Whom should you start? Whom should you sit? To help you set your fantasy football lineups and avoid starting an offensive player who won't be in the lineup, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their official inactives lists.
Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in approximately 90 minutes before the scheduled kickoff times: around 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and 2:30 p.m. ET for the late-afternoon games.
Refresh often for the latest information.
Don't forget to check these out: Mike Clay's Playbook | Week 6 Buzz
Week 6 Rankings | Expert chat (noon-1 p.m. ET)
What we're watching for early
The Denver Broncos and New York Jets square off at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, with a 9:30 a.m. ET kickoff time. Inactives for this game are expected to come out at around 8 a.m. ET, though no key fantasy names were on the injury report following Friday practice.
Kyler Murray, QB, ARI (foot) is questionable after a limited Friday practice, and Adam Schefter is reporting that he is not likely to play. Even if he does, he may not be at full strength.
Zay Flowers, WR, BAL (shoulder) was limited all week. Lamar Jackson has been ruled out, so if Flowers does play, it will be to catch passes from Cooper Rush.
Ja'Tavion Sanders, TE, CAR (ankle) logged a limited practice Friday and is a game-time decision for Sunday but unlikely to play, according to Adam Schefter.
Quentin Johnston, WR, LAC (hamstring) is questionable after logging limited practices all week.
Tutu Atwell, WR, LAR (hamstring) was limited in practice and is questionable, but with only nine targets so far this season, his absence would not open up a lot of volume for Jordan Whittington, especially with Tyler Higbee no longer on the injured report.
Alvin Kamara, RB, NO (ankle) logged a limited practice Friday but is expected to play, per Adam Schefter. Kendre Miller has already seen his volume rise and could continue to split carries with Kamara.
Ruled out before Sunday
Darnell Mooney, WR, ATL (hamstring) was ruled out for "Monday Night Football" after not practicing in either week since his Week 4 injury.
Lamar Jackson, QB, BAL (hamstring) will miss at least one more week. The Ravens are on a bye week in Week 7. Cooper Rush gets the start.
Jalen Coker, WR, CAR (Quad) was ruled out after a full practice on Friday, so he may be available in Week 7.
Chuba Hubbard, RB, CAR (calf): Rico Dowdle starts against his former team, the Dallas Cowboys.
CeeDee Lamb, WR, DAL (ankle) still has not practiced since the injury in Week 3.
Miles Sanders, RB, DAL (knee/ankle, IR) was placed on IR after not practicing all week. Jaydon Blue will continue to be the backup for Javonte Williams.
KaVontae Turpin, WR, DAL (foot) has been ruled out after not practicing all week. This will be his second missed game.
Christian Watson, WR, GB (ACL - PUP): The Packers have opened Watson's practice window and he will need to be activated within three weeks or be ruled out for the rest of the season, but this is not the week in which he will return.
Spencer Shrader, K, IND (knee, IR) is out for the season with ACL and MCL tears suffered in Week 5 vs. the Raiders.
Brenton Strange, TE, JAC (quadriceps, IR) was injured on Monday night and is expected to be out more than the minimum four weeks.
Brock Bowers, TE, LV (knee) will miss at least one more week. Michael Mayer returns from concussion and will assume top tight end targets.
Omarion Hampton, RB, LAC (ankle, IR): Hassan Haskins and Kimani Vidal are expected to operate as a committee.
Antonio Gibson, RB, NE (knee, IR) is out for the season with a torn ACL suffered in Week 5 vs. the Bills.
Calvin Austin III, WR, PIT (shoulder) is ruled out after not practicing all week. He had 17 targets in four games this season.
Brock Purdy, QB, SF (toe): Mac Jones is expected to start, though he is questionable with a knee injury.
Ricky Pearsall, WR, SF (knee): The Niners remain thin at wide receiver with Jauan Jennings a game-time decision
Mike Evans, WR, TB (hamstring) has still not practiced, even in limited capacity, since his Week 3 injury.
Chris Godwin Jr., WR, TB (fibula) returned from injury in Week 4 and also played in Week 5 but is back on the shelf for now.
Bucky Irving, RB, TB (shoulder/foot): Rachaad White will be the main ball carrier again this week.
Terry McLaurin, WR, WAS (quad) will miss his third game in a row after being ruled out for "Monday Night Football."
What we're watching for late
Ja'Marr Chase, WR, CIN (illness) participated in the team walk-through but still carries a questionable designation after not practicing Friday.
Brandon McManus, K, GB (quad) is questionable after feeling "a tug" in his quad Wednesday and being limited for the rest of the week. If the Packers need a kicker, they have Mark McNamee on the practice roster, but fantasy managers have an entire waiver wire of safer options.
Jauan Jennings, WR, SF (ankle) is a game-time decision. He missed Week 5 with the injury.
Mac Jones, QB, SF (knee) was limited in practice through Friday but is expected to start. With Purdy out, Adrian Martinez is the backup once again.