair of limited practices is concerning, but it does seem like McMillan will suit up on Sunday.

Baker Mayfield, QB, TB (biceps): Despite the "questionable" tag, everyone fully expects Mayfield to be under center in Week 4.

Chris Godwin Jr., WR, TB (ankle): Godwin will make his 2025 debut in Week 4. We'll see how his presence impacts rookie Emeka Egbuka.

Ruled out before Sunday

What we're watching for late