Whom should you start? Whom should you sit? To help you set your fantasy football lineups and avoid starting an offensive player who won't be in the lineup, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their official inactives lists.
Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in approximately 90 minutes before the scheduled kickoff times: around 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and 2:30 p.m. ET for the late-afternoon games.
Refresh often for the latest information.
What we're watching for early
The Minnesota Vikings and Pittsburgh Steelers square off in Ireland, with a 9:30 a.m. ET kickoff time. Inactives for this game are scheduled to come out at around 8:00 a.m. ET.
Jaylen Warren, RB, PIT (knee): He got added to the injury report on Friday as a precaution, but all signs point to Warren being able to play on Sunday.
Jonnu Smith, TE, PIT (hip): Limited practice and international travel rarely result in good news. Even if Smith does suit up, you can probably find better fantasy TE options.
Chuba Hubbard, RB, CAR (calf): He's currently expected to play and get a normal number of touches for Carolina.
Tetairoa McMillan, WR, CAR (calf): A pair of limited practices is concerning, but it does seem like McMillan will suit up on Sunday.
Baker Mayfield, QB, TB (biceps): Despite the "questionable" tag, everyone fully expects Mayfield to be under center in Week 4.
Chris Godwin Jr., WR, TB (ankle): Godwin will make his 2025 debut in Week 4. We'll see how his presence impacts rookie Emeka Egbuka.
Ruled out before Sunday
Ja'Tavion Sanders, TE, CAR (ankle): Expect Tommy Tremble to step up in place of the Panthers' top tight end.
Xavier Legette, WR, CAR (hamstring): David Moore should once again step in for Legette.
CeeDee Lamb, WR, DAL (ankle): George Pickens should be the biggest WR beneficiary of Lamb's absence, but TE Jake Ferguson should also see an uptick in usage.
Alec Pierce, WR, IND (concussion): Adonai Mitchell will step into Pierce's role this week -- and perhaps next week as well if Pierce doesn't clear the league's protocol.
Will Dissly, TE, LAC (knee): Oronde Gadsden II filled in nicely for Dissly last week and could do so again.
J.J. McCarthy, QB, MIN (ankle): Carson Wentz will start again for the Vikings and there's a chance he'll be in there for several weeks more as McCarthy's mobility is really poor.
Graham Gano, K, NYG (groin): Gano has been placed on IR. Jude McAtamney beat out Younghoe Koo to win the now-open kicking job.
Tyrone Tracy Jr., RB, NYG (shoulder): Cam Skattebo will take over No. 1 RB duties for at least 2-4 weeks.
Mike Evans, WR, TB (hamstring): The emergence of rookie WR Egbuka certainly makes Evans' continued absence tolerable for Tampa Bay fans, though perhaps not for fantasy managers who drafted Evans.
What we're watching for late
Isaiah Likely, TE, BAL (foot): It's looking as though Likely will be in uniform on Sunday, which could lower the fantasy value of Mark Andrews.
D'Andre Swift, RB, CHI (hip): His performance hasn't exactly been stellar so far, but it does seem like Swift will try to right the ship on Sunday.
Colston Loveland, TE, CHI (hip): Loveland is not expected to play in Week 4, leaving Cole Kmet as the most-likely TE target in Chicago.
Dyami Brown, WR, JAX (shoulder): There's a chance he'll be able to suit up, but keep in mind that Parker Washington led the Jaguars in targets last week.
Tyler Higbee, TE, LAR (hip): Both Higbee and Colby Parkinson (shoulder) are questionable for Sunday's game, which could mean Terrance Ferguson or Davis Allen might end up with some fantasy points.
Davante Adams, WR, LAR (hamstring): While it's always good to have a pivot in place, especially for 4 p.m. starts, Adams does have a good chance at starting in Week 4.
Michael Mayer, TE, LV (hamstring): With Mayer out, there's no reason for Brock Bowers not to be targeted early and often by Geno Smith.
Mac Jones, QB, SF (knee): Brock Purdy has indeed been cleared to play, so the timing of Jones' injury is pretty fortuitous for the 49ers.
Jauan Jennings, WR, SF (ankle): After no practices early in the week, Jennings got in a limited session on Friday. That leans towards a start, but it's no guarantee.
Ricky Pearsall, WR, SF (knee): A lot of soreness kept his practice time down this week as well. So far, signs point to a start.