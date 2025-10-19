Whom should you start? Whom should you sit? To help you set your fantasy football lineups and avoid starting an offensive player who won't be in the lineup, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their official inactives lists.
Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in approximately 90 minutes before the scheduled kickoff times: around 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and 2:30 p.m. ET for the late-afternoon games.
Refresh often for the latest information.
Don't forget to check these out: Mike Clay's Playbook | Week 7 Buzz
Week 7 Rankings | Expert chat (noon-1 p.m. ET)
What we're watching for early
The Los Angeles Rams and Jacksonville Jaguars square off at Wembley Stadium in London, with a 9:30 a.m. ET kickoff time. Inactives for this game are expected to come out at around 8 a.m. ET.
Jalen Coker, WR, CAR (quad): Coker is expected to see his first action of the season, but is almost assuredly to lag behind Xavier Legette and Tetairoa McMillan in terms of targets today.
D'Andre Swift, RB, CHI (groin): He was downgraded as the week wore on, but was still claiming that he would be ready to play on Sunday. Travis Homer (calf) practiced fully all week and has been activated from the IR.
Brock Bowers, TE, LV (knee): He practiced a bit on Friday, but it might not be enough for him to dress on Sunday. Michael Mayer is more than capable of stepping up.
Jakobi Meyers, WR, LV (knee): He also saw limited practice on Friday, so this may end up as a game-time call. If he sits, Tre Tucker would get a boost in fantasy value.
J.J. McCarthy, QB, MIN (ankle): Carson Wentz will start again for the Vikings, with McCarthy likely to be named as the emergency quarterback. Max Brosmer will be the No. 2 QB for Minnesota.
Stefon Diggs, WR, NE (chest): He revved up to a full practice by Friday, so it's looking good for Diggs to play.
Garrett Wilson, WR, NYJ (knee): Josh Reynolds (hip) is not on the Jets' final injury report of the week, so it looks like he might be the team's No. 1 WR for Week 7, with Wilson doubtful to play.
Ruled out before Sunday
Emari Demercado, RB, ARI (ankle): Bam Knight (knee) and Michael Carter will likely split Arizona's RB workload.
Cairo Santos, K, CHI (thigh): Jake Moody will handle the kicking duties for the Bears.
David Njoku, TE, CLE (knee): Harold Fannin Jr. is likely to handle the majority of TE targets this week as Njoku sets his sights on a Week 8 return.
Christian Watson, WR, GB (knee): Watson still needs more time. Romeo Doubs and Matthew Golden will start. Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) is questionable.
Tyler Goodson, RB, IND (groin): DJ Giddens will be the one to spell Jonathan Taylor.
Josh Downs, WR, IND (concussion): Ashton Dulin (chest) is also out, so Alec Pierce might be pressed into a few more looks than usual. Adonai Mitchell could get a chance to redeem himself.
Puka Nacua, WR, LAR (ankle): Tutu Atwell (hamstring) is not on the team's final injury report for the week. Both he and Jordan Whittington get fantasy value bumps in Nacua's absence.
Darius Slayton, WR, NYG (hamstring): Could we see the continued rise of Lil'Jordan Humphrey?
Brock Purdy, QB, SF (toe): Mac Jones (knee/oblique) is banged up, but able to start. He will have George Kittle (hamstring) to throw to as the tight end has been activated from IR.
Ricky Pearsall, WR, SF (knee): Jauan Jennings (multiple injuries) and Jordan Watkins (calf) were both removed from the team's final injury report.
Calvin Ridley, WR, TEN (hamstring): Bryce Oliver (knee) is also out. Expect Van Jefferson and Elic Ayomanor to handle whatever downfield passes the Titans decide to let Cam Ward throw.
Terry McLaurin, WR, WAS (quad): With Deebo Samuel (heel) also sitting this one out, it's down to the trio of Chris Moore, Luke McCaffrey and Jaylin Lane.
What we're watching for late
Kyler Murray, QB, ARI (foot): With a bye week up next for the Cardinals, Jacoby Brissett is expected to take the snaps this week, allowing Murray more time to heal.
Zay Jones, WR, ARI (knee): Marvin Harrison Jr. (concussion) has been cleared to play, as has Michael Wilson (foot).
Darnell Mooney, WR, ATL (hamstring): Despite sitting out of Friday's practice, the team appears to be optimistic about having Mooney in the huddle this weekend.
Brandon McManus, K, GB (quad): He didn't practice all week, so odds are good that Lucas Havrisik will handle the kicking duties.
Josh Jacobs, RB, GB (illness): He also had some calf issues later in the week, so be prepared to pivot. Emanuel Wilson and Chris Brooks would be next in line if Jacobs can't go.
Hassan Haskins, RB, LAC (chest): Even with Haskins at 100 percent last week, Kimani Vidal got the ball a lot more in this backfield.
Zach Ertz, TE, WAS (shoulder): Given the team's WR woes, having an extra set of pass-catching hands would be nice for the Commanders. Still, the final decision may be made just before the inactives are announced.