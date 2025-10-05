Whom should you start? Whom should you sit? To help you set your fantasy football lineups and avoid starting an offensive player who won't be in the lineup, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their official inactives lists.
Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in approximately 90 minutes before the scheduled kickoff times: around 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and 2:30 p.m. ET for the late-afternoon games.
What we're watching for early
The Minnesota Vikings and Cleveland Browns square off at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, with a 9:30 a.m. ET kickoff time. Inactives for this game should come out at around 8 a.m. ET.
Miles Sanders, RB, DAL (knee): Having missed practice all week, Jaydon Blue may get his first chance to back up Javonte Williams.
Brock Bowers, TE, LV (knee): It's looking as though Bowers might not be able to play in Week 5. Michael Mayer (concussion) has already been ruled out, so Ian Thomas could get the call.
Taysom Hill, TE, NO (knee): In addition to some work at TE, Hill could also get some snaps under center as well.
Foster Moreau, TE, NO (knee): Moreau was activated from the PUP list, joining Hill in making his 2025 debut in Week 5.
Juwan Johnson, TE, NO (ankle): Given the returns of both Hill and Moreau, combined with limited practices this week for Johnson, the inactive list surely beckons.
Tyrone Tracy Jr, RB , NYG (shoulder): Cam Skattebo may have already usurped the starting RB role from Tracy, so don't expect a lot of from him if and when he does get back on the field.
Ruled out before Sunday
J.J. McCarthy, QB, MIN (ankle): Carson Wentz's "European tour" continues under center for the Vikings, this week in London.
Trey Benson, RB, ARI (knee): Benson joins James Conner (foot) on the shelf, leaving Emari Demercado, Michael Carter and Bam Knight to compete for RB touches.
Lamar Jackson, QB, BAL (hamstring): Cooper Rush will be under center in what may well end up being a very run-heavy attack for Baltimore.
Chuba Hubbard, RB, CAR (calf): Rico Dowdle and Trevor Etienne will divvy up the Panthers' carries in Week 5.
Ja'Tavion Sanders, TE, CAR (ankle): Tommy Tremble will look to repeat last week's five catches and a score.
CeeDee Lamb, WR, DAL (ankle): Once again, George Pickens and Jalen Tolbert will be the top WR options in Dallas -- and especially so with KaVontae Turpin (foot) also out.
Tyler Goodson, RB, IND (groin): DJ Giddens could see some touches behind Jonathan Taylor.
Alec Pierce, WR, IND (concussion): Although Adonai Mitchell should be the most likely candidate to step in, his crucial fumble last week has his Week 5 playing time in doubt.
Tyreek Hill, WR, MIA (knee): He's done for the season and perhaps may never again suit up for the Dolphins. Either Malik Washington or Nick Westbrook-Ikhine could potentially see some increased fantasy value.
Braelon Allen, RB, NYJ (knee): Allen will miss a minimum of several months. Breece Hall may end up with a ton of touches with Kene Nwangwu (hamstring) ailing on Khalil Herbert only signed to the team on Thursday.
Bucky Irving, RB, TB (foot): Expect Rachaad White and Sean Tucker to split touches in Tampa Bay's backfield.
Mike Evans, WR, TB (hamstring): Chris Godwin Jr. and Emeka Egbuka will be QB Baker Mayfield's top targets in Week 5.
Terry McLaurin, WR, WAS (quad): Deebo Samuel (heel) was removed from the injury report and should be the team's WR1.
Noah Brown, WR, WAS (groin): Beyond Samuel, QB Jayden Daniels will have to turn to the likes of Jaylin Lane and Luke McCaffrey
What we're watching for late
Will Dissly, TE, LAC (knee): A full Friday practice points towards Dissly being able to suit up on Sunday.
Tyjae Spears, RB, TEN (ankle): He's been activated from IR, but may still need another week to get fully up to speed. Have another option ready to go, just in case.
Calvin Ridley, WR, TEN (knee): Elic Ayomanor is a safer fantasy option. Tyler Lockett and Van Jefferson might end up playing on more snaps than Ridley, regardless.