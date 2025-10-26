        <
        >

          Fantasy football Week 8 inactives: Lamar Jackson, Brock Purdy, Michael Penix Jr., Bryce Young all sitting

          play
          Where does Aaron Rodgers rank in fantasy in Week 8? (0:54)

          Field Yates breaks down his ranking for Aaron Rodgers against the Packers in Week 8. (0:54)

          • ESPN Fantasy
          Oct 26, 2025, 10:54 AM

          Whom should you start? Whom should you sit? To help you set your fantasy football lineups and avoid starting an offensive player who won't be in the lineup, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their official inactives lists.

          Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in approximately 90 minutes before the scheduled kickoff times: around 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and 2:30 p.m. ET for the late-afternoon games.

          Refresh often for the latest information.

          Don't forget to check these out: Mike Clay's Playbook | Week 8 Buzz
          Week 8 Rankings | Expert chat (noon-1 p.m. ET)

          What we're watching for early

          • Michael Penix Jr., QB, ATL (knee): Penix is not likely to even suit up for this one. Kirk Cousins worked with the first-team offense all week, so expect the veteran to be in charge of the Atlanta huddle on Sunday.

          • Tyler Allgeier, RB, ATL (hip): If he sits, Bijan Robinson could get even more touches than usual. Nathan Carter would be the only other RB option on the roster.

          • Drake London, WR, ATL (hip): He was downgraded on Saturday, which is never a good sign. Darnell Mooney (hamstring) was removed from the injury report and should play.

          • Dalton Kincaid, TE, BUF (oblique): Even with a bye week to recover, practice was limited for Kincaid in advance of Week 8. Dawson Knox is the safer TE play in Buffalo.

          • Bryce Young, QB, CAR (ankle): Andy Dalton will run the Carolina offense against the Bills, with Young hoping to return in Week 9.

          • Cairo Santos, K, CHI (thigh): He got in a few full practices this week, so he should be able to reclaim kicker duties from Jake Moody.

          • D'Andre Swift, RB, CHI (groin): Swift is fully expected to play. Roschon Johnson (back) is out, so Kyle Monangai should once again handle the majority of backup touches.

          • David Njoku, TE, CLE (knee): He saw limited practice all week, but may be able to suit up. If so, there should be plenty of TE targets for both Njoku and Harold Fannin Jr.

          • Graham Gano, K, NYG (groin): Gano practiced all week and has been activated from IR. Given what happened to Jude McAtamney last week in Denver, Gano's return is very welcome.

          • Tyrod Taylor, QB, NYJ (knee): Justin Fields gets another chance to start for the winless Jets, but unless he does something spectacular, this is likely to be only a one-week reprieve.

          • Breece Hall, RB, NYJ (knee): Hall is currently expected to play, even if only as a showcase for a potential trade. If Hall were to sit, with Kene Nwangwu (concussion) out Isaiah Davis could see the most RB touches.

          • Mason Taylor, TE, NYJ (quad): Taylor got hurt early in the week, but appears to be in line to start. Stone Smartt (quad) is out, leaving Jeremy Ruckert as the most likely potential TE pivot for the Jets, if one is needed.

          Ruled out before Sunday

          What we're watching for late

          • Brandon McManus, K, GB (quad): He saw limited practices late in the week. If he can't go, Lucas Havrisik would get the kicking call.

          • Matthew Golden, WR, GB (hip): With Golden as a late-week add to the injury report and Dontayvion Wicks (calf) out, expect Romeo Doubs to be targeted early and often.

          • Christian Watson, WR, GB (knee): The team has officially activated Watson from the PUP list. He should make his 2025 debut this week, but is likely to be on a "pitch count" of sorts.