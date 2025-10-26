Whom should you start? Whom should you sit? To help you set your fantasy football lineups and avoid starting an offensive player who won't be in the lineup, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their official inactives lists.
Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in approximately 90 minutes before the scheduled kickoff times: around 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and 2:30 p.m. ET for the late-afternoon games.
Refresh often for the latest information.
Don't forget to check these out: Mike Clay's Playbook | Week 8 Buzz
Week 8 Rankings | Expert chat (noon-1 p.m. ET)
What we're watching for early
Michael Penix Jr., QB, ATL (knee): Penix is not likely to even suit up for this one. Kirk Cousins worked with the first-team offense all week, so expect the veteran to be in charge of the Atlanta huddle on Sunday.
Tyler Allgeier, RB, ATL (hip): If he sits, Bijan Robinson could get even more touches than usual. Nathan Carter would be the only other RB option on the roster.
Drake London, WR, ATL (hip): He was downgraded on Saturday, which is never a good sign. Darnell Mooney (hamstring) was removed from the injury report and should play.
Dalton Kincaid, TE, BUF (oblique): Even with a bye week to recover, practice was limited for Kincaid in advance of Week 8. Dawson Knox is the safer TE play in Buffalo.
Bryce Young, QB, CAR (ankle): Andy Dalton will run the Carolina offense against the Bills, with Young hoping to return in Week 9.
Cairo Santos, K, CHI (thigh): He got in a few full practices this week, so he should be able to reclaim kicker duties from Jake Moody.
D'Andre Swift, RB, CHI (groin): Swift is fully expected to play. Roschon Johnson (back) is out, so Kyle Monangai should once again handle the majority of backup touches.
David Njoku, TE, CLE (knee): He saw limited practice all week, but may be able to suit up. If so, there should be plenty of TE targets for both Njoku and Harold Fannin Jr.
Graham Gano, K, NYG (groin): Gano practiced all week and has been activated from IR. Given what happened to Jude McAtamney last week in Denver, Gano's return is very welcome.
Tyrod Taylor, QB, NYJ (knee): Justin Fields gets another chance to start for the winless Jets, but unless he does something spectacular, this is likely to be only a one-week reprieve.
Breece Hall, RB, NYJ (knee): Hall is currently expected to play, even if only as a showcase for a potential trade. If Hall were to sit, with Kene Nwangwu (concussion) out Isaiah Davis could see the most RB touches.
Mason Taylor, TE, NYJ (quad): Taylor got hurt early in the week, but appears to be in line to start. Stone Smartt (quad) is out, leaving Jeremy Ruckert as the most likely potential TE pivot for the Jets, if one is needed.
Ruled out before Sunday
Lamar Jackson, QB, BAL (hamstring): Tyler Huntley will start this game as the Ravens now eye Jackson's return to come next Thursday night against Miami.
Joshua Palmer, WR, BUF (knee): Elijah Moore and Curtis Samuel would be the potential (albeit unimpressive for fantasy purposes) replacements.
Cole Kmet, TE, CHI (back): Colston Loveland hopes to have his third straight week with multiple catches.
Nico Collins, WR, HOU (concussion): Christian Kirk (hamstring) is also out, leaving Xavier Hutchinson and Jayden Higgins as the most likely WR options to start this week for Houston. Jaylin Noel and, to a lesser degree, Braxton Berrios will also get some looks.
Julian Hill, TE, MIA (ankle): Darren Waller (pectoral) was placed on IR, so the Dolphins will be down to Tanner Conner and Greg Dulcich at tight end.
Garrett Wilson, WR, NYJ (knee): With Josh Reynolds (hip) also out, Arian Smith and Tyler Johnson are the top two WR options for the Jets. You can do better for fantasy.
A.J. Brown, WR, PHI (hamstring): Darius Cooper (shoulder) is questionable. Beyond DeVonta Smith, there really isn't a reliable WR option to count on for Philadelphia this week.
Brock Purdy, QB, SF (toe): Mac Jones will start again for the 49ers. San Francisco is 4-1 this season with Jones at the helm.
Ricky Pearsall, WR, SF (knee): Jauan Jennings will be the team's No. 1 wideout on Sunday. Brandon Aiyuk's 21-day window to return from a knee injury may start next week.
Bucky Irving, RB, TB (foot): Rachaad White continues as the top RB on the Buccaneers.
Chris Godwin Jr., WR, TB (leg): The team is now looking to Week 10 for Godwin's return. Emeka Egbuka (hamstring) was not on Tampa Bay's final injury report, so expect him to play. Tez Johnson and Sterling Shepard will also be in the WR mix.
Calvin Ridley, WR, TEN (hamstring): With Bryce Oliver (knee) also out, the Titans will roll with the WR trio of Elic Ayomanor, Van Jefferson and Chimere Dike.
What we're watching for late
Brandon McManus, K, GB (quad): He saw limited practices late in the week. If he can't go, Lucas Havrisik would get the kicking call.
Matthew Golden, WR, GB (hip): With Golden as a late-week add to the injury report and Dontayvion Wicks (calf) out, expect Romeo Doubs to be targeted early and often.
Christian Watson, WR, GB (knee): The team has officially activated Watson from the PUP list. He should make his 2025 debut this week, but is likely to be on a "pitch count" of sorts.