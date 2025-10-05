        <
          Fantasy football Week 5 inactives: Status for Brock Bowers, Calvin Ridley and others

          Brock Bowers isn't the only Raiders tight end with injury issues. Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images
          • ESPN Fantasy
          Oct 5, 2025, 10:57 AM

          Whom should you start? Whom should you sit? To help you set your fantasy football lineups and avoid starting an offensive player who won't be in the lineup, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their official inactives lists.

          Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in approximately 90 minutes before the scheduled kickoff times: around 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and 2:30 p.m. ET for the late-afternoon games.

          Refresh often for the latest information.

          What we're watching for early

          • The Minnesota Vikings and Cleveland Browns square off at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, with a 9:30 a.m. ET kickoff time. Inactives for this game should come out at around 8 a.m. ET.

          • Miles Sanders, RB, DAL (knee): Having missed practice all week, Jaydon Blue may get his first chance to back up Javonte Williams.

          • Brock Bowers, TE, LV (knee): It's looking as though Bowers might not be able to play in Week 5. Michael Mayer (concussion) has already been ruled out, so Ian Thomas could get the call.

          • Taysom Hill, TE, NO (knee): In addition to some work at TE, Hill could also get some snaps under center as well.

          • Foster Moreau, TE, NO (knee): Moreau was activated from the PUP list, joining Hill in making his 2025 debut in Week 5.

          • Juwan Johnson, TE, NO (ankle): Given the returns of both Hill and Moreau, combined with limited practices this week for Johnson, the inactive list surely beckons.

          • Tyrone Tracy Jr, RB , NYG (shoulder): Cam Skattebo may have already usurped the starting RB role from Tracy, so don't expect a lot of from him if and when he does get back on the field.

          What we're watching for late

          • Will Dissly, TE, LAC (knee): A full Friday practice points towards Dissly being able to suit up on Sunday.

          • Tyjae Spears, RB, TEN (ankle): He's been activated from IR, but may still need another week to get fully up to speed. Have another option ready to go, just in case.

          • Calvin Ridley, WR, TEN (knee): Elic Ayomanor is a safer fantasy option. Tyler Lockett and Van Jefferson might end up playing on more snaps than Ridley, regardless.