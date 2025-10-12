Open Extended Reactions

Whom should you start? Whom should you sit? To help you set your fantasy football lineups and avoid starting an offensive player who won't be in the lineup, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their official inactives lists.

Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in approximately 90 minutes before the scheduled kickoff times: around 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and 2:30 p.m. ET for the late-afternoon games.

Refresh often for the latest information.

Don't forget to check these out: Mike Clay's Playbook | Week 6 Buzz

Week 6 Rankings | Expert chat (noon-1 p.m. ET)

What we're watching for early

The Denver Broncos and New York Jets square off at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, with a 9:30 a.m. ET kickoff time. Inactives for this game are expected to come out at around 8 a.m. ET, though no key fantasy names were on the injury report following Friday practice.

Kyler Murray, QB, ARI (foot) is questionable after a limited Friday practice, and Adam Schefter is reporting that he is not likely to play. Even if he does, he may not be at full strength.

Zay Flowers, WR, BAL (shoulder) was limited all week. Lamar Jackson has been ruled out, so if Flowers does play, it will be to catch passes from Cooper Rush.

Ja'Tavion Sanders, TE, CAR (ankle) logged a limited practice Friday and is a game-time decision for Sunday but unlikely to play, according to Adam Schefter.

Quentin Johnston, WR, LAC (hamstring) is questionable after logging limited practices all week.

Tutu Atwell, WR, LAR (hamstring) was limited in practice and is questionable, but with only nine targets so far this season, his absence would not open up a lot of volume for Jordan Whittington, especially with Tyler Higbee no longer on the injured report.

Alvin Kamara, RB, NO (ankle) logged a limited practice Friday but is expected to play, per Adam Schefter. Kendre Miller has already seen his volume rise and could continue to split carries with Kamara.

Ruled out before Sunday

What we're watching for late

Ja'Marr Chase played in all 17 games last season. He is on the injury report for Week 6 due to an illness that kept him from practicing Friday. Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images